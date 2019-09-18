Friday, 9/20
ARTS
Program “The Art of Memory”: 10:30-noon. Yellowstone Art Museum, 401 N. 27th St. Monthly program features viewing, discussion and creation of art for people living with early-stage memory loss, and their care partners. Free with advance registration through Alzheimer's Association, Montana Chapter, by contacting Whitney Thompson, 406-591-0905 or wthompson@alz.org.
COMMUNITY
Book sale: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Central Christian Church, 1221 16th St. W. More than 70,000 paperbacks (50 cents each), hardcovers ($1 each), puzzles, CDs, DVDs, vinyl records. Drawing for quilt valued at $600. Continues through Sept. 21. Booksalefinder.com.
Doll, Teddy Bear and Miniature Show and Sale: Noon-7 p.m. Shrine Auditorium, 1125 Broadwater Ave., lower level. Free admission.
Grand opening: Farmhouse Finds on First Avenue, 3018 First Ave. N.
Hoof It With a Historian walking tour "Hidden in Plain Sight: Details of Downtown": 10 a.m. Starts at Western Heritage Center, 2822 Montana Ave. $10. Reserve tickets at ywhc.org.
MINT Film Festival: Film viewings, panels, parties, networking, more at various locations through Sept. 23. Schedule, tickets at mintfilmfestival.org.
STAGE
Musical "Young Frankenstein": Doors 7 p.m. Curtain 7:30 p.m. Billings Studio Theatre, 1500 Rimrock Road. $23 adults; $21 seniors, students, military. Tickets at box office and billingsstudiotheatre.com.
ELSEWHERE
ARTS
Big Timber: Opening reception, “Pure Quill.” 5-7 p.m. Two Rivers Gallery. Twenty photographs by Barbara Van Cleve, spanning her career from 1950-2016, showcasing her passion for ranch life in the West, women in ranching, photography by moonlight, and the Spanish Missionary Trail in Baja, through Oct. 18. 406-932-4009.
Cody, Wyo.: Exhibit "BWH Invitational Design Exhibition." By Western Hands. Open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. through Sept. 21. In conjunction with Rendezvous Royale. Complimentary shuttle service to and from the Buffalo Bill Art Show and Sale. Other BWH events throughout the week include a variety of workshops with master artists. Details at bywesternhands.org, or by calling 307-586-1755.
Cody, Wyo.: Rendezvous Royale. Buffalo Bill Center of the West. Schedule, details at rendezvousroyale.org.
Powell, Wyo.: Exhibit. SinClair Gallery, Northwest College. Exhibit of photographs from new book "Wyoming — Perspectives on a 'Small Town with Long Streets'" by Dennis Davis, former reporter and photographer at Powell Tribune, journalism teacher at NWC for 15 years. Exhibit through Nov. 1. Nwc.edu.
COMMUNITY
Cody, Wyo.: Program “Cabin Style: a Conversation and Book Signing with Chase Reynolds Ewald.” 3-4 p.m. Coe Auditorium, Buffalo Bill Center of the West. $20. Registration: 307-586-1755, info@ByWesternHands.org.
Red Lodge: Annual city-wide fall cleanup. 8 a.m. Beartooth Industries.
Red Lodge: Nocturnal Life Tours. 7 p.m. Yellowstone Wildlife Sanctuary.
MUSIC
Red Lodge: Lee & Charlie with Jeff Menuey. 6:30 p.m. The Pollard Pub.
Sheridan, Wyo.: Dominic Cheli, pianist 7:30 p.m. WYO Theater. $19 adults, $17 seniors and military, $12.50 for students. Tickets at box office, 307-672-9084, wyotheater.com.
STAGE
Musselshell: Dinner theater "The Wrong Side of the Law." Doors open 5:30 p.m. School Community Center. Beef pot roast dinner, performance by the Illustrious Musselshell Players. $25. Reservations required: Call Ken at 406-947-5200 (leave detailed message if no answer).
