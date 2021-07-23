Entertainment guide: July 23

St. John's concert series presents The Lil Smokies July 22
The Lil Smokies are set to perform in the summer concert series on Thursday, July 22 at 7 p.m., at the Miller Pavilion. Appropriate COVID-19 precautions will be followed.
This season there will be no St. John’s BBQ nor openers on Town Square. You are welcome to bring your own picnic dinner. Food trucks will be available. For more St. John’s Summer Concert information go to https://www.stjohnsunited.org/ or https://www.facebook.com/stjohnsmt
Margie Prokop, Director of Community Events, mprokop@sjlm.org 406-655-5218.
Cimarron Band announces live shows
The Cimarron Band will be playing at the Bull and Bear Saloon, 19 N Broadway, in Red Lodge on Friday, July 23, from 8:30 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Cimarron Band will be at the Elks Club, 934 Lewis Ave, in Billings on Saturday, July 24, from 7 to 11 p.m.
7th Avenue Band announces live show July 23
The 7th Avenue Band will be at The Squire Lounge on Friday, July 23, and Saturday, July 24, starting at 8:30 p.m. both nights.
'The Children' presented by Alberta Bair Theater August 14, 15
The Yellowstone Repertory Theatre announced their production of 'The Children' will be performed at the Alberta Bair Theater on Saturday, August 14, at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, August 15, 3 p.m.
Tickets are $22 for adults, and $17 students. Additional fees by the phone and ABT Website. No processing fees at the ABT Box Office Window, Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets are on sale now.
Cadillac Jax presents Larry Lagge & The Alibi Band July 23
Larry Lagge & The Alibi Band are set to perform live at Cadillac Jax on Friday, July 23, from 7 to 10 p.m. All ages are welcome.
People's Community Outreach annual picnic July 31
People's Community Outreach is having their 5th Annual Picnic in the Park event on Saturday, July 31, at South Park from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. They are still looking for volunteers.