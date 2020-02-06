Entertainment guide: Feb. 7

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 762-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Chicken Glorious Chicken on March 28.

Southern Cooking on April 25.

For more information, including a complete schedule of YAM classes and events, go to artmuseum.org.

Gatsby's Speak Easy Ball coming

Gatsby's Speak Easy Ball, an immersive performing arts show and party experience from Lukas Seely, is coming to the Billings Hotel & Convention Center on Saturday.

At 7:30 p.m. guests can enter the world of Gatsby, starting with fortune telling and interactive games in which everyone is a winner. The show will begin at 8:30 p.m.

The story, told through Nick who is interrogated by police trying to find Gatsby, stars L.A. comedian and actor Arlo Sanders, Billings actor Aric Weber and Conner Roma. Each performance of jazz, burlesque and dance are comically introduced, as told through Nick’s flashbacks.

Seely, who wrote and directs the show, said in a press release his objective is to have the audience feel as if they are in the interrogation room.

The night will end in true Gatsby style with a live DJ and dancing.