Saturday, 9/21
COMMUNITY
American Legion 100th anniversary celebration: American Legion Post 4, 1540 Broadwater Ave. Uniform Display showcasing uniforms from each branch of the military opens at 11 a.m. Valet parking available 5 p.m. Cocktail hour with hosted hors d'oeuvres, cash bar 5 to 6 p.m. Speakers include American Legion historian and former American Legion Department Vice Commander Jim Lisch and American Legion Lt. Col. Mike Waters. Music by Counting Coup 7:30 p.m. Free. 656-1510.
Author Event: 1 p.m. This House of Books, 224 N. Broadway. Mike Dennison, “Inside Montana Politics.” Free. Thishouseofbooks.com.
Book sale: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Central Christian Church, 1221 16th St. W. Booksalefinder.com.
Doll, Teddy Bear and Miniature Show and Sale: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Shrine Auditorium, 1125 Broadwater Ave., lower level. Free admission.
Grand opening: Farmhouse Finds on First Avenue, 3018 First Ave. N.
Laps 4 Life fun run/walk: 4-6 p.m. Daylis Stadium. Teams, bands and clubs from city high schools surround the track as participants complete laps during a 15-minute time period. Prizes will be awarded throughout the event. Concessions available. Proceeds will be distributed to homeless high school students through the Education Foundation.
MINT Film Festival: Film viewings, panels, parties, networking, more at various locations. Schedule, tickets at mintfilmfestival.org.
Pints for PEAKS Fall Brew Fest: 3-7 p.m. ZooMontana, 2100 S. Shiloh Road. Sampling of beer, wine and non-alcohol drinks; food trucks; live music; silent and live auctions. Benefits P.E.A.K.S. (People Everywhere Are Kind and Sharing) programs to provide immediate, short term, non-medical assistance to cancer patients (in treatment) experiencing financial hardship.
Rimrock Plastic Modelers show and contest: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mayflower Congregational Church, 2940 Poly Drive. Free admission.
Weekend Wonders family program “Meet a Tree”: 9:30-11 a.m. Montana Audubon Center, 7026 S. Billings Blvd. $5 per person, free for members. Registration recommended. 294-5099, mtaudubon.org/center.
Wild and Scenic Film Festival: Babcock Theatre, 2810 Second Ave. N. Live music 5 p.m. Films 6 p.m $10 advance, $12 at door. Tickets at The Base Camp, Northern Plains office, northernplains.org/filmfest.
Yellowstone Valley Farmers' Market: 8 a.m.-noon. Downtown at Skypoint. Yvfm.org.
MUSIC
Billings Symphony Orchestra & Chorale's “A 1920's Evening”: 7:30 p.m. (Concert Cues 6:45 p.m.) Lincoln Center, 415 N. 30th St. Featuring Conrad Tao. $10-$52. Tickets at BSOC box office, 2721 Second Ave. N., 252-3610, billingssymphony.org.
STAGE
Auditions, "No Exit" one-act play: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. NOVA Center for the Performing Arts, 2317 Montana Ave. Roles for one man, one woman, age 18-40. Bring prepared monologue. Information: 591-9535. Novabillings.org.
Musical "Young Frankenstein": Doors 7 p.m. Curtain 7:30 p.m. Billings Studio Theatre, 1500 Rimrock Road. $23 adults; $21 seniors, students, military. Tickets at box office and billingsstudiotheatre.com.
ELSEWHERE
ARTS
Cody, Wyo.: Workshop “Introduction to Leather Carving with J. L. Blair Saddlery.” 2-4 p.m. By Western Hands Design Center. For all experience levels. First in series of three. $75. 307-586-1755, bywesternhands.org.
COMMUNITY
Cody, Wyo.: Book signing. 2-4 p.m. By Western Hands Design Center. Chase Reynolds Ewald, “Cabin Style.” Free. 307-586-1755, bywesternhands.org.
Red Lodge: Annual city-wide fall cleanup. 8 a.m. Beartooth Industries.
Red Lodge: Friends of the Library book sale. 2-4 p.m. Carnegie Library, downstairs.
Red Lodge: Keeper Talks. 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Yellowstone Wildlife Sanctuary.
MUSIC
Red Lodge: Tae with Sam Luna. 6:30 p.m. The Pollard Pub.
