By 2018, there were only a couple states where director Mitch Levine had not produced a play, and Montana was one of them. The director and mastermind behind "God Help Us," starring Ed Asner, brought the production to Havre that October, in collaboration with the Montana Actors' Theatre.
Asner, the actor known for his role as Lou Grant on The Mary Tyler Moore Show and the subsequent spin-off featuring fictional character Lou Grant as the title role, plays the role of God in the irreverent and topical touring production that pulls its content straight from the headlines.
The Emmy and Golden Globe winning actor will return to Montana on Oct. 4 – 6 for the godly role in “God Help Us,” to be staged at Billings Studio Theatre. The production is centered on Larry, a liberal-leaning fellow, and the conservative and kind woman Randi, who find themselves confronted by God, in all his wise, sarcastic, and cantankerous ways. The characters end up in purgatory for a lively debate about current issues.
Montana Actors' Theater members Jay Pyette, who plays the role of Larry, and Kate Hagen, playing the role of Kate, join Asner for the production. Pyette and Hagen both played these roles a year ago in Havre and are reprising the roles for the Billings event.
Pyette said working with Asner made him nervous — at first. "He put us at ease so quickly. Ed's got a great sense of humor, is very sarcastic. He's sharp as a tack."
Though Pyette and Hagen have played these roles in the past, the script is constantly being updated, said Pyette, who received a script update Tuesday and expects yet another to come following the announcement of an impeachment inquiry that day.
The production is a special addition to BST’s season, which opened earlier this month with “Young Frankenstein” and continues in October with the musical comedy “Murder For Two.”
“To have a well-known actor on our stage, it was too good of an opportunity to pass up,” said A.J. Kalanick, executive director of BST.
After his time as Lou Grant, Asner went on to star in several films including as Santa in the movie version of “Elf,” Carl Fredricksen in the Oscar-winning Pixar production “Up!” and several series shows including “Rich Man, Poor Man” and “Roots.”
“God Help Us” opens Friday, Oct. 4, at 7:30 p.m. and continues on Oct. 5th at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. The production closes Oct. 6 with a 2 p.m. matinee. Tickets are on sale now, with all seats costing $30 (season tickets are not valid for this special event), available at the BST box office, 1500 Rimrock Road, by calling 406-248-1141, or online at www.billingsstudiotheatre.com.