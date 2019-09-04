Friday, 9/6
ARTS
Closing reception, Ben Steele exhibits: 5-8 p.m. Western Heritage Center, 2822 Montana Ave. Shirley Steele speaks at 6 p.m. Refreshments and light snacks served. Exhibits “The Friends of Ben Art Show: Celebrating the Influence of Ben Steele” through Sept. 21 and “Prisoner of War: Ben Steele’s Personal Chronicle from Bataan to Hiroshima” through Oct. 5. 256-6809, ywhc.org.
Registration open, St. Bernard fall craft fair. To reserve a spot in the craft fair taking place at St. Bernard Catholic Church, 226 Wicks Lane, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Nov. 2, call Coreen Glen, craft fair coordinator, at 248-6535.
COMMUNITY
Ales for Trails: 5-10 p.m. ZooMontana, 2100 S. Shiloh Road. More than 40 regional microbrews, wine, nonalcoholic beverages; live music by Daniel Kosel and Arterial Drive; silent disco; live music; giant beer pong; fat tire bike raffle. Ages 21 and older. $35 advance tickets at The Spoke Shop, The Base Camp, The Bike Shop, Yellowstone Fitness, alesfortrails.org; $40 at gate. Benefits Billings TrailNet. Tickets at zoomontana.org.
First Friday: Locations throughout downtown. 5-8 p.m. (Many participating locations are open later.) Participating shops and businesses host special events, offer refreshments and promotions, and sponsor live entertainment. Downtownbillings.com/firstfriday.
Home Improvement Show: Noon-8 p.m. Expo Center at MetraPark. Free admission. Metrapark.com.
Hoof It With a Historian walking tour "Hidden in Plain Sight: Details of Downtown": 10 a.m. Starts at Western Heritage Center, 2822 Montana Ave. $10. Reserve tickets at ywhc.org.
STAGE
Musical "Young Frankenstein": Doors 7 p.m. Curtain 7:30 p.m. Billings Studio Theatre, 1500 Rimrock Road. $23 adults; $21 seniors, students, military. Tickets at box office and billingsstudiotheatre.com.
ELSEWHERE
ARTS
Powell, Wyo.: Exhibit, “An Abundance of Skill.” Northwest Gallery. Group show of works by Northwest College’s full-time Art & Design faculty Elaine DeBuhr, Anne Toner and Morgan Tyree with adjunct faculty members Jocelyn Howard, Kory Rountree, Steve Schrepferman, Sarah Shearer and Rebecca Weed through Oct. 4. Nwc.edu/events.
Red Lodge: Exhibit opening, "Juried National V." Red Lodge Clay Center. Juried group show through Sept. 29. Closing reception Sept. 27. 446-3993, redlodgeclaycenter.com.
Red Lodge: First Friday Artwalk. 5 p.m. Downtown.
COMMUNITY
Hardin: Will James Gather. Big Horn County Historical Museum. Events through Sept. 8 include meet and greet, dinner at Three Brothers Bistro, Will James Society board meeting and membership meeting, picnic lunch, guided museum tours, barbecue dinner with live music and silent auction. Also, excursion to Billings to visit Buckaroo Business Western Store, Yellowstone Art Museum, lunch at Raven’s Café d’Art, James’ former home on Smoky Lane, dinner and dancing at High Horse Saloon and Eatery. Country Fun Day on Sept. 8. Information at willjamessociety.org.
Red Lodge: Farmers market. 3:30 p.m. Lions Park.
MUSIC
Fishtail: Ensemble concert. 11 a.m. The Domo, Tippet Rise Art Center. With Leo Sussman, flutist; Noémi Sallai, clarinetist; Jennifer Liu, Suliman Tekalli, violinists; Meagan Turner, violist; Arlen Hlusko, cellist. $10, free for ages 21 and younger. Tippetrise.org.
Fishtail: Ensemble concert. 6:30 p.m. The Olivier Music Barn, Tippet Rise Art Center. Pre-concert talk at Tiara Acoustic Shell 5 p.m. With Leo Sussman, flutist; Noémi Sallai, clarinetist; Jennifer Liu, Suliman Tekalli, violinists; Meagan Turner, violist; Arlen Hlusko, cellist. $10, free for ages 21 and younger. Tippetrise.org.
