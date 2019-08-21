Friday, 8/23
COMMUNITY
Hoof It With a Historian walking tour “Grave Side Stories.” 10 a.m. Starts at Mountview Cemetery. $10. Reserve tickets at ywhc.org.
Yellowstone Public Radio open house and music sale: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. 406 Marbara Lane. Sale of thousands of YPR’s archived CDs, vinyl records, swag; station tours and other activities; food by Sourdough Bagel and Project Lunch available.
ELSEWHERE
ARTS
Cody, Wyo.: Call for entries, “What’s Blooming in Wyoming?” Yellowstone Quilt Fest. Taking place at Cody Auditorium on Sept. 12-13. Yellowstonequiltfest.info.
Livingston: Fourth Friday Art Walk. 5:30-8:30 p.m. Downtown.
Livingston: Opening reception, “Wabi-Sabi & Ekphrastic Poetry: 24 Works of Art and 24 Poems.” 5:30 p.m. Green Door Gallery. Exhibit of 24 artworks and 24 poems by 12 artists and twelve poets randomly paired. Without knowing the identity of the artist or poet with whom they were paired, each submitted a second work of art or a second poem in response to the first piece submitted. Artists: Paul Andresini, Storrs Bishop, Betsy Hall, Joe Fay, Cristina Marian, Kateri Nelson, Kay Potter, Rachel Rhoden, Tandy Riddle, Aaron Schuerr, Marilyn Tain, Joe Wayne. Poets: Rick Bass, Marc Beaudin, Dalton Brink, David Caserio, Michael Earl Craig, Molly Damm, Kelly Dick, Ariety Fried, Tami Haaland, Max Hjortsberg, Allen Jones, Aaron Parrett. Exhibit through Sept. 21. 406-333-2330, wheatgrasssaloon.com.
COMMUNITY
Red Lodge: Farmers market. 3:30 p.m. Lions Park.
MUSIC
Fishtail: James Austin Smith, oboist; Benjamin Beilman, violinist; Ayane Kozasa, violist; Sæunn Thorsteinsdóttir, cellist; Pedja Muzijevic, pianist. 6:30 p.m. The Olivier Music Barn, Tippet Rise Art Center. Pre-concert talk at Tiara Acoustic Shell 5 p.m. $10, free for ages 21 and younger. Tippetrise.org.
Norris: Todd Green. 7 p.m. Norris Hot Springs. 406-685-3303, norrishotsprings.com.
Red Lodge: Arterial Drive. 9 p.m. Natali's Front Bar.
Red Lodge: Lacy J. Dalton & Dale Poune. 6:30 p.m. The Pollard Pub.
Saturday, 8/24
COMMUNITY
All Euro Car Show: Veterans Park. Registration ($10) 9:30 a.m. Show 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Awards 2:30 p.m. Free admission for spectators.
Open house: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Montana Audubon Center, 7026 S. Billings Blvd. Explore grounds with free borrowed knapsack with field guide and binoculars, rent canoe ($10 per hour, free for members), talk with naturalist. 294-5099, mtaudubon.org/center.
Yellowstone Valley Farmers Market: 8 a.m.-noon. Downtown at Skypoint. Yvfm.org.
MUSIC
Billings Clinic Classic: Music by Alter Ego. $200 includes pre-concert street party with music by Arterial Drive, hors d’oeuvres, refreshments; Alter Ego performance; and post-concert party with desserts. $100 includes concert and post-concert event. Benefits Billings Clinic’s sustainable fund for Psychiatric Services Residency Program. Tickets: 657-4670, Billings Clinic Foundation at 2917 10th Ave. N.
“Met to Broadway” concert: 7:30 p.m. Cisel Recital Hall, MSUB. With Kieran Beebe, Michelle Berger, Kathryn Clark, Mic Dawson, Marisa Getchell, Hanna Jandro, Meghan Kilroy, Katelynn Meyer, Grace Mock, Leigh Verrill-Rhys, Karla Stricker, Dan Struckman, Laurie Sutphin, Jane Van Dyk, Sarah Waggoner and Jason Webster. No admission charge, but donations benefit upcoming opera season. 591-9535, novabillings.org.
ELSEWHERE
ARTS
Nye: Season closing reception. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Windy Flats Gallery. Featured exhibits include new photographs by Edward Barta, gallery owner and traditional black-and-white photographer; works by Karen Tanner, of Billings; works by Tom Wolfe, of Nye. Refreshments served. 406-328-4722.
COMMUNITY
Absarokee: Farmers market and quilt show. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Cobblestone School.
Sidney: Open Studio Saturday. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. MonDak Heritage Center. 406-433-3500, mondakheritagecenter.org.
MUSIC
Fishtail: James Austin Smith, oboist; Jennifer Frautschi, Benjamin Beilman, violinists; Ayane Kozasa, Nathan Schram, violists; Sæunn Thorsteinsdóttir, cellist; Anthony Manzo, bassist. 11 a.m. The Domo, Tippet Rise Art Center. $10, free for ages 21 and younger. Tippetrise.org.
Fishtail: Pedja Muzijevic, pianist; Jennifer Frautschi, Benjamin Beilman, violinists; Ayane Kozasa, Nathan Schram, violists; Sæunn Thorsteinsdóttir, cellist; Anthony Manzo, bassist. 6:30 p.m. The Olivier Music Barn, Tippet Rise Art Center. Pre-concert talk at Tiara Acoustic Shell 5 p.m. $10, free for ages 21 and younger. Tippetrise.org.
