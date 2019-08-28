Thursday, Oct. 17 at the Pub Station Taproom, 2502 First Ave. N. General admission, all ages costing $15 in advance, $20 day-of plus applicable fees. 7 p.m. doors, 8 p.m. show.
Doobie is a rising star on the national scene with his recent hit "When The Drugs Don't Work," melding together influences from rock and hip hop.
Along with being a rapper and singer, the Ohio native also produces the majority of his own music and keeps his work extremely personal and reflective of his life struggles, including his battle with drug addiction from a young age.
His early rock influences can be attributed to Alice In Chains, Nirvana and Metallica alongside a constant stream of hip hop. With Kurt Cobain was one of his self-professed idols, Doobie’s hip hop music echoes a grunge element reminiscent of the 90s rock scene.
His debut album "Faithfully Faded" will be released Sept. 27.