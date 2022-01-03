Dragon Egg Games in Billings can fire up a family fun night

Dragon Egg Games is a one-stop shop for family game night. Fred Moormeier’s family-owned and operated store at 2499 Gabel Road had its grand opening in Billings on Oct. 2.

Shelves with a wide variety of board and card games, puzzles, dice and more line the walls and open floor layout. Players of all ages will find games including classics like Monopoly, dominoes and Dungeons & Dragons. If a customer is unable to find a specific product, the store will do its best to track it down.

Moormeier’s love of board games led to purchasing a friend’s game store in Washington seven years ago, but the impact of COVID-19 restrictions crippled the store and it closed. After a year of searching for a new location, the family settled on the Billings area.

Game nights are hosted weekly, events that some players travel up to four hours to participate in. Many people traveling from outside the area to Billings for a weekend of shopping have found Dragon Egg Games. The game nights promote friendly competitiveness and, for some games, critical thinking and teamwork. In the store on certain evenings is 2-year-old Leo Moormeier, who will help hold the door open and offer high-fives to customers.