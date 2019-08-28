Friday, 8/30
COMMUNITY
Burn The Point: Parade follows normal route starting at 6:30 p.m. Street dance with music by The Bucky Beaver Ground Grippers at Skypoint follows. Free. Chasehawks.com.
Hoof It With a Historian walking tour "South Park Stroll: The Rich History of Southside": 10 a.m. Starts at South Park. $10. Reserve tickets at ywhc.org.
MUSIC
The Longhorn Band, "A Tribute to Waylon Jennings and Country Classics" benefit concert: Doors 6 p.m. Show 7 p.m. Shrine Auditorium, 1125 Broadwater Ave. Free, but donations benefit Billings Optimists Children's Camp, a camp for special-needs campers.
ELSEWHERE
ARTS
Sidney: Closing reception, "Defying the Odds: Landscapes of Eastern Montana." 5:30-7 p.m. MonDak Heritage Center. Solo exhibit by Carol Hartman featuring paintings created while traveling the Oregon Trail. 406-433-3500, mondakheritagecenter.org.
COMMUNITY
Red Lodge: Farmers market. 3:30 p.m. Lions Park.
Red Lodge: Friends of the Library book sale. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Carnegie Library.
MUSIC
Norris: Relacion Brevisima. 7 p.m. Norris Hot Springs. 406-685-3303, norrishotsprings.com.
Red Lodge: Band of Drifters. 6:30 p.m. The Pollard Pub.
Virginia City: Willson & McKee. 7 p.m. Elling House Arts and Humanities Center. $15. 406-843-5507, ellinghouse.org.
Saturday, 8/31
COMMUNITY
Burn the Point: MetraPark. Car show, swap meet, car corral 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Awards 3 p.m. No dogs allowed. $3 admission ($2 with Pepsi can). For show registration information, call 248-9295. Chasehawks.com.
Movies Under the Stars, “Captain Marvel”: ZooMontana, 2100 S. Shiloh Road. Gates open 6 p.m. Movie at dusk. Free.
Open house: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Montana Audubon Center, 7026 S. Billings Blvd. Explore grounds with free borrowed knapsack with field guide and binoculars, rent canoe ($10 per hour, free for members), talk with naturalist. 294-5099, mtaudubon.org/center.
Thumb-R-Green Garden Club flower show "Symphony in the Garden": 8 a.m.-noon. DA Davidson building, 2809 Second Ave. N. Free.
Yellowstone Valley Farmers' Market: 8 a.m.-noon. Downtown at Skypoint. Yvfm.org.
MUSIC
Big Sky Polka Fest: Moose Lodge, 131 Calhoun Lane. The Cimarron Band 1-2 p.m. and 4-5 p.m. Information: Keith, 855-9806.
ELSEWHERE
Red Lodge: Members' ceramic, wood, metal and glass exhibit. 5 p.m. Carbon County Arts Guild and Depot Gallery. Through Sept. 27. 446-1370, carboncountydepotgallery.org.
COMMUNITY
Lavina: Open house. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Historic Adams Hotel, Slatyon Mercantile, Lavina Bank. With hamburgers and other snacks served by John Thayer, chef at Plonk Bozeman, available. Free, but donations in any amount benefit Friends of The Historic Adams, nonprofit organization dedicated to restoring the hotel.
Pryor: Day of Honor. 11 a.m. Chief Plenty Coups State Park. Crow elders, speakers, dancers, drummers celebrating the coming together of all people to show respect and support for Chief Plenty Coups. Barbecue feast concludes afternoon. Free. Stateparks.mt.gov/chief-plenty-coups.
Red Lodge: Friends of the Library book sale. Noon to 5 p.m. Carnegie Library.
MUSIC
Norris: Paul Lee Kupfer. 7 p.m. Norris Hot Springs. 406-685-3303, norrishotsprings.com.
Red Lodge: Fracture. 9 p.m. Snow Creek Saloon.
Red Lodge: The High Country Cowboys. 6:30 p.m. The Pollard Pub.
STAGE
Livingston: Play, Montana Shakespeare in the Parks' "Henry IV." 6 p.m. The Shane Lalani Center for the Arts, in the parking lot. Free. Shakespeareintheparks.org.
Sunday, 9/1
ELSEWHERE
COMMUNITY
Lavina: Open house. Noon-4 p.m. Historic Adams Hotel, Slatyon Mercantile, Lavina Bank. With hamburgers and other snacks served by John Thayer, chef at Plonk Bozeman, available. Free, but donations in any amount benefit Friends of The Historic Adams, nonprofit organization dedicated to restoring the hotel.
