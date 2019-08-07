Friday, 8/9
ARTS
Exhibit "The Future Professional Artists' Show" featuring participants in the Digital Photography Fun Challenge. Closing reception Aug. 9 from 4 - 7 p.m.: Northcutt Steele Gallery, Montana State University Billings LA Building. 657-2981, msubillings.edu/kids/koc.htm.
Exhibit "Unmasking Brain Injury": Yellowstone Art Museum, 401 N. 27th St. Through Aug. 12. 256-6804, artmuseum.org.
COMMUNITY
Author event: 5:30 p.m. This House of Books, 224 N. Broadway. Brian D'Ambrosio, "Montana Entertainers: Famous and Almost Forgotten." Free. 534-1133, thishouseofbooks.com.
Hoof It With a Historian walking tour "MetraPark & Fairgrounds Walking Tour." 11 a.m. Starts at MetraPark fairgrounds gate. $10. Includes entry to MontanaFair. Reservations recommended by calling 256-6809. Ywhc.org.
MontanaFair Sneak-a-Peek: Gates open 4 p.m. Carnival 6 p.m. MetraPark. $5 admission, $22 ride wristband. Details, schedule at montanafair.com.
STAGE
Julia Louis-Dreyfest 2019 (Dreyfest VI): 6 p.m. Venues throughout downtown. More than 100 musical acts, poets, comedians, visual artists, craftspeople from across the region at venues through Aug. 10. All ages. $15 weekend wristband. Details, schedule at waste-division.org.
ELSEWHERE
COMMUNITY
Red Lodge: Farmers market. 3:30 p.m. Lions Park.
MUSIC
Fishtail: Paul Huang, violinist; Roman Rabinovich, piano; Escher String Quartet. 6:30 p.m. The Olivier Music Barn, Tippet Rise Art Center. Pre-concert talk at Tiara Acoustic Shell 5 p.m. $10, free for ages 21 and younger. Tippetrise.org.
Norris: Neil Filo Beddow. 7 p.m. Norris Hot Springs. 406-685-3303, norrishotsprings.com.
Red Lodge: Jonah Morsette. 6:30 p.m. The Pollard Pub.
Three Forks: Rockin’ the Rivers. The Bridge, off of Highway 2. Headliners include Adelitas Way, Dokken, Zakk Sabbath featuring the Viking thunder god Zakk Wylde, Whiskey River. $75-$695. Schedule, tickets at rockintherivers.com.
Saturday, 8/10
COMMUNITY
Community outdoor garage sale: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Moose Lodge, 131 Calhoun Lane.
MontanaFair: MetraPark. Gates open noon. Vendors open noon-11 p.m. Carnival open noon-midnight. $9 adults; $5 ages 65 and older, and 6-12; free for ages 5 and younger. Some exhibit and judging opens early. Details, full schedule at montanafair.com.
Open house: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Montana Audubon Center, 7026 S. Billings Blvd. Explore grounds with free borrowed knapsack with field guide and binoculars, rent canoe ($10 per hour, free for members), talk with naturalist. 294-5099, mtaudubon.org/center.
Yellowstone Valley Farmers' Market: 8 a.m.-noon. Downtown at Skypoint. Yvfm.org.
STAGE
“In The Company of Wolves Burlesque Show”: Doors 8 p.m. Show 9 p.m. 2905, 2905 Montana Ave. Ages 21 and older. Presented by Iconic Dance Class. $15 at door.
Julia Louis-Dreyfest 2019 (Dreyfest VI): 4 p.m. Venues throughout downtown. All ages. $15 weekend wristband. Details, schedule at waste-division.org.
ELSEWHERE
ARTS
Ennis: Madison Valley Arts Festival. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Peter T’s Park. Ennisarts.org.
Red Lodge: Open studio figure drawing. 10 a.m.-noon. Carbon County Arts Guild & Depot Gallery. Draw or paint from a clothed, live model. Bring own supplies. All skill levels welcome. $5. No registration required. 446-1370, carboncountydepotgallery.org.
Sidney: Open Studio Saturday. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. MonDak Heritage Center. 406-433-3500, mondakheritagecenter.org.
