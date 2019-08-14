Friday, 8/16
COMMUNITY
Author event: 5:30 p.m. This House of Books, 224 N. Broadway. Peter Young, "The Blue Team." Free. 534-1133, thishouseofbooks.com.
Hoof It With a Historian walking tour "MetraPark & Fairgrounds Walking Tour." 11 a.m. Starts at MetraPark fairgrounds gate. $10. Includes entry to MontanaFair. Reservations recommended by calling 256-6809. Ywhc.org.
MontanaFair: MetraPark. Gates open noon. Vendors open noon-11 p.m. Carnival open noon-midnight. $9 adults; $5 ages 65 and older, and 6-12; free for ages 5 and younger. Some exhibit and judging opens early. Details, full schedule at montanafair.com.
Reservations accepted, Farm Fork Families Fundraiser: Event takes place 5 p.m. Sept. 14, at Ben Steele commons and courtyard, 5640 Grand Ave. Farm-to-table tasting booths featuring local chefs and Yellowstone Valley Food Hub producers, Dinner by Sodexo and Chef Christopher Smith, desserts by Billings Career Center’s culinary arts students, live music by Local 406. $60. Benefits Young Families Early Head Start. RSVP by Sept. 4, 259-2007.
ELSEWHERE
ARTS
Big Timber: Opening reception. 5-7 p.m. Two Rivers Gallery. Big Timber artists Thomas English and Shirle Wempner present collection of oil paintings created representing their travels in America and abroad, though Sept. 19. Free. 406-932-4009, info@tworiversgallery.net.
COMMUNITY
Huntley: Threshing Bee. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Huntley Project Museum, 770 Railroad Highway. $5 ages 12 and older, free for ages 11 and young. Details, schedule at antiquetractorclub.com/2019-threshing-bee.
Red Lodge: Beartooth Rendezvous. Details, schedule at beartoothbeemers.org. 696-2114.
Red Lodge: Farmers market. 3:30 p.m. Lions Park.
MUSIC
Fishtail: Behzod Abduraimov, pianist. 6:30 p.m. The Olivier Music Barn, Tippet Rise Art Center. Pre-concert talk at Tiara Acoustic Shell 5 p.m. $10, free for ages 21 and younger. Tippetrise.org.
Lewistown: Montana Cowboy Poetry Gathering & Western Music Rendezvous. At Fergus High: Gathering registration desk & cowboy gift/poetry/music store 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Cowboy poetry & western music sessions 9-10:30 a.m., 10:50 a.m.-12:20 p.m., 1:30-3 p.m., 3:20-4:50 p.m. Western art & gear show (free admission) noon-6 p.m. Charlie Russell Chew Choo Dinner Train boards 3:30 p.m., departs 4:30 p.m. (tickets at montanadinnertrain.com, 406-535-5436, 866-912-3980). At Elks Club: Jam ‘n’ dance ($5, free with pin pass) 5:30 p.m. Tickets at Lewistown Art Center, 406-538-4575, montanacowboypoetrygathering.com.
Norris: Jessica Malone. 7 p.m. Norris Hot Springs. 406-685-3303, norrishotsprings.com.
Red Lodge: Jessica Eve. 6:30 p.m. The Pollard Pub.
STAGE
Saturday, 8/17
COMMUNITY
The Back Alley Arts Festival: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. In the alley and parking lot behind Toucan, 2505 Montana Ave. (Entry on North 25th Street.) Art, music and food festival. Free admission, but suggest donation of $5 welcome.
Friends of Billings Public Library pop-up sale: 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Public library, Friends Book Nook. Selections of children's books, cookbooks and small paperbacks at discounted prices.
Hoof It With a Historian walking tour "Lights on Broadway": 10 a.m. Starts at Western Heritage Center, 2822 Montana Ave. $10. Reserve tickets at ywhc.org.
Hoof It With a Historian walking tour "MetraPark & Fairgrounds Walking Tour." 11 a.m. Starts at MetraPark fairgrounds gate. $10. Includes entry to MontanaFair. Reservations recommended by calling 256-6809. Ywhc.org.
MontanaFair: MetraPark. Gates open noon. Vendors open noon-11 p.m. Carnival open noon-midnight. $9 adults; $5 ages 65 and older, and 6-12; free for ages 5 and younger. Some exhibit and judging opens early. Details, full schedule at montanafair.com.
Open house: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Montana Audubon Center, 7026 S. Billings Blvd. Explore grounds with free borrowed knapsack with field guide and binoculars, rent canoe ($10 per hour, free for members), talk with naturalist. 294-5099, mtaudubon.org/center.
Weekend Wonders family program “Amazing Monarchs”: 9:30-11 a.m. Montana Audubon Center, 7026 S. Billings Blvd. $5 per person, free for members. Registration recommended. 294-5099, mtaudubon.org/center.
Yellowstone Valley Farmers' Market: 8 a.m.-noon. Downtown at Skypoint. Yvfm.org.
