Friday, 8/23

COMMUNITY

Hoof It With a Historian walking tour “Grave Side Stories.” 10 a.m. Starts at Mountview Cemetery. $10. Reserve tickets at ywhc.org.

Yellowstone Public Radio open house and music sale

Pictured are stacks of CDs being sorted for sale at the 2018 Yellowstone Public Radio music sale, representing some of the estimated 10,000 CDs in YPR’s music library at that time. This year’s sale, taking place at 406 Marbara Lane on Friday, will feature the sale of archived CDs and vinyl records, swag for guests, station tours and other activities.

Yellowstone Public Radio open house and music sale: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. 406 Marbara Lane. Sale of thousands of YPR’s archived CDs, vinyl records, swag; station tours and other activities; food by Sourdough Bagel and Project Lunch available.

ELSEWHERE

ARTS

Cody, Wyo.: Call for entries, “What’s Blooming in Wyoming?” Yellowstone Quilt Fest. Taking place at Cody Auditorium on Sept. 12-13. Yellowstonequiltfest.info.

Livingston: Fourth Friday Art Walk. 5:30-8:30 p.m. Downtown.

Livingston: Opening reception, “Wabi-Sabi & Ekphrastic Poetry: 24 Works of Art and 24 Poems.” 5:30 p.m. Green Door Gallery. Exhibit of 24 artworks and 24 poems by 12 artists and twelve poets randomly paired. Without knowing the identity of the artist or poet with whom they were paired, each submitted a second work of art or a second poem in response to the first piece submitted. Artists: Paul Andresini, Storrs Bishop, Betsy Hall, Joe Fay, Cristina Marian, Kateri Nelson, Kay Potter, Rachel Rhoden, Tandy Riddle, Aaron Schuerr, Marilyn Tain, Joe Wayne. Poets: Rick Bass, Marc Beaudin, Dalton Brink, David Caserio, Michael Earl Craig, Molly Damm, Kelly Dick, Ariety Fried, Tami Haaland, Max Hjortsberg, Allen Jones, Aaron Parrett. Exhibit through Sept. 21. 406-333-2330, wheatgrasssaloon.com.

COMMUNITY

Red Lodge: Farmers market. 3:30 p.m. Lions Park.

MUSIC

Fishtail: James Austin Smith, oboist; Benjamin Beilman, violinist; Ayane Kozasa, violist; Sæunn Thorsteinsdóttir, cellist; Pedja Muzijevic, pianist. 6:30 p.m. The Olivier Music Barn, Tippet Rise Art Center. Pre-concert talk at Tiara Acoustic Shell 5 p.m. $10, free for ages 21 and younger. Tippetrise.org.

Norris: Todd Green. 7 p.m. Norris Hot Springs. 406-685-3303, norrishotsprings.com.

Red Lodge: Arterial Drive. 9 p.m. Natali's Front Bar.

Red Lodge: Lacy J. Dalton & Dale Poune. 6:30 p.m. The Pollard Pub.

Saturday, 8/24

COMMUNITY

All Euro Car Show

A group of Lamborghinis from Canada occupy a corner of the All Euro Car Show at Veterans Park in 2018. This year’s show will take place at the park on Saturday. The All Euro Car Show showcases local European cars of all makes.

All Euro Car Show: Veterans Park. Registration ($10) 9:30 a.m. Show 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Awards 2:30 p.m. Free admission for spectators.

Open house: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Montana Audubon Center, 7026 S. Billings Blvd. Explore grounds with free borrowed knapsack with field guide and binoculars, rent canoe ($10 per hour, free for members), talk with naturalist. 294-5099, mtaudubon.org/center.

Yellowstone Valley Farmers Market: 8 a.m.-noon. Downtown at Skypoint. Yvfm.org.

MUSIC

Alter Ego

Alter Ego, from Montreal, Canada, bring its dance moves to Billings, headlining the 2019 Clinic Classic on Aug. 24. The group plays music of the 1970s into newer repertoire, featuring seven lead singer/dancers and 95 costume changes.

Billings Clinic Classic: Music by Alter Ego. $200 includes pre-concert street party with music by Arterial Drive, hors d’oeuvres, refreshments; Alter Ego performance; and post-concert party with desserts. $100 includes concert and post-concert event. Benefits Billings Clinic’s sustainable fund for Psychiatric Services Residency Program. Tickets: 657-4670, Billings Clinic Foundation at 2917 10th Ave. N.

“Met to Broadway” concert: 7:30 p.m. Cisel Recital Hall, MSUB. With Kieran Beebe, Michelle Berger, Kathryn Clark, Mic Dawson, Marisa Getchell, Hanna Jandro, Meghan Kilroy, Katelynn Meyer, Grace Mock, Leigh Verrill-Rhys, Karla Stricker, Dan Struckman, Laurie Sutphin, Jane Van Dyk, Sarah Waggoner and Jason Webster. No admission charge, but donations benefit upcoming opera season. 591-9535, novabillings.org.

