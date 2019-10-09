Friday, 10/11
ARTS
Exhibit opening, "Hazel Hunkins Hallinan: Billings Suffragist": Western Heritage Center, 2822 Montana Ave. 256-6809, ywhc.org.
COMMUNITY
High Plains Bookfest events: At Western Heritage Center: “Ghostwalker: Tracking a Mountain Lion's Soul through Science and Story” with Leslie Patten at Western Heritage Center, noon; Indigenous Writers with Dallas Hunt, Susan Devan Harness, Chris La Tray, Valerie Guillemin 2 p.m. Presentation at public library: “Adopting A Child Of A Different Race? Let's Talk” with Susan Devan Harness 7:30 p.m. Free. Highplainsbookawards.org.
Hoof It With a Historian walking tour “Grave Side Stories”: 10 a.m. Starts at Mountview Cemetery. $10. Reserve tickets at ywhc.org.
NEA Big Read event “Indigenous Stories” discussion: 2 p.m. Western Heritage Center, 2822 Montana Ave. Sign up for discussion at public library or This House of Books. Copies of books available at MSUB Library. Free. Details at msubillings.edu/library/big_read.htm.
Sons of Norway event: 7 p.m. American Lutheran Church, 5 Lewis Ave. Traveling suitcase, lending library, baking irons, silent auction, meeting. 656-5763.
MUSIC
Contradance Billings: Cedar Hall at MetraPark. Beginners workshop 7:30 p.m. Dance 8-11 p.m. Music by Copper Kelly. Amy Letson calls. No partner or experience required. $8 members, $10 nonmembers at door. Memberships ($15) also available. Squaredancemontana.com.
STAGE
Big Sky Comedy Festival, round 2: 8 p.m. Team Seely at Red Door, 3875 Grand Ave. Team Auggie at High Horse Saloon & Eatery, 3953 Montana Ave. $10 per event. Finalists announced at Babcock Theater, 2810 Second Ave. N., 10 p.m. Bigskycomedy.com.
Musical comedy "Murder for Two": Doors 7 p.m. Curtain 7:30 p.m. Billings Studio Theatre, 1500 Rimrock Road. $23 adults; $21 seniors, students, military. Tickets at box office and billingsstudiotheatre.com.
Play “The Jungle Book”: 7:30 p.m. NOVA Center for the Performing Arts, 2317 Montana Ave. Youth Conservatory Production. With ZooMontana animals. $16 adults; $10 students, seniors, military. 591-9535, novabillings.org.
ELSEWHERE
ARTS
Ucross, Wyo.: Reception, artist talk, “Metamorphoses: An Act of Poetic Imagination.” 5-7 p.m. Ucross Art Gallery. Works by Martirene Alcántara, an acclaimed Mexican-born abstract visual artist, stage designer, photographer specializing in architecture through Dec. 6. Free. Ucross.org.
COMMUNITY
MUSIC
Fishtail: Tippett Rise Fall Film Series, opera "Il barbiere di Siviglia" ("The Barber of Seville"). 5:30 p.m. The Olivier Music Barn, Tippet Rise Art Center. Screening of Glyndebourne's live production. $10 ages 22 and older, free for ages 21 and younger. Tippetrise.org.
Red Lodge: Lee & Charlie. 6:30 p.m. The Pollard Pub.
STAGE
Havre: Comedy play “The Vorbit Incident.” Doors 7:30 p.m. Curtain 8 p.m. Montana Actors Theatre. $15 adults; $10 students, seniors, military. Tickets at Fivehead's, The Computer Center, Bear Paw Meats, mtactors.com.
Saturday, 10/12
ARTS
Studio Second Saturday “Buggin-Out”: 10 a.m.-noon. Yellowstone Art Museum, 401 N. 27th St. Ages 5-12 tour galleries, create art related to current exhibits. $10 members (additional children $8 each); $20 nonmembers. Information, registration at artmuseum.org/education/children/saturdays.
