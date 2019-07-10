Friday, 7/12
ARTS
Registration open, YAM Camp: Yellowstone Art Museum, 401 N. 27th St. Museum-based camp focuses on 3D art July 29-Aug. 2. Ages 6-8, 9:30 a.m.-noon; ages 9-12, 1-3:30 p.m. $95 members, $125 nonmembers, $75 members-only sibling discount. Information, registration at artmuseum.org/education/children/yam_camp
Summerfair 41 kick-off: 4-9 p.m. Rimrock Mall, northeast parking lot, near mall's main entrance. Artmuseum.org.
COMMUNITY
Author event: 1 p.m. This House of Books, 224 N. Broadway. Rick Bonogofsky, "The Archangel." Free. 534-1133, thishouseofbooks.com.
Fiesta Car Show registration: For information about the annual Fiesta Car Show at South Park on July 20, call Jay Krug at 628-8872, Char Krug at 698-2851, Jamie Krug at 855-3569, or email mexicanfiestacarshow@hotmail.com.
Hoof It With a Historian walking tour "Born a Railroad Town": 10 a.m. Starts at Western Heritage Center, 2822 Montana Ave. $10. Reserve tickets at ywhc.org.
Registration open, “Writing Montana” workshop: Dave Caserio will conduct a writing workshop at Pictograph Cave State Park, 3401 Coburn Road, from 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. on July 20. The workshop, sponsored by Humanities Montana, is free and open to everyone. The outdoor workshop is based on close observation of the natural world and exploration of the historical, cultural and geological background of the area. The event includes a brief discussion of writing process and guided tour of area. Participants will then explore the area and create a work in any genre. An informal sharing session follows. To register, call 406-254-7342.
STAGE
Montana Shakespeare in the Parks “Merry Wives”: 6:30 p.m. Pioneer Park. Free. Shakespeareintheparks.org.
ELSEWHERE
COMMUNITY
Red Lodge: Farmers market. 3:30 p.m. Lions Park.
MUSIC
Fishtail: Gryphon Trio. 6:30 p.m. The Olivier Music Barn, Tippet Rise Art Center. Pre-concert talk at Tiara Acoustic Shell 5 p.m. $10, free for ages 21 and younger. Tippetrise.org.
Norris: Aran Buzzas. 7 p.m. Norris Hot Springs. 406-685-3303, norrishotsprings.com.
Red Lodge: The Cimarron Band. 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Snow Creek Saloon.
Red Lodge: Johnny Dango. 6:30 p.m. The Pollard Pub.
STAGE
Livingston: Musical “Disney’s Newsies.” 8 p.m. The Dulcie Theatre at the Shane Lalani Center for the Arts. $18 adults, $14 senior/student, $10 youth 406-222-1420, theshanecenter.org.
Red Lodge: Play "Every Brilliant Thing." 7 p.m. Old Roosevelt gym. In support of suicide-prevention awareness.
Saturday, 7/13
ARTS
Alberta Bair Theater season tickets go on sale: 8 a.m. ABT Box Office window opens at 2722 Third Ave. N. Tickets are available at 10 a.m. at albertabairtheater.org or by phone at (406) 256-6052.
Sip & Sketch Plants: 4-6 p.m. Dawn Nelson, fine artist, certified science illustrator and Audubon teacher naturalist, teaches basics of drawing plants. Adults with any level ability welcome. Bring own supplies. $30 (members receive 10 percent discount). Registration: 294-5099, csevier@mtaudubon.org.
Summerfair 41: 10 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Rimrock Mall, northeast parking lot, near mall's main entrance. Annual Yellowstone Art Museum event featuring paintings, pottery, nature art, glass, wood, metal, fiber art, photography, body products, artisan foods. Art-making activities in center court. $5 ages 7 and older, free for ages 6 and younger; $25 weekend pass includes admission for 2 adults and up to three children age 7 and older all weekend. Artmuseum.org.
COMMUNITY
Billings Kiwanis Movies Under the Stars: ZooMontana, 2100 S. Shiloh Road. Gates open 6 p.m. Free zoo admission until 7:30 p.m. Viewing of “Monsters Inc.” starts at dusk. Free. Proceeds from concession sales benefit Eagle Mount Billings.
Bird Stroll: 8:30-10 a.m. Montana Audubon Center, 7026 S. Billings Blvd. Walk by river. Binoculars, guidebooks available. No registration required. $10 adults, $5 children and students, free for members. 294-5099, mtaudubon.org/center.
