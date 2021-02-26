Entertainment guide: Feb. 26

Sold out Pub Station series adds second shows

"Pub Station Presents is excited to begin the re-start process of bringing live entertainment back to the Pub Station Ballroom through our Socially Distanced Series," the Pub said in a press release. These events have a limited number of pods available for purchase per each event: Nine pods of four people (seated — hi-top table and chairs), and 11 pods of six people (standing). We will be following socially distanced recommendations throughout the venue as well as the event. Tickets may be purchased online and in advance only. Our “Socially Distanced Rules” for this series will be posted on our website under FAQs. All events are on sale now.