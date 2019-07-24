{{featured_button_text}}
Cruisen Red Lodge

Wax nostalgic at Cruisen Red Lodge this weekend. Events through Sunday include the annual car show, a barbecue, parade and drag races.

 Courtesy photo

Friday, 7/26

ARTS

“Going to the Sun” exhibit, artists talk; concert: Doors 6 p.m. Montana Gallery, 2710 Second Ave. N. Plein air works of Glacier National Park by Tyler Murphy and Kenneth Yarus. Artists talk 7:30 p.m. Music by Grant Jones 8 p.m. Montanagallery.net.

COMMUNITY

Big Sky International Balloon Rendezvous

Balloon pilots set up their balloons ahead of The Big Sky International Balloon Rendezvous at the Pierce RV Supercenter field in 2018. At Amend Park this year, the Big Sky International Balloon Rendezvous will begin Friday and run through Sunday with a Balloon Glow on Saturday at 9 p.m.

Big Sky International Balloon Rendezvous: Balloon launch 6 a.m. Amend Park.

Great American Championship Hill Climb: 1-11 p.m. 3630 Old Blue Creek Road. $15 single day, $25 two-day pass (free for ages 10 and younger) at gate. Bmcmontana.com.

Hoof It With a Historian walking tour "Hidden in Plain Sight: Details of Downtown": 10 a.m. Starts at Western Heritage Center, 2822 Montana Ave. $10. Reserve tickets at ywhc.org.

MUSIC

Dueling Pianos: 7 p.m. ZooMontana, 2100 Shiloh Road. $45, includes dinner. Tickets at High Horse Saloon & Eatery.

Rockin' Under The Big Sky: 6-10 p.m. Chiesa Plaza at MetraPark. Live music, dancing, hors d'oeuvres, cash bar, desserts, silent and live auctions. Benefits Adult Resource Alliance’s services and programs for seniors in Yellowstone County. $50. Tickets at Alliance meal sites and allianceyc.org. 259-9666.

STAGE

The BFG

Katherine Engelhart as Sophie, center, and other cast members in NOVA Center for the Performing Arts' production of Roald Dahl's Big Friendly Giant.

"The BFG (Big Friendly Giant)": 7:30 p.m. NOVA Center for the Performing Arts, 2317 Montana Ave. $16 adults; $10 military, seniors, students. 591-9535, novabillings.org.

ELSEWHERE

ARTS

Livingston: Art Walk. 5:30-8 p.m. Downtown.

Livingston: Opening reception, “Portraits of the Wild.” 5:30-8 p.m. Green Door Gallery. Wildlife works by Linda Barnsley through Aug. 17. 406-333-2330, wheatgrasssaloon.com.

Livingston: Reception, “Artist’s Perspectives.” 5:30-8 p.m. Group landscape show by artists including pastel artist James Vincent of Billings, and Robert Spannring and David Swanson, both of Livingston, through Aug. 406-222-5122.

Virginia City: En plein air exhibit, reception. 5:30 p.m. Elling House Arts and With artists Ray Campo, Cindy Owings, Dale Tuckee and Joyce Pearson. 406-843-5507, ellinghouse.org.

COMMUNITY

Red Lodge: Carbon County Fair. 8 a.m. Fairgrounds.

Red Lodge: Cruisen Red Lodge. Barbecue at Pride Park 4:30 p.m. Parade on Main Street 6 p.m. Cruisenredlodge.com.

Red Lodge: Farmers market. 3:30 p.m. Lions Park.

MUSIC

Norris: Ennis City Ramblers. 7 p.m. Norris Hot Springs. 406-685-3303, norrishotsprings.com.

Red Lodge: Beards on Broadway. 9 p.m. Snow Creek Saloon.

Red Lodge: The Cimarron Band. 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Bull 'n Bear Saloon.

Red Lodge: Grassfed. 6:30 p.m. The Pollard Pub.

Saturday, 7/27

COMMUNITY

Author event: 1 p.m. This House of Books, 224 N. Broadway. Lisa Ballard, "Gasparilla: A Pirate's Tale." Free. 534-1133, thishouseofbooks.com.

Big Sky International Balloon Rendezvous: Amend Park. Launch 6 a.m. Balloons Over Billings festival 6 p.m.-1 a.m. features food trucks, face painting, balloon artist. Music by Soul Funk Collective 7-8:30 p.m. Balloon glow 9-10 p.m. Movie "Dumbo" 10:15 p.m.-midnight. No smoking, dogs, drones. Bring blankets, lawn chair, flashlight. Free admission.

406 Consignary public sale: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Expo Center at MetraPark. Free admission. (Early admission at 9 a.m. for donation of three cans of food.) Metrapark.com, 406consignary.com.

"God's Story in Your Life – Heavenly Harps" workshop: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Atonement Lutheran Church, 1290 Sierra Granda Blvd. With Karin Gunderson, harpist/vocalist/storyteller, author of “Encounters with Heaven - Stories of God’s Surprising Presence.” Topics include forgiveness, finding worth in Christ, remembering feeling connected to God, letting go of judgment, and more. Bring food to share. $40 suggested donation. 254-7004, atonementbillings.org.

