Friday, 8/2
ARTS
ArtWalk: 5-9 p.m. Downtown. Artwalkbillings.com.
The Poster Work of Shane de Leon 5-10 p.m. Art of Comedy with Charlie Mulluk 10 p.m.-midnight. Kirks' Grocery, 2920 Minnesota Ave. $5-$10 suggested donation at door; $10 reserved at Venmo (@deleonking) and PayPal.
Registration open, St. Bernard fall craft fair. To reserve a spot in the craft fair taking place at St. Bernard Catholic Church, 226 Wicks Lane, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Nov. 2, call Coreen Glen, craft fair coordinator, at 248-6535.
COMMUNITY
First Friday: Locations throughout downtown. 5-8 p.m. (Many participating locations are open later.) Participating shops and businesses host special events, offer refreshments and promotions, and sponsor live entertainment. Downtownbillings.com/firstfriday.
Hoof It With a Historian walking tour "Then & Now: Picturing Billings (Depot Neighborhood)": 10 a.m. Starts at Billings Depot, 2310 Montana Ave. $10. Reserve tickets at ywhc.org.
Reservations accepted, Farm Fork Families Fundraiser: Event takes place 5 p.m. Sept. 14, at Ben Steele commons and courtyard, 5640 Grand Ave. Farm-to-table tasting booths featuring local chefs and Yellowstone Valley Food Hub producers, dinner by Sodexo and Chef Christopher Smith, desserts by Billings Career Center’s culinary arts students, live music by Local 406. $60. Benefits Young Families Early Head Start. RSVP by Sept. 4, 259-2007.
ELSEWHERE
ARTS
Red Lodge: First Friday Art Walk. 5 p.m. Downtown.
Red Lodge: Exhibit "Pure Quill." Carbon County Arts Guild and Depot Gallery. Photography by Barbara Van Cleve through Aug. 26. 446-1370, carboncountydepotgallery.org.
Red Lodge: Opening reception “Home Sweet Home” 5-7 p.m. Red Lodge Clay Center. Group show “Home Sweet Home” and works by Kristin Pavelka through August. 406-446-3993, redlodgeclaycenter.com.
Red Lodge: Studio Art Quilt Associates Trunk Show. 5 p.m. Carbon County Arts Guild and Depot Gallery. Exhibit through Aug. 15. 446-1370, carboncountydepotgallery.org.
COMMUNITY
Red Lodge: Farmers market. 3:30 p.m. Lions Park.
Sidney: Richland County Fair. Fairgrounds. Richland.org.
MUSIC
Bozeman: Brent Mason, James Hogan and guest; Crown Guitar Festival. 9-11 p.m. Rialto Bozeman. $25 advance, $30 at door. Jam ($10) follows. Tickets at crownguitarfest.org.
Clark, Wyo.: Beartooth Music Festival. Gates open 4 p.m. Edelweiss Haus. On the outdoor stage: Wrong Crowd Evolution 5 p.m., Day x Day 6:30 p.m., Maxwell and the Head Change 8 p.m., Jackson Holte and the Highway Patrol 9:30 p.m., Stranded By Choice 11 p.m., and Stony Flowz 12:30 a.m. Inside the bar: Corey Anco 5 p.m., Tom Walker 6 p.m., Johnny Velvick 7 p.m., and Kalyn Beasley 8 p.m. $15 single night, $25 two-night pass, free for ages 12 and younger; $100, $175 VIP passes. Benefits Fight Oar Die veterans group. Camping available. Beartoothmusicfestival.org.
Fishtail: Aristo Sham, pianist. 6:30 p.m. The Olivier Music Barn, Tippet Rise Art Center. Pre-concert talk at Tiara Acoustic Shell 5 p.m. $10, free for ages 21 and younger. Tippetrise.org.
Norris: Tom Kirwan. 7 p.m. Norris Hot Springs. 406-685-3303, norrishotsprings.com.
Red Lodge: Christy Hays. 6:30 p.m. The Pollard Pub.
