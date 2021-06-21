Entertainment guide: June 18

Columbus Senior Center to host jam session
Columbus Senior Center will host a jam session Saturday, June 19 at 1:30 p.m. at 620 Palladium in Columbus. Bring your instruments and dancing shoes. There will be a potluck and beverages provided.
Pompeys Pillar holding free star party
Enjoy stargazing with rangers, an astrophotography presentation, bat presentation, and learn how to preserve and protect dark skies. Bring a flashlight (red light if you have one), insect repellent, warm clothes, and a folding chair or blanket. Contact Pompeys Pillar National Monument for more information, 406-875-2400.
7th Avenue Band announces live shows
Join 7th Avenue Bands for their first outdoor show of 2021 at the patio at Fort Rockvale on Friday, June 25 from 8 p.m. to 12 a.m.
7th Avenue Band will be at Cadillac Jack’s on Saturday, June 26, from 6 to 9 p.m. for the Summer Concert Series.
Community Theatre returns in Livingston
The Shane Lalani Center for the Arts announced the return of community theater with six outdoor performances of "Forever Plaid" from July 23 through Aug. 1.
"Forever Plaid" runs two weekends only, from July 23 through Aug. 1. Performances take place on the outdoor stage at the Shane Lalani Center for the Arts in Livingston. Show times are Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m. Tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for seniors and college students, and $10 for youth 17 and under. Fixed seating and “bring-your-own chair” seating available. Reservations are available at theshanecenter.org or by calling the Shane Center box office at 406-222-1420.
Pub Station presents GWAR, Napalm Death, others
GWAR, Napalm Death, Eyehategod are set to perform Monday, December 6 at Pub Station Ballroom, 2502 First Avenue North. Doors open at 7 p.m. and show starts at 8 p.m. Tickets are $30 in advance and $35 the day of. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 18 at 10 a.m.
The Allman Betts Band is set to perform Wednesday, Sept. 15, at Pub Station Ballroom. Doors open at 7 p.m. and show starts at 8 p.m. Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 the day of. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 18 at 10 a.m.
Langhorne Slim is set to perform Saturday, Aug. 7, at Red Oxx Events Lawn, 324 N 13th St. Doors open at 5 p.m. and show starts at 6 p.m. Tickets are $27 in advance and the day of. Tickets go on sale Thursday, June 17 at 10 a.m.
Blackhawk is set to perform Friday, Aug. 27, at Red Oxx Events Lawn, 324 N 13th St. Doors open at 5 p.m. and show starts at 6 p.m. Tickets are $36 in advance and the day of. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 18 at 10 a.m.
Tickets available at thepubstation.com, Pub Station Taproom, by calling (919) 653–0443, or day of show at the Red Oxx gate (if still available).
Cimarron Band announces live shows
Cimarron Band will perform at the High Horse Saloon, 3953 Montana Avenue, on Friday, June 18, and Saturday, June 19, from 9 p.m. to 1:15 a.m.
Other shows include:
• The Elks Lodge, 943 Lewis Avenue, Saturday June 26, from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.
• Snow Creek Saloon in Red Lodge on Saturday, July 3, and Sunday July 4, from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.
• Levity Bar & Bistro on Friday, July 9, from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
• Snow Creek Saloon in Red Lodge on Thursday, July 15, from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.
• "Rock the Block" in Laurel, at the Laurel Town Square on Friday, July 16, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
• Elks Lodge, 943 Lewis Avenue, on Saturday, July 24, 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Josephine Crossing Summer Concert Series returns
The Josephine Crossing Summer Concert Series returns, kicking off Tuesday, June 22 with Wes Urbaniak and the Mountain Folk, to benefit Young Poets. Come enjoy this free event, courtesy of The Neighborhood at Josephine Crossing.
Jessica Eve will open the evening at 5 p.m., and the Mountain Folk take the stage at 6 p.m. The Young Poets crew will be there to discuss their writing in the schools program and opportunities to bring Young Poets into a school near you.
There will also be a bounce house for the kids, and food food trucks including Montana Melt, Rollin’ Ritos, It’s Roasted, and Snowie. Beer and wine will also be available, hosted by the West End Exchange Club.
Josephine Crossing is at 1815 Lost Creek Road.
Live music at Moose Lodge June 22
Jim, Tammy, and Ed are set to perform Tuesday, June 22 at Moose Lodge, 131 Calhoun Lane from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Indigo Collaborations presents PT’s community BBQ
Indigo Collaborations will present PT’s first Community BBQ Give Back, taking place at Highland Park at 3715 2nd Ave S, one block from Kings Hat on June 26, and featuring live music from Josh Walker and Mellow Mike on the 1’s and 2’s.
The event will include free hot dogs, raffling children's bikes gifts baskets, and other prizes. We will also be raising money for Xtreme Mobility Camps (XMO) by selling full BBQ plates and selling raffle tickets for awesome prizes.
Montana Renaissance Festival presents marketplace
The Montana Renaissance Festival and Zoo Montana will be sponsoring monthly Medieval Market Places in side the Zoo grounds on the third Saturday of each month from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Not quite a Renn Faire but not your typical Farmer’s Market, your favorite merchants, vendors, demonstrators, and performers will be on hand to keep you acquainted with a miniature version of Faire, or “Son of Faire." Your regular Zoo Montana entry fee will cover you for the day, so drop by, visit with your Renn Friends and enjoy a day at the zoo.
Live Music at the R Club Lounge
R Club Lounge announces live music by Paul Lee Kupfer on Friday, June 25, at 8 p.m. The show is ages 21 and up and there is no cover charge.
Edd Enders Art Retrospective Exhibit
Montana contemporary artist Edd Enders announces the most comprehensive retrospective exhibition of his paintings will take place in Livingston June 18-19, 2021. The exhibit will feature 70 canvases from 1989 to present and include early work, large scale paintings, self-portraits, urban and rural scenes, and recent surreal work. Many of the paintings have never before been exhibited.
The exhibit is free and open to the public at the Dink Bruce building, 120 East Park at the corner of B Street, in downtown Livingston on Friday, June 18 from 1 to 8 p.m. and Saturday, June 19 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. There will be a brief artist discussion at 6 p.m. on Friday, June 18.