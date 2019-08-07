{{featured_button_text}}

Friday, 8/9

ARTS

Exhibit "The Future Professional Artists' Show" featuring participants in the Digital Photography Fun Challenge. Closing reception Aug. 9 from 4 - 7 p.m.: Northcutt Steele Gallery, Montana State University Billings LA Building. 657-2981, msubillings.edu/kids/koc.htm.

Unmasking Brain Injury

Some of the masks made by members of the Brain Injury Support Group in Billings as part of the Unmasking Brain Injury project.

Exhibit "Unmasking Brain Injury": Yellowstone Art Museum, 401 N. 27th St. Through Aug. 12. 256-6804, artmuseum.org.

COMMUNITY

Author event: 5:30 p.m. This House of Books, 224 N. Broadway. Brian D'Ambrosio, "Montana Entertainers: Famous and Almost Forgotten." Free. 534-1133, thishouseofbooks.com.

Hoof It With a Historian walking tour "MetraPark & Fairgrounds Walking Tour." 11 a.m. Starts at MetraPark fairgrounds gate. $10. Includes entry to MontanaFair. Reservations recommended by calling 256-6809. Ywhc.org.

Carnival rides in 2018

Mighty Thomas Carnival rides and slides were filled with customers at MontanaFair in 2018.

MontanaFair Sneak-a-Peek: Gates open 4 p.m. Carnival 6 p.m. MetraPark. $5 admission, $22 ride wristband. Details, schedule at montanafair.com.

STAGE

Julia Louis-Dreyfest 2019 (Dreyfest VI): 6 p.m. Venues throughout downtown. More than 100 musical acts, poets, comedians, visual artists, craftspeople from across the region at venues through Aug. 10. All ages. $15 weekend wristband. Details, schedule at waste-division.org.

Julia Louis-Dreyfest

Crowds watch a performance during the 2018 Julia Louis-Dreyfest. 

ELSEWHERE

COMMUNITY

Red Lodge: Farmers market. 3:30 p.m. Lions Park.

MUSIC

Escher String Quartet

Escher String Quartet, seen in a previous performance at Tippet Rise, returns to the performing arts center in the summer of 2019.

Fishtail: Paul Huang, violinist; Roman Rabinovich, piano; Escher String Quartet. 6:30 p.m. The Olivier Music Barn, Tippet Rise Art Center. Pre-concert talk at Tiara Acoustic Shell 5 p.m. $10, free for ages 21 and younger. Tippetrise.org.

Norris: Neil Filo Beddow. 7 p.m. Norris Hot Springs. 406-685-3303, norrishotsprings.com.

Red Lodge: Jonah Morsette. 6:30 p.m. The Pollard Pub.

Rockin' The Rivers

Crowd members enjoy the 2018 Rockin' the Rivers music festival near Three Forks. This year's event kicks off Thursday and continues through Saturday at "The Bridge."

Three Forks: Rockin’ the Rivers. The Bridge, off of Highway 2. Headliners include Adelitas Way, Dokken, Zakk Sabbath featuring the Viking thunder god Zakk Wylde, Whiskey River. $75-$695. Schedule, tickets at rockintherivers.com.

Saturday, 8/10

COMMUNITY

Community outdoor garage sale: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Moose Lodge, 131 Calhoun Lane.

MontanaFair: MetraPark. Gates open noon. Vendors open noon-11 p.m. Carnival open noon-midnight. $9 adults; $5 ages 65 and older, and 6-12; free for ages 5 and younger. Some exhibit and judging opens early. Details, full schedule at montanafair.com.

Open house: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Montana Audubon Center, 7026 S. Billings Blvd. Explore grounds with free borrowed knapsack with field guide and binoculars, rent canoe ($10 per hour, free for members), talk with naturalist. 294-5099, mtaudubon.org/center.

Yellowstone Valley Farmers' Market: 8 a.m.-noon. Downtown at Skypoint. Yvfm.org.

STAGE

“In The Company of Wolves Burlesque Show”: Doors 8 p.m. Show 9 p.m. 2905, 2905 Montana Ave. Ages 21 and older. Presented by Iconic Dance Class. $15 at door.

Julia Louis-Dreyfest 2019 (Dreyfest VI): 4 p.m. Venues throughout downtown. All ages. $15 weekend wristband. Details, schedule at waste-division.org.

ELSEWHERE

ARTS

Ennis: Madison Valley Arts Festival. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Peter T’s Park. Ennisarts.org.