Red Lodge: Steve Frame. 9 p.m. Snow Creek Saloon.
Sheridan, Wyo.: Boomer Big Band Bash. 7 p.m. Sheridan College Outdoor Mall (in case of rain, at Kinnison Concert Hall). Jazz orchestra features Scott Turpen, Garth Moline, Willie Wright and Amy Wright on saxophone; Doug Bull, Dave Knutson, Diane Knutson, and Robert Rumbolz on trumpet; Nick Simons and Erin Schanzenbach on trombone; Tom Amend on piano; Zach Paris on drums; and Melissa Butcher as vocal soloist. Bring chairs, blankets. Free. Sheridancollege.edu.
Saturday, 8/3
COMMUNITY
Author event: 12:30 p.m. This House of Books, 224 N. Broadway. Megan McNamer, "Home Everywhere." Free. 534-1133, thishouseofbooks.com.
Hoof It With a Historian walking tour "Lights on Broadway": 10 a.m. Starts at Western Heritage Center, 2822 Montana Ave. $10. Reserve tickets at ywhc.org.
Movies Under the Stars, “Bumblebee”: ZooMontana, 2100 S. Shiloh Road. Gates open 6 p.m. Movie at dusk. Free.
Open house: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Montana Audubon Center, 7026 S. Billings Blvd. Explore grounds with free borrowed knapsack with field guide and binoculars, rent canoe ($10 per hour, free for members), talk with naturalist. 294-5099, mtaudubon.org/center.
Rimrock’s fifth annual Pump-N-Run for Recovery: ZooMontana, S. 2100 Shiloh Road. Check-in, late registration 8 a.m. Bench press 8:30 a.m. 5k Run/Walk begins at 9:30 a.m. $25. Benefits Rimrock addiction treatment programs. Registration at runsignup.com/race/mt/billings/pumpnrunforrecovery.
The Splash Page 25th anniversary celebration: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. The Splash Page, 2545 Central Ave., Suite J. Goodie bag giveaways (while supplies last), merchandise giveaways, 25-percent discount on most items for sale. Russell Walks, Lucasfilm artist, signs his artwork from noon-2 p.m. and 4-6 p.m. Attendees receive free signed item, no purchase required, and may register to win drawing for Walks’ Star Wars artwork.
World Breastfeeding Week celebration: 4-7 p.m. ZooMontana, S. 2100 Shiloh Road. Bounce houses, face painting, raffles, vendors, concessions (all proceeds from concession sales benefit Family Services.) Free for zoo members; $3 reduced admission non-members, includes full access to zoo; free for ages 2 and younger. Kiwanis Movies Under the Stars follows.
Yellowstone Valley Farmers' Market: 8 a.m.-noon. Downtown at Skypoint. Yvfm.org.
ELSEWHERE
COMMUNITY
Red Lodge: Market in the Mountains. 9 a.m. Old Town Square.
Sidney: Richland County Fair. Fairgrounds. Richland.org.
MUSIC
Bozeman: David Grissom, Jeff McErlain, Crown All-Star Band; Crown Guitar Festival. 9-11 p.m. Rialto Bozeman. $25 advance, $30 at door. Jam ($10) follows. Tickets at crownguitarfest.org.
Clark, Wyo.: Beartooth Music Festival. Gates open 11 a.m. Edelweiss Haus. "Gypsy Market" 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Music on the outdoor stage: Free Spirit Rock noon, Oblivion and Silence 3:30 p.m., Troy Owens 5 p.m., The Bright Side 6:30 p.m., Steel VanHawking 8 p.m., Wes Urbaniak and the Mountain Folk 9:30 p.m., Ruggy Bear 11 p.m., and The Organism 12:30 a.m. Music inside the bar: Olivia Frost 4 p.m., Garrett Randolph 5 p.m., David Shaw 6 p.m., Danny Wildcard 7 p.m., and The Precinct 8 p.m. $15 single night, $25 two-night pass, free for ages 12 and younger; $100, $175 VIP passes. Benefits Fight Oar Die veterans group. Camping available. Beartoothmusicfestival.org.
