Friday, 11/1
ARTS
Opening reception, "Carolyn Martin Kennedy Exhibition of Current and Retrospective Works": 5-8 p.m. NOVA Center for the Performing Arts, 2317 Montana Ave. Exhibit through Dec. 15. Carolynmartinkennedy.com.
Opening reception, “Found”: 5-9 p.m. Kirks’ Grocery, 2920 Minnesota Ave. Jane Waggoner Deschner’s exhibit of mixed media/photomontage with found items through December. Discussion with Deschner and Susan Barnett, YAM senior curator, Dec. 4. 503-209-2394.
COMMUNITY
Food Truck Lunch: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Rocky Mountain Bank parking lot, 2939 Third Ave. N. Kicks off Downtown Billings Restaurant Week taking place Nov. 4-10. Details at downtownbillings.com.
First Friday: Locations throughout downtown. 5-8 p.m. (Many participating locations are open later.) Participating shops and businesses host special events, offer refreshments and promotions, and sponsor live entertainment. Downtownbillings.com/firstfriday.
STAGE
Play, “26 Pebbles”: 7:30 p.m. 2905 Montana Ave. Presented by Backyard Theatre.
Play, Yellowstone Repertory Theatre's "Rabbit Hole": 7:30 p.m. NOVA Center for the Performing Arts, 2317 Montana Ave. $25 adults, $15 students. Tickets at door, 1-800-838-3006, yellowstonerep.org.
ELSEWHERE
ART
Red Lodge: First Friday Art Walk. 5-8 p.m. Downtown.
MUSIC
Clark, Wyo.: The Cimarron Band. 5:30-9:30 p.m. Edelweiss Riverhouse. Andy and Laura Wilson with Tom McCoy on drums.
Red Lodge: Band of Drifters. 6:30 p.m. The Pollard Pub.
Sheridan, Wyo.: Vocal jazz master class: 4 p.m. at Sheridan College Instrumental Rehearsal Hall, Room W-137. With Sunny Wilkinson, adjunct faculty member at Western Michigan University and artist-in-residence at the University of Michigan. Open to public. Free. Sheridan.edu.
STAGE
Livingston: Musical comedy "The Addams Family." 8 p.m. The Dulcie Theatre at the Shane Lalani Center for the Arts. $18 adults; $14 seniors, students; $10 youth. 406-222-1420, theshanecenter.org.
Saturday, 11/2
ARTS
Annual Craft Bazaar: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. New Hope Church of the Nazarene, 25 Hilltop Road. Jewelry, gifts, handmade items, baked goods, "blast from the past" table. Light lunch available.
Prairie Handspinners Guild meeting: 1-4 p.m. Murdock room at Yellowstone Art Museum, 401 N. 27th St. With ice and snow dyeing demonstrations. Mentoring session 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Everyone welcome. Free.
St. Bernard fall craft fair: 9 a.m.-3 p.m St. Bernard Catholic Church, 226 Wicks Lane.
COMMUNITY
“Check Meow't” cat adoption event: 9 a.m.-noon. Public library community room. With adoptable cats and kittens from Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter.
Outdoor Skills Expo: Montana Audubon Center, 7026 S. Billings Blvd. With MSUB Outdoor Adventure Leadership Program. Details: mtaudubon.org/center.
MUSIC
Billings Symphony Orchestra & Chorale's “A Tribute to Ballets Russes”: 7:30 p.m. (Concert Cues 6:45 p.m.) Lincoln Center, 415 N. 30th St. Featuring Rosie Weiss, Krista Leigh Pasini, Erica Gionfriddo. $10-$52. Tickets at BSOC box office, 2721 Second Ave. N., 252-3610, billingssymphony.org.
STAGE
Play, “26 Pebbles”: 7:30 p.m. 2905 Montana Ave. Presented by Backyard Theatre.
Play, Yellowstone Repertory Theatre's "Rabbit Hole": 7:30 p.m. NOVA Center for the Performing Arts, 2317 Montana Ave. $25 adults, $15 students. Tickets at door, 1-800-838-3006, yellowstonerep.org.
ELSEWHERE
ARTS
Cody and Powell, Wyo.: “Day of the Dead” Park County Arts Council Studio Tours. Celebrating Dia de los Muertos and area fine artists. Cody studios (10 a.m.-1 p.m.): By Western Hands, Timmer Gallery, Mark Kronfuss, John Giarrizzo. Powell studios (1-4 p.m.): Mark Harrison, Scott Armstrong at 150 S. Jones St., Maggie Basset (Wild Paintbrush Studio), Martin Garhart. Reception at Gestalt Studios in Powell 4-6 p.m. Advance tickets $20 adults, $5 children and students, available at Cody and Powell Chambers of Commerce and Gestalt Studios. $25/$5 at door, day of tour. Details at parkcountyartscouncil.org.
