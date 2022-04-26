Downtown Billings Alive After 5 lineup announced

For the 19th year, live music will come to downtown Billings on Thursday nights this summer.

The series is seven weeks, and each concert takes place outdoors at a different downtown location on Thursday evenings from 5-8 p.m.

Admission is free to the public. Anyone 21 and older who wants to consume alcohol will need to purchase a wristband for $2. Each concert will have a special shaded V.I.P. area with seating, tables, free water, and easy access to one of the event bar locations. Each week a limited number of $10 V.I.P wristbands can be purchased at the Downtown Billings Alliance office at 116 N. 29th St., or by calling the DBA office at (406) 294-5060. Any remaining V.I.P. wristbands will be sold on a first-come-first-serve basis each week on site at the concert.

First up on Thursday, June 16 is Counting Coup and Calvin and the Coal Cars at The Pub Station.

Next on Thursday, June 23 is the Bucky Beaver Ground Grippers at Hooligan's Sports Bar.

On Thursday, June 30 Wes Urbaniak and the Mountain Folk will play Uberbrew.

On Thursday, July 7 Gilda House and Joyce from the Future are at the Downtown Billings Alliance.

On Thursday, July 14 Repeat Offenders play at Montana Brewing Company

On Thursday, July 21 Favorite Sons are at Walker's Grill.

And finally, on Thursday, July 28, Cole and the Thornes play Tiny's Tavern.

Love 1 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0