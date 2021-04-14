Entertainment guide: April 16

The New World takes place on Saturday, April 24 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. and on Sunday, April 25 at 2 p.m. at the Lockwood Performing Arts Center. Masks must be worn while in attendance. For those who do not feel comfortable attending in person, a live-stream option is available for the Saturday 7:30 p.m. performance for $10. It will also be available on-demand after the live-stream performance for $10. Doors open one hour before each scheduled performance. A pre-recorded Concert Cues will play at 6:40 p.m. and 1:10 p.m. before each scheduled in-person concert and will play the week prior on Facebook. For the live-stream, Concert Cues will begin at 7:10 p.m. All tickets are available at billingssymphony.org.