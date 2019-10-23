Friday, 10/25
ARTS
"Beyond Painting," conversation with artist Ali Kaaf: 9 a.m.-noon. Northcutt Steele Gallery, MSUB. Free.
COMMUNITY
Author event: 5:30 p.m. This House of Books, 224 N. Broadway. Michael K. Johnson, “Can’t Stand Still: Taylor Gordon and the Harlem Renaissance.” All ages. Free. 534-1133, thishouseofbooks.indielite.org.
Call for entries, Taste of Honey competition: To enter honey in the Yellowstone Valley BeeKeepers' Taste of Honey competition, email Lindsey Hoffman at lindseyhoffmann406@yahoo.com. Entry deadline is Nov. 1. The event will take place at Last Chance Pub & Cider Mill on Nov. 7.
Haunted Moss: Moss Mansion, 914 Division St. “Asylum” Horror Theater, 14-person tours with local actors start at 6:30 p.m. ($18.) “Labyrinth,” haunted outdoor maze, 7 p.m. ($10). Admission to both events on same night $25. Tickets available only during night of event. 256-5100, mossmansion.com.
MUSIC
Contradance Billings, Halloween dance: Cedar Hall at MetraPark. Beginners workshop 7:30 p.m. Dance 8-11 p.m. Music by Copper Kelly. Amy Letson calls. Wearing of costumes encouraged. No partner or experience required. $8 members, $10 nonmembers at door. Memberships ($15) also available. Squaredancemontana.com.
Phil Aaberg: 7:30 p.m. Petro Hall, MSUB. $10 at door and msmta.com.
Purgatory Halloween: Eleven shows at eight venues through Oct. 26 feature bands, hip hop, more than 30 DJs; karaoke and costume contests. Doors open at 8 p.m. at Shooters, Red Door, Reno Club, High Horse Saloon & Eatery (all 21 years and older), and Stars 'n' Stripes (ages 18 and older). $25 at door, $15 advance at purgatoryhalloween.com, includes access to all venues both nights.
STAGE
Musical comedy "Murder for Two": Doors 7 p.m. Curtain 7:30 p.m. Billings Studio Theatre, 1500 Rimrock Road. $23 adults; $21 seniors, students, military. Tickets at box office and billingsstudiotheatre.com.
Yellowstone Repertory Theatre's "Rabbit Hole": 7:30 p.m. NOVA Center for the Performing Arts, 2317 Montana Ave. $25 adults, $15 students. Tickets at door, 1-800-838-3006, yellowstonerep.org.
ELSEWHERE
ARTS
Powell, Wyo.: Exhibit, “High Gradient”: Northwest Gallery, Cabre builing, Northwest College. Works by mixed-media painter Rachel Stiff. Closing reception Nov. 14. Nwc.edu/events.
MUSIC
Livingston: The Cimarron Band. 7:30-10:30 p.m. Music Ranch Montana.
Red Lodge: Charlie Lee with Jeff Menuey. 6:30 p.m. The Pollard Pub.
Red Lodge: Daniel Kosel & Madrona Road video and album release. 6 p.m. Old Roosevelt Center.
STAGE
Livingston: Musical comedy "The Addams Family." 8 p.m. The Dulcie Theatre at the Shane Lalani Center for the Arts. $18 adults; $14 seniors, students; $10 youth. 406-222-1420, theshanecenter.org.
Sheridan, Wyo.: “Catch Me if You Can-The Musical.” 7:30 p.m. WYO Theater. $27 Adults; $24 seniors, military; $20 students. 307-672-9084, wyotheater.com.
Saturday, 10/26
COMMUNITY
Downtown Day of the Dogs - Howl-O-Ween: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Local dog owners and their dogs in costume are invited to participating downtown businesses for dog-friendly trick-or-treat event. Dogs must be leashed and remain on sidewalks. Start at DBA office, 116 N. 29th St. Suite A, pick up goodie bag and guide to participating businesses. Downtown Billings Alliance, Brockels Chocolates, The Joy of Living, Century 21 Hometown Brokers, Thirsty Street Brewing Co. Downtownbillings.com.