COMMUNITY
Livingston: Medicinal plant walk. 9 a.m.-noon. Deep Creek Trailhead. Monthly walks through September with Angela Segraves, herb and plant medicine specialist. $30. Registration required at paradisepermaculture.org.
MUSIC
Ballantine: 7th Avenue Band, customer appreciation party. Paula's Longbranch. Party, food 5 p.m. Music 7-11 p.m. Free.
Fishtail: Danbi Um, Paul Huang, violinists; Pierre Lapoint, Adam Barnett-Hart, violists; Brook Speltz, cellist. 11 a.m. The Domo, Tippet Rise Art Center. $10, free for ages 21 and younger. Tippetrise.org.
Fishtail: Roman Rabinovich, pianist; Escher String Quartet. 6:30 p.m. The Olivier Music Barn, Tippet Rise Art Center. Pre-concert talk at Tiara Acoustic Shell 5 p.m. $10, free for ages 21 and younger. Tippetrise.org.
Norris: Acoustic Roll. 7 p.m. Norris Hot Springs. 406-685-3303, norrishotsprings.com.
Harlowton: The Harlo Music Project Summer Festival. Central Avenue South. Wes Urbaniak and the Mountain Folk 3:30 p.m. Dodgy Mountain Men 5 p.m. Michigan Rattlers 7 p.m. Kitchen Dwellers 9 p.m. With face painting, food and drink vendors. Nearby camping available. $20 advance, $25 day of show, ages 13 and older; free for ages 12 and younger. Tickets at Gally's Brewing Co. and harlomusicproject.com.
Red Lodge: Kalyn Beasley. 6:30 p.m. The Pollard Pub.
Red Lodge: MOJO. 9 p.m. Snow Creek Saloon.
Three Forks: Rockin’ the Rivers. The Bridge, off of Highway 2. Headliners include Lou Gramm (original member of Foreigner) with Asia featuring John Payne, The Guess Who. $75-$695. Schedule, tickets at rockintherivers.com.
Sunday, 8/11
COMMUNITY
MontanaFair: MetraPark. Gates open noon. Vendors open noon-11 p.m. Carnival open noon-midnight. $9 adults; $5 ages 65 and older, and 6-12; free for ages 5 and younger. Some exhibit and judging opens early. Details, full schedule at montanafair.com.
Second annual Walk for Kidneys: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. ZooMontana, 2100 S. Shiloh Road. Non-competitive walk, music, face painting, a silent auction, kid’s corner, hashtag photo contests, food vendors, booths. $5 includes zoo admission, walk t-shirt. Benefits Adult Resource Alliance of Yellowstone County. Register, donate at dcibigsky.wixsite.com/walkforkidneys. Registration also available 9 a.m. day of walk.
MUSIC
Greg Blake & Real Country: Doors 6:30 p.m. Show 7 p.m. Cisel Hall, MSUB campus. $20 at door.
ELSEWHERE
MUSIC
Norris: Aaron Williams. 7 p.m. Norris Hot Springs. 406-685-3303, norrishotsprings.com.
Red Lodge: Acoustic jam. 1-4 p.m. Honey's Café.
Ryegate: Jam and dance. 2-5 p.m. Ryegate Bar & Cafe. With back-up music by Claudia, Lynn, Marsha and others.
Monday, 8/12
COMMUNITY
MontanaFair: MetraPark. Gates open noon. Vendors open noon-11 p.m. Carnival open noon-midnight. $9 adults; $5 ages 65 and older, and 6-12; free for ages 5 and younger. Some exhibit and judging opens early. Details, full schedule at montanafair.com.
Summer STEAM kids program “Radio in the Era of Video”: 2 p.m. This House of Books, 224 N. Broadway. With Bill Stearns. Designed for ages 4-10, but everyone welcome. Free. 534-1133, thishouseofbooks.com.
ELSEWHERE
ARTS
Cody, Wyo.: Workshop “Blacksmithing 101.” 9 a.m.-4 p.m. By Western Hands Design Center. Artist in residence Steve Fontanini, of Jackson, Wyo., instructs basics of tapering, hammer control, twisting to form leaves and other decorative elements. $400 includes instruction, all materials, lunch. ($1,200 for Aug. 12 plus Aug. 13-16 forging workshop.) 307-586-1755, bywesternhands.org.