ELSEWHERE

ARTS

Windy Flats Gallery in Nye

Windy Flats Gallery of Nye will celebrate the final weekend of of its sixth on Saturday, Aug. 24 and Sunday, Aug. 25. Gallery owner and white photographer Edward Barta will show new photographs, which have been printed on-site. Also featured will be new work by Nye artist Tom Wolfe and Billings artist Karen Tanner. Hours are 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. both days. Refreshments served. The Gallery is located at 259 Limestone Road in Nye.

Nye: Season closing reception. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Windy Flats Gallery. Featured exhibits include new photographs by Edward Barta, gallery owner and traditional black-and-white photographer; works by Karen Tanner, of Billings; works by Tom Wolfe, of Nye. Refreshments served. 406-328-4722.

COMMUNITY

Absarokee: Farmers market and quilt show. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Cobblestone School.

Sidney: Open Studio Saturday. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. MonDak Heritage Center. 406-433-3500, mondakheritagecenter.org.

MUSIC

Fishtail: James Austin Smith, oboist; Jennifer Frautschi, Benjamin Beilman, violinists; Ayane Kozasa, Nathan Schram, violists; Sæunn Thorsteinsdóttir, cellist; Anthony Manzo, bassist. 11 a.m. The Domo, Tippet Rise Art Center. $10, free for ages 21 and younger. Tippetrise.org.

Fishtail: Pedja Muzijevic, pianist; Jennifer Frautschi, Benjamin Beilman, violinists; Ayane Kozasa, Nathan Schram, violists; Sæunn Thorsteinsdóttir, cellist; Anthony Manzo, bassist. 6:30 p.m. The Olivier Music Barn, Tippet Rise Art Center. Pre-concert talk at Tiara Acoustic Shell 5 p.m. $10, free for ages 21 and younger. Tippetrise.org.

Norris: Nathan North. 7 p.m. Norris Hot Springs. 406-685-3303, norrishotsprings.com.

Red Lodge: Jarret Kostrba. 6:30 p.m. The Pollard Pub.

Red Lodge: Jonah Morsette. 9 p.m. Snow Creek Saloon.

Sunday, 8/25

MUSIC

Met to Broadway

NOVA Center for the Performing arts brings operatic and vocal selections to the stage in a showcase of local talents during the fundraising concert, "Met to Broadway" at 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 24 at Cisel Recital Hall at Montana State University Billings and 2 p.m. on Aug. 25 at NOVA. The concert is free and open to the public. Pictured are (top row from left) Kieran Beebe, Katelynn Meyer, Dan Struckman, Jane Van Dyk, Michelle Berger, Jason Webster, Leigh Rhys, Grace Mock, (bottom row, from left) Mic Dawson, Laurie Sutphin, Marisa Getchell, Karla Stricker, Sarah Waggoner, Meghan Kilroy, Kathryn Clark.

“Met to Broadway” concert: 2 p.m. NOVA Center for the Performing Arts, 2317 Montana Ave. With Kieran Beebe, Michelle Berger, Kathryn Clark, Mic Dawson, Marisa Getchell, Hanna Jandro, Meghan Kilroy, Katelynn Meyer, Grace Mock, Leigh Verrill-Rhys, Karla Stricker, Dan Struckman, Laurie Sutphin, Jane Van Dyk, Sarah Waggoner and Jason Webster. No admission charge, but donations benefit upcoming opera season. 591-9535, novabillings.org.

ELSEWHERE

ARTS

Nye: Season closing reception. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Windy Flats Gallery. Featured exhibits include new photographs by Edward Barta, gallery owner and traditional black-and-white photographer; works by Karen Tanner, of Billings; works by Tom Wolfe, of Nye. Refreshments served. 406-328-4722.

MUSIC

Fishtail: James Austin Smith, oboist; Jennifer Frautschi, Benjamin Beilman, violinists; Nathan Schram, violist; Sæunn Thorsteinsdóttir, cellist; Pedja Muzijevic, pianist. 3 p.m. The Olivier Music Barn, Tippet Rise Art Center. $10, free for ages 21 and younger. Tippetrise.org.

Lavina: Country dance and jam, volunteer firefighters fundraiser. 2-6 p.m. Cozy Corner Bar.

Norris: Christy Hays. 7 p.m. Norris Hot Springs. 406-685-3303, norrishotsprings.com.

Red Lodge: Acoustic jam. 1-4 p.m. Honey's Café.

Monday, 8/26

MUSIC

Auditions, Billings Symphony Chorale: By appointment, starting at 5:50 p.m. Lincoln Center, 415 N. 30th St. Vocalists sing one prepared solo vocal literature (classical) and complete a vocal range assessment. Accompanist provided.Take two copies of the solo vocal material. For information or to schedule an audition time, Call the BSO office at 252-3610.

