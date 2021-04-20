Entertainment guide: April 23

Tickets available at thepubstation.com, Pub Station Taproom (2502 First Avenue North), by calling 919-653–0443, or day of show at the Red Oxx gate (if still available.

Breathing fresh Rocky Mountain air into the Nashville music scene, Ian Munsick is pioneering a new brand of country. The Wyoming-born singer/songwriter’s upbringing was a mix of working the ranch and working crowds. Under the tutelage of their fiddle-playing father, Ian and his two older brothers grew up playing everything from bluegrass to The Beatles. Incorporating elements across genres, he has now begun to establish himself as a progressive artist with an old soul. Captivated by traditional lyrical truth and the modern soundscape, Ian followed his ear to Music City.

Lucero, Morgan Wade, to play Pub Ballroom

Tuesday, Nov. 9, Pub Station Ballroom, all-ages, general admission, doors 7 p.m., show at 8. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door.

Legendary Memphis alt-rockers Lucero return to Billings with “Wilder Days” singer Morgan Wade.

Like the great river that flows through Memphis, the music of Lucero keeps rolling on, twisting and turning through the years, the same dark and brooding steadiness always at work.