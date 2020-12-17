Entertainment guide: Dec. 18

BSO & Chorale presents 'Holiday Pops! A Big Band Christmas'

The Billings Symphony Orchestra & Chorale continues its 70th anniversary season by celebrating the holidays with a livestream-only performance of “Holiday Pops! A Big Band Christmas,” featuring the beautiful vocals of Billings resident and BSOC orchestra member Amy Schendel and the big band sound of the Rocky Mountain Jazz Collective.

A versatile performer, Schendel is usually found in the clarinet section but has been a vocal soloist with symphony numerous times. In addition to her performances in opera and musical theater, she can be found around town singing jazz standards with local musicians, a passion she has held for many years.

Schendel is a music educator, serving her 15th year as the director of choirs at Billings Skyview High School and as co-conductor of Yellowstone Valley Voices. She travels around the state and beyond conducting honor choirs, adjudicating at festivals, and teaching at summer camps. She holds bachelors’ degrees in clarinet performance and music education, and a master’s degree in of Music Education from the University of Montana. She is a certified member of the VoiceCare Network and is the president-elect of the Montana Music Educators Association.