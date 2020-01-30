Entertainment guide: Jan. 31

‘Inspire Your Heart with Art’ at library
Billings Public Library will host the free "Inspire Your Heart with Art" in the library’s community room from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Friday.
In a press release, the library invited community members to release their inner Michelangelo and enjoy a night of learning about several kinds of art media. Attendees may bring their own projects or explore something new with the library’s craft and art supplies.
For more information, call the library at 657-8258.
Metropolitan Opera's 'Live in HD' series continues
A special series featuring operas performed at the Metropolitan Opera House will continue with a screening of the Gershwins' “Porgy and Bess” on Saturday at AMC Classic Shiloh 14. Showtime for the 2020 production starring Eric Owens and Angel Blue in the title roles is 10:55 a.m.
According to AMC’s website, the "Live in HD" series from the Metropolitan Opera House will continue with other 2020 productions including:
- “Agrippina” on Feb. 29.
- “Der Fliegende Holländer” on March 14.
- “Tosca” on April 11.
- “Maria Stuarda” on May 9.
For tickets or more information, go to amctheatres.com.
Prairie Handspinners Guild meeting at YAM
The Prairie Handspinners Guild will meet from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday in the Murdock room at Yellowstone Art Museum. A presentation from the "Shave Them to Save Them" program will offer information about Shetland sheep. A mentoring session for spinning and wool preparation will take place from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. In a press release, the guild encouraged attendees to bring handmade items for show-and-tell and a potluck dish to share. Everyone is welcome, and there is no cost to attend.
Carbon County Arts Gallery plan two new exhibits
The Carbon County Arts Guild & Depot Gallery will feature the “What Were You Wearing?” Survivor Art Installation, Feb. 1 to 29. The exhibit was brought to Red Lodge by the Domestic and Sexual Violence Services in partnership with the Sexual Assault Prevention and Education Center-University of Kansas, Lawrence.
The project was inspired by the poem, “What I Was Wearing,” written by Dr. Mary Simmerling. The installation was developed in 2013 by Jen Brockman and Dr. Mary Wyandt-Hiebert, and shown at the University of Arkansas in 2014. The exhibit was also on display at the Montana State University Billings Library in 2019.
Wyandt-Hiebert and Brockman had worked as sexual violence and intimate partner violence survivor advocates for over a decade when the installation was created. The poem inspired the installation, but it didn’t give voice to the “What were you wearing?” question — a myth and one of many pervasive narratives used to blame survivors and justify perpetrators.
Stories for the project were donated by survivors. Clothing in the installation is not the actual clothing worn by the survivor; they are recreations of the stories that were donated. The goal of the installation is for participants to see themselves reflected in not only the outfits, but also the stories, according to a press release from the guild. The realization can move people away from blaming victims for violence and place responsibility where it belongs, on those who caused harm.
Also on display at the Carbon County Arts Guild & Depot will be “Jerry Rankin: Golden Sunlight,” an exhibit of new work by Whitehall artist Jerry Rankin. The traveling exhibit will be on view Feb. 1 to March 30.
Rankin is one of Montana’s most significant living artists. He was mentored by two great artists in Montana’s early Modernists art movement, Rudy Autio and Robert DeWeese. During his decades-long career, he was also an art teacher in Great Falls and professor in Alaska. Endless curiosity led Rankin to develop a distinct visual language and investigations of the natural world.
An opening reception for both exhibits will take place at the guild from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 7.
For more information, go to carboncountydepotgallery.org.
MSU Billings Jazz Festival features clinics, concert
The public is invited to the MSU Billings Jazz Festival, with clinics and an evening concert featuring Dontae Winslow on Friday, Feb. 7. Organizers said the vision of the MSU Billings Jazz Festival is the education of students and directors, and exposure to high-level artistry.
This year’s artists include:
- Featured artist Dontae Winslow.
- Clinician Rob Kohler, bass.
- Clinician Zach Paris, drummer.
- Clinician Craig Hall, jazz guitar and jazz bass.
- Clinician Scott Jeppesen, sax.
- Clinician Lara Moline, jazz vocalist.
Middle school, high school, college, community and other groups are welcome for adjudication at any level in the categories of combos, big bands, rock/blues/modern ensembles, concert band performing jazz selections, vocal jazz or a capella, chamber ensembles and more. Each ensemble will be allotted 45-60 minutes of performance and adjudication time, which will occur in the same location.
Ensemble adjudication and clinics in Cisel Hall and Petro Theatre will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Registration is available online at msubillings.edu/jazz.
The concert with featured artist Dontae Winslow, the MSU Billings Jazz Ensemble and guest clinicians will be from 7 to 9 p.m. at Petro Theatre.
Winslow's music is an eclectic mix of jazz, blues, funk, classical film score and hip-hop soul.
He trained in music at the Baltimore School for the Arts high school. In four years, he attained bachelor’s and master’s degrees in classical music performance from the Peabody Conservatory of John's Hopkins University. Winslow also completed studies at USC under film composer Terence Blanchard, pianist Herbie Hancock, string arranger Jeremy Lubbock, and trumpeter Gary Grant at the Thelonious Monk Institute of Jazz on a fellowship.
His work includes of jazz improvisation, music production, film composing, performance clinics and touring. Recently, he has scored orchestral arrangements for Eminem on “Saturday Night Live,” the MTV Euro Awards world premiere of “Walk On Water” featuring Skylar Grey, and Eminem at Coachella 2018 featuring Dr. Dre. Winslow has toured with Justin Timberlake, Jay-Z, Jill Scott, Queen Latifah, Common, Neyo, D’Angelo, Christina Aguilera, Lauryn Hill and Snoop Dogg.
His awards include:
- The Jon Faddis Musical Merit Award in 1992.
- The Marvin Hamlisch Search for a Star Award in 1996.
- The John Lennon international songwriting competition for children’s music in 2002.
- The Young Maestro Award from The Peabody Conservatory of The Johns Hopkins University in 2012.
Admission to the concert is $10 and free for MSUB students with a valid student ID.
BSO&C receiving National Endowment for the Arts grant
The Billings Symphony Orchestra & Chorale has been approved for a $10,000 Challenge America grant to support “West Side Story: Symphony Concert Version.” The project will bring the modern retelling of Romeo and Juliet to area Title 1 schools. "West Side Story" illustrates the racism that confronted the Latino and specifically Puerto Rican residents in New York.
The Challenge America funding offers support primarily to small and mid-sized organizations for projects that extend the reach of the arts to populations that have limited access to the arts because of geography, ethnicity, economics or disability.
“We are delighted to receive support from the NEA. It allows us to continue to inspire people from the underserved communities though our music programs,” said Ignacio Barrón Viela, BSO&C executive director, in a press release. “Our educational outreach programs include artist talks about diversity, equality, and inclusion. We will visit schools, community organizations and correctional facilities. We are excited to perform ‘West Side Story’ for the first time in Montana.”
In 1957, “West Side Story” broke the mold of the American musical by addressing violence, racism, poverty and intolerance — issues still prevalent today — with a riveting musical score.
The performance will include artists from Broadway, national and international tours. The artists will engage students and others by combining musical coaching with discussions about racism and diversity.