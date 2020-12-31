Entertainment guide: Jan. 1

YAM features Archipenko sculpture, art education

The Yellowstone Art Museum has received work by Alexander Archipenko, a legendary cubist sculptor, from an anonymous lender. The sculpture, titled "Woman Combing Her Hair" is a bronze work created in 1915.

Archipenko was born in Ukraine in 1887. He moved to Paris in 1908 and was introduced to the cubist movement, made popular by artists Pablo Picasso and Georges Braque.

“Woman Combing Her Hair” is on display through Thursday, March 18.

The museum also offers art education for all ages.

January’s lineup of Adult Education includes “Abstract Beginnings” with Connie Herberg, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Jan. 16. All levels of experience are welcome to discuss and practice abstraction techniques using acrylic paint with the goal to better understand and experience abstraction. Students should bring their own sketchbook and apron. To register or for more information, go to artmuseum.org/education/adult-education.

Also on Jan. 16, the cooking class “On European Cooking” will take place form 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Participants can learn new recipes from Scotland, Ireland, Italy, Romania and more. To register or for more information, go to artmuseum.org/education/adult-education.