Friday, 10/4
ARTS
ArtWalk: 5-9 p.m. Downtown. Artwalkbillings.com.
Call for artists “20x20” juried exhibit: Toucan, 2505 Montana Ave. Artists must deliver accepted 20-by-20-inch works to gallery by 5:30 p.m. Nov. 8. Work must be ready to hang on a hook and nail or be free standing. Exhibit on display through Jan. 17, 2020. Application deadline 4 p.m Oct. 26. Applications at gallery and toucanarts.com. 252-0122, toucan@toucanarts.com.
Exhibit, art by Joseph Henry Sharp: 5 p.m. Public Library, community room. Various works on display, plus Chief Plenty Coups life mask. Free. 657-8290, refdesk@ci.billings.mt.us.
Exhibit opening, "Vietnam Voices": Western Heritage Center, 2822 Montana Ave. Includes stories collected by The Billings Gazette's "Vietnam Voices" project. Through Dec. 30. 256-6809, ywhc.org.
Exhibit Jennifer Tolton's "Steel Garden": 5-9 p.m. Global Village, 2720 Third Ave. N.
Kirks' Grocery October Group Show: Kirks' Grocery, 2920 Minnesota Ave. Works by Terry Karson, Rossco, Marla Goodman, Margaret Smith, Renee Audette, Shane de Leon, Stella Zell, Stephen Glueckert, Jon Lodge, James Todd, Howard Finster through Oct. 26. Open 2-9 p.m. Tues.-Fri. 503-209-2394.
Opening reception “Space and Species – Benefit Art Show for the Montana Audubon Center”: 5-9 p.m. Terakedis Fine Art, 112 N. Broadway. Juried group show featuring works by top bird artists through Oct. 29. 696-0149, terakedisfineart.com
Registration open, St. Bernard fall craft fair: To reserve a spot in the craft fair taking place at St. Bernard Catholic Church, 226 Wicks Lane, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Nov. 2, call Coreen Glen, craft fair coordinator, at 248-6535.
COMMUNITY
First Friday: Locations throughout downtown. 5-8 p.m. (Many participating locations open later.) Participating shops and businesses host special events, offer refreshments and promotions, and sponsor live entertainment. Downtownbillings.com/firstfriday.
Hoof It With a Historian walking tour "Born a Railroad Town": 10 a.m. Starts at Western Heritage Center, 2822 Montana Ave. $10. Reserve tickets at ywhc.org.
Hoof It With a Historian walking tour "Swords Rimrock Park": 10 a.m. Starts at Swords Rimrock Park picnic area, east of airport. $10. Reserve tickets at ywhc.org.
Be Inspired popshop: 4-8 p.m. The Post at Billings Depot, 2404 Montana Ave. Fall mini-photo sessions by Kristin Jean. Cupcakes by Sweet406. Music by Jerod Birchell 5-8 p.m.
Star Party: 8 p.m. Montana State University Billings lawn west of Liberal Arts building. MSUB provides two telescopes for attendees to get a close look at Jupiter, Saturn, and moon. Bring lawn chairs, blankets. Free. Msubillings.edu.
STAGE
Play "God Help Us": 7:30 p.m. Billings Studio Theatre, 1500 Rimrock Road. Starring Ed Asner. $30. 248-1141, billingsstudiotheatre.com.
Play “The Jungle Book”: 7:30 p.m. NOVA Center for the Performing Arts, 2317 Montana Ave. Youth Conservatory Production. With ZooMontana animals. $16 adults; $10 students, seniors, military. 591-9535, novabillings.org.
Play “Someday I’d Write This Down”: 7:30 p.m. Losekamp Hall, Rocky Mountain College. RMC Theatre Department performs poet Lowell Jaeger’s play. Rmc.edu.
ELSEWHERE
ARTS
Bigfork: Opening reception, Montana Watercolor Society 37th annual Watermedia Show. 5-7 p.m. Bigfork Art & Cultural Center. Fifty works by artists from 19 states through Nov. 1.