Great American Championship Hill Climb: 1-11 p.m. 3630 Old Blue Creek Road. $15 single day, $25 two-day pass (free for ages 10 and younger) at gate. Bmcmontana.com.

Hoof It With a Historian walking tour "Swords Rimrock Park": 10 a.m. Starts at Swords Rimrock Park picnic area, east of airport. Presented by Western Heritage Center, with Montana Audubon Center. $10. Reserve tickets at ywhc.org.

Open house: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Montana Audubon Center, 7026 S. Billings Blvd. Explore grounds with free borrowed knapsack with field guide and binoculars, rent canoe ($10 per hour, free for members), talk with naturalist. 294-5099, mtaudubon.org/center.

Tails for Trails: 9 a.m. ZooMontana, 2100 Shiloh Road. Bike ride for ages 3-10 features 0.8 mile loop for children comfortable riding their bicycles without an adult; 0.2 mile short ride for younger children who need some assistance from their parents. Children must have a helmet to ride. Parents/legal guardians must register children (with liability waiver) 8:30 a.m. Information: Kristi Drake, kristi@billingstrailnet.org, or The Bike Shop, 652-1202.

Yellowstone Valley Farmers' Market: 8 a.m.-noon. Downtown at Skypoint. Yvfm.org.

Vachelle Poetoeheng, of Billings, picks out a bell pepper

Vachelle Poetoeheng, of Billings, picks out a bell pepper from Windhorse Gallery and Garden on the first day of the Yellowstone Valley Farmers Market in Billings in 2018. 

STAGE

"The BFG (Big Friendly Giant)": 7:30 p.m. NOVA Center for the Performing Arts, 2317 Montana Ave. $16 adults; $10 military, seniors, students. 591-9535, novabillings.org.

ELSEWHERE

COMMUNITY

Pryor: Scavenger Hunt. 1-4 p.m. Chief Plenty Coups State Park. Search across park grounds to uncover information about Crow history and Southeastern Montana ecology. All ages. Participants may choose own preference of two versions: one with detailed clues appropriate for older explorers, one with more general clues for younger participants. Drop-in at visitor center any time during event hours to receive first clue. Prizes for completed scavenger hunts available while supplies last. 406-252-1289, stateparks.mt.gov/chief-plenty-coups.

Red Lodge: Carbon County Fair. 8 a.m. Fairgrounds.

Red Lodge: Cruisen Red Lodge car show. Car show on Main Street 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Poker walk for participants 11 a.m. Awards at Pride Park 2 p.m. Cruisenredlodge.com.

Red Lodge: Stewardship Cleanup Day. 9 a.m. Yellowstone Wildlife Sanctuary.

MUSIC

Norris: Bill Price. 7 p.m. Norris Hot Springs. 406-685-3303, norrishotsprings.com.

Red Lodge: The Cimarron Band. 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Bull 'n Bear Saloon.

Red Lodge: MOJO. 9 p.m. Snow Creek Saloon.

Sunday, 7/28

COMMUNITY

Big Sky International Balloon Rendezvous: Balloon launch 6 a.m. Amend Park.

406 Consignary public half-price sale: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Expo Center at MetraPark. Free admission. Metrapark.com, 406consignary.com.

STAGE

"The BFG (Big Friendly Giant)": 2 p.m. NOVA Center for the Performing Arts, 2317 Montana Ave. $16 adults; $10 military, seniors, students. 591-9535, novabillings.org.

ELSEWHERE

COMMUNITY

Red Lodge: Cruisen Red Lodge. Drag Races at airport runway 8 a.m.-1 p.m. (Tech starts 7 a.m.) Spectators: $5 ages 13 and older, free for ages 12 and younger. Cruisenredlodge.com.

MUSIC

Lavina: Country dance and jam. 2-6 p.m. Cozy Corner Bar Hosted by Drivin’ Sideways Band.

Norris: Benny Bassett. 7 p.m. Norris Hot Springs. 406-685-3303, norrishotsprings.com.

Red Lodge: Acoustic jam. 1-4 p.m. Honey's Café.

Monday, 7/29

COMMUNITY

Summer STEAM kids program “Collections Power”: 2 p.m. This House of Books, 224 N. Broadway. Designed for ages 4-10, but everyone welcome. Free. 534-1133, thishouseofbooks.com.

STAGE

Summer Dance Intensive: Montana Dance Center, located at 701 Daniel St. Instructors including Jeff Amsden, Alexy Kulpin and Adam McKinney will teach a variety of styles of dance including ballet, character, Horton technique, Ailey repertory, jazz, lyrical, musical theater and more July 29-Aug. 2 and Aug. 5-9. Cost per week: $225 Level 1, $300 levels 2 and 3. Two-week discount available. Details and registration at mtdancecenter.com, mtdancecenter@gmail.com; Betty Loos, 252-5765; Julia Marble, 208-0788.