Tuesday, 8/13
COMMUNITY
MontanaFair: MetraPark. Gates open noon. Vendors open noon-11 p.m. Carnival open noon-midnight. $9 adults; $5 ages 65 and older, and 6-12; free for ages 5 and younger. Some exhibit and judging opens early. Details, full schedule at montanafair.com.
Story Night: 7 p.m. Montana Gallery, 2712 Second Ave. N. Open-platform storytelling night offering attendees opportunity to practice sharing, being vulnerable and listening to one another. All ages. Public welcome.
Supercross: 6 p.m. Grandstands at MetraPark. $14, $18, $25, $28. Tickets at box office, 800-366-8538 montanafair.com, metrapark.com.
ELSEWHERE
ARTS
Cody, Wyo.: Workshop “Forge Your Own Carpentry Tools.” 9 a.m.-4 p.m. daily through Aug. 16. By Western Hands Design Center. Artist in residence Steve Fontanini, of Jackson, Wyo., leads advanced skills workshop. Items made from raw steel to finished tools include finishing hammer, 5/8" straight chisel, draw knife. $1,025 includes four days instruction, all materials, lunch on final day. ($1,200 for Aug. 12 basics plus Aug. 13-16 workshop.) 307-586-1755, bywesternhands.org.
COMMUNITY
Livingston: Walking tour Westside Historic District: Movers and Shakers”. 1 p.m. (15-minute early arrival recommended.) Starts at Callender Street and Third Street. Walk approximately 1-½ hours. Sturdy shoes, water, sunscreen, light jacket recommended. $10 adults, $8 ages 62 and up, $8 students, free for ages 12 and younger. Museum members receive $2 discount with membership card. Advance tickets at eventbrite.com, or pay cash at walk. Yellowstonegatewaymuseum.org.
Wednesday, 8/14
COMMUNITY
MontanaFair: MetraPark. Gates open noon. Vendors open noon-11 p.m. Carnival open noon-midnight. $9 adults; $5 ages 65 and older, and 6-12; free for ages 5 and younger. Some exhibit and judging opens early. Details, full schedule at montanafair.com.
Open house: 4-7 p.m. Montana Audubon Center, 7026 S. Billings Blvd. Explore grounds with free borrowed knapsack with field guide and binoculars, rent canoe ($10 per hour, free for members), talk with naturalist. 294-5099, mtaudubon.org/center.
ELSEWHERE
COMMUNITY
Livingston: Farmers market. 4:30-7:30 p.m. Miles Band Shell Park. Rain or shine. For farmers market special event and music schedule, go to westernsustainabilityexchange.org.
Thursday, 8/15
COMMUNITY
Game Night: 5-8 p.m. This House of Books, 224 N. Broadway. Choose from games to play, or take your own. Drinks and snacks available. All ages. Free. Thishouseofbooks.com.
Healthy By Design Gardeners’ Market: 4:30-6:30 p.m. South Park. Weather permitting. More information at hbdyc.org/market.
High Noon Speaker Series, "Up the Trail: How Texas Cowboys Herded Longhorns and Became an American Icon": Noon. Western Heritage Center, 2822 Montana Ave. With Dr. Tim Lehman, Rocky Mountain College. Free. 256-6809, ywhc.org.
Hoof It With a Historian walking tour "MetraPark & Fairgrounds Walking Tour." 11 a.m. Starts at MetraPark fairgrounds gate. $10. Includes entry to MontanaFair. Reservations recommended by calling 256-6809. Ywhc.org.
MontanaFair: MetraPark. Gates open noon. Vendors open noon-11 p.m. Carnival open noon-midnight. $9 adults; $5 ages 65 and older, and 6-12; free for ages 5 and younger. Some exhibit and judging opens early. Details, full schedule at montanafair.com.
Poetry jam: 7 p.m. Kirks' Grocery, 2920 Minnesota Ave. No advance registration required. 503-209-2394.