COMMUNITY
MUSIC
Clark, Wyo.: The Cimarron Band. 5:30-9:30 p.m. Edelweiss Riverhouse. Andy and Laura Wilson with Tom McCoy on drums.
Red Lodge: The High Country Cowboys. 6:30 p.m. The Pollard Pub.
Sheridan, Wyo.: Whitney Center Jazz Orchestra with vocalist Sunny Wilkinson: 7 p.m. Whitney Center for the Arts, Kinnison Hall, Sheridan College. $20 adults, $15 seniors, $10 students. Tickets at box office, 307-675-0360, whitneyarts.org.
STAGE
Livingston: Musical comedy "The Addams Family." 8 p.m. The Dulcie Theatre at the Shane Lalani Center for the Arts. $18 adults; $14 seniors, students; $10 youth. 406-222-1420, theshanecenter.org.
Sunday, 11/3
MUSIC
“Auction of Arias: Opera on the Avenue”: 7:30 p.m. McCormick Café, 2419 Montana Ave. Live musical performances, including professional opera singers performing selections from NOVA’s upcoming “Marriage of Figaro.” Attendees can bid on favorite opera singer to perform. Includes meet and greet, wines, desserts. $30 advance, $35 at door. Advance reservation sby calling 591-9535; or mailing payment and guest list to NOVA Center for the Performing Arts, P.O. Box 11, Billings MT 59101. Novabillings.org.
STAGE
Play, Yellowstone Repertory Theatre's "Rabbit Hole": 2 p.m. NOVA Center for the Performing Arts, 2317 Montana Ave. $25 adults, $15 students. Tickets at door, 1-800-838-3006, yellowstonerep.org.
ELSEWHERE
COMMUNITY
Livingston: Book launch party. 7 p.m. Elk River Books. “Voices of Yellowstone's Capstone: A Narrative Atlas of the Absaroka-Beartooth Wilderness” with editors Jesse Logan and Traute Parrie, other contributors. Free. Book signing, reception follow. 406-333-2330, elkriverbooks.com.
MUSIC
Red Lodge: Acoustic jam. 1-4 p.m. Honey's Café.
Red Lodge: Music from the Beartooths fall concert. 3 p.m. Messiah Lutheran Church.
STAGE
Livingston: Musical comedy "The Addams Family." 2 p.m. The Dulcie Theatre at the Shane Lalani Center for the Arts. $18 adults; $14 seniors, students; $10 youth. 406-222-1420, theshanecenter.org.
Monday, 11/4
ARTS
COMMUNITY
NEA Big Read discussion: 6:30 p.m. Kirk's Grocery, 2920 Montana Ave. Anna Paige discusses U.S. Poet Laureate Joy Harjo's "How We Became Human." Books available for free in advance of discussion at public library and Kirks’s Grocery. Information: Msubillings.edu/library/big_read.htm.
Downtown Billings Restaurant Week: Through Nov. 10. Details at downtownbillings.com.
Tuesday, 11/5
ART
Artist lecture, Bently Spang: 8 p.m. Kirks' Grocery, 2920 Minnesota Ave. $5-$10 suggested donation at door; $10 reserved at Venmo (@deleonking) and PayPal (missmassivesnowflake@gmail.com). 503-209-2394
COMMUNITY
Nature Nuts: 10-11 a.m. Montana Audubon Center, 7026 S. Billings Blvd. Weekly program with varying themes for ages 18 months-4 years, with adult accompaniment. $6 per child, free for members. 294-5099, mtaudubon.org/center.
Poetry open mic: 5-7 p.m. This House of Books, 224 N. Broadway. Sign-up 5 p.m. Readings 5:30 p.m. With Nichole Almeda Morton. Open to all. Free. Thishouseofbooks.com.
ELSEWHERE
ARTS
Bozeman: Presentation, sculptor Stephen Talasnik. 6 p.m. Emerson Cultural Center. Creator of "Satellite #5: Pioneer" at Tippet Rise Art Center discusses his discuss his drawings, sculptures, installations. Free.
Wednesday, 11/6
ELSEWHERE
COMMUNITY
Powell, Wyo.: Reception. 4-5:30 p.m. Intercultural House. In honor of Harriet Bloom-Wilson, Northwest College professor emerita of French and former Intercultural Programs director, recipient of NAFSA Region II International Volunteer of the Year award. Free. Nwcollege.edu.
STAGE
Sheridan, Wyo.: National Dance Company of Siberia. 7:30 p.m. WYO Theater. $30 adults; $26.50 seniors, military; $18 students. 307-672-9084, wyotheater.com.
Thursday, 11/7
ARTS
Opening reception, Holiday Open House: 5-8 p.m. The Frame Hut & Gallery, 1430 Grand Ave. Features works by more than 40 area artists including Carolyn Thayer, Kevin Red Star, Kira Fercho, Harry Koyama, Ryan Brown, others through Dec. 31.