Film viewing, “Spaceballs”: 2 p.m. Public library, community room. Free.
Montana Brews and BBQs: 1-10 p.m. Chiesa Plaza at MetraPark. Live music by The Brickhouse Band, 80 craft beers by 34 Montana breweries, food trucks, games, drawing for free beer for a year. $25, includes souvenir glass and 10 drink tickets.
Open house: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Montana Audubon Center, 7026 S. Billings Blvd. Explore grounds with free borrowed knapsack with field guide and binoculars, rent canoe ($10 per hour, free for members), talk with naturalist. 294-5099, mtaudubon.org/center.
Trailblazing Event: 11 a.m. Zimmerman Park. Unveiling of newest portion of Skyline Trail with live music, food trucks, activities; guests Mayor Bill Cole, Chaquille Cozart; Alex Weiman emcees. Family fun run (no registration required) 11:30 a.m.
STAGE
"The BFG (Big Friendly Giant)": 7:30 p.m. NOVA Center for the Performing Arts, 2317 Montana Ave. $16 adults; $10 military, seniors, students. 591-9535, novabillings.org.
ELSEWHERE
ARTS
46th Annual Art in the Beartooths: 9 a.m.-9 p.m. 30 artists paint live on the deck of the Depot Gallery and in Lions Park 9 a.m.-2 p.m., free. Fundraiser at Lion’s Park 4 p.m., $60. Tickets at Carbon County Arts Guild & Depot Gallery, 406-446-1370. Carboncountydepotgallery.org.
COMMUNITY
Livingston: Medicinal plant walk. 9 a.m.-noon. Deep Creek Trailhead. Monthly walks through September with Angela Segraves, herb and plant medicine specialist. $30. Registration required at paradisepermaculture.org.
Virginia City: Documentary viewing, "So Damned Glad." 7 p.m. Ellinghouse Arts & Humanities Center. 406-843-5507, ellinghouse.org.
MUSIC
Fishtail: Brandon Patrick George, flutist; Annalee Patipatanakoon, violinist; Roman Borys, cellist. 11 a.m. The Domo, Tippet Rise Art Center. $10, free for ages 21 and younger. Tippetrise.org.
Fishtail: Stephen Hough, pianist. 6:30 p.m. The Olivier Music Barn, Tippet Rise Art Center. Pre-concert talk at Tiara Acoustic Shell 5 p.m. $10, free for ages 21 and younger. Tippetrise.org.
Red Lodge: Dirty Dirty. 9 p.m. Snow Creek Saloon.
Red Lodge: Jarret Kostrba. 6:30 p.m. The Pollard Pub.
Red Lodge: Jonah Morsete Band. 9 p.m. Bull 'n Bear.
Red Lodge: Land of Color benefit concert. 7 p.m. Roosevelt Center. Christian acoustic duo performs. All ages. $20 adults, $10 ages 2-17, $50 VIP backstage pass. Proceeds benefit Young Life of Carbon County. Tickets: bit.ly/LOCRL.
Norris: Brian Ernst. 7 p.m. Norris Hot Springs. 406-685-3303, norrishotsprings.com.
STAGE
Livingston: Musical “Disney’s Newsies.” 8 p.m. The Dulcie Theatre at the Shane Lalani Center for the Arts. $18 adults, $14 senior/student, $10 youth 406-222-1420, theshanecenter.org.
Powell, Wyo.: Play, Montana Shakespeare in the Parks' "Henry IV." 6:30 p.m. Washington Park. Free. Shakespeareintheparks.org.
Sunday, 7/14
ARTS
Summerfair 41: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Rimrock Mall, northeast parking lot, near mall's main entrance. Annual Yellowstone Art Museum event featuring paintings, pottery, nature art, glass, wood, metal, fiber art, photography, body products, artisan foods. Art-making activities in center court. $5 ages 7 and older, free for ages 6 and younger; $25 weekend pass includes admission for 2 adults and up to three children age 7 and older. Artmuseum.org.
COMMUNITY
STAGE
"The BFG (Big Friendly Giant)": 2 p.m. NOVA Center for the Performing Arts, 2317 Montana Ave. $16 adults; $10 military, seniors, students. 591-9535, novabillings.org.
ELSEWHERE
MUSIC
Joliet: Montana Old-Time Fiddlers District Four. 1-4 p.m. Community center. Bring instrument to join jam. All ages welcome. Free.