Red Lodge: Open studio figure drawing. 10 a.m.-noon. Carbon County Arts Guild & Depot Gallery. Draw or paint from a clothed, live model. Bring own supplies. All skill levels welcome. $5. No registration required. 446-1370, carboncountydepotgallery.org.

Sidney: Open Studio Saturday. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. MonDak Heritage Center. 406-433-3500, mondakheritagecenter.org.

COMMUNITY

Livingston: Medicinal plant walk. 9 a.m.-noon. Deep Creek Trailhead. Monthly walks through September with Angela Segraves, herb and plant medicine specialist. $30. Registration required at paradisepermaculture.org.

MUSIC

Paula's Longbranch owner Paula Sue Tasker

Paula Tasker, owner of the Ballantine establishment Paula’s Longbranch, is pictured in March 2016. The venue will host its annual customer appreciation party on Saturday. Food will be ready at 5 p.m., and 7th Avenue Band will play an outdoor concert from 7 to 11 p.m. The public is invited to the free celebration. “It doesn’t matter who — regulars, strangers, all of our customers — I’m all about making them feel at home,” Tasker said.

Ballantine: 7th Avenue Band, customer appreciation party. Paula's Longbranch. Party, food 5 p.m. Music 7-11 p.m. Free.

Fishtail: Danbi Um, Paul Huang, violinists; Pierre Lapoint, Adam Barnett-Hart, violists; Brook Speltz, cellist. 11 a.m. The Domo, Tippet Rise Art Center. $10, free for ages 21 and younger. Tippetrise.org.

Fishtail: Roman Rabinovich, pianist; Escher String Quartet. 6:30 p.m. The Olivier Music Barn, Tippet Rise Art Center. Pre-concert talk at Tiara Acoustic Shell 5 p.m. $10, free for ages 21 and younger. Tippetrise.org.

Norris: Acoustic Roll. 7 p.m. Norris Hot Springs. 406-685-3303, norrishotsprings.com.

Harlo Music Project

Music fans gather on Harlowton's main street last summer for the Harlo Music Project in 2018. 

Harlowton: The Harlo Music Project Summer Festival. Central Avenue South. Wes Urbaniak and the Mountain Folk 3:30 p.m. Dodgy Mountain Men 5 p.m. Michigan Rattlers 7 p.m. Kitchen Dwellers 9 p.m. With face painting, food and drink vendors. Nearby camping available. $20 advance, $25 day of show, ages 13 and older; free for ages 12 and younger. Tickets at Gally's Brewing Co. and harlomusicproject.com.

Red Lodge: Kalyn Beasley. 6:30 p.m. The Pollard Pub.

Red Lodge: MOJO. 9 p.m. Snow Creek Saloon.

Three Forks: Rockin’ the Rivers. The Bridge, off of Highway 2. Headliners include Lou Gramm (original member of Foreigner) with Asia featuring John Payne, The Guess Who. $75-$695. Schedule, tickets at rockintherivers.com.

Sunday, 8/11

COMMUNITY

MontanaFair: MetraPark. Gates open noon. Vendors open noon-11 p.m. Carnival open noon-midnight. $9 adults; $5 ages 65 and older, and 6-12; free for ages 5 and younger. Some exhibit and judging opens early. Details, full schedule at montanafair.com.

Second annual Walk for Kidneys: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. ZooMontana, 2100 S. Shiloh Road. Non-competitive walk, music, face painting, a silent auction, kid’s corner, hashtag photo contests, food vendors, booths. $5 includes zoo admission, walk t-shirt. Benefits Adult Resource Alliance of Yellowstone County. Register, donate at dcibigsky.wixsite.com/walkforkidneys. Registration also available 9 a.m. day of walk.

MUSIC

Greg Blake & Real Country: Doors 6:30 p.m. Show 7 p.m. Cisel Hall, MSUB campus. $20 at door.

ELSEWHERE

MUSIC

Norris: Aaron Williams. 7 p.m. Norris Hot Springs. 406-685-3303, norrishotsprings.com.

Red Lodge: Acoustic jam. 1-4 p.m. Honey's Café.

Ryegate: Jam and dance. 2-5 p.m. Ryegate Bar & Cafe. With back-up music by Claudia, Lynn, Marsha and others.

Monday, 8/12

COMMUNITY

MontanaFair: MetraPark. Gates open noon. Vendors open noon-11 p.m. Carnival open noon-midnight. $9 adults; $5 ages 65 and older, and 6-12; free for ages 5 and younger. Some exhibit and judging opens early. Details, full schedule at montanafair.com.

