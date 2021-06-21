Entertainment guide: June 18

Columbus Senior Center to host jam session

Columbus Senior Center will host a jam session Saturday, June 19 at 1:30 p.m. at 620 Palladium in Columbus. Bring your instruments and dancing shoes. There will be a potluck and beverages provided.

Pompeys Pillar holding free star party

Enjoy stargazing with rangers, an astrophotography presentation, bat presentation, and learn how to preserve and protect dark skies. Bring a flashlight (red light if you have one), insect repellent, warm clothes, and a folding chair or blanket. Contact Pompeys Pillar National Monument for more information, 406-875-2400.

7th Avenue Band announces live shows

Join 7th Avenue Bands for their first outdoor show of 2021 at the patio at Fort Rockvale on Friday, June 25 from 8 p.m. to 12 a.m.

7th Avenue Band will be at Cadillac Jack’s on Saturday, June 26, from 6 to 9 p.m. for the Summer Concert Series.

Community Theatre returns in Livingston

The Shane Lalani Center for the Arts announced the return of community theater with six outdoor performances of "Forever Plaid" from July 23 through Aug. 1.