Tuesday, 7/30

COMMUNITY

Nature Nuts: 10-11 a.m. Montana Audubon Center, 7026 S. Billings Blvd. Weekly program with varying themes for ages 1-4, with adult accompaniment. $6 per child, free for members. 294-5099, mtaudubon.org/center.

ELSEWHERE

COMMUNITY

Livingston: Walking tour Westside Historic District: Movers and Shakers”. 1 p.m. (15-minute early arrival recommended.) Starts at Callender Street and Third Street. Walk approximately 1-½ hours. Sturdy shoes, water, sunscreen, light jacket recommended. $10 adults, $8 ages 62 and up, $8 students, free for ages 12 and younger. Museum members receive $2 discount with membership card. Advance tickets at eventbrite.com, or pay cash at walk. Yellowstonegatewaymuseum.org.

Wednesday, 7/31

COMMUNITY

Open house: 4-7 p.m. Montana Audubon Center, 7026 S. Billings Blvd. Explore grounds with free borrowed knapsack with field guide and binoculars, rent canoe ($10 per hour, free for members), talk with naturalist. 294-5099, mtaudubon.org/center.

ELSEWHERE

COMMUNITY

Livingston: Farmers market. 4:30-7:30 p.m. Miles Band Shell Park. Rain or shine. For farmers market special event and music schedule, go to westernsustainabilityexchange.org.

Sidney: Richland County Fair. Fairgrounds. Richland.org.

MUSIC

Bozeman: Dweezil Zappa, Crown Guitar Festival. 9-11 p.m. The Emerson. Reserved seating: $40 advance, $45 at door. General admission: $25/$30. Jam ($10) follows. Crownguitarfest.org.

Thursday, 8/1

COMMUNITY

Healthy By Design Gardeners’ Market: 4:30-6:30 p.m. South Park. Weather permitting. More information at hbdyc.org/market.

ELSEWHERE

ARTS

Sidney: Exhibit opening, "Defying the Odds: Landscapes of Eastern Montana." MonDak Heritage Center. Solo exhibit by Carol Hartman featuring paintings created while traveling the Oregon Trail. (Closing reception Aug. 30.) 406-433-3500, mondakheritagecenter.org.

COMMUNITY

Columbus: Farmers market. 4-6:30 p.m. Railroad Park.

Livingston: Walking tour "Bars and Brothels: Livingston’s Lively Legacy.” 5:30 p.m. (15-minute early arrival recommended.) Starts at Park Street and Main Street. Walk approximately 1-½ hours. Sturdy shoes, water, sunscreen, light jacket recommended. $10 adults, $8 ages 62 and up, $8 students, free for ages 12 and younger. Museum members receive $2 discount with membership card. Advance tickets at eventbrite.com, or pay cash at walk. Yellowstonegatewaymuseum.org.

Sidney: Richland County Fair. Fairgrounds. Richland.org.

MUSIC

Bozeman: Liz Longley and Guthrie Brown, Crown Guitar Festival. 9-11 p.m. Rialto Bozeman. $25 advance, $30 at door. Jam ($10) follows. Tickets at crownguitarfest.org.

Friday, 8/2

ARTS

ArtWalk: 5-9 p.m. Downtown. Artwalkbillings.com.

Registration open, St. Bernard fall craft fair. To reserve a spot in the craft fair taking place at St. Bernard Catholic Church, 226 Wicks Lane, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Nov. 2, call Coreen Glen, craft fair coordinator, at 248-6535.

COMMUNITY

First Friday: Locations throughout downtown. 5-8 p.m. (Many participating locations are open later.) Participating shops and businesses host special events, offer refreshments and promotions, and sponsor live entertainment. Downtownbillings.com/firstfriday.

Hoof It With a Historian walking tour "Then & Now: Picturing Billings (Depot Neighborhood)": 10 a.m. Starts at Billings Depot, 2310 Montana Ave. $10. Reserve tickets at ywhc.org.

ELSEWHERE

ARTS

Red Lodge: Opening reception “Home Sweet Home” 5-7 p.m. Red Lodge Clay Center. Group show “Home Sweet Home” and works by Kristin Pavelka through August. 406-446-3993, redlodgeclaycenter.com.

COMMUNITY

Sidney: Richland County Fair. Fairgrounds. Richland.org.

MUSIC

Bozeman: Brent Mason, James Hogan and guest; Crown Guitar Festival. 9-11 p.m. Rialto Bozeman. $25 advance, $30 at door. Jam ($10) follows. Tickets at crownguitarfest.org.

Fishtail: Aristo Sham, pianist. 6:30 p.m. The Olivier Music Barn, Tippet Rise Art Center. Pre-concert talk at Tiara Acoustic Shell 5 p.m. $10, free for ages 21 and younger. Tippetrise.org.

Norris: Tom Kirwan. 7 p.m. Norris Hot Springs. 406-685-3303, norrishotsprings.com.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags