Entertainment guide: August 20

Thirsty Street Brewing at the Garage to host Songwriters in the Round
The Garage will feature songwriters Lee Calvin, Sean Devine, and Christy Hays on Saturday, Aug. 21 from 7-9 p.m. Cover is $10.
Lee Calvin has spent the last several years writing tunes of heartache, loss, love and songs about the ag community he grew up in for his band Calvin and the Coal Cars. In 2019 Calvin and the Coal Cars were voted Country Act of the Year and New Band of the Year along with placing their song "Gypsy Girl" in the Best Song category at the Magic City Music Awards.
Montana musician Sean Devine brings together the rugged landscape of the West, nine original songs, and a lifetime of personal experience in his fourth album, Here For It All. Based in Paradise Valley, Devine is a fifth-generation Montanan.
"Like Lucinda Williams in a Carhartt jacket, Christy Hays works rugged metaphors into emotionally charged country folk," said The Austin Chronicle. Hays' music has folk and country tinges, thoughtfully penned stories and a full band sound that is both driving alt country and moody folk rock.
Cleavesfest to honor musicians who died in 2020 postponed
Cleavesfest, a musical festival in honor of David Cleaves, Joseph Knapp, Chris Payette, and Fuzzy Seagrave, scheduled for Aug. 21 and 22, has been postponed, according to organizers.
On Sunday, festival producers attributed sluggish ticket sales and the recent spike in the new Delta variant, which "is making event planning a very challenging thing to work around," the reasons for the postponement.
Michael Ludlam, owner of Smiling Dog Records and the event's primary organizer, posted updates on Sunday to the Cleavesfest Facebook page. "For the sake of the survival of the festival itself we can not make the first one a complete failure," Ludlam wrote. "We need to take our time and roll this festival out at a better time when all the glitches can be worked out and the public can safely gather again."
All Euro Car Show at Veterans Park
The All Euro Car Show is set to take place at Veterans Park on Saturday, Aug. 21, starting at 8 a.m. $10 entry fee per car with proceeds going towards the Herb Stoick Memorial Scholarship Fund at City College Auto Tech.
Art show at First Peoples Buffalo Jump State Park
Visitors are invited to First Peoples Buffalo Jump State Park near Ulm for their annual art show and reception as part of the Great Falls Special Edition Art Week. The free event will be held on Aug. 21 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The art show features original works by the Kuka family and Rabbit Knows Gun.
Pieces will be for sale during the show and a raffle will be held for a King Kuka reproduction. In addition, visitors can enjoy refreshments, view the visitor center exhibits, browse the gift shop, and hike the trails in the park.
Kingsley “King” Kuka was a local Blackfeet artist and poet, known for his paintings and lithographs which he called “Kuka-graphs.” His work is recognized internationally, with the Vatican holding one of his paintings in their collection, and he inspired an entire generation of American Indian Artists. Kuka passed away in 2003.
Rabbit Knows Gun is a long time Montana artist and a member of the Crow Tribe. Rabbit’s Great Grandmother was Pretty Shield, a famous Crow Elder and Medicine Women. His gallery, the Knows gun Gallery in Billings, features Rabbit’s work, as well as that of his sons.
For more information contact Alice Southworth, First Peoples Buffalo Jump State Park Ranger, (406) 866-2217 or alice.southworth@mt.gov
Family Tradition to play Moose Lodge
Family Tradition will play the Moose Lodge, 131 Calhoun Ln. on Friday, Aug. 27 from 7-10 p.m. The event is open to the public and free, with donations accepted.
Green Door Gallery hosts Cathryn McIntyre
Green Door Gallery will host artist Cathryn McIntyre for an artist reception and the opening of her exhibit: "Chronicling the Female Experience Amid Men" on Friday, Aug. 27, from 5 to 8 p.m. Green Door Gallery is at 120 N. Main, Livingston.
This collection of McIntyre’s work originated as the result of a sexist encounter that she experienced during an art auction in 2012. After being told, “You paint yourself naked. That’s a painting worth buying,” she was incensed. She spoke with other women to see if they had experienced sexist encounters while working in their professions, and they all had.
Arterial Drive, Repeat Offenders highlight Food Truck Battle on the Yellowstone
Food Truck Battle on the Yellowstone is set for Saturday, Aug. 28 from noon-7 p.m. at the Armed Forces Reserve Center, 2915 Gabel Rd.
Hosted by the Breakfast Exchange Club of Billings, the event is a fundraiser to support local veterans programs. Over 25 food trucks will be on site and attendees will vote on who is best. Ten percent of the food truck sales, gate admission, and proceeds from beer sales will go to the fundraiser. Family friendly event, there will be a kids play area. Bands Arterial Drive will play from noon-3 p.m., and Repeat Offenders from 3:30-6:30 p.m.
Entry for the all-ages event is $5, with veterans and active military and kids under 12 are free.
Big Sky Polkafest annual Labor Day event
The 27th annual Big Sky Polkafest will be held Thursday, Sept, 2 through Saturday, Sept. 4 at the Billings Moose Lodge, 131 Calhoun Ln.
The event kicks off Thursday with a musician's jamboree from 6-9 p.m. The jamboree is free with a two-day polkafest admission ticket or $5 at the door. The Polkafest runs Friday and Saturday from noon-9 p.m., featuring Barefoot Becky and the Ivanho Dutchmen from Iowa, Julia Lee and her White Rose band from Fargo, N.D. and Jim, Tammy and Friend from Billings.
Tickets are $18 each day or $35 for a two-day ticket.