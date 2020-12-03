Entertainment guide: Dec. 4

ZooLights to brighten holidays

ZooMontana will kick off ZooLights 2020 with a members-only night from 6 to 9 p.m. on Friday. Membership cards are required for entry that night, and admission is $3 per vehicle.

ZooLights will open to the public on Saturday and continue on Dec. 11-12 and Dec. 18-24, from 6-9 p.m. each night. Admission on those nights is $10 per car, $15 per van and $20 per bus. Zoo members receive a $2 discount on those nights, according to a press release from the zoo.

Guests may drive through in the warmth of their vehicle while enjoying the festive light display and singing along to holiday music on the ZooRadio station sponsored by Billings Kiwanis.

Those who want to view ZooLights a little differently can bundle up and enjoy a traditional wagon ride pulled by a team of working draft horses. The rides are approximately 30 minutes long and available on Dec. 5, 11-12, 18-19 and 21-23. Wagon rides are $14.95 for ages 13 and older, $8.95 for children 12 and younger, and free for ages 2 and younger. Reservations for wagon rides are recommended and may be made at elkriveroutfitters.com.