Red Lodge: First Friday Art Walk. 5-8 p.m. Downtown. Redlodge.com.
Red Lodge: Opening reception. “Vessel as Metaphor” including works by Giselle Hicks, Leanne McClurg Cambric, Candice Methe, Holly Walker; works by featured artist Gwendolyn Yoppolo through Nov. 2. 446-3993, redlodgeclaycenter.com.
Red Lodge: Reception, “Absaroka-Beartooth Wilderness.” 5-7 p.m. Honey’s Café. Display of Carol Hartman’s paintings created during residency with Absaroka-Beartooth Wilderness Foundation through November. Carolhartman.biz.
MUSIC
Red Lodge: Arterial Drive. 6:30 p.m. The Pollard Pub.
STAGE
Fishtail: Tippett Rise Fall Film Series, “One Man, Two Guvnors.” 5:30 p.m. The Olivier Music Barn, Tippet Rise Art Center. Screening of The National Theatre's live production. $10 ages 22 and older, free for ages 21 and younger. Tippetrise.org.
Saturday, 10/5
ARTS
Adult Art Education "Black & White Photography with Ed Barta": 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 5-6. Create black and white photographs using the "zone system" formulated by Ansel Adams. Participants take photos in the field, develop images in traditional darkroom at Rocky Mountain College. Bring 35 mm film camera-SLR. Ages 18 and older, any experience level. Information, registration at artmuseum.org/education/adult-education/art/classes.
Prairie Handspinners Guild meeting: 1-4 p.m. Yellowstone Art Museum Visible Vault. Mentoring sessions for hand-spinners from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Learn about old Swedish needlework technique, nalbinding with Cindi. Bring DK weight yarn and darning needles if able.
COMMUNITY
Adult cooking class "Greek Cuisine with Angela Lyle": 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Yellowstone Art Museum, 401 N. 27th St. Ages 18 and older. Information, registration at artmuseum.org/education/adult-education/cooking.
Angela’s Piazza fall benefit dinner: St. Bernard’s Catholic Church, 226 Wicks Lane. Cocktails 6 p.m. Dinner 7 p.m. With silent and live auctions, live music by Ron Garritson. $45 advance, $55 at door. Tickets at 420 Grand Ave., or by calling 255-0611.
Fall Craft, Vintage & Vendor Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Boys & Girls Clubhouse, 505 Orchard Lane. Hosted by Big Sky Optimist Club. Free admission. Proceeds benefit Boys & Girls Clubs of Yellowstone County.
Hoof It With a Historian walking tour "Lights on Broadway": 10 a.m. Starts at Western Heritage Center, 2822 Montana Ave. $10. Reserve tickets at ywhc.org.
Magic City Wellness Expo: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Billings Hotel and Convention Center, 1223 Mullowney Lane. More than 35 experts in alternative health and wellness, 30-minute seminars, raffles. Admission: $5 adults, free for children. Portion of proceeds benefits Billings Brain Injury Support Group.
MSU Billings Alumni Association’s Homecoming Car Show: MSUB parking garage. Check-in 3:30 p.m. Public viewing (free) 4:30-7:30 p.m. Awards 7 p.m. With David North judging, live music, prizes, food trucks. Msubfoundation.com/homecoming-car-show.
Pink Pookie Casting Classic: 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m. ZooMontana, 2100 S. Shiloh Road. Casting demonstrations, educational activities, fly tying demonstrations, silent auction, other family fun. Presented by Magic City Fly Fishers and Casting for Recovery, a national program that combines the sport of fly fishing with medical and emotional support for women breast cancer survivors. $20 adults, $5 ages 7-17, free for ages 6 and younger. Ticket includes zoo admission. Benefits Montana Trailhead Chapter, CfR, to send 14 Montana women on a paid retreat to enhance recovery from cancer. Zoomontana.org, castingforrecovery.org/cemt.
Roller derby, Magic City Rollers vs Bisman (North Dakota) Bombshells: Doors 6 p.m. Shrine Auditorium, 1125 Broadwater Ave. $10 advance from MCR members, $12 at door, ages 13 and older; free for ages 12 and younger.
