Entertainment guide: August 20

On Sunday, festival producers attributed sluggish ticket sales and the recent spike in the new Delta variant, which "is making event planning a very challenging thing to work around," the reasons for the postponement.

Michael Ludlam, owner of Smiling Dog Records and the event's primary organizer, posted updates on Sunday to the Cleavesfest Facebook page. "For the sake of the survival of the festival itself we can not make the first one a complete failure," Ludlam wrote. "We need to take our time and roll this festival out at a better time when all the glitches can be worked out and the public can safely gather again."

All Euro Car Show at Veterans Park

The All Euro Car Show is set to take place at Veterans Park on Saturday, Aug. 21, starting at 8 a.m. $10 entry fee per car with proceeds going towards the Herb Stoick Memorial Scholarship Fund at City College Auto Tech.

Art show at First Peoples Buffalo Jump State Park

Visitors are invited to First Peoples Buffalo Jump State Park near Ulm for their annual art show and reception as part of the Great Falls Special Edition Art Week. The free event will be held on Aug. 21 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The art show features original works by the Kuka family and Rabbit Knows Gun.