Opening reception, Jill Krutick’s “Metamorphosis” and Bill Stockton’s “Grass Roots Modernist”: 6-8 p.m. Yellowstone Art Museum. Paintings by Krutick and drawings, paintings by Stockton through Jan. 5. Gallery talk with artist and guest curator Bruce Helander 6 p.m. 256-6804, artmuseum.org.
COMMUNITY
High Noon Speaker Series, "Knapsacks and Roses, Montana's Women Veterans of World War": Noon. Western Heritage Center, 2822 Montana Ave. With Ret. Army Lt. Col. Edward E. "Ed" Saunders. Free. 256-6809, ywhc.org.
NEA Big Read event “Montana’s Poet Laureates”: 6:30 p.m. MSUB, LA 205. With Melissa Kwasny, Mandy Smoker Broaddus, Tami Haaland. Free. Details at msubillings.edu/library/big_read.htm.
Reception: 4 p.m. Public library, children’s area. In celebration of inclusivity and library’s collaboration with Human Relations Commission of the City of Billings and a children’s literature assistant professor from MSUB that resulted in a list of new titles library will add monthly. Free. Public welcome.
Taste of Honey: 6:30 p.m. Last Chance Pub & Cider Mill, 2203 Montana Ave. Honey tasting, competition sponsored by Yellowstone Valley Beekeepers.
MUSIC
Billings Pops Orchestra rehearsal: St. Luke's Episcopal Church Hall, 119 N. 33rd St. 7-9 p.m. All ages and experience levels welcome. Bring own music stand.
Discussion, workshop with Gabriel “Gabrielito” Gonzalez: 2-3:30 p.m. MSUB, Cisel 128. Gonzalez discusses his music career, hosts song-writing workshop. Public welcome. Free.
STAGE
Play, Yellowstone Repertory Theatre's "Rabbit Hole": 7:30 p.m. NOVA Center for the Performing Arts, 2317 Montana Ave. $25 adults, $15 students. Tickets at door, 1-800-838-3006, yellowstonerep.org.
ELSEWHERE
COMMUNITY
Livingston: 17th annual Wine and Beer Tasting. 6-8:30 p.m. Livingston Depot Center. Regional craft beers, specialty wines, appetizers, music by Swingley Jazz Project, silent auction, raffle drawing. $35 members, $40 nonmembers. 406-222-2300, livingstondepot.org.
MUSIC
Sidney: Dennis Stroughmatt et L’Esprit Creole Trio. 7 p.m. 406-433-3500, mondakheritagecenter.org.
Friday, 11/8
ARTS
Gallery talk, “Metamorphosis”: 10 a.m. Yellowstone Art Museum, 401 N. 27th St. Paintings by Jill Krutick through Jan. 5. Gallery talk with artist and guest curator Bruce Helander. 256-6804, artmuseum.org.
COMMUNITY
Contradance Billings: Cedar Hall at MetraPark. Beginners workshop 7:30 p.m. Dance 8-11 p.m. Music by Homegrown String Band. Robyn Lauster calls. No partner or experience required. $8 members, $10 nonmembers at door. Memberships ($15) also available. Squaredancemontana.com.
Downtown Billings Restaurant Week: Through Nov. 10. Details at downtownbillings.com.
Movie screening, “Addams Family Values”: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Public library community room. Public, families, all ages welcome. Free.
MUSIC
Comic opera “Marriage of Figaro”: 7:30 p.m. NOVA Center for the Performing Arts, 2317 Montana Ave. $21 adults; $16 for seniors, active military; $10 for students. 591-9535, novabillings.org.
Discussion with Gabriel “Gabrielito” Gonzalez: 10:30-11:30 a.m. MSUB Library room 148. Gonzalez discusses his work as a bilingual media artist. Public welcome. Free.
Gabriel “Gabrielito” Gonzalez, John Roberts y Pan Blanco: Glacier room, MSUB. Free Salsa dance lessons 7-8 pm. Free Latin jazz concert and dance 8 p.m.
STAGE
Play, Yellowstone Repertory Theatre's "Rabbit Hole": 7:30 p.m. NOVA Center for the Performing Arts, 2317 Montana Ave. $25 adults, $15 students. Tickets at door, 1-800-838-3006, yellowstonerep.org.
ELSEWHERE
ARTS
Red Lodge: Book signing. 5-7 p.m. Honey’s Café. Carol Hartman, “Voices of Yellowstone’s Capstone.” Carolhartman.biz.
COMMUNITY
Sidney: HarvestFest. MonDak Heritage Center. Music, brats, beer. 406-433-3500, mondakheritagecenter.org.
STAGE
Livingston: Musical comedy "The Addams Family." 8 p.m. The Dulcie Theatre at the Shane Lalani Center for the Arts. $18 adults; $14 seniors, students; $10 youth. 406-222-1420, theshanecenter.org.