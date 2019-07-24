Friday, 7/26
ARTS
“Going to the Sun” exhibit, artists talk; concert: Doors 6 p.m. Montana Gallery, 2710 Second Ave. N. Plein air works of Glacier National Park by Tyler Murphy and Kenneth Yarus. Artists talk 7:30 p.m. Music by Grant Jones 8 p.m. Montanagallery.net.
COMMUNITY
Big Sky International Balloon Rendezvous: Balloon launch 6 a.m. Amend Park.
Great American Championship Hill Climb: 1-11 p.m. 3630 Old Blue Creek Road. $15 single day, $25 two-day pass (free for ages 10 and younger) at gate. Bmcmontana.com.
Hoof It With a Historian walking tour "Hidden in Plain Sight: Details of Downtown": 10 a.m. Starts at Western Heritage Center, 2822 Montana Ave. $10. Reserve tickets at ywhc.org.
MUSIC
Dueling Pianos: 7 p.m. ZooMontana, 2100 Shiloh Road. $45, includes dinner. Tickets at High Horse Saloon & Eatery.
Rockin' Under The Big Sky: 6-10 p.m. Chiesa Plaza at MetraPark. Live music, dancing, hors d'oeuvres, cash bar, desserts, silent and live auctions. Benefits Adult Resource Alliance’s services and programs for seniors in Yellowstone County. $50. Tickets at Alliance meal sites and allianceyc.org. 259-9666.
STAGE
"The BFG (Big Friendly Giant)": 7:30 p.m. NOVA Center for the Performing Arts, 2317 Montana Ave. $16 adults; $10 military, seniors, students. 591-9535, novabillings.org.
ELSEWHERE
ARTS
Livingston: Art Walk. 5:30-8 p.m. Downtown.
Livingston: Opening reception, “Portraits of the Wild.” 5:30-8 p.m. Green Door Gallery. Wildlife works by Linda Barnsley through Aug. 17. 406-333-2330, wheatgrasssaloon.com.
Livingston: Reception, “Artist’s Perspectives.” 5:30-8 p.m. Group landscape show by artists including pastel artist James Vincent of Billings, and Robert Spannring and David Swanson, both of Livingston, through Aug. 406-222-5122.
Virginia City: En plein air exhibit, reception. 5:30 p.m. Elling House Arts and With artists Ray Campo, Cindy Owings, Dale Tuckee and Joyce Pearson. 406-843-5507, ellinghouse.org.
COMMUNITY
Red Lodge: Carbon County Fair. 8 a.m. Fairgrounds.
Red Lodge: Cruisen Red Lodge. Barbecue at Pride Park 4:30 p.m. Parade on Main Street 6 p.m. Cruisenredlodge.com.
Red Lodge: Farmers market. 3:30 p.m. Lions Park.
MUSIC
Norris: Ennis City Ramblers. 7 p.m. Norris Hot Springs. 406-685-3303, norrishotsprings.com.
Red Lodge: Beards on Broadway. 9 p.m. Snow Creek Saloon.
Red Lodge: The Cimarron Band. 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Bull 'n Bear Saloon.
Red Lodge: Grassfed. 6:30 p.m. The Pollard Pub.
Saturday, 7/27
COMMUNITY
Author event: 1 p.m. This House of Books, 224 N. Broadway. Lisa Ballard, "Gasparilla: A Pirate's Tale." Free. 534-1133, thishouseofbooks.com.
Big Sky International Balloon Rendezvous: Amend Park. Launch 6 a.m. Balloons Over Billings festival 6 p.m.-1 a.m. features food trucks, face painting, balloon artist. Music by Soul Funk Collective 7-8:30 p.m. Balloon glow 9-10 p.m. Movie "Dumbo" 10:15 p.m.-midnight. No smoking, dogs, drones. Bring blankets, lawn chair, flashlight. Free admission.
406 Consignary public sale: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Expo Center at MetraPark. Free admission. (Early admission at 9 a.m. for donation of three cans of food.) Metrapark.com, 406consignary.com.
"God's Story in Your Life – Heavenly Harps" workshop: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Atonement Lutheran Church, 1290 Sierra Granda Blvd. With Karin Gunderson, harpist/vocalist/storyteller, author of “Encounters with Heaven - Stories of God’s Surprising Presence.” Topics include forgiveness, finding worth in Christ, remembering feeling connected to God, letting go of judgment, and more. Bring food to share. $40 suggested donation. 254-7004, atonementbillings.org.
Great American Championship Hill Climb: 1-11 p.m. 3630 Old Blue Creek Road. $15 single day, $25 two-day pass (free for ages 10 and younger) at gate. Bmcmontana.com.
Hoof It With a Historian walking tour "Swords Rimrock Park": 10 a.m. Starts at Swords Rimrock Park picnic area, east of airport. Presented by Western Heritage Center, with Montana Audubon Center. $10. Reserve tickets at ywhc.org.
Open house: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Montana Audubon Center, 7026 S. Billings Blvd. Explore grounds with free borrowed knapsack with field guide and binoculars, rent canoe ($10 per hour, free for members), talk with naturalist. 294-5099, mtaudubon.org/center.
Tails for Trails: 9 a.m. ZooMontana, 2100 Shiloh Road. Bike ride for ages 3-10 features 0.8 mile loop for children comfortable riding their bicycles without an adult; 0.2 mile short ride for younger children who need some assistance from their parents. Children must have a helmet to ride. Parents/legal guardians must register children (with liability waiver) 8:30 a.m. Information: Kristi Drake, kristi@billingstrailnet.org, or The Bike Shop, 652-1202.
Yellowstone Valley Farmers' Market: 8 a.m.-noon. Downtown at Skypoint. Yvfm.org.
STAGE
"The BFG (Big Friendly Giant)": 7:30 p.m. NOVA Center for the Performing Arts, 2317 Montana Ave. $16 adults; $10 military, seniors, students. 591-9535, novabillings.org.
ELSEWHERE
COMMUNITY
Pryor: Scavenger Hunt. 1-4 p.m. Chief Plenty Coups State Park. Search across park grounds to uncover information about Crow history and Southeastern Montana ecology. All ages. Participants may choose own preference of two versions: one with detailed clues appropriate for older explorers, one with more general clues for younger participants. Drop-in at visitor center any time during event hours to receive first clue. Prizes for completed scavenger hunts available while supplies last. 406-252-1289, stateparks.mt.gov/chief-plenty-coups.
Red Lodge: Carbon County Fair. 8 a.m. Fairgrounds.
Red Lodge: Cruisen Red Lodge car show. Car show on Main Street 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Poker walk for participants 11 a.m. Awards at Pride Park 2 p.m. Cruisenredlodge.com.
Red Lodge: Stewardship Cleanup Day. 9 a.m. Yellowstone Wildlife Sanctuary.
MUSIC
Norris: Bill Price. 7 p.m. Norris Hot Springs. 406-685-3303, norrishotsprings.com.
Red Lodge: The Cimarron Band. 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Bull 'n Bear Saloon.
Red Lodge: MOJO. 9 p.m. Snow Creek Saloon.
Sunday, 7/28
COMMUNITY
Big Sky International Balloon Rendezvous: Balloon launch 6 a.m. Amend Park.
406 Consignary public half-price sale: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Expo Center at MetraPark. Free admission. Metrapark.com, 406consignary.com.
STAGE
"The BFG (Big Friendly Giant)": 2 p.m. NOVA Center for the Performing Arts, 2317 Montana Ave. $16 adults; $10 military, seniors, students. 591-9535, novabillings.org.
ELSEWHERE
COMMUNITY
Red Lodge: Cruisen Red Lodge. Drag Races at airport runway 8 a.m.-1 p.m. (Tech starts 7 a.m.) Spectators: $5 ages 13 and older, free for ages 12 and younger. Cruisenredlodge.com.
MUSIC
Lavina: Country dance and jam. 2-6 p.m. Cozy Corner Bar Hosted by Drivin’ Sideways Band.
Norris: Benny Bassett. 7 p.m. Norris Hot Springs. 406-685-3303, norrishotsprings.com.
Red Lodge: Acoustic jam. 1-4 p.m. Honey's Café.
Monday, 7/29
COMMUNITY
Summer STEAM kids program “Collections Power”: 2 p.m. This House of Books, 224 N. Broadway. Designed for ages 4-10, but everyone welcome. Free. 534-1133, thishouseofbooks.com.
STAGE
Summer Dance Intensive: Montana Dance Center, located at 701 Daniel St. Instructors including Jeff Amsden, Alexy Kulpin and Adam McKinney will teach a variety of styles of dance including ballet, character, Horton technique, Ailey repertory, jazz, lyrical, musical theater and more July 29-Aug. 2 and Aug. 5-9. Cost per week: $225 Level 1, $300 levels 2 and 3. Two-week discount available. Details and registration at mtdancecenter.com, mtdancecenter@gmail.com; Betty Loos, 252-5765; Julia Marble, 208-0788.
