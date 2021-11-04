 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dierks Bentley's 'Beer's On Me' tour stops at First Interstate Arena Feb. 5
alert top story

Dierks Bentley's 'Beer's On Me' tour stops at First Interstate Arena Feb. 5

Dierks Bentley

Country singer Frederick Dierks Bentley points to the crowd during his concert at Rimrock Auto Arena at MetraPark in 2017.

 BRONTE WITTPENN, Gazette staff

Country music superstar Dierks Bentley returns to Billings for the "Beer's On Me" Tour, Saturday Feb. 5 at 7 p.m. at First Interstate Arena. Tickets go on sale Nov. 5 at 10 a.m. at MetraPark.com.

The tour will include openers Jordan Davis along with Tenille Arts and Lainey Wilson.

"People think we are crazy to go to Canada and the Northwest in January, but we’ve learned from previous tours that it’s a great time to bring a party up there,” Bentley said in a press release. “For me personally, I don’t mind that there is plenty of ice, snow, and mountains for some adventure between shows.”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Sarah Jessica Parker offering Sex and the City fans chance to rent Carrie Bradshaw's apartment

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News