Entertainment guide: April 23

BSO & Chorale announces 'West Side Story' concert
BSOC is excited to announce that West Side Story Symphony Concert Version originally set for March 14, 2020, has been rescheduled for Friday, May 21, at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, May 23 at 5 p.m. at Faith Chapel (517 Shiloh Rd). All originally purchased tickets (both subscription and single tickets) will be honored. Adult general admission tickets are $39 and under 30/student general admission tickets are $20. Adult single tickets may be purchased at billingssymphony.org. Under 30/student single tickets can be purchased by calling the BSOC office at 406. 252.3610. Due to streaming rights, West Side Story Symphony Concert Version will not be available for live-stream nor on-demand.
In order to help us maintain social distancing, we are offering West Side Story Symphony Concert Version in two performances. Please let us know which performance you prefer to attend by responding to this email or by calling 406-252-3610. If we do not hear from you by Friday, May 14, we will assign you a showtime. All seating for West Side Story Symphony Concert Version is general admission. If you have already purchased your ticket, you will be sat according to the tier which was purchased. For questions, please call 406-252-3610.
Pub Station presents Ian Munsick, Kasey Tyndall
Pub Station to present Ian Munsick and Kasey Tyndall on Friday, May 14 at the Red Oxx Events Lawn, 324 N. 13th St., in Billings. Doors open at 5 p.m. and the show begins at 6 p.m., rain or shine.
Tickets available at thepubstation.com, Pub Station Taproom (2502 First Avenue North), by calling 919-653–0443, or day of show at the Red Oxx gate (if still available.
Breathing fresh Rocky Mountain air into the Nashville music scene, Ian Munsick is pioneering a new brand of country. The Wyoming-born singer/songwriter’s upbringing was a mix of working the ranch and working crowds. Under the tutelage of their fiddle-playing father, Ian and his two older brothers grew up playing everything from bluegrass to The Beatles. Incorporating elements across genres, he has now begun to establish himself as a progressive artist with an old soul. Captivated by traditional lyrical truth and the modern soundscape, Ian followed his ear to Music City.
Lucero, Morgan Wade, to play Pub Ballroom
Tuesday, Nov. 9, Pub Station Ballroom, all-ages, general admission, doors 7 p.m., show at 8. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door.
Legendary Memphis alt-rockers Lucero return to Billings with “Wilder Days” singer Morgan Wade.
Like the great river that flows through Memphis, the music of Lucero keeps rolling on, twisting and turning through the years, the same dark and brooding steadiness always at work.
Since forming in late the ‘90s, this group of Memphis road-dogs has mixed heartfelt lyrics with the sounds of early rock and roll, classic punk, country-folk, and deep-fried Southern soul. It’s a sound that stands on the pillars of American music, born more of feeling than technique, delivered night after night to legions of fans in dive bars and theaters, and on stages as august as Red Rocks Amphitheater and the Ryman. In short, it’s music that is built to last, impervious to trends.
For their tenth studio album, “When You Found Me,” the band continues its natural evolution, this time tapping into a more atmospheric, widescreen vision (one that wouldn’t seem out of place on a Reagan-era FM dial) while still staying tethered to its roots.
“I wanted a very classic rock sound for this album,” says songwriter and frontman Ben Nichols. “I wanted it to sound like stuff I heard on the radio growing up. I didn’t want to make a retro record at all, but I did want to reference some of those sounds and tones and moods. I think we struck a nice balance between nostalgia and something that still sounds like contemporary Lucero.”