Tuesday, 8/27

MUSIC

Billings Depot

The Billings Depot will host the first in a new series of pop-up symphony performances on Tuesday. Stillwater Strings, the group of Lindsey Selman, Lauren Carr, Laura Dalby and Mary McCullough, will perform hits from some of the most popular artists in recent history, including Guns N’ Roses, Elton John and Metallica starting at 6 p.m. All ages are welcome and dress is casual.

Pop Up Symphony: Doors 5 p.m. Show 6 p.m. Billings Depot, 2310 Montana Ave. The Stillwater Strings, featuring Lindsey Selman, Lauren Carr, Laura Dalby and Mary McCullough, perform hits by Guns N’ Roses, Elton John, Metallica, more. Casual dress, cash bar. $10. Tickets at billingsdepot.org.

ELSEWHERE

COMMUNITY

Livingston: Walking tour Westside Historic District: Movers and Shakers”. 1 p.m. (15-minute early arrival recommended.) Starts at Callender Street and Third Street. Walk approximately 1-½ hours. Sturdy shoes, water, sunscreen, light jacket recommended. $10 adults, $8 ages 62 and up, $8 students, free for ages 12 and younger. Museum members receive $2 discount with membership card. Advance tickets at eventbrite.com, or pay cash at walk. Yellowstonegatewaymuseum.org.

Powell, Wyo.: Meet and greet reception. 4-5:30 p.m. Intercultural House. With Japanese scholar Nao Kakizakai, dancer, teacher of Japanese at Northwest College. Free. Nwc.edu.

Wednesday, 8/28

COMMUNITY

Open house: 4-7 p.m. Montana Audubon Center, 7026 S. Billings Blvd. Explore grounds with free borrowed knapsack with field guide and binoculars, rent canoe ($10 per hour, free for members), talk with naturalist. 294-5099, mtaudubon.org/center.

ELSEWHERE

COMMUNITY

Livingston: Farmers market. 4:30-7:30 p.m. Miles Band Shell Park. Rain or shine. For farmers market special event and music schedule, go to westernsustainabilityexchange.org.

Thursday, 8/29

COMMUNITY

Game Night: 5-8 p.m. This House of Books, 224 N. Broadway. Choose from games to play, or take your own. Drinks and snacks available. All ages. Free. Thishouseofbooks.com.

Healthy By Design Gardeners’ Market: 4:30-6:30 p.m. South Park. Weather permitting. More information at hbdyc.org/market.

Hoof It With a Historian walking tour "Historic Moss Mansion Neighborhood (Architecture)": 6 p.m. Starts at corner of Division Street and Clark Avenue. $10. Reserve tickets at ywhc.org.

ELSEWHERE

COMMUNITY

Columbus: Farmers market. 4-6:30 p.m. Railroad Park.

Livingston: Walking tour "Bars and Brothels: Livingston’s Lively Legacy.” 5:30 p.m. (15-minute early arrival recommended.) Starts at Park Street and Main Street. Walk approximately 1-½ hours. Sturdy shoes, water, sunscreen, light jacket recommended. $10 adults, $8 ages 62 and up, $8 students, free for ages 12 and younger. Museum members receive $2 discount with membership card. Advance tickets at eventbrite.com, or pay cash at walk. Yellowstonegatewaymuseum.org.

Friday, 8/30

COMMUNITY

Hoof It With a Historian walking tour "South Park Stroll: The Rich History of Southside": 10 a.m. Starts at South Park. $10. Reserve tickets at ywhc.org.

MUSIC

Optimists Children's Camp

Optimist Children's Camp is a weeklong summer camp for people ages 8-21 with special needs. Each year, the Optimists host a concert to raise funds for the camp. A Tribute to Waylon Jennings and Country Classics concert featuring The Longhorn Band will take place at Shrine Auditorium On Friday, Aug. 30. Concert admission is free, but will donations directly benefit the camp.

The Longhorn Band, "A Tribute to Waylon Jennings and Country Classics" benefit concert: Doors 6 p.m. Show 7 p.m. Shrine Auditorium, 1125 Broadwater Ave. Free, but donations benefit Billings Optimists Children's Camp, a camp for special-needs campers.

ELSEWHERE

ARTS

Sidney: Closing reception, "Defying the Odds: Landscapes of Eastern Montana." 5:30-7 p.m. MonDak Heritage Center. Solo exhibit by Carol Hartman featuring paintings created while traveling the Oregon Trail. 406-433-3500, mondakheritagecenter.org.

MUSIC

Norris: Relacion Brevisima. 7 p.m. Norris Hot Springs. 406-685-3303, norrishotsprings.com.

Virginia City: Willson & McKee. 7 p.m. Elling House Arts and Humanities Center. $15. 406-843-5507, ellinghouse.org.

