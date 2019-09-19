SCRaP will host the Enchanted Ball, a night of fun, laughter and elegance for families to experience on Saturday, Oct. 19.
The Enchanted Ball is a family friendly charity event for children of all ages and their adult guests. Proceeds will benefit SCRaP (Share Create Reuse and Promote), a nonprofit organization with a mission to keep art affordable for all. SCRaP serves at-risk youth through the school system, local nonprofits, and special needs and adult services. Funds raised from the Enchanted Ball will be used to purchase art materials and sponsorships for families in need.
Starting at 6 p.m., the evening’s activities will include dancing, a dance contest, interactions and photo opportunities with enchanted characters, delicious morsels, fairy tale crafts and games, door prizes, a chance to win a create-your-own Disney experience, gift bags, and live and silent auctions.
The fairy tale experience will feature characters Anna and Elsa, Ariel, Aurora, Belle, Cinderella, Jasmine, Merida, Moana, Rapunzel, Sacagawea, Snow White and Tiana as the guests of honor. During the evening, dances with enchanted characters are available for a minimum donation of $1.
The Enchanted Ball dance contest will award prizes in the categories of waltz, foxtrot and swing. For $10, any couple can compete.
You have free articles remaining.
Pre-event festivities are also planned, including:
- Royalty-for-a-Day Pampered Package: The day begins with a hair/makeup session and light lunch. At the ball, the new royal member will walk the red carpet with an enchanted character. Pampered participants will also be given a Royal Swag Bag to take home.
- Princess Mannequin Art: Twelve mannequins will be available to decorate. For $75, decorators may select from a basket of princess themes, then decorate the mannequin. After being displayed at the ball, the mannequins will be sold through a silent auction.
- Costume Popup Store: A popup costume store will be available for exchange or purchase of enchanted character costumes and party attire. Coupons cost $10, which will be discounted on the new items or the cost of an exchange.
Admission to the Enchanted Ball costs $100 per family. Many sponsorship levels are also available, according to a press release from SCRaP.
Tickets are available at scrapinbillings.com/enchantedball.