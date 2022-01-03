Dragon Egg Games in Billings can fire up a family fun night

Dragon Egg Games is a one-stop shop for family game night. Fred Moormeier’s family-owned and operated store at 2499 Gabel Road had its grand opening in Billings on Oct. 2.
Shelves with a wide variety of board and card games, puzzles, dice and more line the walls and open floor layout. Players of all ages will find games including classics like Monopoly, dominoes and Dungeons & Dragons. If a customer is unable to find a specific product, the store will do its best to track it down.
Moormeier’s love of board games led to purchasing a friend’s game store in Washington seven years ago, but the impact of COVID-19 restrictions crippled the store and it closed. After a year of searching for a new location, the family settled on the Billings area.
Game nights are hosted weekly, events that some players travel up to four hours to participate in. Many people traveling from outside the area to Billings for a weekend of shopping have found Dragon Egg Games. The game nights promote friendly competitiveness and, for some games, critical thinking and teamwork. In the store on certain evenings is 2-year-old Leo Moormeier, who will help hold the door open and offer high-fives to customers.
In the Christmas spirit, Dragon Egg Games donated 400 games to Toys for Tots on Dec. 15. The store's next big event runs Feb. 11-13 and will benefit the Veteran’s Meat Locker, a non-profit organization providing meals to veterans in need. During the event, the store will have a "Guess the Number" challenge for dice in a container. Each guess will cost $1 and the final proceeds will be split 50/50 between the non-profit and the winner.
Dragon Egg Games receives inquiries often about opening multiple locations, but “right now we’re going to focus directly on building it here," Moormeier said.
With 22 years experience in small business banking, Mooremeier believes building slowly is the best strategy, especially with the uncertainty of new coronavirus variants. One of the shop’s goals during the next two months is to become a premium shop for Wizards of the Coast, an American game publisher. The Wizards Play Network Premium award is a public acknowledgment from WOTC for the best stores in the world that sell their products.
In the most recent statistical report, WOTC reported a 33% increase of new D&D players in 2020, due largely to the pandemic. Amid strict COVID guidelines, brick and mortar stores had more difficulty surviving and an estimated 20% went out of business due to fewer walk-in customers. The future of brick and mortar locations may still be unstable as new strains of COVID surface, but Dragon Egg Games is persevering and growing.
To learn more about Dragon Egg Games and its events, visit their website at Dragon-Egg-Games.com.