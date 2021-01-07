Entertainment guide: Jan. 8

YAM announces plans for Art Auction 53

Yellowstone Art Auction 53 will be held virtually. The largest in the region, the art auction raises crucial support for the exhibits and educational programs the museum presents to the community year-round.

More than 800 works of art were submitted for jurying to this year’s exhibition, setting a record, and welcoming new artists from around the country.

“We are so impressed by the quality and diversity this exhibition will display. We want to ensure that these works are showcased to our community and the surrounding regions, both in person, and online,” organizers said in an email.

Opening night is Friday, Jan. 22, with the online bidding platform going live at 5 p.m. That will be the first chance for individuals to view the work in person and online, and the first chance to bid on work via a buy-it-now platform.

The museum will also host intimate "quick-finish" events on a weekly basis leading up to the big night, giving the public an opportunity to watch artists complete work in real-time. The works will be auctioned during the portion of the event. The exhibit and bidding culminate on Saturday, March 6.

All events will be in compliance with COVID-19 guidelines.