Entertainment guide: April 2

John Allenbaugh presents senior art exhibition at MSUB

Montana State University Billings senior, John Allenbaugh, presents his senior capstone exhibition "The Gods, New and Improved: A Mockery of Modern Culture " from March 30 — April 9. The exhibition by Allenbaugh includes drawings, paintings, sculpture, poetry, and prose to express the mockery of modern culture consumed by technology. His works explore the possibilities of unintended consequences and examines what and who people look up to as heroes or gods in the era of trillionaires, robots, and 4K video from Mars. While Allenbaugh suggests that technology is mostly a positive element, it has also infested every aspect of life. In a world where technology is advancing at an exponential rate, society can hardly keep up with the ever-changing future. The internet has become the leading industry for employment and social connections all owned by vast mega-corporations.

The art exhibit by Allenbaugh will be on display from March 30 to April 9 in the student art gallery located in the Liberal Arts Building on the first floor. The gallery is open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and is open to the public. To adhere to COVID-19 health and safety guidelines, masks will be required for all participants and social distancing must be followed.

NOVA announces Youth Conservatory production