Saturday, 9/7
ARTS
Adult Art Education: “Charcoal Drawing with Louis Habeck”: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Yellowstone Art Museum, 401 N. 27th St. Ages 18 and older, any experience level. Information, registration at artmuseum.org/education/adult-education/art/classes.
Prairie Handspinners Guild Meeting: 1-4 p.m. Yellowstone Art Museum Visible Vault. Showing of fair items and prize ribbons, potluck lunch, mentoring session for those who would like to learn how to spin, short business meeting. All fiber artists of any kind are welcome.
COMMUNITY
Benefit: 6 p.m. Casino 8, 3178 Gabel Road, Suite 5. Wine tasting, silent auction, wine pull. Benefits Tina Henderson, diagnosed with stage 4 lung and brain cancer. All donations are welcome and can be delivered to Casino 8. 534-8906.
Home Improvement Show: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Expo Center at MetraPark. Free admission. Metrapark.com.
Hoof It With a Historian walking tour "Born a Railroad Town": 10 a.m. Starts at Western Heritage Center, 2822 Montana Ave. $10. Reserve tickets at ywhc.org.
Pride Festival: Brunch at Bin 119 10 a.m. Parade from downtown to North Park 2 p.m. Festival at park 2:30 p.m. Pride dance party meet-and-greet with Jaymes Mansfield, star of “Ru Paul’s Drag Race” at the Red Lion ballroom (ages 18 and older), dance party at The Loft (ages 21 and older) 9 p.m.
Reds, Whites & Brews: Doors open 6 p.m. NOVA Center for the Performing Arts, 2317 Montana Ave. Appetizers, barbecue, wines, beer by Überbrew, silent auction, entertainment including showcase of highlights from 2019-2020 season, raffle for package of free standing wine rack filled with case of various wines, goblets and more, ($470 value; raffle tickets $5 or $20 for five). $85 couple, $50 individual. 591-9535, novabillings.org.
Run for HER: Josephine Crossing. 10K race 9 a.m. 5K race 9:15 a.m. With food trucks, basket raffle. Drawing for gift giveaway (enter by donating at least $10 at runsignup.com/Race/Donate/MT/Billings/RunforHer5K). All proceeds benefit the HER Refuge safe home program in Billings, providing care and help for women who have experienced sexual exploitation and human trafficking. Run registration at runsignup.com/Race/MT/Billings/RunforHer5K.
Terry/Prairie County reunion picnic: Noon. Potluck, bring dish to share. Lemonade, water, tableware provided. No alcohol.
Yellowstone County Museum 65th anniversary celebration, “How We Got Here” exhibit: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. In and around hangar at Edwards Jet Center. Exhibit of classic vehicles that brought our ancestors to the Yellowstone Valley, plus “Miss Montana” 1944 C-47. Vintage stagecoach rides, food, drinks available for purchase. Free admission. Parking available at airport’s short-term lot, tickets validated at museum.
Yellowstone Valley Farmers' Market: 8 a.m.-noon. Downtown at Skypoint. Yvfm.org.
STAGE
Musical "Young Frankenstein": Doors 7 p.m. Curtain 7:30 p.m. Billings Studio Theatre, 1500 Rimrock Road. $23 adults; $21 seniors, students, military. Tickets at box office and billingsstudiotheatre.com.
ELSEWHERE
ARTS
Thermopolis, Wyo.: “Plein-Air Thermopolis” show, sale, reception. 9 a.m. Reception, awards 2-4 p.m. Hot Springs State Park. More than 100 works in oil, acrylic, watercolor and pastel of hot pools, terraces, buffalo pasture, swinging bridge, created in September 2018 by more than 20 artists. 307-431-6019, 307-921-8599.
COMMUNITY
Big Timber: Book launch, “The Best Gift: Montana’s Carnegie Libraries”: 4-6 p.m. Carnegie Public Library. Program, book signing with author Kate Hampton and photographer Tom Ferris, traveling exhibit. Free.
Livingston: Wild Edible & Medicinal Weed Walk. 9 a.m.-noon. Location provided upon registration. With Angela Segraves. Presented by Paradise Permaculture Institute. $30. Registration: 406-222-9999 or at paradisepermaculture.org.
Red Lodge: Oktoberfest. 2-9 p.m. Red Lodge Ales. Oktoberfest Olympics, live music, kids games, freshly brewed German Beers, German food. $5 ages 13 and older, free for ages 12 and younger. 446-4607, redlodgeales.com.
