Friday, 9/13
ARTS
"Fresh Art, Montana Made" Billings Arts Association annual members show: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Gainan's Heights Flowers and Garden, 810 Bench Blvd. Large and miniature art for sale by more than 40 artists, demonstration, music, Camp House BBQ food truck.
COMMUNITY
Hoof It With a Historian walking tour "Bars, Brothels, and Bok Choy": 10 a.m. Starts at Western Heritage Center, 2822 Montana Ave. $10. Reserve tickets at ywhc.org.
Movies Under the Stars, “Coco”: ZooMontana, 2100 S. Shiloh Road. Gates open 6 p.m. Movie at dusk. Free.
South Park Senior Citizens Center trunk sale: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. 901 S. 30th St. Lunch of barbecue hamburger or hot dog, chips and soda ($5) available 11 a.m.
Summer Christmas Show: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Shrine Auditorium, 1125 Broadwater Ave. Crafts, antiques, collectibles, small-business booths. Free admission.
STAGE
Billings Alternacirque presents “Through the Looking Glass”: 7 p.m. NOVA Center for the Performing Arts, 2317 Montana Ave. Local aerial troupe performs variety and Cirque du Soleil-style aerial acts of strength, flexibility, humor and beauty with the White Rabbit, Mad Hatter, Red Queen and all the other favorites while telling a story “beyond the rabbithole.” Ages 13 and older. $20 general admission at door and eventbrite.com/d/mt--billings/through-the-looking-glass.
Musical "Young Frankenstein": Doors 7 p.m. Curtain 7:30 p.m. Billings Studio Theatre, 1500 Rimrock Road. $23 adults; $21 seniors, students, military. Tickets at box office and billingsstudiotheatre.com.
ELSEWHERE
ARTS
Cody, Wyo.: “What’s Blooming in Wyoming?” Yellowstone Quilt Fest. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Annual show of quilts, silent auction, break-out demonstrations. Scissors, pinking shears, rotary blades sharpening and non-electronic sewing machine (antique, featherweights and cranks) cleaning/repair available through Sunday. Tea room with cookies, bars, in Cody Room. $5. Details, schedule at yellowstonequiltfest.info.
Red Lodge: Exhibit “Ceramic, Wood, Metal, Glass, Stone & Fiber”: the Carbon County Arts Guild & Depot Gallery. Works by guild members through Sept. 27. 446-1370, carboncountydepotgallery.org.
COMMUNITY
Red Lodge: Farmers market. 3:30 p.m. Lions Park.
MUSIC
Red Lodge: A Few Miles South. 6:30 p.m. The Pollard Pub.
Saturday, 9/14
ARTS
"Fresh Art, Montana Made" Billings Arts Association annual members show: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Gainan's Heights Flowers and Garden, 810 Bench Blvd. Large and miniature art for sale by more than 40 artists, demonstration, music, Camp House BBQ food truck.
COMMUNITY
Author Event: 1 p.m. This House of Books, 224 N. Broadway. Andy Walker, "Secrets of the Sapphire Soul." Free. Thishouseofbooks.com.
Bird Stroll: 8:30-10 a.m. Montana Audubon Center, 7026 S. Billings Blvd. Walk by river. Binoculars, guidebooks available. No registration required. $10 adults, $5 children and students, free for members. 294-5099, mtaudubon.org/center.
Hoof It With a Historian walking tour “Grave Side Stories”: 10 a.m. Starts at Mountview Cemetery. $10. Reserve tickets at ywhc.org.
One Book Billings presents author Russell Rowland: 1 p.m. Public library, community room. Russell Rowland discusses his book “Arbuckle” and the family legacies that inspired the novel. One Book Billings is a reading and discussion series sponsored by the Billings Public Library Foundation. The presentations are free to attend.
OxxFest 5 Food Truck Roundup: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Red Oxx events lawn, 310 N. 13th St. Activities include live music by local musicians, regional arts and crafts vendors, Beard Mountain, factory tours, prizes; kids petting zoo, pony rides, face painting, coloring contest. Free admission.
