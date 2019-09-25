Friday, 9/27
ARTS
Prairie Handspinners Fiber Festival: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Shrine Auditorium, 1125 Broadwater Ave. Vendors include raw wool, yarn, handmade wool products, fiber accessories and equipment. Workshops in various fiber arts available. Demonstrations include sheep shearing. Fiber petting zoo. Free admission. Prairiehandspinnersfiberfestival.com.
COMMUNITY
Hoof It With a Historian walking tour "Bars, Brothels, and Bok Choy": 10 a.m. Starts at Western Heritage Center, 2822 Montana Ave. $10. Reserve tickets at ywhc.org.
RennTertainment - A Montana Renaissance Faire Benefit for Travis Hughes: 5-9 p.m. ZooMontana pavilion, 2100 S. Shiloh Road. Entertainment by Earthshine, Wes Urbaniak, The King's Bard, Tesseract, Alternacirque, Black Gypsy Drummer, Barrow Burn Band, Bindi Belly Dance, more. With food, drinks, silent auction of Renaissance Faire merchandise. Hosted by Montana Renaissance Festival. $10. Benefits medical (cancer) funds for Travis Hughes aka Erik the Excellent, sword swallower, magician, town crier of Butte Magic and Montana Renn Fest.
Senior High Homecoming Carnival/Tailgate: 5-7 p.m. Track and field discus area behind Daylis Stadium. Activities include Rocky Mountain Game Nomad video game truck, Bailey’s Ice Cream truck, National Guard FastPitch, carnival games, food provided by Bronc Touchdown Club.
Strangers to Neighbors event: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Speakers include Jen Barille, resettlement director at International Rescue Committee, Missoula; Dr. Sarah Keller, Syrian Refugee Project; Savannah Sinquah, prevention health specialist, RiverStone Health. Poetry slam, food trucks. Free.
STAGE
Musical "Young Frankenstein": Doors 7 p.m. Curtain 7:30 p.m. Billings Studio Theatre, 1500 Rimrock Road. $23 adults; $21 seniors, students, military. Tickets at box office and billingsstudiotheatre.com.
ELSEWHERE
ARTS
Livingston: Fourth Friday Art Walk. 5:30-8:30 p.m. Downtown. Livingston-chamber.com.
Livingston: Reception, “The Yonder: Abstract Reflections of the Unknown Road.” Green Door Gallery. 5:30-8 p.m. Sarah Homans’ solo exhibit of textured abstract mixed media paintings and 3D abstract mobiles cut from repurposed plastic through Oct. 26. Free. 406-333-2330.
Red Lodge: Closing reception, "Juried National V"; featured artists Mike Helke and Suze Lindsay. 5-7 p.m. Red Lodge Clay Center. Shows through Sept. 29. 446-3993, redlodgeclaycenter.com.
COMMUNITY
Red Lodge: MINT Film Festival. 6 p.m. Ronan Theater. Mintfilmfestival.org.
MUSIC
Browning: Jared Stewart. 9 p.m. Glacier Peaks Casino.
Red Lodge: Kalyn Beasley. 6:30 p.m. The Pollard Pub.
Saturday, 9/28
ARTS
Prairie Handspinners Fiber Festival: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Shrine Auditorium, 1125 Broadwater Ave. Free admission. Prairiehandspinnersfiberfestival.com.
Membership Drive/Appreciation Day: Yellowstone Art Museum, 401 N. 27th St. 256-6804, artmuseum.org.
COMMUNITY
Program, "Amerika Before Grandpa": 6:30 p.m. Berkshire Hathaway, 1550 Poly Drive, Program by Norwegian speaker. Sponsored by Sons of Norway. Public welcome.
Harvest Soup Luncheon and bingo: Noon. South Side Senior Citizens Center, 901 S. 30th St. Includes choice of three soups, crackers, bread stick, dessert bar; coffee, lemonade or iced tea, $8. Bingo for ages 18 starts at 1 p.m. Lunch costs $8. Bingo cards cost $10 each. Bingo prizes include gift cards $10-$25. Proceeds benefit center's building maintenance fund.
