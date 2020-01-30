Entertainment guide: Jan. 31

Wyandt-Hiebert and Brockman had worked as sexual violence and intimate partner violence survivor advocates for over a decade when the installation was created. The poem inspired the installation, but it didn’t give voice to the “What were you wearing?” question — a myth and one of many pervasive narratives used to blame survivors and justify perpetrators.

Stories for the project were donated by survivors. Clothing in the installation is not the actual clothing worn by the survivor; they are recreations of the stories that were donated. The goal of the installation is for participants to see themselves reflected in not only the outfits, but also the stories, according to a press release from the guild. The realization can move people away from blaming victims for violence and place responsibility where it belongs, on those who caused harm.

Also on display at the Carbon County Arts Guild & Depot will be “Jerry Rankin: Golden Sunlight,” an exhibit of new work by Whitehall artist Jerry Rankin. The traveling exhibit will be on view Feb. 1 to March 30.