Norris: Nathan North. 7 p.m. Norris Hot Springs. 406-685-3303, norrishotsprings.com.
Red Lodge: Jarret Kostrba. 6:30 p.m. The Pollard Pub.
Red Lodge: Jonah Morsette. 9 p.m. Snow Creek Saloon.
Sunday, 8/25
MUSIC
ELSEWHERE
ARTS
MUSIC
Fishtail: James Austin Smith, oboist; Jennifer Frautschi, Benjamin Beilman, violinists; Nathan Schram, violist; Sæunn Thorsteinsdóttir, cellist; Pedja Muzijevic, pianist. 3 p.m. The Olivier Music Barn, Tippet Rise Art Center. $10, free for ages 21 and younger. Tippetrise.org.
Lavina: Country dance and jam, volunteer firefighters fundraiser. 2-6 p.m. Cozy Corner Bar.
Norris: Christy Hays. 7 p.m. Norris Hot Springs. 406-685-3303, norrishotsprings.com.
Red Lodge: Acoustic jam. 1-4 p.m. Honey's Café.
Monday, 8/26
MUSIC
Auditions, Billings Symphony Chorale: By appointment, starting at 5:50 p.m. Lincoln Center, 415 N. 30th St. Vocalists sing one prepared solo vocal literature (classical) and complete a vocal range assessment. Accompanist provided.Take two copies of the solo vocal material. For information or to schedule an audition time, Call the BSO office at 252-3610.
Tuesday, 8/27
MUSIC
Pop Up Symphony: Doors 5 p.m. Show 6 p.m. Billings Depot, 2310 Montana Ave. The Stillwater Strings, featuring Lindsey Selman, Lauren Carr, Laura Dalby and Mary McCullough, perform hits by Guns N’ Roses, Elton John, Metallica, more. Casual dress, cash bar. $10. Tickets at billingsdepot.org.
ELSEWHERE
COMMUNITY
Livingston: Walking tour Westside Historic District: Movers and Shakers”. 1 p.m. (15-minute early arrival recommended.) Starts at Callender Street and Third Street. Walk approximately 1-½ hours. Sturdy shoes, water, sunscreen, light jacket recommended. $10 adults, $8 ages 62 and up, $8 students, free for ages 12 and younger. Museum members receive $2 discount with membership card. Advance tickets at eventbrite.com, or pay cash at walk. Yellowstonegatewaymuseum.org.
Powell, Wyo.: Meet and greet reception. 4-5:30 p.m. Intercultural House. With Japanese scholar Nao Kakizakai, dancer, teacher of Japanese at Northwest College. Free. Nwc.edu.
Wednesday, 8/28
COMMUNITY
Open house: 4-7 p.m. Montana Audubon Center, 7026 S. Billings Blvd. Explore grounds with free borrowed knapsack with field guide and binoculars, rent canoe ($10 per hour, free for members), talk with naturalist. 294-5099, mtaudubon.org/center.
ELSEWHERE
COMMUNITY
Livingston: Farmers market. 4:30-7:30 p.m. Miles Band Shell Park. Rain or shine. For farmers market special event and music schedule, go to westernsustainabilityexchange.org.
Thursday, 8/29
COMMUNITY
Game Night: 5-8 p.m. This House of Books, 224 N. Broadway. Choose from games to play, or take your own. Drinks and snacks available. All ages. Free. Thishouseofbooks.com.
Healthy By Design Gardeners’ Market: 4:30-6:30 p.m. South Park. Weather permitting. More information at hbdyc.org/market.
Hoof It With a Historian walking tour "Historic Moss Mansion Neighborhood (Architecture)": 6 p.m. Starts at corner of Division Street and Clark Avenue. $10. Reserve tickets at ywhc.org.
ELSEWHERE
COMMUNITY
Columbus: Farmers market. 4-6:30 p.m. Railroad Park.
Livingston: Walking tour "Bars and Brothels: Livingston’s Lively Legacy.” 5:30 p.m. (15-minute early arrival recommended.) Starts at Park Street and Main Street. Walk approximately 1-½ hours. Sturdy shoes, water, sunscreen, light jacket recommended. $10 adults, $8 ages 62 and up, $8 students, free for ages 12 and younger. Museum members receive $2 discount with membership card. Advance tickets at eventbrite.com, or pay cash at walk. Yellowstonegatewaymuseum.org.
Friday, 8/30
COMMUNITY
Hoof It With a Historian walking tour "South Park Stroll: The Rich History of Southside": 10 a.m. Starts at South Park. $10. Reserve tickets at ywhc.org.
MUSIC
The Longhorn Band, "A Tribute to Waylon Jennings and Country Classics" benefit concert: Doors 6 p.m. Show 7 p.m. Shrine Auditorium, 1125 Broadwater Ave. Free, but donations benefit Billings Optimists Children's Camp, a camp for special-needs campers.
ELSEWHERE
ARTS
Sidney: Closing reception, "Defying the Odds: Landscapes of Eastern Montana." 5:30-7 p.m. MonDak Heritage Center. Solo exhibit by Carol Hartman featuring paintings created while traveling the Oregon Trail. 406-433-3500, mondakheritagecenter.org.
MUSIC
Norris: Relacion Brevisima. 7 p.m. Norris Hot Springs. 406-685-3303, norrishotsprings.com.
Virginia City: Willson & McKee. 7 p.m. Elling House Arts and Humanities Center. $15. 406-843-5507, ellinghouse.org.