Yellowstone Valley Farmers' Market: 8 a.m.-noon. Downtown at Skypoint. Yvfm.org.
STAGE
Play "God Help Us": 2 and 7:30 p.m. Billings Studio Theatre, 1500 Rimrock Road. Starring Ed Asner. $30. 248-1141, billingsstudiotheatre.com.
Play “The Jungle Book”: 7:30 p.m. NOVA Center for the Performing Arts, 2317 Montana Ave. Youth Conservatory Production. With ZooMontana animals. $16 adults; $10 students, seniors, military. 591-9535, novabillings.org.
Play “Someday I’d Write This Down”: 7:30 p.m. Losekamp Hall, Rocky Mountain College. RMC Theatre Department performs poet Lowell Jaeger’s play. Rmc.edu.
ELSEWHERE
COMMUNITY
Absarokee: Chef Goldman’s Farm to Table Dinner; barn dance. Doors 4 p.m. Wild Flower Kitchen. Four-course dinner featuring food from 12 local farms and ranches 4:30-7:30 p.m. Barn dance 7:30-9:30 p.m. With locally sourced raffle prizes, auction items. Tickets: $125 dinner, $25 dance, $135 combined. Proceeds benefit Yellowstone Valley Food Hub. Tickets at yvfoodhub.com/events.html#.
Roundup: Oktoberfest. Senior center. Noon-6 p.m. Polka dance with live music by Pat Perrella & Friends, silent auction, beer garden. Food available including. Brats, sauerkraut, beer garden. Proceeds benefit center’s efforts to purchase passenger van to transport people to medical appointments. $10 ages 13 and older, $6 ages 12 and younger. Tickets at door or by calling 323-2015.
MUSIC
Red Lodge: Johnny Dango. 6:30 p.m. The Pollard Pub.
Sidney: Rob Quist. MonDak Heritage Center. Free. 406-433-3500, mondakheritagecenter.org.
STAGE
Fishtail: Montana Shakespeare in the Schools' "Romeo & Juliet." 4 p.m. Tippet Rise Art Center. $10 ages 22 and older, free for ages 21 and younger. Tippetrise.org.
Sunday, 10/6
COMMUNITY
Fall Craft, Vintage & Vendor Market: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Boys & Girls Clubhouse, 505 Orchard Lane. Hosted by Big Sky Optimist Club. Free admission. Proceeds benefit Boys & Girls Clubs of Yellowstone County.
Ruff Riders 4-H Club 5K run/walk: 1 p.m. 4-H Building at MetraPark. $15. Benefits local 4-H and community programs. Registration at event and yellowstone.msuextension.org/4h/index.html.
STAGE
Play "God Help Us": 2 p.m. Billings Studio Theatre, 1500 Rimrock Road. Starring Ed Asner. $30. 248-1141, billingsstudiotheatre.com.
Play “The Jungle Book”: 2 p.m. NOVA Center for the Performing Arts, 2317 Montana Ave. Youth Conservatory Production. With ZooMontana animals. $16 adults; $10 students, seniors, military. 591-9535, novabillings.org.
ELSEWHERE
COMMUNITY
Red Lodge: Harvest dinner. 2 p.m. Methodist church.
MUSIC
Butte: Oktoberfest Polka Party. 2-6 p.m. Elks Hall. Dinner, door prizes, snacks, dance. $10. Benefits Slovene National Benefit Society scholarship fund.
Red Lodge: Acoustic jam. 1-4 p.m. Honey's Café.
Monday, 10/7
STAGE
Big Sky Comedy Drunk Debates: 8 p.m. Plaza Arcade Bar & Grill, 1425 Broadwater Ave. Rocky Mountain College debate team students and Big Sky Comedy Festival producers and staff debate while drinking. Free.
Tuesday, 10/8
COMMUNITY
Fundraiser bingo: 6-8 p.m. 406 Kitchen & Taproom Benefits Global Village, fair trade.