Program, "Celebrating Jane Austen": 4-7 p.m. This House of Books, 224 N. Broadway. Presentations, discussions, food, workshop on regency dancing. Costumes encouraged. Free. Thishouseofbooks.com.
Saturday Live: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Skyview High. Games, activity booths, haunted house, food, live entertainment. Two-mile fun run/walk at Skyview cross-country course 9 a.m. (Packet pick-up 7:30 a.m. Registration also at billingsclinic.com/funrun.) Free shuttle runs from Harvest Church parking lot to event runs every 15-20 minutes. Efbps.org/saturday-live.html.
VFW/Auxiliary 6774 auction and fundraiser: Heights VFW, 637 Anchor Ave. Live auction 1 p.m. Dinner ($10) 5 p.m. Benefits veterans and their families. Everyone welcome.
Yellowstone Valley Farmers' Market: 8 a.m.-noon. Downtown at Skypoint. Yvfm.org.
STAGE
Auditions, musical “Disney's Frozen Jr.”: 1 p.m. Billings Studio Theatre, 1500 Rimrock Road. Roles available for ages 6-18. Perform song with instrumental accompaniment, no a capella. Dress to dance. Performances in January. 248-1141, billingsstudiotheatre.com.
Auditions, "No Exit" one-act play: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. NOVA Center for the Performing Arts, 2317 Montana Ave. Roles for one man, one woman, age 18-40. Bring prepared monologue. Information: 591-9535. Novabillings.org.
Musical "Young Frankenstein": Doors 7 p.m. Curtain 7:30 p.m. Billings Studio Theatre, 1500 Rimrock Road. $23 adults; $21 seniors, students, military. Tickets at box office and billingsstudiotheatre.com.
ELSEWHERE
ARTS
Miles City: 44th Annual Art Auction. 6 p.m. $20. Absentee bid sheets available at museum, or by emailing ccartc@midrivers.com or calling 406-234-0635. Wtrworks.org.
Red Lodge: Clay demonstration-based workshop. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Red Lodge Clay Center. With Mike Helke and Suze Lindsay. Free, but those wishing to attend should register by calling 446-3993 or emailing info@redlodgeclaycenter.com.
COMMUNITY
Livingston: Workshop "Pruning Trees & Shrubs": 9-11 a.m. Location provided upon registration. With Alice Siebecker. Presented by Paradise Permaculture Institute. $30. Registration: 406-222-9999 or at paradisepermaculture.org.
Red Lodge: Keeper Talks. 11 a.m. and 2 p.m Yellowstone Wildlife Sanctuary.
Red Lodge: MINT Film Festival. 11 a.m. Ronan Theater. Mintfilmfestival.org.
MUSIC
Havre: Jared Stewart. 6-8 p.m. Old Station Brewing Co. $10.
Red Lodge: Johnny Quest. 6:30 p.m. The Pollard Pub.
Sheridan, Wyo.: Lyle Lovett and his Acoustic Group. 7:30 p.m. WYO Theater. $92. 307-672-9084, wyotheater.com.
Sunday, 9/29
COMMUNITY
SteamFest: Noon-3 p.m. The Billings Depot, 2310 Montana Ave. Kids' activities and experiments combining science, technology, engineering, math include StarLab and astronomy activities, robots, experiments, 3D printing, augmented reality, art crafts, more. $18 per child; free for accompanying adults and children younger than one. Tickets at billingsdepot.org and eventbrite.com/e/steamfest-2019-tickets-64680736825.
YRPA Kite Fest: Noon-4 p.m. Montana Audubon Center, 7026 South Billings Blvd. Bird kite building classes. Bring and fly your own kites or make one at the event. Large art kites flown when winds permit. Admission is free, but donations benefit Yellowstone River Parks Association.