Fishtail: Katie Hyun, violinist; Gabriel Cabezas, cellist; Aristo Sham, pianist. 11 a.m. The Olivier Music Barn, Tippet Rise Art Center. Pre-concert talk at Tiara Acoustic Shell 5 p.m. $10, free for ages 21 and younger. Tippetrise.org.
Fishtail: JACK Quartet. 6:30 p.m. The Olivier Music Barn, Tippet Rise Art Center. Pre-concert talk at Tiara Acoustic Shell 5 p.m. $10, free for ages 21 and younger. Tippetrise.org.
Norris: Karaj. 7 p.m. Norris Hot Springs. 406-685-3303, norrishotsprings.com.
Red Lodge: Bobby Bridger: 6:30 p.m. The Pollard Pub.
Red Lodge: Dead Presleys, Hubba Hubba. 9 p.m. Snow Creek Saloon.
Sidney: Sara Evans, Randy Houser. 7:30 p.m. Fairgrounds. $50-$75. Richland.org.
Sunday, 8/4
ELSEWHERE
MUSIC
Norris: Joseph Running Crane. 7 p.m. Norris Hot Springs. 406-685-3303, norrishotsprings.com.
Red Lodge: Acoustic jam. 1-4 p.m. Honey's Café.
Monday, 8/5
COMMUNITY
Author event: 5:30 p.m. This House of Books, 224 N. Broadway. Shahid Akhtar, "The 7Cs for Conflict Resolution." Free. 534-1133, thishouseofbooks.com.
Summer STEAM kids program “Theater for Kids”: 2 p.m. This House of Books, 224 N. Broadway. With DeLaney Kay Hardy Ray. Designed for ages 4-10, but everyone welcome. Free. 534-1133, thishouseofbooks.com.
STAGE
Summer Dance Intensive: Montana Dance Center, located at 701 Daniel St. Jeff Amsden, Alexy Kulpin and Adam McKinney will offer instruction in a variety of styles of dance including ballet, character, Horton technique, Ailey repertory, jazz, lyrical, musical theater and more, Aug. 5-9. $225 Level 1, $300 levels 2 and 3. Details and registration at mtdancecenter.com, mtdancecenter@gmail.com; Betty Loos, 252-5765; Julia Marble, 208-0788.
Tuesday, 8/6
COMMUNITY
Poetry open mic: 5-7 p.m. This House of Books, 224 N. Broadway. Sign-up 5 p.m. Readings 5:30 p.m. With Nichole Almeda Morton. Open to all. Free. Thishouseofbooks.com.
MUSIC
Masontown: Doors 6:30 p.m. Show 7 p.m. Cisel Hall, MSUB campus. $20 at door.
ELSEWHERE
COMMUNITY
Livingston: Walking tour Westside Historic District: Movers and Shakers”. 1 p.m. (15-minute early arrival recommended.) Starts at Callender Street and Third Street. Walk approximately 1-½ hours. Sturdy shoes, water, sunscreen, light jacket recommended. $10 adults, $8 ages 62 and up, $8 students, free for ages 12 and younger. Museum members receive $2 discount with membership card. Advance tickets at eventbrite.com, or pay cash at walk. Yellowstonegatewaymuseum.org.
MUSIC
Basin, Wyo.: Eric E. Doors 6:30 p.m. Show 7 p.m. First Baptist Church of Basin. Light refreshments served at intermission. $10 at door. 307-765-2190.
Wednesday, 8/7
COMMUNITY
Open house: 4-7 p.m. Montana Audubon Center, 7026 S. Billings Blvd. Explore grounds with free borrowed knapsack with field guide and binoculars, rent canoe ($10 per hour, free for members), talk with naturalist. 294-5099, mtaudubon.org/center.
