Friday, 10/18
ARTS
Program “The Art of Memory”: 10:30-noon. Yellowstone Art Museum, 401 N. 27th St. Monthly program features viewing, discussion, and creation of art for people living with early-stage memory loss and their care partners. Free with advance registration through Alzheimer's Association, Montana Chapter, by contacting Whitney Thompson, 406-591-0905 or wthompson@alz.org.
COMMUNITY
Friends of Billings Public Library fall used book sale: 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Public Library community room. Proceeds benefit library programming and literacy efforts throughout Billings.
Hoof It With a Historian walking tour "Bars, Brothels, and Bok Choy": 10 a.m. Starts at Western Heritage Center, 2822 Montana Ave. $10. Reserve tickets at ywhc.org.
Horror Theater “Asylum” and Haunted Maze “Labyrinth”: Moss Mansion, 914 Division St. “Asylum,” 14-person tours with local actors start at 6:30 p.m. ($18.) “Labyrinth,” haunted outdoor maze, 7 p.m. ($10). Admission to both events on same night $25. Tickets available only during night of event. 256-5100, mossmansion.com.
STAGE
Musical comedy "Murder for Two": Doors 7 p.m. Curtain 7:30 p.m. Billings Studio Theatre, 1500 Rimrock Road. $23 adults; $21 seniors, students, military. Tickets at box office and billingsstudiotheatre.com.
ELSEWHERE
ARTS
Red Lodge: Workshop “The Art of Nature Journaling” part 2: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Carbon County Arts Guild. Sketches, field notes, and photos from the previous day reflected in studio setting. Using heavy weight paper or canvas, watercolors, acrylic paint, printmaking tools, pens, markers, pencils, and charcoal, participants work to create finished piece of art based on their observations and inspirations. Any other materials can be brought in and used for the final project. $10 includes Oct. 17 (part 1). Information, registration: 406-446-1370.
COMMUNITY
Bridger: Reception, “Holiday Celebration Art Show.” 7-9 p.m. Zier Gallery. Free. 406-662-1690.
Bridger: Haunted Bridger Ghost Walks. 7-9 p.m. and 10 p.m.-midnight. Starts at Vintage Apothecary. With Danielle Egnew and Melissa Scianna. Refreshments served. Ages 13 and older only. $25 per event. Registration required: danielleegnew-advisor.com/events.
MUSIC
Red Lodge: Christy Hays. 6:30 p.m. The Pollard Pub.
STAGE
Fishtail: Tippet Rise Fall Film Series, “A Midsummer Night's Dream.” 5:30 p.m. The Olivier Music Barn, Tippet Rise Art Center. Screening of The National Theatre's live production. $10 ages 22 and older, free for ages 21 and younger. Tippetrise.org.
Havre: Comedy play “The Vorbit Incident.” Doors 7:30 p.m. Curtain 8 p.m. Montana Actors Theatre. $15 adults; $10 students, seniors, military. Tickets at Fivehead's, The Computer Center, Bear Paw Meats, mtactors.com.
Livingston: Musical comedy "The Addams Family." 8 p.m. The Dulcie Theatre at the Shane Lalani Center for the Arts. $18 adults; $14 seniors, students; $10 youth. 406-222-1420, theshanecenter.org.
Saturday, 10/19
ARTS
Adult Art Education: "Book Binding II with Jodi Lightner": 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Yellowstone Art Museum, 401 N. 27th St. Ages 18 and older, any experience level. Information, registration at artmuseum.org/education/adult-education/art/classes.
COMMUNITY
“A Love Story in Song” benefit dinner: 6 p.m. Fortin Culinary Center at Billings Food Bank, 2112 Fourth Ave. N. Gourmet meal by Chef David Maplethorpe, concert by Big Sky Chorus. $15 for concert; $50 for concert and dinner. Benefits food bank’s community programs. Tickets at food bank or billingsfoodbank.com/donate-event-tickets.
