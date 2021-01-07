Entertainment guide: Jan. 8

YAM announces plans for Art Auction 53
Yellowstone Art Auction 53 will be held virtually. The largest in the region, the art auction raises crucial support for the exhibits and educational programs the museum presents to the community year-round.
More than 800 works of art were submitted for jurying to this year’s exhibition, setting a record, and welcoming new artists from around the country.
“We are so impressed by the quality and diversity this exhibition will display. We want to ensure that these works are showcased to our community and the surrounding regions, both in person, and online,” organizers said in an email.
Opening night is Friday, Jan. 22, with the online bidding platform going live at 5 p.m. That will be the first chance for individuals to view the work in person and online, and the first chance to bid on work via a buy-it-now platform.
The museum will also host intimate "quick-finish" events on a weekly basis leading up to the big night, giving the public an opportunity to watch artists complete work in real-time. The works will be auctioned during the portion of the event. The exhibit and bidding culminate on Saturday, March 6.
All events will be in compliance with COVID-19 guidelines.
For ticket information or to view the art, go to artmuseum.org/engage/yellowstone-art-auction.
Tickets are also available by texting “YAA53Tix” to 1-406-300-3730.
NOVA announces two winter classes
NOVA’s Resident Music Director Dulais Rhys will teach a virtual class series about the iconic pop group The Beatles, beginning on Jan. 13, 2021, and running until March 30, 2021. The class will meet virtually on Tuesday evenings from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Students will take a musical journey, exploring aspects of The Beatles music and learning about rhythm, note recognition, harmony, and more!
The Beatles class is for music lovers of all ages, not just children of the 1960s. Cost is $20 per class/per student or $100/per student for the entire series, including online access. By registering for the entire series, students save $20. For more information about the class and to register, visit www.novabillings.org, click on “Education” or contact Dodie Rife, managing producer, at producer@novabillings.org.
NOVA is also offering a writing class for kids: Isolation During a Pandemic: Kids Speak! Kids have seen incredible change this year--switching from in-person to online classes, not seeing their friends, and having to wear masks. Our kids have experienced a lot. How do they feel about it? What has been their experience? What have they learned?
This is a chance for kids (ages 6-18) to explore their time during COVID and express what they’ve been going through. They will also learn valuable writing skills such as journaling, narrative, and script writing.
The class will be taught virtually by DeLaney Hardy. The class starts Jan. 13, 2021, at 5:30 p.m. It meets each Wednesday. The final performance date is April 21. The cost is $100 for the class. To register, contact NOVA Center for the Performing Art at producer@novabillings.org.
MSUB’s own play integral role in anthology publication
Two of Montana State University Billings’ own have recently participated in the creation of a new anthology, Poetics for the More-than-Human World.
MSUB English Professor, Dr. Bernard Quetchenbach, co-edited the recently published book alongside Mary Newell and Sarah Nolan. Through an internship opportunity, MSUB undergraduate student Brie Barron is credited for book design.
In 2018, Quetchenbach joined the team as co-editor after accepting an invitation from Newell. The initial project was published as a special issue of the journal Dispatches from the Poetry Wars. “Early on, we started thinking of it also as a print book,” comments Quetchenbach.
The anthology, which focuses on the expanding field of Eco poetics, is over 500 pages long and features 140 contributors representing North and South America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Oceana. Many of the contributors are poets, joined by several commentators and artists who collaborated on illustrated works. The collection also includes works contributed by members of several indigenous peoples.
Four poet laureates are featured in the anthology including Bernard Noel of France, Rae Armantrout of the United States, George Kalamaras of Indiana, and Montana laureate Melissa Kwasny. Writers Andy Melrose and Mark Rutter are notable figures in the anthology, both faculty at the University of Winchester, a partner institution of MSUB.
Barron was involved in both journal and book publications of the anthology as an intern for the Department of English, Philosophy and Modern Languages. She is currently a junior who is majoring in English with an emphasis in literature and minor in sociology.
“I am really grateful to have been a part of this project,” comments Barron. “Working so closely with the incredible authors that contributed to the anthology gave me the chance to really understand the process behind their pieces. As a literature major, it was a stellar opportunity to see that side of the work.”
Poetics for the More-than-Human World is published by Spuyten Duyvil Publishing of New York and can be purchased online directly from the press or at This House of Books in downtown Billings.