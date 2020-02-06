Entertainment guide: Feb. 7

'Reckless' group exhibit at Kirks' Grocery
Kirks' Grocery will present “Reckless,” an art exhibit curated by MIXX, a local collective. The exhibit will be open Feb. 7 to March 27, with an opening reception taking place during ArtWalk, 5-9 p.m. on Friday.
The exhibit incorporates the work of 10 artists and their interpretation of the word, “Reckless.” According to a press release from organizers, the theme embodies a sense of freedom to examine new ways of making art and encourages the artists to be inventive.
The variety of work shown encompasses many different materials including hand-stitched found photographs, oscillating sheets of paper, sculptures made with sawdust, sponges, and avian biographies.
MIXX is a group of regional artists that first exhibited together in January 2007. “Reckless” features works by Jane Waggoner Deschner, Mark Earnhart, Lillie Grace, Jodi Lightner, Tracy Linder, Jon Lodge, Gordon McConnell, Neltje, Keeara Rhoades, and Patrick Smith.
The MIXX artists will participate in “Wednesdays With” events at Kirks' Grocery from 7 to 9 p.m. every Wednesday.
Kirks' Grocery is at 2910 Minnesota Ave. For more information go to kirksgrocery.com.
NOVA presents 'An Evening with Sherlock Holmes'
NOVA Center for the Performing Arts features the mastermind sleuth Sherlock Holmes in “An Evening with Sherlock Holmes.”
The three one-act plays showcase the skills of Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson, aided by housekeeper Mrs. Hudson and the Baker Street Irregulars.
Reminiscent of a 19th century London pub and much like a revue, there will be short performances before the “Evening” gets underway, as well as a bit of fun and music between each “case.” The game’s afoot with mayhem, mystery, music and merriment, according to a press release from NOVA.
Performances will continue at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets are $21 for adults, $16 for seniors and military, and $10 for students.
YAM offers classes for everyone
The Yellowstone Art Museum recently announced upcoming events.
A great opportunity for the whole family to create art together will resume on Friday with Steve Wellman. During FAM at the YAM First Fridays from 4-6 p.m., participants can take things apart and put them back together as a completely new sculpture, according to a press release from the YAM.
Other FAM at the YAM First Fridays will include:
- March 6: Celebrating the Yellowstone Art Auction 52 by creating art with auction artists.
- April 3: Beth Korth, teaching artist at Tippet Rise, leads participants in creating art inspired by the region.
- May 1: “Art in Bloom” design a piece of art based on Art in Bloom when the museum will be filled with flowers.
On Saturday, from 10 a.m. to noon, Studio Second Saturday will examine, “What if …a Gif?” Sculpt a character, collaborate and create a gif, then share the fig afterwards.
Other upcoming Studio Second Saturday topics are:
- “Piece-by-Piece” on March 14: Create a clay sculpture one piece at a time, inspired by “The Thing Itself” exhibit.
- “Find a Face” on April 11: Find and sketch a face in the gallery from Neltje’s “Dialogue of My Mind” and paint your own alter ego with bright colors.
- “Multi Colored Prints” on May 9: Inspired by Neltje’s “Tell Me Why, Flowers?” Learn print making by creating multi-layered mono prints.
The YAM Teens program from 3:30-5 p.m. on the second Wednesday of the month, features a different art project plus time for self-directed artmaking. Designed for ages 13-17, upcoming topics include:
- “Awe-sem-blage” on Feb. 12.
- “James, Will: The other side of Will James” on March 11.
- “Mono-e-mono” on April 8.
- “The Face of it” on May 13.
Upcoming YAM Adult Art Education classes are:
- Relief Printing with Rebecca Weed on March 21.
- Charcoal Drawing with Louis Habeck on May 16.
Adult Cooking Classes with Angela Lyle include:
- Chicken Glorious Chicken on March 28.
- Southern Cooking on April 25.
For more information, including a complete schedule of YAM classes and events, go to artmuseum.org.
Gatsby's Speak Easy Ball coming
Gatsby's Speak Easy Ball, an immersive performing arts show and party experience from Lukas Seely, is coming to the Billings Hotel & Convention Center on Saturday.
At 7:30 p.m. guests can enter the world of Gatsby, starting with fortune telling and interactive games in which everyone is a winner. The show will begin at 8:30 p.m.
The story, told through Nick who is interrogated by police trying to find Gatsby, stars L.A. comedian and actor Arlo Sanders, Billings actor Aric Weber and Conner Roma. Each performance of jazz, burlesque and dance are comically introduced, as told through Nick’s flashbacks.
Seely, who wrote and directs the show, said in a press release his objective is to have the audience feel as if they are in the interrogation room.
The night will end in true Gatsby style with a live DJ and dancing.
The show is for ages 21 and older. Admission costs $20 and a portion of the proceeds will benefit the Billings Food Bank. Tickets are available in Billings at Bishop's Cut & Color, Guadalajara Mexican Restaurant and Peppers Bar and Grill, and online at ipa406.com.
Oscar Party at Babcock Theatre benefits Art House
Art House Cinema and the Babcock Theatre have always held a prestigious Oscar night party for their VIP-level members, but this year they’re opening it up to the entire community.
In a press release, organizers invite all to experience the glitz and glamour of Hollywood’s biggest night on the big screen by attending a formal evening at Babcock Theatre on Sunday. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. The ceremony will start at 6:30 p.m.
Party-goers can walk the red carpet, dine, enjoy live music during commercials, and even win some prizes while celebrating the best in cinema from 2019.
The event will benefit the Art House Cinema & Pub’s Phase 2 expansion.
Tickets, available online at arthousebillings.com/oscars, are $65. Art House VIP-level members may attend for free. VIP memberships or upgrades to a current membership may be purchased online, in the theater and at the event.
Red Lodge Clay Center exhibit at RMC gallery
The Ryniker-Morrison Gallery is hosting an exhibit of work by Red Lodge Clay Center artists through Friday, March 6. The exhibit will open with a reception at the gallery from 4-6 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 13. The exhibit features five resident artists from the Red Lodge Clay Center: Derek Au, Soojin Choi, Jon Green, Jared Peterson and Stephanie Wilhelm, as well as artisan jewelry by local artist Joseph Fowler.
The Ryniker-Morrison Gallery, located in Tech Hall on the RMC campus, is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, except during College holidays.
The exhibit and reception are free and open to the public.
NOVA celebrates 'Love of the Arts'
Valentine’s Day is a day that NOVA Center for the Performing Arts celebrates the “Love of the Arts” and its love for its patrons and subscribers.
NOVA will host its annual fundraiser and celebration "For the Love of the Arts" at MoAv coffee, 2501 Montana Ave., on Friday, Feb. 14. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. Guests will be treated to an evening of appetizers, desserts, delicious wines and tasty beer, all included in the cost of admission. There will also be a wine raffle and silent auction.
According to a press release, tickets are $50 per couple and $30 per individual.