Stories of Honor event: 5-8 p.m. Aug. 7. Rimrock Mall, center court. Veteran service providers on site 5-8 p.m. Program honoring 10 local veterans featured in The Billings Gazette “Stories of Honor” series 6 p.m. Public welcome. Free.
ELSEWHERE
COMMUNITY
Livingston: Farmers market. 4:30-7:30 p.m. Miles Band Shell Park. Rain or shine. For farmers market special event and music schedule, go to westernsustainabilityexchange.org.
Red Lodge: National Farmers Market Week celebration. Lions Park. Compost demonstrations and games by Yellowstone Wildlife Sanctuary 3:30-6 p.m. Mayor Bill Larson signs letter of proclamation in support of farmers markets 3:30 p.m. Beartooth Cupboards amateur chef cook-off in gazebo 4-5 p.m. Smokey Bear visits 4:30 p.m.
Thursday, 8/8
ARTS
Class series “Hit or Miss: Making Social Media Videos that Pack a Punch with Keeara Rhodes”: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Yellowstone Art Museum, 401 N. 27th St. Ages 13-17. Bring phone or tablet; limited number of iPads available to borrow (request in advance). $30 for series for members, $55 series nonmembers. Registration: 406-252-6804, ext. 232 or artsuitcase@artmuseum.org.
COMMUNITY
Game Night: 5-8 p.m. This House of Books, 224 N. Broadway. Choose from games to play, or take your own. Drinks and snacks available. All ages. Free. Thishouseofbooks.com.
Healthy By Design Gardeners’ Market: 4:30-6:30 p.m. South Park. Weather permitting. More information at hbdyc.org/market.
ELSEWHERE
COMMUNITY
Columbus: Farmers market. 4-6:30 p.m. Railroad Park.
Livingston: Walking tour "Bars and Brothels: Livingston’s Lively Legacy.” 5:30 p.m. (15-minute early arrival recommended.) Starts at Park Street and Main Street. Walk approximately 1-½ hours. Sturdy shoes, water, sunscreen, light jacket recommended. $10 adults, $8 ages 62 and up, $8 students, free for ages 12 and younger. Museum members receive $2 discount with membership card. Advance tickets at eventbrite.com, or pay cash at walk. Yellowstonegatewaymuseum.org.
MUSIC
Three Forks: Rockin’ the Rivers. The Bridge, off of Highway 2. Headliners through Aug. 10 include Cheap Trick, Warrant, The Guess Who, Dokken, Hinder and Lou Gramm. $75-$695. Schedule, tickets at rockintherivers.com.
Friday, 8/9
COMMUNITY
Author event: 5:30 p.m. This House of Books, 224 N. Broadway. Brian D'Ambrosio, "Montana Entertainers: Famous and Almost Forgotten." Free. 534-1133, thishouseofbooks.com.
Hoof It With a Historian walking tour "MetraPark & Fairgrounds Walking Tour." 11 a.m. Starts at MetraPark fairgrounds gate. $10. Includes entry to MontanaFair. Reservations recommended by calling 256-6809. Ywhc.org.
MontanaFair Sneak-a-Peek: Gates open 4 p.m. Carnival 6 p.m. MetraPark. $5 admission, $22 ride wristband. Details, schedule at montanafair.com.
ELSEWHERE
MUSIC
Fishtail: Paul Huang, violinist; Roman Rabinovich, piano; Escher String Quartet. 6:30 p.m. The Olivier Music Barn, Tippet Rise Art Center. Pre-concert talk at Tiara Acoustic Shell 5 p.m. $10, free for ages 21 and younger. Tippetrise.org.
Norris: Neil Filo Beddow. 7 p.m. Norris Hot Springs. 406-685-3303, norrishotsprings.com.
Three Forks: Rockin’ the Rivers. The Bridge, off of Highway 2. Headliners include Adelitas Way, Dokken, Zakk Sabbath featuring the Viking thunder god Zakk Wylde, Whiskey River. $75-$695. Schedule, tickets at rockintherivers.com.