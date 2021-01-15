Entertainment guide: Jan. 15

"My time at Ucross remains one of the most memorable and transformative experiences of my creative life. It's an honor to be invited to return in this capacity,” said Jacobs-Jenkins. “I look forward to working to ensure that the gifts of this place and these wonderful, hardworking people be accessible to as wide a range of talented artists and thinkers as is possible."

Building Icebergs exhibition at MSU Billings

From Jan. 13 through Feb. 18, 2021, the Northcutt Steele Gallery at Montana State University Billings is pleased to present "Building Icebergs," an exhibition of intermedia works created by Dr. Mara Pierce, assistant professor of Art Education at MSUB, in collaboration with invited Montana artists and art educators.

Icebergs begin as single snowflakes that continually grow due to the addition of more snowflakes. Soon, their accumulated structure forms a mass large enough to move mountains. The form serves as the overarching metaphor for the exhibition.

Each professional artist and art educator may be understood to embody the idea of a single snowflake in their individual origin. These entities then coalesce into communities, resulting in a tremendous collective agency akin to the force of an iceberg as a creative teaching and making community.