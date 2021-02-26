Entertainment guide: Feb. 26

Sold out Pub Station series adds second shows
Due to overwhelming demand, late shows have been added to "Socially Distanced Series" shows for Laney Lou and the Birddogs, Calvin and the Coal Cars, and The Dusty Pockets.
"Pub Station Presents is excited to begin the re-start process of bringing live entertainment back to the Pub Station Ballroom through our Socially Distanced Series," the Pub said in a press release. These events have a limited number of pods available for purchase per each event: Nine pods of four people (seated — hi-top table and chairs), and 11 pods of six people (standing). We will be following socially distanced recommendations throughout the venue as well as the event. Tickets may be purchased online and in advance only. Our “Socially Distanced Rules” for this series will be posted on our website under FAQs. All events are on sale now.
Pub Station Ballroom: 9:30 p.m. Doors/10 p.m. Show/all events are ages 21+/Advance tickets available online only
• Laney Lou and the Birddogs/Friday, March 19, 2021: Pods of 4 people-Seated $82, pods of 6 people-Standing $122; Ticket price does not include Etix service fee(s). Service fees(s) vary by purchase method and are applied at checkout.
• Calvin and the Coal Cars/Saturday, March 20, 2021: Pods of 4 people-Seated $62, pods of 6 people-standing $92; Ticket price does not include Etix service fee(s). Service fees(s) vary by purchase method and are applied at checkout.
• The Dusty Pockets/Saturday, March 27, 2021: Pods of 4 people-seated $82, Pods of 6 people-standing $122; Ticket price does not include Etix service fee(s). Service fees(s) vary by purchase method and are applied at checkout.
Tickets available in advance at thepubstation.com, or by calling Etix directly at (919) 653–0443.
MSUB hosts 'Golden Sunlight and Other Works' show
Opening Feb. 25 through March 30, 2021, the Northcutt Steele Gallery at Montana State University Billings will host “Golden Sunlight and Other Works,” an exhibition of prints, drawings, and paintings by Whitehall, Montana-based artist Jerry Rankin. Rankin’s series of prints, “Golden Sunlight,” which comprises part of this exhibition is organized by the Missoula Art Museum and is traveling the state under the Montana Art Gallery Directors Association. The art exhibit is free and open to the public.
The Northcutt Steele Gallery is on the first floor of the Liberal Arts Building and is open Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and by appointment. The gallery continues to follow social distancing guidelines and masking.
For more information about the gallery visit www.msubillings.edu/gallery or www.facebook.com/northcuttsteelegallery.
Pub crawl benefits families teen crash victims
Billings Caledonian Pipes & Drums has organized a St. Patrick’s Day pub crawl to raise money for the families of the West High students who lost their lives in a recent car accident. The crawl will be be March 12 and March 17 at various Billings locations. Billings Caledonian Pipes and Drums will be performing “Amazing Grace” under Skypoint for the entire town of Billings in wake of this tragic event.
Here is the pub crawl schedule:
Friday, March 12
5 p.m. - Canyon Creek Brewing
6:15 p.m. - Andy's Bar and Lounge
7:15 p.m. - Last Chance Pub and Cider Mill
8:15 p.m. - Montana Brewing Co., Hooligan's
9 p.m. - Dedication under Skypoint
Wednesday, March 17
4:45 p.m. - Red Door
5:45 p.m. - Canyon Creek Brewing
7 p.m. - 406 Kitchen and Tap Room
8 p.m. - The Rainbow Bar
9 p.m. - Thirsty Street Brewing Co.
10 p.m. - Montana Brewing Co., Hooligan's
Please come out and support your community members in their time of need.
Recital celebrates African-American, women, musicians
Join recent Billings Symphony "Four Seasons" violin soloist Carrie Krause along with MSU piano professor Julie Gosswiller in pieces celebrating African-American and women musicians. The recital will be March 12 at 7:30 p.m. in the Rocky Mountain Community Church. General admission tickets are $25, and student tickets are $5. To purchase tickets, please visit https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/5066485.
Dancing with Big Sky Stars benefits Senior Services
Join the fun by getting your team together, practicing a dance, and submitting a video for the competition.
How it works:
1. Identify your team and register before March 22. Team entry Fees-$250 or team sponsorship. Team sponsorship amounts can vary. www.BigSKySeniorServices.org. Category Information: Beginner category or Intermediate/Advanced. Dance Tutorial links are available on our website to get you started.
2. Have fun and get creative with the dance style and song you select. Please adhere to COVID-19 group size guidelines.
3. Submit your video by April 23.
4. Multiple ways to win
a) People's Choice*-Online Voting $5/vote. *Awarded to the team that raises the most money through sponsorships and votes.
b) Overall Dance Award-chosen by a judges panel. For a complete list of awards visit our webpage.
5. Awards: the People's Choice Award and Overall Dance Award winners team photo and sponsor logos will be featured on a prime location billboard in Billings.
For more information call Val Young at (406) 861-2144, email preventionofelderabuse@gmail.com, or visit www.BigSkySeniorServices.org.
Moose Lodge to celebrate missed birthday parties
Didn’t get to celebrate your birthday in 2020? You’re in luck. Moose Lodge is set to throw a birthday bash in honor of everyone who missed their opportunity to celebrate another year of life over the last year. Roy Oliver & the Western Diamondbacks Band are set to perform from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. on March 6, 2021. There is no cover charge and the event is open to the public.
Green Door Gallery calls artists for 'Selfies-Station'
The selfie-station mural will be painted on the side of the Green Door Gallery. The competition is open to all artists. The prize of $1000 will be awarded to the winner of the mural design competition, along with an additional $500 upon the completion of the mural on the wall. The following quote, by Terry Tempest Williams, will accompany the mural artwork and should be the guiding theme for the artist’s submission:
"Once upon a time, when women were birds, there was the simple understanding that to sing at dawn and to sing at dusk was to heal the world through joy. The birds still remember what we have forgotten, that the world is meant to be celebrated."
Entry fee is $20 per submission. Deadline for submissions: July 1, at 5 p.m.
Judging by a panel of local community members will take place in July and an artists reception for the exhibition of all submissions will take place July 23, 2021. Email Lisa at greendoor120@gmail.com to participate.