Safe Kids Day: 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Rimrock Mall, center court. Demonstrations, booths and displays for parents, activities for children, distracted driving course, car seat checks, zoo animals, more. Benefits Safe Kids Coalition for Yellowstone County. 651-5433.
Summer Christmas Show: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Shrine Auditorium, 1125 Broadwater Ave. Crafts, antiques, collectibles, small-business booths. Free admission.
United Luv Glow Run: Pioneer Park. Activities including music, face painting, Zumba warm-up, climbing wall, food trucks. Pre-race activities 6 p.m. 5k run/walk 7:10 p.m. 2-mile walk/run 7:20 p.m. Benefits United Luv, local nonprofit that donates iPads to hospitals and treatment centers. Registration: unitedluvglowrun.com.
Yellowstone Valley Farmers' Market: 8 a.m.-noon. Downtown at Skypoint. Yvfm.org.
STAGE
Billings Alternacirque presents “Through the Looking Glass”: 7 p.m. NOVA Center for the Performing Arts, 2317 Montana Ave. Local aerial troupe performs variety and Cirque du Soleil-style aerial acts of strength, flexibility, humor and beauty with the White Rabbit, Mad Hatter, Red Queen and all the other favorites while telling a story “beyond the rabbithole.” Ages 13 and older. $20 general admission at door and eventbrite.com/d/mt--billings/through-the-looking-glass.
Musical "Young Frankenstein": Doors 7 p.m. Curtain 7:30 p.m. Billings Studio Theatre, 1500 Rimrock Road. $23 adults; $21 seniors, students, military. Tickets at box office and billingsstudiotheatre.com.
Play “The Other Mozart”: 2 and 8 p.m. Petro Theatre, MSUB. (Presented by Alberta Bair Theater.) $37 adults; $20 for students with valid I.D. Groups of 10 or more $35 each, further discount for educators with group. Tickets at 256-6052; ABT executive offices, 2722 Third Ave N., Suite 200.
ELSEWHERE
ARTS
Cody, Wyo.: “What’s Blooming in Wyoming?” Yellowstone Quilt Fest. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. $5. Details, schedule at yellowstonequiltfest.info.
COMMUNITY
Havre: Death by Chocolate gala: "2019: A Space ODDyssey.” Doors 5:30 p.m. Dinner 6 p.m. Montana Actors Theatre. Dinner by St. Jude’s Booster Club, chocolate, games, raffles. Space-related costumes encouraged. $40 individual, $70 couple. Tables available. Benefits Montana Actors Theatre. Tickets at Fivehead’s, The Computer Center, Bear Paw Meats, mtactors.com.
Livingston: Medicinal & Herbal Plant Walk. 9 a.m.-noon. Deep Creek Trailhead. Monthly walks through September with Angela Segraves, herb and plant medicine specialist. $30. Registration required at paradisepermaculture.org.
Red Lodge: Autumn Walkabout, Crazy Days. Downtown. Includes wagon rides, history tours, scavenger hunt. Redlodge.com.
Red Lodge: Festival of Cultures. 10 a.m. The Willows. Scottish Music/talk/poems 10-10:30 a.m. Red Lodge Belly Dancers 10:30-11 a.m. Blue Grass Band, Travis Burdick 1:30-2 p.m. Scandinavian Dancers 2-2:30 p.m. Celtic Fiddlers 2:30-3 p.m. Dana Wilson presents "Apsaalooke Respect, Enrollment, and Contemporary Education" 3-4 p.m.
Red Lodge: Keeper Talks. 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Yellowstone Wildlife Sanctuary.
Roundup: Health fair. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. City Park.
MUSIC
Red Lodge: Chad Okrusch. 6:30 p.m., The Pollard Hotel
STAGE
Red Lodge: Play "Mining Coal, Mining Creativity." 5 p.m. Roosevelt Center.
Sunday, 9/15
ARTS
Art & A Story: 10:30-11 a.m. Yellowstone Art Museum, 401 N. 27th St. Designed for families with children up to 5 years of age. Free with regular museum admission. 256-6804, artmuseum.org.