COMMUNITY
Anniversary celebration: Noon-2 p.m. Wild Birds Unlimited, 111 S. 24th St. W., Suite 27. Activities include visitors Bu, the great horned owl, and Adora, an American Kestrel (kids may take selfies with the raptors for $2); drawing to win year's supply of bird seed; refreshments; 18% discount on all items except optics. Free admission.
Author discussion: Noon. This House of Books, 224 N Broadway, Billings, and includes a light lunch. It is free and open to the public. Danell Jones, author of “An African in Imperial London: The Indomitable Life of A.B.C. Merriman-Labor,” with Melbourne Garber, Merriman-Labor’s great nephew, discuss Merriman-Labor’s life, Krio culture, Freetown, Sierra Leone, African diaspora. Free.
Girls-n-Science: 1-4 p.m. Alterowitz Gym, MSUB campus. Hands-on activities designed for fourth-eighth graders with STEM professionals. All ages welcome. Free. Msubillings.edu.
HarvestFest: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Skypoint, Second Avenue North and North Broadway. Arts and crafts vendors, food trucks, kids fun zone (9 a.m.-3 p.m.), gift basket raffle, beer garden, pumpkin pie baking contest. Live entertainment schedule: Magic City Gymnastics 9 a.m. Rockers Billings Special Olympics Dance Team 9:30 a.m. Big Sky Chorus Group 10 a.m. NOVA Center for the Performing Arts 10:45 a.m. Lockwood Middle School musicians 11 a.m. Caledonian Pipes & Drummers 11:30 a.m. Wrecking Clowns Dance Crew noon. Tesseract Dance Collective 12:30 p.m. The Always Be Creative (The ABC) 1 p.m. Who We Are 2 p.m. Claddagh Irish Dance Academy 3 p.m. Details, contest registration at dowtownbillings.com.
High Plains Bookfest events: Readings at public library: Creative nonfiction 10 a.m.; children’s 10:30 a.m.; young adults with Counios & Gane 11 a.m.; nonfiction writers 1 p.m.; woman writers 3 p.m. At Yellowstone Art Museum: short stories 11 a.m.; fiction writers 1:30 p.m.; art & photography presentation 3 p.m. At This House of Books: Danell Jones and Melbourne Garber noon; poetry 3 p.m. Free. Details at highplainsbookawards.org.
Histories Mysteries auto tour: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Yellowstone Historical Society hosts tour of Historic Yellowstone Trail along river. Local historians discuss historical events at six sites. Includes ruins of Eastern Montana Prison, Lake Elmo Club, Octagon House, William Clark’s signature on Rims, ghostly face on the rims, 1924 ax murder. $20 per carload. Tickets at 3G’s Convenience Stores and yellowstonehistoricalsociety.com.
National Geographic Live "Steve Winter: On the Trail of Big Cats": 7:30 p.m. Petro Theatre, MSUB. $37 adult, $20 student. Tickets at Alberta Bair Theater ticket office, 2722 Third Ave. N., Suite 200; 256-6052; albertabairtheater.org and also at venue two hours prior to show.
NEA Big Read event, art & photography presentation: 3 p.m. Yellowstone Art Museum, 401 N. 27th St. Free. Details at msubillings.edu/library/big_read.htm.
Pop Up Place open house: 1-4 p.m. 2101 Grand Ave., Suite 4. New event venue for pop-up classes, shows. Refreshments, door prizes. 697-7869.
MUSIC
Buffalo, Wyo.: Community dance. 7:30-10 p.m. American Legion. Music by Lone Piñon, El Norte. Free. Information: David Romtvedt, 307-217-2812; wyomingworldsofmusic.com.
Buffalo, Wyo.: Workshop with Lone Piñon. 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. High school band room. Open to players of all instruments and backgrounds, any experience level, as well as singers and dancers. Free. Information: David Romtvedt, 307-217-2812; wyomingworldsofmusic.com.
STAGE
Big Sky Comedy Festival finale: 8 p.m. Babcock Theater, 2810 Second Ave. N. $20. Bigskycomedy.com.