Haunted Moss: Moss Mansion, 914 Division St. “Asylum” Horror Theater, 14-person tours with local actors start at 6:30 p.m. ($18.) “Labyrinth,” haunted outdoor maze, 7 p.m. ($10). Admission to both events on same night $25. Tickets available only during night of event. 256-5100, mossmansion.com.
Masquerade: 7 p.m. Yellowstone Art Museum, 401 N. 27th St. Costume contest, hors d'oeuvres, aerial acrobatics by Billings AlternaCirque, performances by Tesseract Dance Collective and AlternaCirque, live DJ, dancing, mystic arts demonstrations. Ages 21 and older. $35 YAM members, $50 nonmembers. VIP with special cocktail hour, heavy hors d’oeuvres, special performances $85 members, $100 nonmembers. Tickets at venue and artmuseum.org.
Torsk (cod) & meatball dinner: Noon-4 p.m. Shrine Auditorium,1125 Broadwater Ave. $13 adult, $6 ages 6-12, free for ages 5 and younger. Advance tickets ($12 adult) available from Sons of Norway members and Meat & Poultry Palace, 821 16th St. W. Questions: 656-5763.
MUSIC
Purgatory Halloween: 8 p.m. Shooters, Daisy Dukes, Powderhorn Lounge (all 21 years and older), and Stars 'n' Stripes (ages 18 and older). Bands, hip hop, DJs; karaoke and costume contests. $25 at door, $15 advance at purgatoryhalloween.com, includes access to all venues Oct. 25-26.
STAGE
Comedian Gabriel Iglesias: Doors 7 p.m. Show 8 p.m. First Interstate Arena. $34.50-$95. Tickets at MetraPark box office, metrapark.com.
Musical comedy "Murder for Two": Doors 7 p.m. Curtain 7:30 p.m. Billings Studio Theatre, 1500 Rimrock Road. $23 adults; $21 seniors, students, military. Tickets at box office and billingsstudiotheatre.com.
Yellowstone Repertory Theatre's "Rabbit Hole": 7:30 p.m. NOVA Center for the Performing Arts, 2317 Montana Ave. $25 adults, $15 students. Tickets at door, 1-800-838-3006, yellowstonerep.org.
ELSEWHERE
MUSIC
Red Lodge: The Cimarron Band. 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Snow Creek Saloon.
Red Lodge: Lee Calvin. 6:30 p.m. The Pollard Pub.
STAGE
Livingston: Musical comedy "The Addams Family." 8 p.m. The Dulcie Theatre at the Shane Lalani Center for the Arts. $18 adults; $14 seniors, students; $10 youth. 406-222-1420, theshanecenter.org.
Sheridan, Wyo.: “Catch Me if You Can-The Musical.” 7:30 p.m. WYO Theater. $27 Adults; $24 seniors, military; $20 students. 307-672-9084, wyotheater.com.
Sunday, 10/27
STAGE
Yellowstone Repertory Theatre's "Rabbit Hole": 2 p.m. NOVA Center for the Performing Arts, 2317 Montana Ave. $25 adults, $15 students. Tickets at door, 1-800-838-3006, yellowstonerep.org.
ELSEWHERE
MUSIC
Red Lodge: Acoustic jam. 1-4 p.m. Honey's Café.
STAGE
Livingston: Musical comedy "The Addams Family." 3 p.m. The Dulcie Theatre at the Shane Lalani Center for the Arts. $18 adults; $14 seniors, students; $10 youth. 406-222-1420, theshanecenter.org.
Sheridan, Wyo.: “Catch Me if You Can-The Musical.” 2 p.m. WYO Theater. $27 Adults; $24 seniors, military; $20 students. 307-672-9084, wyotheater.com.
Monday, 10/28
ELSEWHERE
ARTS
Cody, Wyo.: Paintbrush Piecers Quilt Guild meeting. 6 p.m. Senior center. Business meeting, show-and-tell program presented by Sue Hanson, owner of Trackside Quilt Shop in Laurel, Montana. Meetings are free. Guests are welcome. Information: Marybeth, 307-754-5399.
Tuesday, 10/29
COMMUNITY
Hall-o-ween: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Montana State University Billings campus. Carnival games in Glacier room, trick-or-treating throughout Petro Hall from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. All ages. Free.