ELSEWHERE
COMMUNITY
Huntley: Threshing Bee. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Huntley Project Museum, 770 Railroad Highway. $5 ages 12 and older, free for ages 11 and young. Details, schedule at antiquetractorclub.com/2019-threshing-bee.
MUSIC
Fishtail: Jenny Chen, pianist. 6:30 p.m. The Olivier Music Barn, Tippet Rise Art Center. Pre-concert talk at Tiara Acoustic Shell 5 p.m. $10, free for ages 21 and younger. Tippetrise.org.
Fishtail: Rolston String Quartet. 11 a.m. The Domo, Tippet Rise Art Center. $10, free for ages 21 and younger. Tippetrise.org.
Lewistown: Montana Cowboy Poetry Gathering & Western Music Rendezvous. At Fergus High: Registration desk & cowboy gift/book/music store 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Western art & gear vendor show (free admission) 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Cowboy poetry & western music sessions 9-10:30 a.m., 10:50 a.m.-12:20 p.m., 1:30-3 p.m., 3:20-4:50 p.m. Judith Mountain Players Reader’s Theater performs 1-2 p.m. The Bellamy Brothers with Trinity Seeley 7 p.m. (Doors 6 p.m.) Tickets at Lewistown Art Center, 406-538-4575, $25 general admission, $40 reserved, $60 VIP. montanacowboypoetrygathering.com.
Norris: The Lucky Valentines. 7 p.m. Norris Hot Springs. 406-685-3303, norrishotsprings.com.
Red Lodge: BS Squared. 9 p.m. Snow Creek Saloon.
Red Lodge: Lee & Charlie. 6:30 p.m. The Pollard Pub.
Shawmut: Shawmut Extravaganza. 1 p.m. Shawmut Community Center. Open jam session, dancing, brand-a-board, wagon rides, silent auction. Pig roast 4 p.m. Donations benefit center.
Sunday, 8/18
STAGE
Auditions, "The Jungle Book": 6-8 p.m. NOVA Center for the Performing Arts, 2317 Montana Ave. Ages fourth- through 12th grade. Performances in October. 591-9535, novabillings.org.
ELSEWHERE
COMMUNITY
Lewistown: Cowboy Poetry Church. 10 a.m. Celebration Community Fellowship Church. Montanacowboypoetrygathering.com.
MUSIC
Clark, Wyo.: Campsite Concert on the River. 3-10 p.m. Edelweiss Riverhouse. Live music by Daniel Kosel, Drones Over Yellowstone, Bailey Lone, Mallory Morgan, and Counting Coup. Food, drinks available for purchase. Free admission. Camping available.
Norris: Headwaters. 7 p.m. Norris Hot Springs. 406-685-3303, norrishotsprings.com.
Red Lodge: Acoustic jam. 1-4 p.m. Honey's Café.
Red Lodge: Geoff George. 6:30 p.m. The Pollard Pub.
Monday, 8/19
COMMUNITY
Summer STEAM kids program “Instrument Petting Zoo." 2 p.m. This House of Books, 224 N. Broadway. With Mike Miller. Designed for ages 4-10, but everyone welcome. Free. 534-1133, thishouseofbooks.com.
MUSIC
Auditions, Billings Symphony Chorale: By appointment, starting at 5:50 p.m. Lincoln Center, 415 N. 30th St. Vocalists sing one prepared solo vocal literature (classical) and complete a vocal range assessment. Accompanist provided. Take two copies of the solo vocal material. Auditions continue Aug. 26. For information or to schedule an audition time, Call the BSO office at 252-3610.
STAGE
Auditions, "The Jungle Book": 6-8 p.m. NOVA Center for the Performing Arts, 2317 Montana Ave. Ages fourth- through 12th grade. Performances in October. 591-9535, novabillings.org.
ELSEWHERE
ARTS
Fort Smith: Bighorn Canyon new artist in resident Bobbie Brown through Sept. 2. Demonstration, discussion at Lovell Visitor Center in Wyoming on Aug. 22. Nps.gov.
Tuesday, 8/20
ELSEWHERE
COMMUNITY
Livingston: Walking tour Westside Historic District: Movers and Shakers”. 1 p.m. (15-minute early arrival recommended.) Starts at Callender Street and Third Street. Walk approximately 1-½ hours. Sturdy shoes, water, sunscreen, light jacket recommended. $10 adults, $8 ages 62 and up, $8 students, free for ages 12 and younger. Museum members receive $2 discount with membership card. Advance tickets at eventbrite.com, or pay cash at walk. Yellowstonegatewaymuseum.org.
Red Lodge: Lunch and Learn. Red Lodge Carnegie Library. Lunch ($5) noon, free program 12:30. “Locavore News” with Courtney Cowgill, educator, journalist and farmer, who discusses what she’s learned after 20 years working in media and 10 years of farming. RSVP for lunch by Aug. 17: 446-1905, hopeshomemade@gmail.com.