Musical comedy "Murder for Two": Doors 7 p.m. Curtain 7:30 p.m. Billings Studio Theatre, 1500 Rimrock Road. $23 adults; $21 seniors, students, military. Tickets at box office and billingsstudiotheatre.com.
Play “The Jungle Book”: 7:30 p.m. NOVA Center for the Performing Arts, 2317 Montana Ave. Youth Conservatory Production. With ZooMontana animals. $16 adults; $10 students, seniors, military. 591-9535, novabillings.org.
ELSEWHERE
ARTS
Lovell, Wyo.: Artist In Residence Jim Schlett. 10 a.m.-noon. Lovell Visitor Center from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, October 12. Schlett shares photos and stories about his past Artist In Residence programs in seven different national parks including Whiskeytown, Catoctin Mountain, Manassas, Gettysburg, Homestead, Herbert Hoover Site and Montezuma Castle. 307-548-5406.
Red Lodge: Kids Clay Class, "Halloween." 10:30 a.m.-noon. Red Lodge Clay Center. $15. Advance registration required. 446-3993, redlodgeclaycenter.com.
Red Lodge: Open studio figure drawing. 10 a.m.-noon. Carbon County Arts Guild & Depot Gallery. Draw or paint from a clothed, live model. Bring own supplies. All skill levels welcome. $5. No registration required. 446-1370, carboncountydepotgallery.org.
Red Lodge: Opening reception, Stillwater Society and Beartooth Plein Air Society exhibits. 3-5 p.m. Carbon County Arts Guild and Depot Gallery. Exhibits through Oct. 29. 446-1370, carboncountydepotgallery.org.
Sidney: Class "Watercolor Galaxy." 6-8:30 p.m. MonDak Heritage Center. $15. 406-433-3500, mondakheritagecenter.org.
MUSIC
Red Lodge: Kalyn Beasley. 6:30 p.m. The Pollard Pub.
STAGE
Fishtail: Tippett Rise Fall Film Series, “Frankenstein.” 4 p.m. The Olivier Music Barn, Tippet Rise Art Center. Screening of The National Theatre's live production. $10 ages 22 and older, free for ages 21 and younger. Tippetrise.org.
Havre: Comedy play “The Vorbit Incident.” Doors 7:30 p.m. Curtain 8 p.m. Montana Actors Theatre. $15 adults; $10 students, seniors, military. Tickets at Fivehead's, The Computer Center, Bear Paw Meats, mtactors.com.
Sunday, 10/13
MUSIC
The Rocky Mountain College Music Department fall concert: 3 p.m. Mayflower Congregational Church, 2940 Poly Drive. Featuring music from the United States and Canada. Free.
STAGE
Auditions, "An Evening With Sherlock Holmes" play: 5 p.m. NOVA Center for the Performing Arts, 2317 Montana Ave. Roles for adults of various ages. Information: 591-9535. Novabillings.org.
Musical comedy "Murder for Two": Doors 1:30 p.m. Curtain 2 p.m. Billings Studio Theatre, 1500 Rimrock Road. $23 adults; $21 seniors, students, military. Tickets at box office and billingsstudiotheatre.com.
Play “The Jungle Book”: 2 p.m. NOVA Center for the Performing Arts, 2317 Montana Ave. Youth Conservatory Production. With ZooMontana animals. $16 adults; $10 students, seniors, military. 591-9535, novabillings.org.
ELSEWHERE
COMMUNITY
Glendive: Harvestfest & Junkapalooza. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Fairgrounds. Vintage and artisan shopping, final farmers market of season, hayrides, hay bale maze, corn “sandbox,” pumpkin patch, cider press (bring apples to press), food, crafts, kids' activities, canned salsa contest. Live entertainment includes Jim and Ellen McBride, In Praise of Grace, LaDonna’s Dancers, Asleep Within, Glenda Kreiman, Kenny Slagsvold & Friends noon-4 p.m. $3 ages 11 and older, free for ages 10 and younger.
MUSIC
Acoustic jam: 1-4 p.m. Honey's Café.
Monday, 10/14
ARTS
NEA Big Read event, Luzene Hill presentation "The Sound of Silence": 6:30 p.m. MSUB Library room 148. Free. Details at msubillings.edu/library/big_read.htm.