Nature Nuts: 10-11 a.m. Montana Audubon Center, 7026 S. Billings Blvd. Weekly program with varying themes for ages 18 months-4 years, with adult accompaniment. $6 per child, free for members. 294-5099, mtaudubon.org/center.
MUSIC
University of Mary Concert Choir and Concert Band fall concert: 7:30 p.m. St. Patrick Co-Cathedral, 215 N. 31st St. Free.
Wednesday, 10/30
ELSEWHERE
ARTS
Big Timber: Halloween party and exhibit. 5-7 p.m. Two Rivers Gallery. Exhibit of paintings by local artists, pumpkin painting (pumpkins provided, prize awarded for scariest), appetizers. Wearing of costumes encouraged. 406-932-4009, info@tworiversgallery.net.
COMMUNITY
Livingston: "A Ranching Roundup: Story and Song" fall speaker series: Doors 6:30 p.m. Doors 7 p.m. Park Photo. Photographer Barbara Van Cleve presents "A Pure Quill Montana Photographer." Free, refreshments served. Also, "Rancher. Citizen Activist. Montana 1997,” exhibit of black and white photographs by John Gayusky on display. 406-222-4184, yellowstonegatewaymuseum.org.
Thursday, 10/31
COMMUNITY
Downtown Trick-or-Treat: Noon-5 p.m. Participating businesses offer candy, healthy treats, and unique Halloween themes or activities. Maps, trick-or-treat bags at Downtown Billings Alliance, 116 N. 29th St., Suite A.
Haunted Moss: Moss Mansion, 914 Division St. “Asylum” Horror Theater, 14-person tours with local actors start at 6:30 p.m. ($18.) “Labyrinth” haunted outdoor maze 7 p.m. ($10). Admission to both events on same night $25. (Kid’s Edition Labyrinth: 4-6:30 p.m. Kids must be accompanied by an adult. $2 per person.) Tickets available only during night of event. 256-5100, mossmansion.com.
Haunted History Ghost Tours: 6-7 p.m. and 7-8 p.m. Yellowstone Art Museum, 401 N. 27th St. Free for members, $15 nonmembers. Reserve time slot by calling 256-6804. Artmuseum.org.
Healthy By Design Gardeners’ Market: 4:30-6:30 p.m. South Park. Weather permitting. More information at hbdyc.org/market.
High Noon Speaker Series, "Witches, Vampires and Zombies: Monsters in European History": Noon. Western Heritage Center, 2822 Montana Ave. With Dr. Jen Lynn, MSUB. Free. 256-6809, ywhc.org.
NEA Big Read event, “Contemporary Indigenous Voices”: 6:30 p.m. MSUB, LA 205. Adrian Jawort and other regional Native American writers and poets read from recent works. Free. Details at msubillings.edu/library/big_read.htm.
MUSIC
The Cimarron Band, Halloween party: 1:15-3 p.m. Aspen View Retirement Home, 3075 Ave. C. Costumes encouraged.
Friday, 11/1
ARTS
Opening reception, "Carolyn Martin Kennedy Exhibition of Current and Retrospective Works": 5-8 p.m. NOVA Center for the Performing Arts, 2317 Montana Ave. Exhibit through Dec. 15. Carolynmartinkennedy.com.
COMMUNITY
Food Truck Lunch: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Rocky Mountain Bank parking lot, 2939 Third Ave. N. Kicks off Downtown Billings Restaurant Week taking place Nov. 4-10. Details at downtownbillings.com.
First Friday: Locations throughout downtown. 5-8 p.m. (Many participating locations are open later.) Participating shops and businesses host special events, offer refreshments and promotions, and sponsor live entertainment. Downtownbillings.com/firstfriday.
STAGE
Yellowstone Repertory Theatre's "Rabbit Hole": 7:30 p.m. NOVA Center for the Performing Arts, 2317 Montana Ave. $25 adults, $15 students. Tickets at door, 1-800-838-3006, yellowstonerep.org.
ELSEWHERE
STAGE
Livingston: Musical comedy "The Addams Family." 8 p.m. The Dulcie Theatre at the Shane Lalani Center for the Arts. $18 adults; $14 seniors, students; $10 youth. 406-222-1420, theshanecenter.org.