Wednesday, 8/21
ARTS
COMMUNITY
Open house: 4-7 p.m. Montana Audubon Center, 7026 S. Billings Blvd. Explore grounds with free borrowed knapsack with field guide and binoculars, rent canoe ($10 per hour, free for members), talk with naturalist. 294-5099, mtaudubon.org/center.
ELSEWHERE
ARTS
Bridger: Sculpt and Sip, "How to Make a Sunflower Fairie." 6-8:30 p.m. Zier Gallery. Beginning techniques for figural sculpting. Ages 12 and older. $35 includes lesson and supplies. Reservations by calling 406-298-08411.
COMMUNITY
Livingston: Farmers market. 4:30-7:30 p.m. Miles Band Shell Park. Rain or shine. For farmers market special event and music schedule, go to westernsustainabilityexchange.org.
Thursday, 8/22
COMMUNITY
Date Night: 7-10 p.m. Camelot Ranch, 8736 Camelot Lane. Contra dance, finger foods, non-alcoholic drinks, prize raffle. Dance instruction included. Western attire encouraged. Benefits Love INC of Yellowstone County. $35 at door and eventbrite.com. Information about Love INC at loveincycmt.org.
Game Night: 5-8 p.m. This House of Books, 224 N. Broadway. Choose from games to play, or take your own. Drinks and snacks available. All ages. Free. Thishouseofbooks.com.
Healthy By Design Gardeners’ Market: 4:30-6:30 p.m. South Park. Weather permitting. More information at hbdyc.org/market.
ELSEWHERE
ARTS
Lovell, Wyo.: Reception, demonstration. 3-5 p.m. Lovell Visitor Center. Bighorn Canyon’s new artist in residence Bobbie Brown paints, discusses her style, shares basic watercolor and sketching techniques. Visitors welcome to bring own supplies to paint or sketch. Free. Nps.gov.
COMMUNITY
Columbus: Farmers market. 4-6:30 p.m. Railroad Park.
Livingston. Author reading, discussion. Elk River Books. 7 p.m. Robert Hughes, “Dirty Money.” With book signing, reception. Free. 406-333-2330, elkriverbooks.com.
Livingston: Walking tour "Bars and Brothels: Livingston’s Lively Legacy.” 5:30 p.m. (15-minute early arrival recommended.) Starts at Park Street and Main Street. Walk approximately 1-½ hours. Sturdy shoes, water, sunscreen, light jacket recommended. $10 adults, $8 ages 62 and up, $8 students, free for ages 12 and younger. Museum members receive $2 discount with membership card. Advance tickets at eventbrite.com, or pay cash at walk. Yellowstonegatewaymuseum.org.
Sheridan, Wyo.: Author discussion. 6:30 p.m. Fulmer Public Library. Paul L. Hedren, historian and author of “Rosebud June 17, 1876: Prelude to the Little Big Horn,” “Fort Laramie and the Great Sioux War,” “Great Sioux War Orders of Battle: How the United States Army Waged War on the Northern Plains, 1876–1877” discusses events leading to Battle of the Rosebud. Free.
Friday, 8/23
COMMUNITY
Hoof It With a Historian walking tour “Grave Side Stories.” 10 a.m. Starts at Mountview Cemetery. $10. Reserve tickets at ywhc.org.
ELSEWHERE
ARTS
Livingston: Fourth Friday Art Walk. 5:30-8:30 p.m. Downtown.
Livingston: Opening reception, “Wabi-Sabi & Ekphrastic Poetry: 24 Works of Art and 24 Poems.” 5:30 p.m. Green Door Gallery. Exhibit of 24 artworks and 24 poems by 12 artists and twelve poets randomly paired. Without knowing the identity of the artist or poet with whom they were paired, each submitted a second work of art or a second poem in response to the first piece submitted. Artists: Paul Andresini, Storrs Bishop, Betsy Hall, Joe Fay, Cristina Marian, Kateri Nelson, Kay Potter, Rachel Rhoden, Tandy Riddle, Aaron Schuerr, Marilyn Tain, Joe Wayne. Poets: Rick Bass, Marc Beaudin, Dalton Brink, David Caserio, Michael Earl Craig, Molly Damm, Kelly Dick, Ariety Fried, Tami Haaland, Max Hjortsberg, Allen Jones, Aaron Parrett. Exhibit through Sept. 21. 406-333-2330, wheatgrasssaloon.com.
COMMUNITY
MUSIC
Fishtail: James Austin Smith, oboist; Benjamin Beilman, violinist; Ayane Kozasa, violist; Sæunn Thorsteinsdóttir, cellist; Pedja Muzijevic, pianist. 6:30 p.m. The Olivier Music Barn, Tippet Rise Art Center. Pre-concert talk at Tiara Acoustic Shell 5 p.m. $10, free for ages 21 and younger. Tippetrise.org.
Norris: Todd Green. 7 p.m. Norris Hot Springs. 406-685-3303, norrishotsprings.com.