Enchanted Ball: 6 p.m. Dancing, dance contest ($10 per couple), interactions and photo opportunities with enchanted characters, food, fairy tale crafts, games, door prizes, a chance to win a create-your-own Disney experience, gift bags, and live and silent auctions. $100 per family. Pre-event activities also available. Benefits SCRaP. Tickets at scrapinbillings.com/enchantedball.
Friends of Billings Public Library fall used book sale: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Public Library community room. Proceeds benefit library programming and literacy efforts throughout Billings.
Holiday Bazaar: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, 1108 24th St. W. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Soup lunch 11 a.m.-1 p.m. More than 20 local crafters and vendors, holiday items, soup, lefse, pies, cookies, more. Raffles benefit local autism support group.
Horror Theater “Asylum” and Haunted Maze “Labyrinth”: Moss Mansion, 914 Division St. “Asylum,” 14-person tours with local actors start at 6:30 p.m. ($18.) “Labyrinth,” haunted outdoor maze, 7 p.m. ($10). Admission to both events on same night $25. Tickets available only during night of event. 256-5100, mossmansion.com.
Open house and "Flock Together for Conversation": 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Montana Audubon Center, 7026 S. Billings Blvd. Explore grounds with free borrowed knapsack with field guide and binoculars, rent canoe ($10 per hour, free for members), talk with naturalist. 294-5099, mtaudubon.org/center.
Weekend Wonders family program “Yellowstone River”: 9:30-11 a.m. Montana Audubon Center, 7026 S. Billings Blvd. $5 per person, free for members. Registration recommended. 294-5099, mtaudubon.org/center.
STAGE
Musical comedy "Murder for Two": Doors 7 p.m. Curtain 7:30 p.m. Billings Studio Theatre, 1500 Rimrock Road. $23 adults; $21 seniors, students, military. Tickets at box office and billingsstudiotheatre.com.
ELSEWHERE
COMMUNITY
Bridger: Witches Brew-Ha-Ha. 5-9 p.m. Perkatory Tea at Zier Gallery. Anyone in costume can receive a special tea. 406-662-1690.
Bridger: Haunted Bridger Ghost Walks. 7-9 p.m. and 10 p.m.-midnight. Starts at Vintage Apothecary. With Danielle Egnew and Melissa Scianna. Refreshments served. Ages 13 and older only. $25 per event. Registration required: danielleegnew-advisor.com/events.
Columbus: Jam and potluck. 1 p.m. Senior center. Bring dish to share, instrument. Beverages provided. Everyone welcome.
Red Lodge: Craft fair. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. St. Agnes Church. Many handmade items from crafters, artists, vendors; gently used jewelry; “world famous” bake sale. Lunch available 11 a.m. Handicap accessible. Hosted by St. Agnes CCW/Altar Society. Questions: 446-2465.
Red Lodge: Friends of the Library book sale. 2-4 p.m. Carnegie Library, downstairs.
MUSIC
Fishtail: Montana State University Honors Musicale. 3 p.m. Tippet Rise Art Center. With MSU Honors College students and Dean Ilse-Mari Lee, cell, Dr. Lukas Graf, baritone. $10 ages 22 and older, free for ages 21 and younger. Tippetrise.org.
Red Lodge: Easy Rider. 6:30 p.m. The Pollard Pub.
STAGE
Havre: Comedy play “The Vorbit Incident.” Doors 7:30 p.m. Curtain 8 p.m. Montana Actors Theatre. $15 adults; $10 students, seniors, military. Tickets at Fivehead's, The Computer Center, Bear Paw Meats, mtactors.com.
Livingston: Musical comedy "The Addams Family." 8 p.m. The Dulcie Theatre at the Shane Lalani Center for the Arts. $18 adults; $14 seniors, students; $10 youth. 406-222-1420, theshanecenter.org.
