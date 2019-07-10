With Throwdown, Jessica Audiffred, Tuesday, Oct. 8, 9 p.m., Pub Station Ballroom. Tickets for the all-ages show are $20 in advance and $25 at the door plus any applicable service fees.
Born and raised in Texas, RIOT TEN, at the age of 22, exploded into the world of electronic music with his unique blend of dubstep, hard-trap, and electro. Signed to Dim Mak Records, in addition to having music out on Rottun Records, Bassrush, and Buygore, as well as three No. 1 top 100 dubstep chart topping singles, Riot Ten's music is heard at clubs and festivals around the world from the likes of DJ Snake, Excision, Zeds Dead, Steve Aoki, The Chainsmokers, and more.
One of his songs became a staple on The Chainsmokers "Memories Do Not Open" world tour in 2017. This ultimately paved the way for his global smash "Rail Breaker", which became the dubstep anthem of 2017 and 2018 and one of the most played out records of the year. The single has been heavily supported by Excision, Borgore, Flosstradamus, Snails, Kayzo, Ghastly, Kill The Noise, Slander, SKisM, and many more. Following the release of "Rail Breaker," Riot Ten dropped his debut EP with DIM MAK called "Hype Or Die: The Dead" in February of 2018, which recorded a top 10 debut on the iTunes "dance album" charts, a feat that is seldom seen by an artist in the genre.