Norris: Mathias. 7 p.m. Norris Hot Springs. 406-685-3303, norrishotsprings.com.
Red Lodge: Acoustic jam. 1-4 p.m. Honey's Café.
Red Lodge: Cory Johnson. 6:30 p.m. The Pollard Pub.
Ryegate: Jam and dance. 2-5 p.m. Ryegate Bar and Café. Back up music by Claudia, Lynn, Marsha and others.
STAGE
Cody, Wyo.: Play, Montana Shakespeare in the Parks' "Merry Wives." 6:30 p.m. Canal Park. Free. Shakespeareintheparks.org.
Livingston: Musical “Disney’s Newsies.” 3 p.m. The Dulcie Theatre at the Shane Lalani Center for the Arts. $18 adults, $14 senior/student, $10 youth 406-222-1420, theshanecenter.org.
Monday, 7/15
COMMUNITY
Author event: 7 p.m. This House of Books, 224 N. Broadway. Dennis Gaub, "Midway Bravery: The Story of the U.S. Army Pilot Whose Famed Flight Helped Win a Decisive World War II Battle." Free. 534-1133, thishouseofbooks.com.
Summer STEAM kids program “What's Bugging You?”: 2 p.m. This House of Books, 224 N. Broadway. Designed for ages 4-10, but everyone welcome. Free. 534-1133, thishouseofbooks.com.
ELSEWHERE
ARTS
Bridger: Exhibit opening, “Collected and Historic.” Zier Gallery. Show of historic art including soldiers, western life, some of collection of Gary Jacobson; stagecoach paintings by Jack Smith, and Frank Gilman from the old Six Gun Motel in Cody, and one by Dana Zier honoring the Bridger stagecoach station located in Veterans Park; collectable works by Ron Jenkins, Jo Sherwood, Ron Stewart, Herndon Davis, Dan Seegmiller and Sandra Clendennen Brown and others. Through Aug. 30. 406-298-0841, art2dtoo@aol.com.
Red Lodge: Adult Clay Camp. Red Lodge Clay Center. 9 a.m.-noon daily through July 19. $110. 446-3993, redlodgeclaycenter.com.
STAGE
Worland, Wyo.: Play, Montana Shakespeare in the Parks' "Merry Wives." 6 p.m. Sanders Park. Free. Shakespeareintheparks.org.
Tuesday, 7/16
COMMUNITY
Nature Nuts: 10-11 a.m. Montana Audubon Center, 7026 S. Billings Blvd. Weekly program with varying themes for ages 1-4, with adult accompaniment. $6 per child, free for members. 294-5099, mtaudubon.org/center.
ELSEWHERE
COMMUNITY
Livingston: Walking tour Westside Historic District: Movers and Shakers.” 1 p.m. (15-minute early arrival recommended.) Starts at Callender Street and Third Street. Walk approximately 1-½ hours. Sturdy shoes, water, sunscreen, light jacket recommended. $10 adults, $8 ages 62 and up, $8 students, free for ages 12 and younger. Yellowstone Gateway Museum members receive $2 discount with membership card. Advance tickets at eventbrite.com, or pay cash at walk. Yellowstonegatewaymuseum.org.
STAGE
Columbus: Play, Montana Shakespeare in the Parks' "Henry IV." 6:30 p.m. Heritage Park. Free. Shakespeareintheparks.org.
Virginia City: Play "Every Brilliant Thing." 7 p.m. Ellinghouse Arts & Humanities Center. 406-843-5507, ellinghouse.org.
Wednesday, 7/17
COMMUNITY
Open house: 4-7 p.m. Montana Audubon Center, 7026 S. Billings Blvd. Explore grounds with free borrowed knapsack with field guide and binoculars, rent canoe ($10 per hour, free for members), talk with naturalist. 294-5099, mtaudubon.org/center.
ELSEWHERE
COMMUNITY
Livingston: Farmers market. 4:30-7:30 p.m. Miles Band Shell Park. Rain or shine. For farmers market special event and music schedule, go to westernsustainabilityexchange.org.
STAGE
Fishtail: Play, Montana Shakespeare in the Parks' "Merry Wives." 6:30 p.m. Family Park. Free. Shakespeareintheparks.org.