STAGE
Auditions, "An Evening With Sherlock Holmes" play: 7 p.m. NOVA Center for the Performing Arts, 2317 Montana Ave. Roles for adults of various ages. Information: 591-9535. Novabillings.org.
Wednesday, 10/16
ELSEWHERE
COMMUNITY
Livingston: "Ranching Roundup: Story and Song" fall speaker series: Doors 6:30 p.m. Doors 7 p.m. Park Photo. Author John C. Russell presents "Treasure State Tycoon: Nelson Story and the Making of Montana." Free, refreshments served. Also, "Rancher. Citizen Activist. Montana 1997,” exhibit of black and white photographs by John Gayusky on display. 406-222-4184, yellowstonegatewaymuseum.org.
Thursday, 10/17
ARTS
Exhibit opening, "Billings Thrift Art: You be the Judge": Western Heritage Center, 2822 Montana Ave. 256-6809, ywhc.org.
Reception, exhibit “The Prize Inside”: 5-8 p.m. Northcutt Steele Gallery, Montana State University Billings. Works by Keeara Rhoades, assistant professor of art in new media photography at MSUB, through Nov. 7. Artist conversation with Rhoades and Dr. Leanne Gilbertson, gallery director, 6:30 p.m. Free. Msubillings.edu.
COMMUNITY
AUW Billings Bites & Beverages social: 5:30-7 p.m. 3632 Poly Drive. Snacks, wine, beer and non-alcoholic beverages served. Bret Rutherford, elections administrator for Yellowstone County, leads discussion about elections process 6 p.m. Public welcome. Drop in, but RSVP and get directions by contacting Pamela Jones-Hahn, pamela@jones-hahn.com or 971-322-5623, or LaVerne Frank, deanfrank@bresnan.net or 656-9294.
Friends of Billings Public Library fall used book sale members-only preview: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Public Library community room. Proceeds benefit library programming and literacy efforts throughout Billings. Memberships available at event. Sale open to public Oct. 18-19.
Haunted History Ghost Tours: 6-7 p.m. and 7-8 p.m. Yellowstone Art Museum, 401 N. 27th St. Free for members, $15 nonmembers. Reserve time slot by calling 256-6804. Artmuseum.org.
Healthy By Design Gardeners’ Market: 4:30-6:30 p.m. South Park. Weather permitting. More information at hbdyc.org/market.
High Noon Speaker Series, "Will James: The Consummate Storyteller": Noon. Western Heritage Center, 2822 Montana Ave. With Gavin J. Woltjer, director at Billings Public Library. Free. 256-6809, ywhc.org.
Poetry jam: 7 p.m. Kirk’s Grocery, 2920 Minnesota Ave. No advance registration required. 503-209-2394.
MUSIC
“Barbershop Harmony” Host Night Concert: Doors 6:30 p.m. Show 7 p.m. Lincoln Center auditorium, 415 N. 30th St. Performances by The Sound of the Rockies Chorus from Denver, and world champion quartet Storm Front. Presented in conjunction with Montana Music Educators Association Conference. $10. Tickets at door and mmea2019.eventbrite.com.
Billings Pops Orchestra rehearsal: St. Luke's Episcopal Church Hall, 119 N. 33rd St. 7-9 p.m. All ages and experience levels. Bring own music stand.
STAGE
Musical comedy "Murder for Two": Doors 7 p.m. Curtain 7:30 p.m. Billings Studio Theatre, 1500 Rimrock Road. $23 adults; $21 seniors, students, military. Tickets at box office and billingsstudiotheatre.com.
ELSEWHERE
ARTS
Fishtail: Workshop “The Art of Nature Journaling” part 1: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Meet at Tippet Rise Art Center. Walk trails, view sculpture and landscape, observing and discussing the art of journaling. Dirt trail is five miles long with slight incline. Be prepared for any kind of weather. Bring lunch. Part 2 takes place at Carbon County Arts Guild in Red Lodge Oct. 18. $10 includes both days. Information, registration: 406-446-1370.
