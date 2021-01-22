Entertainment guide: Jan. 22

The Montana Community Foundation, Inc., MCF, announces its annual grant cycle to benefit Montana indigenous, folk, traditional, and media arts. Grants will be made from the William B. Pratt Endowment Fund at MCF. This fund is a legacy gift to the people of Montana to help them tell and share stories – especially the untold ones – about Montana’s arts, culture, and history and to learn about the traditional art forms and cultures of this unique state.

Grants will range in size from $500 to $2,000 and must be matched dollar-for-dollar. Grant applications will be accepted from Jan. 18 to March 31, 2021. The grant process is competitive and incomplete applications will not be considered. Montana 501(c)(3) organizations, local, state, and tribal governments are eligible to apply. Media artists who are not staff of 501(c)(3) organizations may also apply under the fiscal sponsorship of a 501(c)(3) organization. Learn more and apply at https://mtcf.org/grants/apply-for-a-grant/william-b-pratt-fund.