Tuesday, 7/30
COMMUNITY
Nature Nuts: 10-11 a.m. Montana Audubon Center, 7026 S. Billings Blvd. Weekly program with varying themes for ages 1-4, with adult accompaniment. $6 per child, free for members. 294-5099, mtaudubon.org/center.
ELSEWHERE
COMMUNITY
Livingston: Walking tour Westside Historic District: Movers and Shakers”. 1 p.m. (15-minute early arrival recommended.) Starts at Callender Street and Third Street. Walk approximately 1-½ hours. Sturdy shoes, water, sunscreen, light jacket recommended. $10 adults, $8 ages 62 and up, $8 students, free for ages 12 and younger. Museum members receive $2 discount with membership card. Advance tickets at eventbrite.com, or pay cash at walk. Yellowstonegatewaymuseum.org.
Wednesday, 7/31
COMMUNITY
Open house: 4-7 p.m. Montana Audubon Center, 7026 S. Billings Blvd. Explore grounds with free borrowed knapsack with field guide and binoculars, rent canoe ($10 per hour, free for members), talk with naturalist. 294-5099, mtaudubon.org/center.
ELSEWHERE
COMMUNITY
Livingston: Farmers market. 4:30-7:30 p.m. Miles Band Shell Park. Rain or shine. For farmers market special event and music schedule, go to westernsustainabilityexchange.org.
MUSIC
Bozeman: Dweezil Zappa, Crown Guitar Festival. 9-11 p.m. The Emerson. Reserved seating: $40 advance, $45 at door. General admission: $25/$30. Jam ($10) follows. Crownguitarfest.org.
Thursday, 8/1
COMMUNITY
Healthy By Design Gardeners’ Market: 4:30-6:30 p.m. South Park. Weather permitting. More information at hbdyc.org/market.
ELSEWHERE
ARTS
Sidney: Exhibit opening, "Defying the Odds: Landscapes of Eastern Montana." MonDak Heritage Center. Solo exhibit by Carol Hartman featuring paintings created while traveling the Oregon Trail. (Closing reception Aug. 30.) 406-433-3500, mondakheritagecenter.org.
COMMUNITY
Columbus: Farmers market. 4-6:30 p.m. Railroad Park.
Livingston: Walking tour "Bars and Brothels: Livingston’s Lively Legacy.” 5:30 p.m. (15-minute early arrival recommended.) Starts at Park Street and Main Street. Walk approximately 1-½ hours. Sturdy shoes, water, sunscreen, light jacket recommended. $10 adults, $8 ages 62 and up, $8 students, free for ages 12 and younger. Museum members receive $2 discount with membership card. Advance tickets at eventbrite.com, or pay cash at walk. Yellowstonegatewaymuseum.org.
MUSIC
Bozeman: Liz Longley and Guthrie Brown, Crown Guitar Festival. 9-11 p.m. Rialto Bozeman. $25 advance, $30 at door. Jam ($10) follows. Tickets at crownguitarfest.org.
Friday, 8/2
ARTS
ArtWalk: 5-9 p.m. Downtown. Artwalkbillings.com.
Registration open, St. Bernard fall craft fair. To reserve a spot in the craft fair taking place at St. Bernard Catholic Church, 226 Wicks Lane, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Nov. 2, call Coreen Glen, craft fair coordinator, at 248-6535.
COMMUNITY
First Friday: Locations throughout downtown. 5-8 p.m. (Many participating locations are open later.) Participating shops and businesses host special events, offer refreshments and promotions, and sponsor live entertainment. Downtownbillings.com/firstfriday.
Hoof It With a Historian walking tour "Then & Now: Picturing Billings (Depot Neighborhood)": 10 a.m. Starts at Billings Depot, 2310 Montana Ave. $10. Reserve tickets at ywhc.org.
ELSEWHERE
ARTS
Red Lodge: Opening reception “Home Sweet Home” 5-7 p.m. Red Lodge Clay Center. Group show “Home Sweet Home” and works by Kristin Pavelka through August. 406-446-3993, redlodgeclaycenter.com.
COMMUNITY
MUSIC
Bozeman: Brent Mason, James Hogan and guest; Crown Guitar Festival. 9-11 p.m. Rialto Bozeman. $25 advance, $30 at door. Jam ($10) follows. Tickets at crownguitarfest.org.
Fishtail: Aristo Sham, pianist. 6:30 p.m. The Olivier Music Barn, Tippet Rise Art Center. Pre-concert talk at Tiara Acoustic Shell 5 p.m. $10, free for ages 21 and younger. Tippetrise.org.
Norris: Tom Kirwan. 7 p.m. Norris Hot Springs. 406-685-3303, norrishotsprings.com.