Sidney: Class "Candle Dipping." 6-8:30 p.m. MonDak Heritage Center. $15. 406-433-3500, mondakheritagecenter.org.
COMMUNITY
Cody, Wyo.: Author discussion, reception. Grizzly Hall, Park County Library. Alyson Hagy, “Scribe.” Reception 5:30 p.m. Discussion 6:30 p.m. Free. Nwc.edu/events.
Livingston: Author reading, book signing, reception. 7 p.m. Elk River Books. Shann Ray, “Blood Fire Vapor Smoke” and “Sweetclover.” Free. 406-333-2330, elkriverbooks.com.
Lovell, Wyo.: Program “Women Homesteaders in the West.” 6:30 p.m. Bighorn Canyon Visitor Center. Dr. Amy McKinney, associate professor of history at Northwest College, discusses lives of single women homesteaders, compares laws and experiences of women homesteaders in the United States and Canada. Free. 307-548-5402.
STAGE
Havre: Comedy play “The Vorbit Incident.” Doors 7:30 p.m. Curtain 8 p.m. Montana Actors Theatre. $15 adults; $10 students, seniors, military. Tickets at Fivehead's, The Computer Center, Bear Paw Meats, mtactors.com.
Friday, 10/18
ARTS
Program “The Art of Memory”: 10:30-noon. Yellowstone Art Museum, 401 N. 27th St. Monthly program features viewing, discussion and creation of art for people living with early-stage memory loss, and their care partners. Free with advance registration through Alzheimer's Association, Montana Chapter, by contacting Whitney Thompson, 406-591-0905 or wthompson@alz.org.
COMMUNITY
Friends of Billings Public Library fall used book sale: 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Public Library community room. Proceeds benefit library programming and literacy efforts throughout Billings.
Hoof It With a Historian walking tour "Bars, Brothels, and Bok Choy": 10 a.m. Starts at Western Heritage Center, 2822 Montana Ave. $10. Reserve tickets at ywhc.org.
STAGE
Musical comedy "Murder for Two": Doors 7 p.m. Curtain 7:30 p.m. Billings Studio Theatre, 1500 Rimrock Road. $23 adults; $21 seniors, students, military. Tickets at box office and billingsstudiotheatre.com.
ELSEWHERE
ARTS
Bridger: Reception, “Holiday Celebration Art Show.” 7-9 p.m. Zier Gallery. Free. 406-662-1690.
Red Lodge: Workshop “The Art of Nature Journaling” part 2: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Carbon County Arts Guild. Sketches, field notes and photos from the previous day reflected on in studio setting. Using heavy weight paper or canvas, watercolors, acrylic paint, printmaking tools, pens, markers, pencils and charcoal, participants work to create finished piece of art based on their observations and inspirations. Any other materials can be brought in and used for the final project. $10 includes Oct. 17 (part 1). Information, registration: 406-446-1370.
COMMUNITY
Bridger: Haunted Bridger Ghost Walks. 7-9 p.m. and 10 p.m.-midnight. Starts at Vintage Apothecary. With Danielle Egnew and Melissa Scianna. Refreshments served. Ages 13 and older only. $25 per event. Registration required: danielleegnew-advisor.com/events.
STAGE
Fishtail: Tippett Rise Fall Film Series, “A Midsummer Night's Dream.” 5:30 p.m. The Olivier Music Barn, Tippet Rise Art Center. Screening of The National Theatre's live production. $10 ages 22 and older, free for ages 21 and younger. Tippetrise.org.
Havre: Comedy play “The Vorbit Incident.” Doors 7:30 p.m. Curtain 8 p.m. Montana Actors Theatre. $15 adults; $10 students, seniors, military. Tickets at Fivehead's, The Computer Center, Bear Paw Meats, mtactors.com.
Livingston: Musical comedy "The Addams Family." 8 p.m. The Dulcie Theatre at the Shane Lalani Center for the Arts. $18 adults; $14 seniors, students; $10 youth. 406-222-1420, theshanecenter.org.