MUSIC
Fishtail: Anderson & Roe. 6:30 p.m. The Olivier Music Barn, Tippet Rise Art Center. Pre-concert talk at Tiara Acoustic Shell 5 p.m. $10, free for ages 21 and younger. Tippetrise.org.
Harlowton: The Harlo Music Project Summer Festival. Central Avenue South. The Hellroaring 3:30 p.m. The Two Tracks 5 p.m. Eilen Jewell 7 p.m. Red Shahan with Eilen Jewell 9 p.m. With face painting, food and drink vendors. Nearby camping available. $20 advance, $25 day of show, ages 13 and older; free for ages 12 and younger. Tickets at Gally's Brewing Co. and harlomusicproject.com.
Livingston: Jessie Bridges, Audrey Hall and Sean Douglas. Doors 7:30 p.m. Show 8:30 p.m. The Attic. $10. Tickets available at venue, Whiskey Creek Saloon, selloutapp.com.
Red Lodge: Jonah Morsette. 6:30 p.m. The Pollard Pub.
Red Lodge: Montana Sun. 9 p.m. Snow Creek Saloon.
Sunday, 9/8
COMMUNITY
Home Improvement Show: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Expo Center at MetraPark. Free admission. Metrapark.com.
Safe Kids Day: 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Rimrock Mall, center court. Bike safety, spinal screening, fire truck tours, zoo animals, distracted driving display, car seat check, car seat giveaway. Benefits Safe Kids Coalition for Yellowstone County. 651-5433.
Yellowstone Bridal Fair: Yellowstone Art Museum, 401 N. 27th St. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Local and regional exhibitors include photographers, wedding planners, venues, more. Raven’s Café d’Art open 10 a.m.–2 p.m. Free admission. 256-6804, artmuseum.org.
STAGE
Musical "Young Frankenstein": Doors 1:30 p.m. Curtain 2 p.m. Billings Studio Theatre, 1500 Rimrock Road. $23 adults; $21 seniors, students, military. Tickets at box office and billingsstudiotheatre.com.
ELSEWHERE
COMMUNITY
Hardin: Country Fun Day. Big Horn County Historical Museum. Service at historical church 10 a.m. Ribeye steak dinner with all the fixings ($25), hotdog dinner for ages 12 and younger ($5) 11:30 a.m. Live auction with auctioneer Rick Young, silent auction, raffles, games for kids, tractor and vintage vehicle parade, free tours of museum. Dinner tickets available at museum or by calling 665-1671.
MUSIC
Red Lodge: Acoustic jam. 1-4 p.m. Honey's Café.
Ryegate: Jam and dance. 2-5 p.m. Ryegate Bar & Cafe. With back-up music by Claudia, Lynn, Marsha and others.
Tuesday, 9/10
COMMUNITY
Author discussion: 7 p.m. Billings Public Library. John Clayton, “Natural Rivals: John Muir, Gifford Pinchot, and the Creation of America's Public Lands.” Free. billingslibrary.org, 657-8290.
Doll show and sale: Noon-7 p.m. Shrine Auditorium, 1125 Broadwater Ave., lower level. New and antique dolls, teddy bears, miniatures for sale. All ages. Free admission.
Story Night: 7 p.m. Montana Gallery, 2712 Second Ave. N. Open-platform storytelling night offering attendees opportunity to practice sharing, being vulnerable and listening to one another. All ages. Public welcome.
ELSEWHERE
COMMUNITY
Livingston: Walking tour Westside Historic District: Movers and Shakers”. 1 p.m. (15-minute early arrival recommended.) Starts at Callender Street and Third Street. Walk approximately 1-½ hours. Sturdy shoes, water, sunscreen, light jacket recommended. $10 adults, $8 ages 62 and up, $8 students, free for ages 12 and younger. Museum members receive $2 discount with membership card. Advance tickets at eventbrite.com, or pay cash at walk. Yellowstonegatewaymuseum.org.
Wednesday, 9/11
ELSEWHERE
COMMUNITY
Livingston: Farmers market. 4:30-7:30 p.m. Miles Band Shell Park. Rain or shine. For farmers market special event and music schedule, go to westernsustainabilityexchange.org.
Thursday, 9/12
COMMUNITY
Healthy By Design Gardeners’ Market: 4:30-6:30 p.m. South Park. Weather permitting. More information at hbdyc.org/market.
