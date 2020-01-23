BSO&C performing 'Flat Stanley' family concert
The Billings Symphony Orchestra & Chorale will present its annual family concert, “Flat Stanley,” on Saturday, featuring the return of actor Tim Marrone. Showtime is noon at the Lincoln Center. Admission costs $5 for general seating.
Families can start the day at the Billings Public Library with Adventures in Music Day, the annual instrument petting zoo from 9 to 11:30 a.m. AiM Day is free to the public.
First published in the 1960s, “Flat Stanley” is a classic, fun tale of a boy with a difference. The story is timeless and still just as relevant — with its messages of acceptance, jealousy and good versus evil — in the modern world.
As “Flat Stanley” travels the globe with the orchestra, concert-goers can discover the cultures of the world through musical stories, instruments and songs, featuring music from all parts of the world. Selections include classics: Glière’s “Russian Sailor’s Dance,” Brahms’ “Hungarian Dance No. 5,” Offenbach’s “Can-Can,” and Copland’s famous “Hoe-Down” from “Rodeo.”
Marrone received his training at the Neighborhood Playhouse School of the Theatre in New York City and has appeared on stage throughout the Northeast, most recently in the Baltimore/Washington, D.C., area. For 10 years, he served as a founding member of the Maryland-based clown/theater troupe Theatricks, according to a press release from BSO&C.
For more information, including concert lesson plans and activities, go to billingssymphony.org/family-concert-flat-stanley.
Canyon Creek String Ensemble seeks musicians
The Canyon Creek String Ensemble has openings for string players, especially violinists and string bassists, for its spring season.
Rehearsals take place from 7 to 9 p.m. on Mondays at Mayflower Congregational Church, 2940 Poly Drive. The group plans a concert in April.
Founded in 2015 by Billings-area music instructors, the CCSE performs a wide range of popular classical music and has attracted dedicated amateur and professional musicians from throughout the region, according to a press release from the group.
To schedule an interview to join the ensemble, contact Michelle Odermott, artistic director, by emailing michelle@mozartnotezart.com or calling 696-4205.
HaltForce Art Collective hosting panel discussion
Dance artists and educators Bess Snyder Fredlund, Bess Pilcher Lovec and Betty Loos will offer an evening of reflection and storytelling about some of the dance arts history in Montana, as seen from their vantage point.
The public is invited to hear from each artist on their entry into the dance arts, their collegiate and professional careers, as well as their connection to the art community today, according to a press release from HaltForce Art Collective.
The discussion will take place from 7:30 to 9 p.m. on Tuesday at Art House Cinema & Pub. An informal Q&A will follow.
Admission is free, but seating is limited. Reservations and more information about the panelists are available online at haltforceartcollective.com/reflections.
Montana Rep presents Orson Welles’ ‘War of The Worlds’
Alberta Bair Theater will welcome back Montana Repertory Theatre, after a year-long hiatus from touring, with its re-imagining of Orson Welles’ classic story "The War of The Worlds," which terrified a nation when first broadcast on radio in 1938.
The performance will take place at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday at Petro Theatre.
Directed by Caitlin O’Connell under the artistic direction of Michael Legg, five actors perform 25 roles in this infamous radio play, based on the novel by H. G. Wells that had many listeners convinced an actual alien invasion of Earth was taking place.
Tickets cost $37 each, or $20 for students with valid student I.D.
Grant offered to benefit indigenous arts
The Montana Community Foundation recently announced the opening of a grant cycle to benefit Montana indigenous, folk, traditional and media arts. Grants ranging from $500 to $1,500 will be made from the William B. Pratt Endowment Fund, established at MCF.
The fund is a legacy gift to the people of Montana to help tell and share stories — especially stories yet untold — about Montana’s arts, culture, and history, and to learn about the traditional art forms and cultures of this unique state.
William “Bill” Pratt, a former employee at MCF, established the endowment because of his life-long interest in indigenous, folk and traditional arts, with experience as a musician working in the folk tradition and as a living history and production artisan in forged iron. Pratt established the fund as a legacy gift, but hopes through this grant process he can see some of the impact of his legacy in Montana and on the arts community while he is living, according to a press release from MCF.
Applications will be accepted through Tuesday, March 31.
For more information, or to apply, go to mtcf.org/william-b-pratt-fund.
Institute for Peace Studies plans Luau Maluhia Gala
The Institute for Peace Studies at Rocky Mountain College will present the Luau Maluhia Gala at the Hilton Garden Inn on Feb. 29, in celebration of the institute’s 30th year in the community and to raise funds for its upcoming Festival of Cultures. Doors will open at 6 p.m.
The event will feature a dinner at 7 p.m. with live entertainment by Jorion Lokken on the ukulele, plus a silent auction and wine raffle, according to a press release from the institute.
The organization works to promote peace and diversity throughout Yellowstone County with the annual Festival of Cultures and many other community outreach programs. Proceeds from Luau Maluhia Gala will go directly to fund the 27th Festival of Cultures, taking place June 28 on the Rocky Mountain College Green.
Admission to the Luau Maluhia Gala costs $50 per individual or $350 per table of eight. Tickets are available at the Institute for Peace Studies office or online at rocky.edu/peacestudies.