STAGE
Musselshell: Dinner theater "The Wrong Side of the Law." Doors open 5:30 p.m. School Community Center. Beef pot roast dinner, performance by the Illustrious Musselshell Players. $25. Reservations required: Call Ken at 406-947-5200 (leave detailed message if no answer).
Sunday, 9/22
COMMUNITY
Walk to End Alzheimer’s: ZooMontana, 2100 S. Shiloh Road. Entertainment, purple lemonade, food 1 p.m. Opening ceremonies, 1- or 2-mile walk 2:30 p.m. Benefits Alzheimer’s Association. Walk registration: alz.org/walk.
MINT Film Festival: Film viewings, panels, parties, networking, more at various locations. Schedule, tickets at mintfilmfestival.org.
STAGE
Auditions, comedy play “A Christmas Story”: 7 p.m. Billings Studio Theatre, 1500 Rimrock Road. Roles available for 2-6 men age 30-65, 2-3 women age 30-50, 5-8 boys - ages 8-13, 2-5 girls ages 8-13. Performances Nov. 29-Dec.15. 248-1141, billingsstudiotheatre.com.
Auditions, "No Exit" one-act play: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. NOVA Center for the Performing Arts, 2317 Montana Ave. Roles for one man, one woman, age 18-40. Bring prepared monologue. Information: 591-9535. Novabillings.org.
Musical "Young Frankenstein": Doors 1:30 p.m. Curtain 2 p.m. Billings Studio Theatre, 1500 Rimrock Road. $23 adults; $21 seniors, students, military. Tickets at box office and billingsstudiotheatre.com.
ELSEWHERE
ARTS
Red Lodge: Liver Life Walk. 11:30 a.m. Lions Park.
Red Lodge: Program “Kid Gloves and Brass Knuckles: The Life of Nancy Cooper Russell.” 2 p.m. Twin Elk Lodge, Rock Creek Resort. Tea and a light with a brief introduction about tea etiquette and history. Then, independent scholar and actress Mary Jane Bradbury speaks as Nancy Cooper Russell, self-taught business woman and wife of Charles M. Russell. Presented by Hometown Humanities and Carbon County Arts Guild & Depot Gallery. $8. Registration: 446-1370.
MUSIC
Red Lodge: Acoustic jam. 1-4 p.m. Honey's Café.
STAGE
Musselshell: Play "The Wrong Side of the Law." Curtain 2 p.m. School Community Center. Illustrious Musselshell Players perform, coffee and cookies served. $10 per person, free for preschool age and younger. Reservations required: Call Ken at 406-947-5200 (leave detailed message if no answer).
Monday, 9/23
COMMUNITY
AARP webinar “Decluttering, Downsizing & Organizing Your Stuff”: 3 p.m. Public library, 510 N. Broadway. Clean-up expert and TV personality Matt Paxton, featured on the A&E series “Hoarders,” shares organizing solutions in this one-hour webinar. No registration required. Free.
MINT Film Festival: Film viewings, panels, parties, networking, more at various locations. Schedule, tickets at mintfilmfestival.org.
STAGE
Auditions, comedy play “A Christmas Story”: 7 p.m. Billings Studio Theatre, 1500 Rimrock Road. Roles available for 2-6 men age 30-65, 2-3 women age 30-50, 5-8 boys - ages 8-13, 2-5 girls ages 8-13. Performances Nov. 29-Dec.15. 248-1141, billingsstudiotheatre.com.
ELSEWHERE
COMMUNITY
Powell, Wyo.: Program “President Jefferson’s Qur’an: Muslims in America from 1619-2019.” 7 p.m. Northwest College, Fagerberg Building, room 70. Robert Azzi photojournalist,
Tuesday, 9/24
ELSEWHERE
COMMUNITY
Livingston: Walking tour Westside Historic District: Movers and Shakers”. 1 p.m. (15-minute early arrival recommended.) Starts at Callender Street and Third Street. Walk approximately 1-½ hours. Sturdy shoes, water, sunscreen, light jacket recommended. $10 adults, $8 ages 62 and up, $8 students, free for ages 12 and younger. Museum members receive $2 discount with membership card. Advance tickets at eventbrite.com, or pay cash at walk. Yellowstonegatewaymuseum.org.