Program, “Haunted Montana”: 7 p.m. Public library. Ghost hunter and author Karen Stevens discusses state's haunted places. Time for audience sharing follows. Free.
Story Night: 7 p.m. Montana Gallery, 2712 Second Ave. N. Open-platform storytelling night offering attendees opportunity to practice sharing, being vulnerable and listening to one another. All ages. Public welcome.
STAGE
Big Sky Comedy Rapid Fire Open Mic: 8 p.m. High Horse Saloon & Eatery, 3953 Montana Ave.
ELSEWHERE
STAGE
Absarokee: Big Sky Comedy event. 7:30 p.m. Still Water Sound. Big Sky Comedy festival comics perform. $10.
Wednesday, 10/9
ARTS
YAM Teens “Paint a Collage”: 3:30-5 p.m. Yellowstone Art Museum, 401 N. 27th St. Ages 13-17. Information, registration at artmuseum.org/education/teen/teens.
COMMUNITY
Spay-ghetti dinner: 5-8 p.m. Shrine Auditorium, 1125 Broadwater Ave. Benefits Billings Animal Rescue Kare (BARK).
STAGE
Big Sky Comedy’s “Comedy Variety Show”: 8 p.m. Pub Station, 2502 First Ave. N. Comedy, skits, musical parodies by Lukas Seeley and team of local comedians and improv performers. $15.
Big Sky Comedy’s “The Drunk Show”: 8 p.m. Red Door, 3875 Grand Ave. Ten comedians perform short sets sober, then drink and perform another set. $10. Bigskycomedy.com.
ELSEWHERE
COMMUNITY
Documentary screening, “Hearts of Glass”: 6-9 p.m. Yellowstone Building Conference Center, Northwest College. Award-winning documentary follows tumultuous first 15 months of operation of Vertical Harvest of Jackson Hole, growing produce year-round in a challenging mountain environment and providing meaningful employment for people with disabilities. With panel discussion. Free. Heartsofglassfilm.com.
MUSIC
Buffalo, Wyo.: Lone Piñon. 12:45-2 p.m. Buffalo Senior Center. Performance and discussion. Free. Information: David Romtvedt, 307-217-2812; wyomingworldsofmusic.com.
STAGE
Red Lodge: Big Sky Comedy show. Bull’n Bear Saloon. $10, includes ticket to Big Sky Comedy Festival finale in Billings on Oct. 12.
Thursday, 10/10
COMMUNITY
Film screening “Suicide: The Ripple Effect”: MSUB. Local mental health groups host information tables at Student Union Building Glacier Room 6 to 7 p.m. Film viewing next door at Petro Theater 7 p.m. Free. Msubillings.edu.
Haunted History Ghost Tours: 6-7 p.m. and 7-8 p.m. Yellowstone Art Museum, 401 N. 27th St. Free for members, $15 nonmembers. Reserve time slot by calling 256-6804. Artmuseum.org.
Healthy By Design Gardeners’ Market: 4:30-6:30 p.m. South Park. Weather permitting. More information at hbdyc.org/market.
High Plains Bookfest event A Reading of Her Own: 7 p.m. MoAV Coffee, 2501 Montana Ave. Nonfiction short memoirs and essays by women writers including award finalists. Free. Highplainsbookawards.org.
MUSIC
Billings Pops Orchestra rehearsal: St. Luke's Episcopal Church Hall, 119 N. 33rd St. 7-9 p.m. All ages and experience levels. Bring own music stand.
STAGE
Big Sky Comedy Festival, round 1: 8 p.m. Team Seely at High Horse Saloon & Eatery, 3953 Montana Ave. Team Auggie at Red Door, 3875 Grand Ave. Ladies of Laughter” post-show at Plaza Arcade Bar and Grill, 1425 Broadwater Ave., 9:30 p.m. $10 per event. Bigskycomedy.com.
ELSEWHERE
ARTS
Sidney: Class "Ceramic Gnome Couple Painting." 6-8:30 p.m. MonDak Heritage Center. $30. 406-433-3500, mondakheritagecenter.org.