Summer STEAM kids program “Radio in the Era of Video”: 2 p.m. This House of Books, 224 N. Broadway. With Bill Stearns. Designed for ages 4-10, but everyone welcome. Free. 534-1133, thishouseofbooks.com.

ELSEWHERE

ARTS

Cody, Wyo.: Workshop “Blacksmithing 101.” 9 a.m.-4 p.m. By Western Hands Design Center. Artist in residence Steve Fontanini, of Jackson, Wyo., instructs basics of tapering, hammer control, twisting to form leaves and other decorative elements. $400 includes instruction, all materials, lunch. ($1,200 for Aug. 12 plus Aug. 13-16 forging workshop.) 307-586-1755, bywesternhands.org.

Tuesday, 8/13

COMMUNITY

MontanaFair: MetraPark. Gates open noon. Vendors open noon-11 p.m. Carnival open noon-midnight. $9 adults; $5 ages 65 and older, and 6-12; free for ages 5 and younger. Some exhibit and judging opens early. Details, full schedule at montanafair.com.

Story Night: 7 p.m. Montana Gallery, 2712 Second Ave. N. Open-platform storytelling night offering attendees opportunity to practice sharing, being vulnerable and listening to one another. All ages. Public welcome.

Supercross: 6 p.m. Grandstands at MetraPark. $14, $18, $25, $28. Tickets at box office, 800-366-8538 montanafair.com, metrapark.com.

ELSEWHERE

ARTS

Cody, Wyo.: Workshop “Forge Your Own Carpentry Tools.” 9 a.m.-4 p.m. daily through Aug. 16. By Western Hands Design Center. Artist in residence Steve Fontanini, of Jackson, Wyo., leads advanced skills workshop. Items made from raw steel to finished tools include finishing hammer, 5/8" straight chisel, draw knife. $1,025 includes four days instruction, all materials, lunch on final day. ($1,200 for Aug. 12 basics plus Aug. 13-16 workshop.) 307-586-1755, bywesternhands.org.

COMMUNITY

Livingston: Walking tour Westside Historic District: Movers and Shakers”. 1 p.m. (15-minute early arrival recommended.) Starts at Callender Street and Third Street. Walk approximately 1-½ hours. Sturdy shoes, water, sunscreen, light jacket recommended. $10 adults, $8 ages 62 and up, $8 students, free for ages 12 and younger. Museum members receive $2 discount with membership card. Advance tickets at eventbrite.com, or pay cash at walk. Yellowstonegatewaymuseum.org.

Wednesday, 8/14

COMMUNITY

MontanaFair: MetraPark. Gates open noon. Vendors open noon-11 p.m. Carnival open noon-midnight. $9 adults; $5 ages 65 and older, and 6-12; free for ages 5 and younger. Some exhibit and judging opens early. Details, full schedule at montanafair.com.

Open house: 4-7 p.m. Montana Audubon Center, 7026 S. Billings Blvd. Explore grounds with free borrowed knapsack with field guide and binoculars, rent canoe ($10 per hour, free for members), talk with naturalist. 294-5099, mtaudubon.org/center.

ELSEWHERE

COMMUNITY

Livingston: Farmers market. 4:30-7:30 p.m. Miles Band Shell Park. Rain or shine. For farmers market special event and music schedule, go to westernsustainabilityexchange.org.

Thursday, 8/15

COMMUNITY

Game Night: 5-8 p.m. This House of Books, 224 N. Broadway. Choose from games to play, or take your own. Drinks and snacks available. All ages. Free. Thishouseofbooks.com.

Healthy By Design Gardeners’ Market: 4:30-6:30 p.m. South Park. Weather permitting. More information at hbdyc.org/market.

High Noon Speaker Series, "Up the Trail: How Texas Cowboys Herded Longhorns and Became an American Icon": Noon. Western Heritage Center, 2822 Montana Ave. With Dr. Tim Lehman, Rocky Mountain College. Free. 256-6809, ywhc.org.

Hoof It With a Historian walking tour "MetraPark & Fairgrounds Walking Tour." 11 a.m. Starts at MetraPark fairgrounds gate. $10. Includes entry to MontanaFair. Reservations recommended by calling 256-6809. Ywhc.org.