Presidential Lecture Series: 5 p.m. RMC, Prescott Hall. Presentation about blockchain technology with Rob Christensen, vice president of product development at tZERO. Free. Rocky.edu.
Whiskey & Wine: 6-9 p.m. Henry’s Garage, 12 Garden Ave. Samples from Montana’s top whiskey and wine. Presented by Billings Symphony Orchestra & Chorale. $40. Tickets at BSOC box office, 2721 Second Ave. N., 252-3610, billingssymphony.org.
MUSIC
Billings Pops Orchestra rehearsal: St. Luke's Episcopal Church Hall, 119 N. 33rd St. 7-9 p.m. Open to all ages and experience levels. Bring own music stand.
STAGE
Musical "Young Frankenstein": Doors 7 p.m. Curtain 7:30 p.m. Billings Studio Theatre, 1500 Rimrock Road. $23 adults; $21 seniors, students, military. Tickets at box office and billingsstudiotheatre.com.
ELSEWHERE
COMMUNITY
Columbus: Farmers market. 4-6:30 p.m. Railroad Park.
Livingston: Elk River Arts & Lectures Visiting Writers program public lecture. 7 p.m. Elks Club. With Maira Kalman and Alex Kalman. $5 minimum donation, Advance tickets at Elk River Books. 406-333-2330, elkriverbooks.com.
Livingston: Walking tour "Bars and Brothels: Livingston’s Lively Legacy.” 5:30 p.m. (15-minute early arrival recommended.) Starts at Park Street and Main Street. Walk approximately 1-½ hours. Sturdy shoes, water, sunscreen, light jacket recommended. $10 adults, $8 ages 62 and up, $8 students, free for ages 12 and younger. Museum members receive $2 discount with membership card. Advance tickets at eventbrite.com, or pay cash at walk. Yellowstonegatewaymuseum.org.
Powell, Wyo.: Annual Winifred S. Wasden Reading. 7 p.m. NWC Yellowstone Building Conference Center. With Mary Laura Philpott, acclaimed essayist and book author. Books available for purchase and signing after reading. Free. Nwcollege.edu.
Friday, 9/13
ARTS
"Fresh Art, Montana Made" Billings Arts Association annual members show: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Gainan's Heights Flowers and Garden, 810 Bench Blvd. Large and miniature art for sale by more than 40 artists, demonstration, music, Camp House BBQ food truck.
COMMUNITY
Hoof It With a Historian walking tour "Bars, Brothels, and Bok Choy": 10 a.m. Starts at Western Heritage Center, 2822 Montana Ave. $10. Reserve tickets at ywhc.org.
Movies Under the Stars, “Coco”: ZooMontana, 2100 S. Shiloh Road. Gates open 6 p.m. Movie at dusk. Free.
South Park Senior Citizens Center trunk sale: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. 901 S. 30th St. Lunch of barbecue hamburger or hot dog, chips and soda ($5) available 11 a.m.
Summer Christmas Show: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Shrine Auditorium, 1125 Broadwater Ave. Crafts, antiques, collectibles, small-business booths. Free admission.
STAGE
Billings Alternacirque presents “Through the Looking Glass”: 7 p.m. NOVA Center for the Performing Arts, 2317 Montana Ave. Local aerial troupe performs variety and Cirque du Soliel-style aerial acts of strength, flexibility, humor and beauty story, with White Rabbit, Mad Hatter, Red Queen and all the other favorites telling a story “beyond the rabbithole.” Ages 13 and older. $20 general admission at door and eventbrite.com/d/mt--billings/through-the-looking-glass.
Musical "Young Frankenstein": Doors 7 p.m. Curtain 7:30 p.m. Billings Studio Theatre, 1500 Rimrock Road. $23 adults; $21 seniors, students, military. Tickets at box office and billingsstudiotheatre.com.
ELSEWHERE
ARTS
Cody, Wyo.: “What’s Blooming in Wyoming?” Yellowstone Quilt Fest. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Annual show of quilts, silent auction, break-out demonstrations. Scissors, pinking shears, rotary blades sharpening and non-electronic sewing machine (antique, featherweights and cranks) cleaning/repair available through Sunday. Tea room with cookies, bars, in Cody Room. $5. Details, schedule at yellowstonequiltfest.info.