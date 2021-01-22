Entertainment guide: Jan. 22

Billings Symphony offers Vivaldi’s 4 Seasons
Join Principal flutist Tyler Menzales as he leads the BSOC strings through Bach’s series of courtly dances, culminating in the highly spirited Badinerie. Montana soloist Carrie Krause brings her “supreme virtuosity and flair” to Vivaldi’s beloved Four Seasons. The live-stream-only performance begins at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, and will also be available for on demand-purchase for three days after the performance. The cost is $10. Tickets are available at billingssymphony.org.
Carrie Krause performs as a baroque violinist with ensembles across the country and on many international series, such as the BBC Proms and Utrecht Early Music Festival. In Bozeman, she serves as concertmaster of the Bozeman Symphony and is the founder of Bozeman’s newest arts non-profit, Baroque Music Montana. She also founded the I-90 Collective, the Second-String Orchestra, Bozeman Chamber Ensembles, and the Period Performance Workshop. Carrie holds music performance degrees from Carnegie Mellon, the Cleveland Institute of Music, and The Juilliard School. Some days she loves to skate ski almost as much as practicing the violin.
Johann Sebastian Bach’s Orchestral Suite No. 2 is one of four surviving Orchestral Suites. The BSOC has not performed the complete work, only small excerpts. In March of 2009, Maestra Anne Harrigan conducted the complete No. 1 Suite.
Antonio Vivaldi’s The Four Seasons is the best known of all Vivaldi’s works. Inspired by the landscapes of Italian artist Marco Ricci, Vivaldi used his creativity to become the first composer to set his music to poetry, thus producing one of the earliest known examples of program music. The Four Seasons was published with poems that were possibly written by Vivaldi. For a complete translation of Vivaldi’s poems, please visit billingssymphony.org/shows/classic-series/vivaldi/.
Vivaldi’s Four Seasons is proudly sponsored by Bruce & Susan Barrow. Carrie Krause is sponsored by The Sidney E. Frank Foundation of Tippet Rise.
The Classic Series is proudly sponsored by The Oakland Companies. Our Live Stream Concert sponsor is Stockman Bank. The 2020-2021 Media Sponsor is KTVQ-2, and the 2020-2021 Host Hotel is the Northern Hotel.
High Plains Book Award Nominations
Nominations for the 15th annual High Plains Book Awards will open on Jan. 15. Nominations will be accepted through March 12. Information and nomination forms can be found online at http://highplainsbookawards.org. The list of 2020 winners is also available on the website.
The Billings Public Library Board of Directors established the High Plains Book Awards in 2006 to recognize regional authors and, or literary works that examine and reflect life on the High Plains. The High Plains region includes Montana, North and South Dakota, Wyoming, Nebraska, Colorado, Kansas and the Canadian provinces of Alberta, Manitoba, and Saskatchewan.
The 2021 awards feature 13 book categories: Art & Photography, Children’s Book, Creative Nonfiction, Fiction, First Book, Indigenous Writer, Medicine/Science, Nonfiction, Poetry, Short Stories, Woman Writer, Young Adult, and Big Sky Award.
Nominated books must be published for the first time in 2020. Winners will receive a $500 cash prize and will be announced at the awards banquet that is held in conjunction with the High Plains Book Fest. The 2021 High Plains Book Awards and High Plains Book Fest will take place Sept. 23-25.
All nominated books are read and evaluated by community readers. Finalist books in each category will be announced in June. Winners in each category will be determined by a panel of published writers with connections to the High Plains region.
For more information about the High Plains Book Awards, visit www.highplainsbookawards.org or contact Shari Nault, High Plains Book Awards Chair, at 406-672-6223 or shari2redlodge@gmail.com.
Grants Available to Benefit Indigenous, Folk, Traditional, and Media Arts
The Montana Community Foundation, Inc., MCF, announces its annual grant cycle to benefit Montana indigenous, folk, traditional, and media arts. Grants will be made from the William B. Pratt Endowment Fund at MCF. This fund is a legacy gift to the people of Montana to help them tell and share stories – especially the untold ones – about Montana’s arts, culture, and history and to learn about the traditional art forms and cultures of this unique state.
Grants will range in size from $500 to $2,000 and must be matched dollar-for-dollar. Grant applications will be accepted from Jan. 18 to March 31, 2021. The grant process is competitive and incomplete applications will not be considered. Montana 501(c)(3) organizations, local, state, and tribal governments are eligible to apply. Media artists who are not staff of 501(c)(3) organizations may also apply under the fiscal sponsorship of a 501(c)(3) organization. Learn more and apply at https://mtcf.org/grants/apply-for-a-grant/william-b-pratt-fund.
William “Bill” Pratt, a former employee at MCF, established the William B. Pratt Endowment because of his life-long interest in Indigenous, Folk, and Traditional arts, with experience as a musician working in the folk tradition and as a living history and production artisan in forged iron. Bill established the fund as a legacy gift, but hopes, through this grant process, he can see some of the impact of his legacy in Montana and on the arts community while he is living.
For questions about the grant cycle, please contact Jessica Stewart-Kuntz, MCF Director of Operations & Grants, at (406) 441-4950 or jessica@mtcf.org.