MUSIC
Edgar: The Crow Country Band. 6 p.m. Edgar Bar. Free. 406-962-3091.
Red Lodge: Acoustic jam. 1-4 p.m. Honey's Café.
Roundup: Mike Morgan, Monty Sealey, and Mark Rosebush. 2 p.m. The Arcade.
Norris: Charlie Denison and Chris Hildebrant. 7 p.m. Norris Hot Springs. 406-685-3303, norrishotsprings.com.
Monday, 9/2
ELSEWHERE
ARTS
Red Lodge: Labor Day Arts Fair. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Lions Park. More than 90 artisans feature kind fine art, sculpture, glass, photography, jewelry, pottery, wood carving, metal art, furniture, greeting cards, more. Entertainment at gazebo: Red Lodge School of Dance presents Zumba 10 a.m., Homebrewed Harmony 11 a.m., Jessica Eve noon, Munirah Belly Dancers 1 p.m., Tom Walker 2 p.m. Rain or shine. Free admission. 446-1370, carboncountydepotgallery.org.
Red Lodge: Friends of the Library book sale. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Carnegie Library.
COMMUNITY
Red Lodge: Labor Day bake sale. 9 a.m. Bone Daddy's parking lot.
Tuesday, 9/3
COMMUNITY
Poetry open mic: 5-7 p.m. This House of Books, 224 N. Broadway. Sign-up 5 p.m. Readings 5:30 p.m. With Nichole Almeda Morton. Open to all. Free. Thishouseofbooks.com.
ELSEWHERE
COMMUNITY
Livingston: Walking tour Westside Historic District: Movers and Shakers”. 1 p.m. (15-minute early arrival recommended.) Starts at Callender Street and Third Street. Walk approximately 1-½ hours. Sturdy shoes, water, sunscreen, light jacket recommended. $10 adults, $8 ages 62 and up, $8 students, free for ages 12 and younger. Museum members receive $2 discount with membership card. Advance tickets at eventbrite.com, or pay cash at walk. Yellowstonegatewaymuseum.org.
STAGE
Livingston: Auditions, comedy play “The Addams Family." 7 p.m. Shane Lalani Center for the Arts. Roles for ages 13 and older. No prepared audition material required. Performances Sept. 9-Oct 17. More information: Dewey Kemp, 406-222-1420 or dewey@theshanecenter.org.
Wednesday, 9/4
ARTS
Exhibit “Continuum”: Northcutt Steele Gallery, Liberal Arts building, MSUB. Group show from Missoula Art Museum’s permanent collection reflecting developing, adapting, exploratory voices of contemporary Native American artists through Oct. 3. Reception Sept. 19. Also, exhibit of ledger drawings by Apsáslooke (Crow) and Hidatsa (Gros Ventre) artists completed 1879-1897 from MSUB's Barstow Collection in adjacent gallery. Msubillings.edu/gallery.
COMMUNITY
Reservation deadline for Farm Fork Families Fundraiser: Event takes place 5 p.m. Sept. 14, at Ben Steele commons and courtyard, 5640 Grand Ave. Farm-to-table tasting booths featuring local chefs and Yellowstone Valley Food Hub producers, Dinner by Sodexo and Chef Christopher Smith, desserts by Billings Career Center’s culinary arts students, live music by Local 406. $60. Benefits Young Families Early Head Start. RSVP by Sept. 4: 259-2007.
ELSEWHERE
ARTS
Sidney: 38th Annual Quilt Show. MonDak Heritage Center. Through Oct. 12. 406-433-3500, mondakheritagecenter.org.
COMMUNITY
Livingston: Farmers market. 4:30-7:30 p.m. Miles Band Shell Park. Rain or shine. For farmers market special event and music schedule, go to westernsustainabilityexchange.org.
Thursday, 9/5
ARTS
Opening reception, “Two Amigos”: 4-6 p.m. Ryniker-Morrison Gallery, RMC. Works by potter Steve Degenhart and painter Karen Tanner through Sept. 23.
COMMUNITY
Healthy By Design Gardeners’ Market: 4:30-6:30 p.m. South Park. Weather permitting. More information at hbdyc.org/market.