COMMUNITY
Livingston: Discussion, “27: A Peek into the Salon of Gertrude Stein and Alice B. Toklas.” 7 p.m. Elk River Books. With Ricky Ian Gordon, Obie Award-winning composer. Jim Liska, Livingston music critic, chef and author, opens event by discussing the Paris in early 20th century. Free. 406-333-2330, elkriverbooks.com.
MUSIC
Buffalo, Wyo.: Lone Piñon crowd plunge. 6:30-8 p.m. Main Street. Starts at Up in Smoke, proceeds to Un’Wine’d then Occidental Saloon. Free. Information: David Romtvedt, 307-217-2812; wyomingworldsofmusic.com.
STAGE
Havre: Comedy play “The Vorbit Incident.” Doors 7:30 p.m. Curtain 8 p.m. Montana Actors Theatre. $15 adults; $10 students, seniors, military. Tickets at Fivehead's, The Computer Center, Bear Paw Meats, mtactors.com.
Friday, 10/11
ARTS
Exhibit opening, "Hazel Hunkins Hallinan: Billings Suffragist": Western Heritage Center, 2822 Montana Ave. 256-6809, ywhc.org.
COMMUNITY
High Plains Bookfest events: At Western Heritage Center: “Ghostwalker: Tracking a Mountain Lion's Soul through Science and Story” with Leslie Patten at Western Heritage Center, noon; Indigenous Writers with Dallas Hunt, Susan Devan Harness, Chris La Tray, Valerie Guillemin 2 p.m. Presentation at public library: “Adopting a Child of a Different Race? Let's Talk” with Susan Devan Harness 7:30 p.m. Free. Highplainsbookawards.org.
Hoof It With a Historian walking tour “Grave Side Stories”: 10 a.m. Starts at Mountview Cemetery. $10. Reserve tickets at ywhc.org.
NEA Big Read event “Indigenous Stories” discussion: 2 p.m. Western Heritage Center, 2822 Montana Ave. Sign up for discussion at public library or This House of Books. Copies of books available at MSUB Library. Free. Details at msubillings.edu/library/big_read.htm.
MUSIC
Contradance Billings: Cedar Hall at MetraPark. Beginners workshop 7:30 p.m. Dance 8-11 p.m. Music by Copper Kelly. Amy Letson calls. No partner or experience required. $8 members, $10 nonmembers at door. Memberships ($15) also available. Squaredancemontana.com.
STAGE
Big Sky Comedy Festival, round 2: 8 p.m. Team Seely at Red Door, 3875 Grand Ave. Team Auggie at High Horse Saloon & Eatery, 3953 Montana Ave. $10 per event. Finalists announced at Babcock Theater, 2810 Second Ave. N., 10 p.m. Bigskycomedy.com.
Musical comedy "Murder for Two": Doors 7 p.m. Curtain 7:30 p.m. Billings Studio Theatre, 1500 Rimrock Road. $23 adults; $21 seniors, students, military. Tickets at box office and billingsstudiotheatre.com.
Play “The Jungle Book”: 7:30 p.m. NOVA Center for the Performing Arts, 2317 Montana Ave. Youth Conservatory Production. With ZooMontana animals. $16 adults; $10 students, seniors, military. 591-9535, novabillings.org.
ELSEWHERE
MUSIC
Fishtail: Tippett Rise Fall Film Series, opera "Il barbiere di Siviglia" ("The Barber of Seville"). 5:30 p.m. The Olivier Music Barn, Tippet Rise Art Center. Screening of Glyndebourne's live production. $10 ages 22 and older, free for ages 21 and younger. Tippetrise.org.
STAGE
Havre: Comedy play “The Vorbit Incident.” Doors 7:30 p.m. Curtain 8 p.m. Montana Actors Theatre. $15 adults; $10 students, seniors, military. Tickets at Fivehead's, The Computer Center, Bear Paw Meats, mtactors.com.