Wednesday, 9/25
COMMUNITY
Teen program “On Your Feet Poetry”: 4 p.m. Public library. Montana Repertory Theatre actors teach teens to create impromptu poetry in a call-and-response manner. Open to all Yellowstone County teens. Free. Registration: 657-8290.
STAGE
Play, “Love That Dog”: 8 p.m. Public library, community room. Montana Repertory Theatre performs one-act play. All ages welcome. Free.
Thursday, 9/26
ARTS
Opening reception, “A Retrospective Journey of Texture and Tone”: 4-6 p.m. Ryniker-Morrison Gallery, Rocky Mountain College. Works by painter and sculptor Harry Koyama through Oct. 14. Free.
Meet the characters of "The Jungle Book." Cast of NOVA Center for the Performing Arts production of Rudyard Kipling’s classic story will be helping out at Pizza Ranch, 2505 King Ave. W. from 5 - 9 p.m. A portion of sales will be donated to fund the production.
COMMUNITY
Author talk, book signing: 7 p.m. Public library. Juliet Cutler, “Among the Maasai.” Free. Information: julietcutler.com.
Healthy By Design Gardeners’ Market: 4:30-6:30 p.m. South Park. Weather permitting. More information at hbdyc.org/market.
Hoof It With a Historian walking tour "Historic Moss Mansion Neighborhood (Architecture)": 6 p.m. Starts at corner of Division Street and Clark Avenue. $10. Reserve tickets at ywhc.org.
MUSIC
Billings Pops Orchestra rehearsal: St. Luke's Episcopal Church Hall, 119 N. 33rd St. 7-9 p.m. All ages and experience levels. Bring own music stand.
STAGE
Musical "Young Frankenstein": Doors 7 p.m. Curtain 7:30 p.m. Billings Studio Theatre, 1500 Rimrock Road. $23 adults; $21 seniors, students, military. Tickets at box office and billingsstudiotheatre.com.
ELSEWHERE
ARTS
Sidney: Class "Glass Fused Coral Bowl." 6-8:30 p.m. MonDak Heritage Center. $35. 406-433-3500, mondakheritagecenter.org.
COMMUNITY
Livingston: Walking tour "Bars and Brothels: Livingston’s Lively Legacy.” 5:30 p.m. (15-minute early arrival recommended.) Starts at Park Street and Main Street. Walk approximately 1-½ hours. Sturdy shoes, water, sunscreen, light jacket recommended. $10 adults, $8 ages 62 and up, $8 students, free for ages 12 and younger. Museum members receive $2 discount with membership card. Advance tickets at eventbrite.com, or pay cash at walk. Yellowstonegatewaymuseum.org.
Friday, 9/27
COMMUNITY
Hoof It With a Historian walking tour "Bars, Brothels, and Bok Choy": 10 a.m. Starts at Western Heritage Center, 2822 Montana Ave. $10. Reserve tickets at ywhc.org.
RennTertainment - A Montana Renaissance Faire Benefit for Travis Hughes: 5-9 p.m. ZooMontana pavilion, 2100 S. Shiloh Road. Entertainment by Earthshine, Wes Urbaniak, The King's Bard, Tesseract, Alternacirque, Black Gypsy Drummer, Barrow Burn Band, Bindi Belly Dance, more. With food, drinks, silent auction of Renaissance Faire merchandise. Hosted by Montana Renaissance Festival. $10. Benefits medical (cancer) funds for Travis Hughes aka Erik the Excellent, sword swallower, magician, town crier of Butte Magic and Montana Renn Fest.
STAGE
Musical "Young Frankenstein": Doors 7 p.m. Curtain 7:30 p.m. Billings Studio Theatre, 1500 Rimrock Road. $23 adults; $21 seniors, students, military. Tickets at box office and billingsstudiotheatre.com.
ELSEWHERE
ARTS
Red Lodge: Closing reception, "Juried National V"; featured artists Mike Helke and Suze Lindsay. 5-7 p.m. Red Lodge Clay Center. Shows through Sept. 29. 446-3993, redlodgeclaycenter.com.