Sheridan, Wyo.: Gala evening, “Catch Me if You Can-The Musical.” Food and drink at Frackelton’s Fine Food & Spirits 5:30 p.m. Silent and live auctions at WYO Theater follow. Curtain 7 p.m. $110. 307-672-9084, wyotheater.com.
Sunday, 10/20
ARTS
Art and A Story: 10:30-11 a.m. Yellowstone Art Museum, 401 N. 27th St. Designed for families with children age 5 and younger. Get comfortable in front of a very large piece of art for a story that connects with the piece. Artmuseum.org.
COMMUNITY
Fall membership celebration: 1-3 p.m. Montana Audubon Center, 7026 South Billings Blvd. Horse-drawn wagon rides, Dutch oven cooking, games. Open to current members and those who sign up at event. Memberships: $30 individual, $50 couple, $75 families, $150 supporter level. 294-5099, mtaudubon.org/center.
MUSIC
Yellowstone Chamber Players “Viola Extravaganza”: 3 p.m. St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 180 24th St. W. $15 adults, $5 for students.
STAGE
Musical comedy "Murder for Two": Doors 1:30 p.m. Curtain 2 p.m. Billings Studio Theatre, 1500 Rimrock Road. $23 adults; $21 seniors, students, military. Tickets at box office and billingsstudiotheatre.com.
ELSEWHERE
COMMUNITY
Livingston: Livingston Film Series, "BlacKkKlansman.” The Dulcie Theatre at the Shane Lalani Center for the Arts. Reception 6:30 p.m. Screening 7 p.m. Free, but donations to the center accepted. 406-222-1420, theshanecenter.org.
MUSIC
Red Lodge: Acoustic jam. 1-4 p.m. Honey's Café.
STAGE
Cody, Wyo.: Daniel Gwirtzman Dance Company, “Welcome to the World of Dance”: 2 p.m. Kinnison Hall, Whitney Center for the Arts. NYC company performs interactive show. Choreographer, collaborators, dancers host Q&A after show. Workshop with simple, easy-to-learn folk and social dances for all ages, abilities and dance experience follows. $35 adults, $25 seniors, $10 students. Tickets at box office, 307-675-0360, whitneyarts.org.
Livingston: Musical comedy "The Addams Family." 3 p.m. The Dulcie Theatre at the Shane Lalani Center for the Arts. $18 adults; $14 seniors, students; $10 youth. 406-222-1420, theshanecenter.org.
Monday, 10/21
COMMUNITY
Film “The Breadwinner”: Doors 6 p.m. Film 6:30 p.m. Art House Cinema & Pub, 109 N. 30th St. Hosted by MSUB's Women and Gender Studies Center and Global Village. Free.
MUSIC
All-State Gala Concert: Doors 6:30 p.m. Show 7 p.m. Lincoln Center auditorium, 415 N. 30th St. 388 high school musicians chosen by audition perform with All-State Choir, All-State Orchestra, All-State Band. Presented in conjunction with Montana Music Educators Association Conference. $10.
Tuesday, 10/22
COMMUNITY
Halloween masquerade: 5:30-7:30 p.m. First Church fellowship hall, 310 N. 27th St. Games, prizes, pizza. Costumes encouraged. All ages, but children must be accompanied by adult. Free. Information: 561-8974.
Nature Nuts: 10-11 a.m. Montana Audubon Center, 7026 S. Billings Blvd. Weekly program with varying themes for ages 18 months-4 years, with adult accompaniment. $6 per child, free for members. 294-5099, mtaudubon.org/center.
Wednesday, 10/23
COMMUNITY
Book discussion: 5:30 p.m. This House of Books, 224 N. Broadway. Julie Schultz facilitates discussion of “Crazy Brave” by Joy Harjo. Free. (Book available for 10% discount at venue and Barjon's through October.) 534-1133, thishouseofbooks.com.
Program “Exploring the World of Bats”: 5 p.m. Public library. Megan O’Reilly from Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks discusses the life history of bats, dispels some popular myths, showcases some of the new technology wildlife biologists utilize for research and outreach. Free.