MUSIC
Arterial Drive: 7 p.m. Sapphire Lounge and Casino, 4010 Montana Sapphire Drive, outdoors. Dog-friendly concert. Yappy Hour at Loveable Pets includes free dog ice cream, dog games and prizes 6:30 p.m. Free.
ELSEWHERE
COMMUNITY
Columbus: Farmers market. 4-6:30 p.m. Railroad Park.
Livingston: Author discussion, book signing. 7 p.m. Elk River Books. Robert DeMott, author, editor and Steinbeck scholar, discusses updated collection “Conversations with Jim Harrison.” Free. 406-333-2330, elkriverbooks.com.
Livingston: Walking tour "Bars and Brothels: Livingston’s Lively Legacy.” 5:30 p.m. (15-minute early arrival recommended.) Starts at Park Street and Main Street. Walk approximately 1-½ hours. Sturdy shoes, water, sunscreen, light jacket recommended. $10 adults, $8 ages 62 and up, $8 students, free for ages 12 and younger. Museum members receive $2 discount with membership card. Advance tickets at eventbrite.com, or pay cash at walk. Yellowstonegatewaymuseum.org.
MUSIC
Lewistown: Montana Cowboy Poetry Gathering & Western Music Rendezvous. Registration At Fergus High 1-5 p.m. Welcome chuck at Pine Meadows Country Club: no-host social 5:30 p.m., dinner 6:30 p.m. Cowboy poetry and western music show follows. $25 at montanacowboypoetrygathering.com.
Friday, 8/16
COMMUNITY
Author event: 5:30 p.m. This House of Books, 224 N. Broadway. Peter Young, "The Blue Team." Free. 534-1133, thishouseofbooks.com.
Hoof It With a Historian walking tour "MetraPark & Fairgrounds Walking Tour." 11 a.m. Starts at MetraPark fairgrounds gate. $10. Includes entry to MontanaFair. Reservations recommended by calling 256-6809. Ywhc.org.
MontanaFair: MetraPark. Gates open noon. Vendors open noon-11 p.m. Carnival open noon-midnight. $9 adults; $5 ages 65 and older, and 6-12; free for ages 5 and younger. Some exhibit and judging opens early. Details, full schedule at montanafair.com.
Reservations accepted, Farm Fork Families Fundraiser: Event takes place 5 p.m. Sept. 14, at Ben Steele commons and courtyard, 5640 Grand Ave. Farm-to-table tasting booths featuring local chefs and Yellowstone Valley Food Hub producers, Dinner by Sodexo and Chef Christopher Smith, desserts by Billings Career Center’s culinary arts students, live music by Local 406. $60. Benefits Young Families Early Head Start. RSVP by Sept. 4, 259-2007.
ELSEWHERE
ARTS
Big Timber: Opening reception. 5-7 p.m. Two Rivers Gallery. Big Timber artists Thomas English and Shirle Wempner present a collection of oil paintings created representing their travels in America and abroad, though Sept. 19. Free. 406-932-4009, info@tworiversgallery.net.
MUSIC
Fishtail: Behzod Abduraimov, pianist. 6:30 p.m. The Olivier Music Barn, Tippet Rise Art Center. Pre-concert talk at Tiara Acoustic Shell 5 p.m. $10, free for ages 21 and younger. Tippetrise.org.
Lewistown: Montana Cowboy Poetry Gathering & Western Music Rendezvous. At Fergus High: Gathering registration desk & cowboy gift/poetry/music store 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Cowboy poetry & western music sessions 9-10:30 a.m., 10:50 a.m.-12:20 p.m., 1:30-3 p.m., 3:20-4:50 p.m. Western art & gear show (free admission) noon-6 p.m. Charlie Russell Chew Choo Dinner Train boards 3:30 p.m., departs 4:30 p.m. (tickets at montanadinnertrain.com, 406-535-5436, 866-912-3980). At Elks Club: Jam ‘n’ dance ($5, free with pin pass) 5:30 p.m. Tickets at Lewistown Art Center, 406-538-4575, montanacowboypoetrygathering.com.
Norris: Jessica Malone. 7 p.m. Norris Hot Springs. 406-685-3303, norrishotsprings.com.