Dierks Bentley's 'Beer's On Me' tour stops at First Interstate Arena Feb. 5

Country music superstar Dierks Bentley returns to Billings for the "Beer's On Me" Tour, Saturday Feb. 5 at 7 p.m. at First Interstate Arena. Tickets go on sale Nov. 5 at 10 a.m. at MetraPark.com.
The tour will include openers Jordan Davis along with Tenille Arts and Lainey Wilson.
"People think we are crazy to go to Canada and the Northwest in January, but we’ve learned from previous tours that it’s a great time to bring a party up there,” Bentley said in a press release. “For me personally, I don’t mind that there is plenty of ice, snow, and mountains for some adventure between shows.”
