Downtown Billings Alive After 5 lineup announced

drive in concert

Calvin and the Coal Cars play at the Amusement Park Drive-in in Laurel on June 19, 2020. They'll be playing Alive After 5 on Thursday, June 16 at the Pub Station.

 CHRIS JORGENSEN, Billings Gazette

For the 19th year, live music will come to downtown Billings on Thursday nights this summer.  

Joyce From the Future

Lyric Horton performs with Joyce From the Future in Dec. 2021. The Billings band will play Alive After 5 on Thursday, July 7 at Downtown Billings Alliance. 

The series is seven weeks, and each concert takes place outdoors at a different downtown location on Thursday evenings from 5-8 p.m.  

Admission is free to the public. Anyone 21 and older who wants to consume alcohol will need to purchase a wristband for $2. Each concert will have a special shaded V.I.P. area with seating, tables, free water, and easy access to one of the event bar locations. Each week a limited number of $10 V.I.P wristbands can be purchased at the Downtown Billings Alliance office at 116 N. 29th St., or by calling the DBA office at (406) 294-5060. Any remaining V.I.P. wristbands will be sold on a first-come-first-serve basis each week on site at the concert.

Counting Coup

Counting Coup will play Alive After 5 on Thursday, June 16 at the Pub Station.

First up on Thursday, June 16 is Counting Coup and Calvin and the Coal Cars at The Pub Station.

The Bucky Beaver Groundgrippers

The Bucky Beaver Ground Grippers, a longtime local favorite, will play Alive After 5 on Thursday, June 23 at Hooligan's Sports Bar. 

Next on Thursday, June 23 is the Bucky Beaver Ground Grippers at Hooligan's Sports Bar.

Wes Urbaniak

Wes Urbaniak performs at the Magic City Blues Festival 2021. He'll play AliveAfter 5 on Thursday, June 30 at Uberbrew.

On Thursday, June 30 Wes Urbaniak and the Mountain Folk will play Uberbrew. 

On Thursday, July 7 Gilda House and Joyce from the Future are at the Downtown Billings Alliance.

Repeat Offenders

The Billings cover band Repeat Offenders perform for a packed house at the Pub Station. They play Alive After 5 on Thursday, July 14 at Montana Brewing Company. 

On Thursday, July 14 Repeat Offenders play at Montana Brewing Company

On Thursday, July 21 Favorite Sons are at Walker's Grill.

Cole and the Thorns

Cole and the Thornes play Alive After 5 on Thursday, July 28 at Tiny's Tavern. 

And finally, on Thursday, July 28, Cole and the Thornes play Tiny's Tavern. 