MontanaFair: MetraPark. Gates open noon. Vendors open noon-11 p.m. Carnival open noon-midnight. $9 adults; $5 ages 65 and older, and 6-12; free for ages 5 and younger. Some exhibit and judging opens early. Details, full schedule at montanafair.com.

Poetry jam: 7 p.m. Kirks' Grocery, 2920 Minnesota Ave. No advance registration required. 503-209-2394.

MUSIC

Arterial Drive: 7 p.m. Sapphire Lounge and Casino, 4010 Montana Sapphire Drive, outdoors. Dog-friendly concert. Yappy Hour at Loveable Pets includes free dog ice cream, dog games and prizes 6:30 p.m. Free.

ELSEWHERE

COMMUNITY

Columbus: Farmers market. 4-6:30 p.m. Railroad Park.

Livingston: Author discussion, book signing. 7 p.m. Elk River Books. Robert DeMott, author, editor and Steinbeck scholar, discusses updated collection “Conversations with Jim Harrison.” Free. 406-333-2330, elkriverbooks.com.

Livingston: Walking tour "Bars and Brothels: Livingston’s Lively Legacy.” 5:30 p.m. (15-minute early arrival recommended.) Starts at Park Street and Main Street. Walk approximately 1-½ hours. Sturdy shoes, water, sunscreen, light jacket recommended. $10 adults, $8 ages 62 and up, $8 students, free for ages 12 and younger. Museum members receive $2 discount with membership card. Advance tickets at eventbrite.com, or pay cash at walk. Yellowstonegatewaymuseum.org.

MUSIC

Lewistown: Montana Cowboy Poetry Gathering & Western Music Rendezvous. Registration At Fergus High 1-5 p.m. Welcome chuck at Pine Meadows Country Club: no-host social 5:30 p.m., dinner 6:30 p.m. Cowboy poetry and western music show follows. $25 at montanacowboypoetrygathering.com.

Friday, 8/16

COMMUNITY

Author event: 5:30 p.m. This House of Books, 224 N. Broadway. Peter Young, "The Blue Team." Free. 534-1133, thishouseofbooks.com.

Hoof It With a Historian walking tour "MetraPark & Fairgrounds Walking Tour." 11 a.m. Starts at MetraPark fairgrounds gate. $10. Includes entry to MontanaFair. Reservations recommended by calling 256-6809. Ywhc.org.

MontanaFair: MetraPark. Gates open noon. Vendors open noon-11 p.m. Carnival open noon-midnight. $9 adults; $5 ages 65 and older, and 6-12; free for ages 5 and younger. Some exhibit and judging opens early. Details, full schedule at montanafair.com.

Reservations accepted, Farm Fork Families Fundraiser: Event takes place 5 p.m. Sept. 14, at Ben Steele commons and courtyard, 5640 Grand Ave. Farm-to-table tasting booths featuring local chefs and Yellowstone Valley Food Hub producers, Dinner by Sodexo and Chef Christopher Smith, desserts by Billings Career Center’s culinary arts students, live music by Local 406. $60. Benefits Young Families Early Head Start. RSVP by Sept. 4, 259-2007.

ELSEWHERE

ARTS

Big Timber: Opening reception. 5-7 p.m. Two Rivers Gallery. Big Timber artists Thomas English and Shirle Wempner present a collection of oil paintings created representing their travels in America and abroad, though Sept. 19. Free. 406-932-4009, info@tworiversgallery.net.

MUSIC

Fishtail: Behzod Abduraimov, pianist. 6:30 p.m. The Olivier Music Barn, Tippet Rise Art Center. Pre-concert talk at Tiara Acoustic Shell 5 p.m. $10, free for ages 21 and younger. Tippetrise.org.

Lewistown: Montana Cowboy Poetry Gathering & Western Music Rendezvous. At Fergus High: Gathering registration desk & cowboy gift/poetry/music store 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Cowboy poetry & western music sessions 9-10:30 a.m., 10:50 a.m.-12:20 p.m., 1:30-3 p.m., 3:20-4:50 p.m. Western art & gear show (free admission) noon-6 p.m. Charlie Russell Chew Choo Dinner Train boards 3:30 p.m., departs 4:30 p.m. (tickets at montanadinnertrain.com, 406-535-5436, 866-912-3980). At Elks Club: Jam ‘n’ dance ($5, free with pin pass) 5:30 p.m. Tickets at Lewistown Art Center, 406-538-4575, montanacowboypoetrygathering.com.

Norris: Jessica Malone. 7 p.m. Norris Hot Springs. 406-685-3303, norrishotsprings.com.