COMMUNITY
Summer Christmas Show: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Shrine Auditorium, 1125 Broadwater Ave. Crafts, antiques, collectibles, small-business booths. Free admission.
Rubber Duck Regatta: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. ZooMontana. Duck moat races throughout the day. Grand prize duck race 3 p.m. Carnival games, bingo, Al Bedoo Train rides, food and entertainment. Ducks cost $5 each or $25 for six. Includes zoo admission. Ducks available at local credit unions; Big Sky Senior Services, at 937 Grand Ave.; and event. Benefits Big Sky Senior Service’s efforts to prevent elder abuse.
STAGE
Auditions, “A Christmas Carol” play: 5-7 p.m. All ages. NOVA Center for the Performing Arts, 2317 Montana Ave. No preparation necessary. Information: 591-9535. Novabillings.org.
Musical "Young Frankenstein": Doors 1:30 p.m. Curtain 2 p.m. Billings Studio Theatre, 1500 Rimrock Road. $23 adults; $21 seniors, students, military. Tickets at box office and billingsstudiotheatre.com.
ELSEWHERE
COMMUNITY
Livingston: Livingston Film Series, "The River and the Wall.” The Dulcie Theatre at the Shane Lalani Center for the Arts. Doors 6:30 p.m. Screening 7 p.m. Free, but donations to the center accepted. 406-222-1420, theshanecenter.org.
Red Lodge: Liver Life Walk. 11:30 a.m. Lions Park.
MUSIC
Red Lodge: Acoustic jam. 1-4 p.m. Honey's Café.
Monday, 9/16
STAGE
Auditions, “A Christmas Carol” play: 7-9 p.m. All ages. NOVA Center for the Performing Arts, 2317 Montana Ave. No preparation necessary. Information: 591-9535. Novabillings.org.
ELSEWHERE
ARTS
Cody, Wyo.: Exhibit opening, "BWH Invitational Design Exhibition." By Western Hands. Open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. through Sept. 21. In conjunction with Rendezvous Royale. Complimentary shuttle service to and from the Buffalo Bill Art Show and Sale offered on Sept. 19-21. Other BWH events throughout the week include a variety of workshops with master artists. Details at bywesternhands.org, or by calling 307-586-1755.
Cody, Wyo.: Rendezvous Royale. Buffalo Bill Center of the West. Events through Sept. 21 include Buffalo Bill Art Show & Sale, Patrons Ball black-tie gala, live art auction, quick draw. Schedule, details at rendezvousroyale.org.
Red Lodge: Adult ceramics class. 9 a.m.-noon. Red Lodge Clay Center. Continues Mondays through Nov. 18. $220 for 10 weeks. Registration required: 446-3993, redlodgeclaycenter.com.
Tuesday, 9/17
COMMUNITY
Book sale: 5-8 p.m. Central Christian Church, 1221 16th St. W. More than 70,000 paperbacks (50 cents each), hardcovers ($1 each), puzzles, CDs, DVDs, vinyl records. Drawing for quilt valued at $600. Continues through Sept. 21. Booksalefinder.com.
Pints for PBS: 5-9 p.m. Thirsty Street Brewing Co., 3008 First Ave. N. Proceeds benefit MontanaPBS.
ELSEWHERE
COMMUNITY
Livingston: Walking tour Westside Historic District: Movers and Shakers”. 1 p.m. (15-minute early arrival recommended.) Starts at Callender Street and Third Street. Walk approximately 1-½ hours. Sturdy shoes, water, sunscreen, light jacket recommended. $10 adults, $8 ages 62 and up, $8 students, free for ages 12 and younger. Museum members receive $2 discount with membership card. Advance tickets at eventbrite.com, or pay cash at walk. Yellowstonegatewaymuseum.org.
Wednesday, 9/18
COMMUNITY
Book sale: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Central Christian Church, 1221 16th St. W. Booksalefinder.com.
