Dierks Bentley's 'Beer's On Me' tour stops at First Interstate Arena Feb. 5

Country music superstar Dierks Bentley returns to Billings for the "Beer's On Me" Tour, Saturday Feb. 5 at 7 p.m. at First Interstate Arena. Tickets go on sale Nov. 5 at 10 a.m. at MetraPark.com .

"People think we are crazy to go to Canada and the Northwest in January, but we’ve learned from previous tours that it’s a great time to bring a party up there,” Bentley said in a press release. “For me personally, I don’t mind that there is plenty of ice, snow, and mountains for some adventure between shows.”