Entertainment guide: April 9

The Pub Station’s “Socially Distanced Series” continues with In Rapture and Stranded By Choice Friday, April 16, 7 p.m. The show is age-21-plus and doors open at 6:30.
The early shows of the first four bands in the series sold out.
These events have a limited number of pods available for purchase (nine pods of four people seated at hi-top table) and 11 pods of six people standing) and will be following socially distanced recommendations throughout the venue as well as the event. Tickets may be purchased online and in advance only.
Tickets for In Rapture are pods of four people seated $50; pods of six people standing $74. Ticket price does not include Etix service fee(s). Service fees(s) vary by purchase method and are applied at checkout.
Chris Fite presenting senior trombone recital at MSUB
Montana State University Billings music performance major, Chris Fite, will perform his senior recital on Wednesday, April 14, at 5 p.m. in Cisel Recital Hall. Fite is a student of Associate Professor of Low Brass, John Roberts, and will graduate this spring with a Bachelor of Arts in music.
His recital will include selections showcasing a well-rounded repertoire ranging from the Baroque era, all the way to more modern jazz standards. Pieces will include Bach, Šulek, Peter Sanchez, Charlie Parker, Tadd Dameron, and Antonio Carlos Jobim. Faculty member, Tim Schoessler will accompany Fite in the first half of the recital. The second half will feature the brass ensemble playing a piece arranged by Fite, the honors combo, and the Montana State University Billings jazz band.
The recital is free and open to the public. In order to adhere to COVID-19 health and safety guidelines, attendance is limited to 50 audience members. Masks will be required for all participants and social distancing must be followed.
Stephanie Davis highlights Red Lodge Songwriter Festival
After two years, the Red Lodge Songwriter Festival is glad to get back to what it does best—bringing world-class songwriters and music fans to Red Lodge. The 5th Annual Red Lodge Songwriter Festival, June 24-26th, 2021, will host 20 songwriters performing 20-plus shows in eight downtown venues. These Songwriters include Hall of Fame songwriter Kostas, and country music hitmakers Wynn Varble, James Dean Hicks, Billy Montana, and Montana’s own Stephanie Davis.
The safety of our fans, volunteers, and songwriters are our utmost concern. We continue to monitor the COVID situation in our community, state, and country. As of now, all indicators are positive for allowing musical performances and gatherings to resume safely this summer. We will attempt to allow for some socially distanced seating, and if you feel comfortable wearing a mask, it will be encouraged. However, masks will not be required. If you are an existing ticket buyer and would like a refund because of COVID fears, please request it prior to May 1, 2021.
For more information or tickets, go to: www.redlodgesongwriterfestivals.org
John Allenbaugh presents senior art exhibition at MSUB
Montana State University Billings senior, John Allenbaugh, presents his senior capstone exhibition "The Gods, New and Improved: A Mockery of Modern Culture " from March 30 — April 9. The exhibition by Allenbaugh includes drawings, paintings, sculpture, poetry, and prose to express the mockery of modern culture consumed by technology. His works explore the possibilities of unintended consequences and examines what and who people look up to as heroes or gods in the era of trillionaires, robots, and 4K video from Mars. While Allenbaugh suggests that technology is mostly a positive element, it has also infested every aspect of life. In a world where technology is advancing at an exponential rate, society can hardly keep up with the ever-changing future. The internet has become the leading industry for employment and social connections all owned by vast mega-corporations.
The art exhibit by Allenbaugh will be on display from March 30 to April 9 in the student art gallery located in the Liberal Arts Building on the first floor. The gallery is open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and is open to the public. To adhere to COVID-19 health and safety guidelines, masks will be required for all participants and social distancing must be followed.
NOVA announces Youth Conservatory production
NOVA Center for the Performing Arts announces its first Youth Conservatory production in over a year. Opening April 16th, "The Stinky Cheese Man and other Fairly Stupid Tales" is a rollicking, sly look at familiar children’s tales. Based on the book, this production features a small number of young actors in a myriad of parts. Directed by Ginger Roll, this production promises to bring surprises and laughs to classic stories such as “The Gingerbread Man,” “Chicken Little,” “Jack and the Beanstalk,” “The Tortoise and the Hare,” and others.
COVID-19 precautions will be adhered to during rehearsals and performances as we move towards normality. Plan to attend, and bring the family, and let’s all laugh together at the silliness of these stories.
Showtimes will be April 16, 17, 18 and April 23, 24, and 25 at NOVA (7:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. on Sundays). Tickets are $16/adults, seniors and military, $10 for students. For more information
about the show or to purchase tickets, please visit the box office (limited hours, please call ahead), call 406-591-9535, or visit www.novabillings.org.
Live music at Thirsty Street Brewing Co at The Garage
Blake for the Lake to perform Saturday, April 10 from 6-8 p.m. Tickets are $5.
Me and the Boys with special opening guest Jackson Holte to perform Friday, April 16 from 7-10 p.m. Tickets are $5.
Healthy By Design Coalition promotes walking with a poetic twist
This spring, South Side residents and visitors alike can enjoy a neighborhood stroll with a poetic twist. The South Sidewalks initiative, funded by the Kresge Foundation, is part sidewalk replacement effort, part poetry showcase. The goal of South Sidewalks is a welcoming and walkable neighborhood through sidewalk poetry. This is part of a larger initiative to create a healthier, more vibrant community.
Over the past year, the Healthy By Design Coalition worked with South Side residents and local poets to select 15 poems to be printed into fresh concrete using large stamps. Poems were selected based on how well the poem contributed to or celebrated the neighborhood’s "Bright Side of the Tracks" slogan. The Coalition and Billings Public Works identified sidewalk segments in need of replacement through walking audits. In exchange for allowing a poem to be printed along their property, the sidewalk replacement costs were covered through grant funds.
Winning poets are April Ennis Keippel, Cassidy Pintozzi, Chase Johnson, Donna Green McKamy, Douglas S. Oltrogge Jr., Fitzgerald Clark, Gordon Dean, former Montana Poet Laurete Henry Real Bird, Jana Richter, Kelly Severson, Kevin Kooistra, Mary Ellen Westwood, Mike Yakawich, Nichole Almeda Morten, and Tatiana Morales.
The Healthy By Design Coalition was created by Billings Clinic, RiverStone Health, and St. Vincent Healthcare to make the healthy choice, the easy choice throughout Yellowstone County. To learn more, visit: www.hbdyc.org/healthy-neighborhood-project