Presentation "Fall Bulb Planting": 5-6 p.m. Public library. Pat Appleby, Master Gardener at Canyon Creek Nursery, discusses planting tulips, daffodils, grape hyacinth, crocus and other hardy spring-blooming bulbs in a garden, and how to achieve waves of color from layering bulbs. Free. 657-8290.
MUSIC
Billings Symphony Orchestra & Chorale’s season sneak peek: 6-7 p.m. Lincoln Center, 415 N. 30th St. $10-$52. Tickets at BSOC box office, 2721 Second Ave. N., 252-3610, billingssymphony.org.
ELSEWHERE
ARTS
Red Lodge: Adult ceramics class. 1-4 p.m. Red Lodge Clay Center. Continues Wednesdays through Nov. 20. $220 for 10 weeks. Registration required: 446-3993, redlodgeclaycenter.com.
COMMUNITY
Livingston: Farmers market. 4:30-7:30 p.m. Miles Band Shell Park. Weather permitting. For farmers market special event and music schedule, go to westernsustainabilityexchange.org.
STAGE
Auditions, "Birdie" one-act play: 5-7 p.m. NOVA Center for the Performing Arts, 2317 Montana Ave. Roles for men and women age 25-60. Information: 591-9535. Novabillings.org.
Thursday, 9/19
ARTS
Program, Montana Audubon’s “Nature Walk at the Yellowstone Art Museum”: 5:30-6:30 p.m. YAM, 401 N. 27th St. Themed “Faults & Folds: Mountain Building,” Heather Bilden leads participants on a walk and discussion of the geography and ecology behind Clyde Butcher’s national parks photography. Museum open late, until 8 p.m. Free for YAM members, cost of regular museum admission for nonmembers. Audubon center: 294-5099, mtaudubon.org/center. YAM: 256-6804, artmuseum.org.
Reception, “Continuum”: 5-7 p.m. Northcutt Steele Gallery, Liberal Arts building, MSUB. Group show from Missoula Art Museum’s permanent collection reflecting developing, adapting, exploratory voices of contemporary Native American artists through Oct. 3. Msubillings.edu/gallery.
COMMUNITY
Book sale: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Central Christian Church, 1221 16th St. W. Booksalefinder.com.
Civil Conversation: 6:30 p.m. Public library. Dakota Russell, executive director at the Heart Mountain Interpretive Center, discusses ramifications of Japanese internment for those who went through it and for the country. Open discussion follows. Free.
Healthy By Design Gardeners’ Market: 4:30-6:30 p.m. South Park. Weather permitting. More information at hbdyc.org/market.
High Noon Speaker Series, "Me and Martha: Intimate Reflections of Dora DuFran about the Real Life of Calamity Jane.": Noon. Western Heritage Center, 2822 Montana Ave. With Mary Jane Bradbury, actor. Free. 256-6809, ywhc.org.
Indoor Nature Walk: 5:30-6:30 p.m. Yellowstone Art Museum, 401 N. 27th St. Montana Audubon Center leads participants to explore geography and ecology behind Clyde Butcher's National Parks photographs at YAM. Regular admission charges apply. 256-6804, artmuseum.org.
MINT Film Festival: Event includes film viewings, panels, parties, networking, more at various locations through Sept. 23. Schedule, tickets at mintfilmfestival.org.
Poetry jam: 7 p.m. Kirk’s Grocery, 2920 Minnesota Ave. No advance registration required. 503-209-2394.
Program "The Art of Memory": 10:30 a.m.-noon. Yellowstone Art Museum, 401 N. 27th St. Monthly program for people living with early-stage memory loss, including those living with Alzheimer’s and other types of dementia and their care partners. To register, contact Whitney Thompson at Alzheimer’s Association, 406-591-0905 or wthompson@alz.org. 256-6804, artmuseum.org.
MUSIC
Billings Pops Orchestra rehearsal: St. Luke's Episcopal Church Hall, 119 N. 33rd St. 7-9 p.m. All ages and experience levels. Bring own music stand.
STAGE
Auditions, "Birdie" one-act play: 5-7 p.m. NOVA Center for the Performing Arts, 2317 Montana Ave. Roles for men and women age 25-60. Information: 591-9535. Novabillings.org.