Thursday, 7/18
ARTS
Exhibit “The Keeping Season”: 6-9 p.m. Stapleton Gallery, 104 N. Broadway, No. 204. Group show focuses on florals. 384-0996, stapletongallery.com.
Opening reception: 6-8 p.m. Yellowstone Art Museum, 401 N. 27th St. “America the Beautiful: Clyde Butcher” photography through Oct. 13. “North x Northwest” contemporary art through Sept. 11. 256-6804, artmuseum.org.
Summer Art Studio Classes: 10 a.m.-noon and 1-3 p.m. Yellowstone Art Museum, 401 N. 27th St. For ages 5-12. Class features a tour of current exhibits, followed by a related artmaking activity. Class descriptions at artmuseum.org/education/children/summer-art-studio. $10 members, $12 nonmembers, $8 members-only sibling. Register by calling the education program coordinator at 406-256-6804, ext. 232, or emailing Jennifer at artsuitcase@artmuseum.org.
COMMUNITY
Game Night: 5-8 p.m. This House of Books, 224 N. Broadway. Choose from games to play, or take your own. Drinks and snacks available. All ages. Free. Thishouseofbooks.com.
Healthy By Design Gardeners’ Market: 4:30-6:30 p.m. South Park. Weather permitting. More information at hbdyc.org/market.
High Noon Speaker Series, "Crow Fair: Celebrating 100 Years of Apsáalooke Culture": Noon. Western Heritage Center, 2822 Montana Ave. With John Zumpano, photographer, and Dr. Shane Doyle, educator. Free. 256-6809, ywhc.org.
Poetry jam: 7 p.m. Kirk’s Grocery, 2920 Minnesota Ave. No advance registration required. 503-209-2394.
COMMUNITY
Columbus: Farmers market. 4-6:30 p.m. Railroad Park. With live music by The Montana Guys.
Livingston: Walking tour "Bars and Brothels: Livingston’s Lively Legacy.” 5:30 p.m. (15-minute early arrival recommended.) Starts at Park Street and Main Street. Walk approximately 1-½ hours. Sturdy shoes, water, sunscreen, light jacket recommended. $10 adults, $8 ages 62 and up, $8 students, free for ages 12 and younger. Museum members receive $2 discount with membership card. Advance tickets at eventbrite.com, or pay cash at walk. Yellowstonegatewaymuseum.org.
Friday, 7/19
ARTS
Lecture: 10:30 a.m. Yellowstone Art Museum, 401 N. 27th St. Clyde Butcher discusses his “America the Beautiful” photography exhibit and artistic process. Free for members, $15 nonmembers. 256-6804, artmuseum.org.
COMMUNITY
Author event: 1 p.m. This House of Books, 224 N. Broadway. Pete Fromm, "A Job You Mostly Won't Know How to Do." Free. 534-1133, thishouseofbooks.com.
Hoof It With a Historian walking tour "Bars, Brothels, and Bok Choy": 10 a.m. Starts at Western Heritage Center, 2822 Montana Ave. $10. Reserve tickets at ywhc.org.
STAGE
"The BFG (Big Friendly Giant)": 7:30 p.m. NOVA Center for the Performing Arts, 2317 Montana Ave. $16 adults; $10 military, seniors, students. 591-9535, novabillings.org.
ELSEWHERE
ARTS
Big Timber: 10th anniversary celebration, plein air art auction. Two Rivers Gallery. Silent auction of plein air paintings by Sweet Grass County artists. Bidding opens 11 a.m. Reception 5-7 p.m. 406-932-4009, info@tworiversgallery.net.
COMMUNITY
Bridger: Jim Bridger Days. Tractor and truck pull at rodeo grounds 6 p.m. At baseball field: Kids bungee ride, bounce house at baseball field 8 p.m., fireworks at dusk. At pool park: dance, live music by Tanglewood 9:30 p.m.
MUSIC
Fishtail: St. Lawrence String Quartet. 6:30 p.m. The Olivier Music Barn, Tippet Rise Art Center. Pre-concert talk at Tiara Acoustic Shell 5 p.m. $10, free for ages 21 and younger. Tippetrise.org.
Norris: Dave Provost. 7 p.m. Norris Hot Springs. 406-685-3303, norrishotsprings.com.
STAGE
Livingston: Musical “Disney’s Newsies.” 8 p.m. The Dulcie Theatre at the Shane Lalani Center for the Arts. $18 adults, $14 senior/student, $10 youth 406-222-1420, theshanecenter.org.