MUSIC
Billings Pops Orchestra rehearsal: St. Luke's Episcopal Church Hall, 119 N. 33rd St. 7-9 p.m. The season's weekly rehearsals kick off with an annual meeting, election of officers, discussion of schedule, refreshments. All ages and experience levels welcome.
ELSEWHERE
COMMUNITY
Columbus: Farmers market. 4-6:30 p.m. Railroad Park.
Livingston: Walking tour "Bars and Brothels: Livingston’s Lively Legacy.” 5:30 p.m. (15-minute early arrival recommended.) Starts at Park Street and Main Street. Walk approximately 1-½ hours. Sturdy shoes, water, sunscreen, light jacket recommended. $10 adults, $8 ages 62 and up, $8 students, free for ages 12 and younger. Museum members receive $2 discount with membership card. Advance tickets at eventbrite.com, or pay cash at walk. Yellowstonegatewaymuseum.org.
Red Lodge: Evening of Wine and Wildlife. 5:30-7:30 p.m. Samples of food from nine Red Lodge restaurants and caterers, wine pairings by Babcock & Miles, opportunity to tour sanctuary grounds after hours. Wear comfortable shoes. Ages 21 and older. $50, includes keepsake wine glass. Tickets at sanctuary gift shop and yellowstonewildlifesanctuary.org.
Friday, 9/6
ARTS
Registration open, St. Bernard fall craft fair. To reserve a spot in the craft fair taking place at St. Bernard Catholic Church, 226 Wicks Lane, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Nov. 2, call Coreen Glen, craft fair coordinator, at 248-6535.
COMMUNITY
Ales for Trails: 5-10 p.m. ZooMontana, 2100 S. Shiloh Road. More than 40 regional microbrews, wine, nonalcoholic beverages; live music by Daniel Kosel and Arterial Drive; silent disco; giant beer pong; fat tire bike raffle. Ages 21 and older. $35 advance tickets at The Spoke Shop, The Base Camp, The Bike Shop, Yellowstone Fitness, alesfortrails.org; $40 at gate. Benefits Billings TrailNet. Tickets at zoomontana.org.
First Friday: Locations throughout downtown. 5-8 p.m. (Many locations are open later.) Shops and businesses host special events, offer refreshments and promotions, and sponsor live entertainment. Downtownbillings.com/firstfriday.
Home Improvement Show: Noon-8 p.m. Expo Center at MetraPark. Free admission. Metrapark.com.
Hoof It With a Historian walking tour "Hidden in Plain Sight: Details of Downtown": 10 a.m. Starts at Western Heritage Center, 2822 Montana Ave. $10. Reserve tickets at ywhc.org.
STAGE
Musical "Young Frankenstein": Doors 7 p.m. Curtain 7:30 p.m. Billings Studio Theatre, 1500 Rimrock Road. $23 adults; $21 seniors, students, military. Tickets at box office and billingsstudiotheatre.com.
ELSEWHERE
ARTS
Red Lodge: Exhibit opening, "Juried National V." Red Lodge Clay Center. Juried group show through Sept. 29. Closing reception Sept. 27. 446-3993, redlodgeclaycenter.com.
COMMUNITY
Hardin: Will James Gather. Big Horn County Historical Museum. Events through Sept. 8 include meet and greet, dinner at Three Brothers Bistro, Will James Society board meeting and membership meeting, picnic lunch, guided museum tours, barbecue dinner with live music and silent auction. Also, excursion to Billings to visit Buckaroo Business Western Store, Yellowstone Art Museum, lunch at Raven’s Café d’Art, James’ former home on Smoky Lane, dinner and dancing at High Horse Saloon and Eatery. Country Fun Day on Sept. 8. Information at willjamessociety.org.
MUSIC
Fishtail: Ensemble concert. 11 a.m. The Domo, Tippet Rise Art Center. With Leo Sussman, flutist; Noémi Sallai, clarinetist; Jennifer Liu, Suliman Tekalli, violinists; Meagan Turner, violist; Arlen Hlusko, cellist. $10, free for ages 21 and younger. Tippetrise.org.
Fishtail: Ensemble concert. 6:30 p.m. The Olivier Music Barn, Tippet Rise Art Center. Pre-concert talk at Tiara Acoustic Shell 5 p.m. With Leo Sussman, flutist; Noémi Sallai, clarinetist; Jennifer Liu, Suliman Tekalli, violinists; Meagan Turner, violist; Arlen Hlusko, cellist. $10, free for ages 21 and younger. Tippetrise.org.