Musical "Young Frankenstein": Doors 7 p.m. Curtain 7:30 p.m. Billings Studio Theatre, 1500 Rimrock Road. $23 adults; $21 seniors, students, military. Tickets at box office and billingsstudiotheatre.com.
ELSEWHERE
ARTS
Sidney: Class "Pet Collage Portrait." 6-8:30 p.m. MonDak Heritage Center. $30. 406-433-3500, mondakheritagecenter.org.
COMMUNITY
Cody, Wyo.: Program “Sawdust, Saddles, and Sips.” 2-6 p.m. N&P Luxury Transportation will take guests on a ride through the workshops of Arrowleaf Designs, Norseman Designs West, Santos Fine Furniture, and Seidel’s Saddlery in a black luxury SUV. $150, includes champagne snacks, transportation. Registration: By Western Hands Design Center, 307-586-1755, bywesternhands.org.
Columbus: Farmers market. 4-6:30 p.m. Railroad Park. With live music by The Montana Guys; food truck.
Livingston: Walking tour "Bars and Brothels: Livingston’s Lively Legacy.” 5:30 p.m. (15-minute early arrival recommended.) Starts at Park Street and Main Street. Walk approximately 1-½ hours. Sturdy shoes, water, sunscreen, light jacket recommended. $10 adults, $8 ages 62 and up, $8 students, free for ages 12 and younger. Museum members receive $2 discount with membership card. Advance tickets at eventbrite.com, or pay cash at walk. Yellowstonegatewaymuseum.org.
Friday, 9/20
ARTS
Program “The Art of Memory”: 10:30-noon. Yellowstone Art Museum, 401 N. 27th St. Monthly program features viewing, discussion and creation of art for people living with early-stage memory loss, and their care partners. Free with advance registration through Alzheimer's Association, Montana Chapter, by contacting Whitney Thompson, 406-591-0905 or wthompson@alz.org.
COMMUNITY
Book sale: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Central Christian Church, 1221 16th St. W. More than 70,000 paperbacks (50 cents each), hardcovers ($1 each), puzzles, CDs, DVDs, vinyl records. Drawing for quilt valued at $600. Continues through Sept. 21. Booksalefinder.com.
Doll, Teddy Bear and Miniature Show and Sale: Noon-7 p.m. Shrine Auditorium, 1125 Broadwater Ave., lower level. Free admission.
Hoof It With a Historian walking tour "Hidden in Plain Sight: Details of Downtown": 10 a.m. Starts at Western Heritage Center, 2822 Montana Ave. $10. Reserve tickets at ywhc.org.
MINT Film Festival: Film viewings, panels, parties, networking, more at various locations through Sept. 23. Schedule, tickets at mintfilmfestival.org.
STAGE
Musical "Young Frankenstein": Doors 7 p.m. Curtain 7:30 p.m. Billings Studio Theatre, 1500 Rimrock Road. $23 adults; $21 seniors, students, military. Tickets at box office and billingsstudiotheatre.com.
ELSEWHERE
ARTS
Cody, Wyo.: Exhibit "BWH Invitational Design Exhibition." By Western Hands. Open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. through Sept. 21. In conjunction with Rendezvous Royale. Complimentary shuttle service to and from the Buffalo Bill Art Show and Sale. Other BWH events throughout the week include a variety of workshops with master artists. Details at bywesternhands.org, or by calling 307-586-1755.
Cody, Wyo.: Rendezvous Royale. Buffalo Bill Center of the West. Schedule, details at rendezvousroyale.org.
COMMUNITY
Cody, Wyo.: Program “Cabin Style: a Conversation and Book Signing with Chase Reynolds Ewald.” 3-4 p.m. Coe Auditorium, Buffalo Bill Center of the West. $20. Registration: 307-586-1755, info@ByWesternHands.org.
MUSIC
Sheridan, Wyo.: Dominic Cheli, pianist 7:30 p.m. WYO Theater. $19 adults, $17 seniors and military, $12.50 for students. Tickets at box office, 307-672-9084, wyotheater.com.