STAGE
Auditions, musical “Disney's Frozen Jr.”: 1 p.m. Billings Studio Theatre, 1500 Rimrock Road. Roles available for ages 6-18. Perform song with instrumental accompaniment, no a capella. Dress to dance. Performances in January. 248-1141, billingsstudiotheatre.com.
Auditions, "No Exit" one-act play: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. NOVA Center for the Performing Arts, 2317 Montana Ave. Roles for one man, one woman, age 18-40. Bring prepared monologue. Information: 591-9535. Novabillings.org.
ELSEWHERE
ARTS
You have free articles remaining.
Red Lodge: Clay demonstration-based workshop. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Red Lodge Clay Center. With Mike Helke and Suze Lindsay. Free, but those wishing to attend should register by calling 446-3993 or emailing info@redlodgeclaycenter.com.
MUSIC
Red Lodge: Acoustic jam. 1-4 p.m. Honey's Café.
Tuesday, 10/1
ARTS
Artist reception, “Montana Mind” mural: 4:30-5:30 p.m. Pub Station, 2502 First Ave. N. With Kerry Epley and friends. Mural artists, designers include Epley, Summer Montez, Brian Epley, Seryn Epley, Roxy Sanford, Grace Sanford, Tyler Cook, Kim Olsen, Brian Epley. Free. 894-2020, thepubstation.com.
COMMUNITY
Poetry open mic: 5-7 p.m. This House of Books, 224 N. Broadway. Sign-up 5 p.m. Readings 5:30 p.m. With Nichole Almeda Morton. Open to all. Free. Thishouseofbooks.com.
ELSEWHERE
ARTS
Red Lodge: Adult class, " Hand-building & Sculpture ": 6-8 p.m. Tuesdays through Oct. 29. Red Lodge Clay Center. $80. Register through Red Lodge Continuing Education Program at Red Lodge Public Schools, 413 S. Oakes Ave. 446-3993, redlodgeclaycenter.com.
Wednesday, 10/2
ELSEWHERE
COMMUNITY
Livingston: "A Ranching Roundup: Story and Song" fall speaker series: Doors 6:30 p.m. Doors 7 p.m. Park Photo. "Bulls, Bruises, & Brotherhood: Stories of a Rodeo Bullfighter,” presented by Ray Ansotegui, rodeo bullfighter. Also, "Rancher. Citizen Activist. Montana 1997,” exhibit of black and white photographs by John Gayusky on display. Free, refreshments served. 406-222-4184, yellowstonegatewaymuseum.org.
Thursday, 10/3
COMMUNITY
Common Read keynote address: 7 p.m. First Presbyterian Church, 2420 13th St. W. Lowell Jaeger, poet, author of “Earth-Blood & Star-Shine,” RMC's 2019 Common Read selection, speaks. Free. Rmc.edu.
Healthy By Design Gardeners’ Market: 4:30-6:30 p.m. South Park. Weather permitting. More information at hbdyc.org/market.
MUSIC
Billings Pops Orchestra rehearsal: St. Luke's Episcopal Church Hall, 119 N. 33rd St. 7-9 p.m. All ages and experience levels. Bring own music stand.
STAGE
Play “Someday I’d Write This Down”: 7:30 p.m. Losekamp Hall, Rocky Mountain College. RMC Theatre Department performs poet Lowell Jaeger’s play. Rmc.edu.
ELSEWHERE
ARTS
Red Lodge: Exhibit “Absaroka-Beartooth Wilderness.” Honey’s Café. Works by Carol Hartman through Nov. 26. Carolhartman.biz.
Red Lodge: Exhibits opening, Stillwater Society and Beartooth Plein Air Society. Carbon County Arts Guild and Depot Gallery. Reception Oct. 12. Exhibits through Oct. 29. 446-1370, carboncountydepotgallery.org.
COMMUNITY
Livingston: Author reading, discussion. 7 p.m. Elk River Books. Pamela Uschuk and William Pitt Root, “Truth to Power: Writers Respond to the Rhetoric of Hate and Fear.” With book signing, reception. Free. 406-333-2330, elkriverbooks.com.
