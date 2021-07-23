Entertainment guide: July 23

St. John's concert series presents The Lil Smokies July 22

The Lil Smokies are set to perform in the summer concert series on Thursday, July 22 at 7 p.m., at the Miller Pavilion. Appropriate COVID-19 precautions will be followed.

This season there will be no St. John’s BBQ nor openers on Town Square. You are welcome to bring your own picnic dinner. Food trucks will be available. For more St. John’s Summer Concert information go to https://www.stjohnsunited.org/ or https://www.facebook.com/stjohnsmt

Margie Prokop, Director of Community Events, mprokop@sjlm.org 406-655-5218.

Cimarron Band announces live shows

The Cimarron Band will be playing at the Bull and Bear Saloon, 19 N Broadway, in Red Lodge on Friday, July 23, from 8:30 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Cimarron Band will be at the Elks Club, 934 Lewis Ave, in Billings on Saturday, July 24, from 7 to 11 p.m.

7th Avenue Band announces live show July 23

The 7th Avenue Band will be at The Squire Lounge on Friday, July 23, and Saturday, July 24, starting at 8:30 p.m. both nights.

'The Children' presented by Alberta Bair Theater August 14, 15