Thursday, 10/24
ARTS
Artist Talk, Ali Kaaf: 5:30-8 p.m. Yellowstone Art Museum, 401 N. 27th St. Free for members; nonmembers pay as they wish. 256-6804, artmuseum.org.
Opening reception, Rocky Mountain College art students show: 4-6 p.m. Ryniker-Morrison Gallery, RMC campus. Group show through Dec. 6. Free. Rocky.edu.
COMMUNITY
Haunted History Ghost Tours: 6-7 p.m. and 7-8 p.m. Yellowstone Art Museum, 401 N. 27th St. Free for members, $15 nonmembers. Reserve time slot by calling 256-6804. Artmuseum.org.
Healthy By Design Gardeners’ Market: 4:30-6:30 p.m. South Park. Weather permitting. More information at hbdyc.org/market.
NEA Big Read event, “Waiting for the Earth to Move: The 1890 Ghost Dance”: 6:30 p.m. Yellowstone County Museum, 1950 Airport Terminal Circle. With Joseph McGeshick, MSUB Native American Studies. Free. Details at msubillings.edu/library/big_read.htm.
MUSIC
Billings Pops Orchestra rehearsal: St. Luke's Episcopal Church Hall, 119 N. 33rd St. 7-9 p.m. All ages and experience levels. Bring own music stand.
STAGE
Musical comedy "Murder for Two": Doors 7 p.m. Curtain 7:30 p.m. Billings Studio Theatre, 1500 Rimrock Road. $23 adults; $21 seniors, students, military. Tickets at box office and billingsstudiotheatre.com.
ELSEWHERE
STAGE
Sheridan, Wyo.: “Catch Me if You Can-The Musical.” 7:30 p.m. WYO Theater. $27 Adults; $24 seniors, military; $20 students. 307-672-9084, wyotheater.com.
Friday, 10/25
COMMUNITY
Horror Theater “Asylum” and Haunted Maze “Labyrinth”: Moss Mansion, 914 Division St. “Asylum,” 14-person tours with local actors start at 6:30 p.m. ($18.) “Labyrinth,” haunted outdoor maze, 7 p.m. ($10). Admission to both events on same night $25. Tickets available only during night of event. 256-5100, mossmansion.com.
MUSIC
Contradance Billings Halloween dance: Cedar Hall at MetraPark. Beginners workshop 7:30 p.m. Dance 8-11 p.m. Music by Copper Kelly. Amy Letson calls. No partner or experience required. $8 members, $10 nonmembers at door. Memberships ($15) also available. Squaredancemontana.com.
Phil Aaberg: 7:30 p.m. Petro Hall, MSUB. $10 at door and msmta.com.
STAGE
Musical comedy "Murder for Two": Doors 7 p.m. Curtain 7:30 p.m. Billings Studio Theatre, 1500 Rimrock Road. $23 adults; $21 seniors, students, military. Tickets at box office and billingsstudiotheatre.com.
Yellowstone Repertory Theatre's "Rabbit Hole": YRT opens its third season with this 2007 Pulitzer Prize-winning play by David Lindsay-Abaire. $25 adults; $15 students; discounts available for groups of 8+ or student groups of 10 or more. Tickets at the door or in advance at www.yellowstonerep.org or at 1-800-838-3006.
ELSEWHERE
MUSIC
Livingston: Cimarron. 7:30-10:30 p.m. Music Ranch Montana.
STAGE
Livingston: Musical comedy "The Addams Family." 8 p.m. The Dulcie Theatre at the Shane Lalani Center for the Arts. $18 adults; $14 seniors, students; $10 youth. 406-222-1420, theshanecenter.org.
Sheridan, Wyo.: “Catch Me if You Can-The Musical.” 7:30 p.m. WYO Theater. $27 Adults; $24 seniors, military; $20 students. 307-672-9084, wyotheater.com.