MUSIC
Sidney: Rhythm and Ramble Quartet. 7 p.m. MonDak Heritage Center. 406-433-3500, mondakheritagecenter.org.
Friday, 10/4
ARTS
ArtWalk: 5-9 p.m. Downtown. Artwalkbillings.com.
Exhibit, art by Joseph Henry Sharp. 5 p.m. Public Library, community room. Various works on display, plus Chief Plenty Coups life mask. Free. 657-8290, refdesk@ci.billings.mt.us.
Exhibit opening, "Vietnam Voices": Western Heritage Center, 2822 Montana Ave. Includes stories collected by The Billings Gazette as part of their Vietnam Voices project. Through Dec. 30. 256-6809, ywhc.org.
Kirk’s Grocery October Group Show: Kirk's Grocery, 2920 Minnesota Ave. Works by Terry Karson, Rossco, Marla Goodman, Margaret Smith, Renee Audette, Shane de Leon, Stella Zell, Stephen Glueckert, Jon Lodge, James Todd, Howard Finster through Oct. 26. Open 2-9 p.m. Tuesday-Friday. 503-209-2394.
Opening reception “Space and Species – Benefit Art Show for the Montana Audubon Center”: 5-9 p.m. Terakedis Fine Art, 112 N. Broadway. Juried group show featuring works by top bird artists through Oct. 29. 696-0149, terakedisfineart.com
Registration open, St. Bernard fall craft fair: To reserve a spot in the craft fair taking place at St. Bernard Catholic Church, 226 Wicks Lane, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Nov. 2, call Coreen Glen, craft fair coordinator, at 248-6535.
COMMUNITY
First Friday: Locations throughout downtown. 5-8 p.m. (Many participating locations are open later.) Participating shops and businesses host special events, offer refreshments and promotions, and sponsor live entertainment. Downtownbillings.com/firstfriday.
Hoof It With a Historian walking tour "Born a Railroad Town": 10 a.m. Starts at Western Heritage Center, 2822 Montana Ave. $10. Reserve tickets at ywhc.org.
Hoof It With a Historian walking tour "Swords Rimrock Park": 10 a.m. Starts at Swords Rimrock Park picnic area, east of airport. $10. Reserve tickets at ywhc.org.
STAGE
Play "God Help Us.": 7:30 p.m. Billings Studio Theatre, 1500 Rimrock Road. Starring Ed Asner. $30. 248-1141, billingsstudiotheatre.com.
Play "The Jungle Book": 7:30 p.m. NOVA Center for the Performing Arts, 2317 Montana Ave. Youth Conservatory Production. With ZooMontana animals. $16 adults; $10 students, seniors, military. 591-9535, novabillings.org.
Play "Someday I’d Write This Down": 7:30 p.m. Losekamp Hall, Rocky Mountain College. RMC Theatre Department performs poet Lowell Jaeger’s play. Rmc.edu.
ELSEWHERE
ARTS
Bigfork: Opening reception, Montana Watercolor Society 37th annual Watermedia Show. 5-7 p.m. Bigfork Art & Cultural Center. Fifty works by artists from 19 states through Nov. 1.
Red Lodge: Art Walk. 5-8 p.m. Downtown. Redlodge.com.
Red Lodge: Reception, “Absaroka-Beartooth Wilderness.” 5-7 p.m. Honey’s Café. Display of Carol Hartman’s paintings created during residency with Absaroka-Beartooth Wilderness Foundation through November. Carolhartman.biz.
Red Lodge: Opening reception. “Vessel as Metaphor” including works by Giselle Hicks, Leanne McClurg Cambric, Candice Methe, and Holly Walker; works by featured artist gwendolyn yoppolo through Nov. 2. 446-3993, redlodgeclaycenter.com.
STAGE
Fishtail: Tippett Rise Fall Film Series, “One Man, Two Guvnors.” 5:30 p.m. The Olivier Music Barn, Tippet Rise Art Center. Screening of The National Theatre's live production. $10 ages 22 and older, free for ages 21 and younger. Tippetrise.org.