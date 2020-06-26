Entertainment guide: June 26

Symphony in the Park to be presented virtually
The Billings Symphony Orchestra & Chorale will host its annual Symphony in the Park virtually this year.
In a press release, BSOC invited the community to join online to hear “The Star Spangled Banner,” performed by members of the BSOC brass section, along with some favorite pops performances and more.
Symphony in the Park is a free event. To access the event, go to billingssymphony.org to sign up. Registrants will be sent an email with access instructions.
New screenings set at the Babcock and Art House
The Babcock Theatre and Art House Cinema & Pub offer two new screenings through July 2, with six showings of each film.
The Babcock Theatre will feature the 1978 classic “Superman,” starring Christopher Reeve and Margot Kidder.
Seating at the Babcock is currently limited to 200 people per screening.
The Art House Cinema & Pub will feature “Do the Right Thing.”
Spike Lee's controversial “Do the Right Thing” feels as relevant today as it did in 1989. Pre-dating Rodney King’s murder and the LA riots, this day-in-the-life look at racial tensions in the Bedford-Stuyvesant district of Brooklyn has sparked countless debates and pegged Spike Lee as both a radical fearmonger and a poetic genius. Outlandishly funny, deeply moving and uncomfortably tense, “Do the Right Thing” is a staunch reminder of how cinematic art can reflect life and experiences outside our own.
A portion of each “Do the Right Thing” ticket sold will be donated in support of the Equal Justice Initiative.
Seating at the Art House is currently limited to 20. Movie-goers must adhere to the theaters’ safety guidelines.
For tickets and showtimes at both venues, go to arthousebillings.com or call 601-1241. For more information about the Equal Justice Initiative, go to eji.org.
Cameron Records hosting free movie nights
Cameron Records invites the community to free movie nights every Thursday at 8 p.m. New and classic films will be shown on Cameron Records’ giant projector screen.
No outside food or drink allowed, but snacks and beverages are available for purchase, according to an email from the organization.
To find out what movie will be shown next, call Cameron Records at 406-534-3423.
Cameron Records is located at 1440 Central Ave.
Windy Flats Gallery opening for summer
Starting June 27, Windy Flats Gallery in Nye will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through Aug. 26.
Edward Barta, traditional silver black-and-white photographer and gallery owner, created new work during his travels around Montana, including the Stillwater Valley.
The gallery’s newest artists this summer are Gordon McConnell and Connie Herberg, according to a press release from Windy Flats.
Returning artists and artisans are Tom Wolfe, David Bakken, Linda Bakken, Barbara Bryan, Alaina Buffalo Spirit, Sandy Dvarskis, Candace Forrette, Sandy Fox, Greg Hogan, George Keatling, Alaina Larson, Susan Leaverton, Beau Malia, Gretchen Marlin, Jean Posusta, Sunny Sky Red Star, Marcia Selsor, Carrie Sharp, Nancy Story, Brownie Snyder, Karen Tanner, Jennifer Tolton and Jim Vincent.
The gallery is adhering to updated COVID-19 precautions as recommended by the CDC, the State of Montana, and Stillwater County Public Health.
Scheduled visits are encouraged. To schedule, call 406-780-9003 or 406-328-4722.
Windy Flats Gallery is located at 259 Limestone Road in Nye.
Fort Peck Summer Theatre makes change to 2020 lineup
Fort Peck Summer Theatre recently announced a change in this year’s lineup. “The Big Zany Family Friendly Variety Hour” will run July 24-Aug. 9, replacing the previously scheduled “Working.” The change is due to continued challenges caused by COVID-19, according to a press release from FPST.
Inspired by “Laugh In” and “The Ed Sullivan Show,” “The Big Zany Family Friendly Variety Hour” features iconic music, dance sequences, comedy sketches, historic tributes and many more surprises in a live theatrical extravaganza. Audiences can expect appearances by many FPST alumni, plus local and audience favorites featured over three uniquely themed weekends:
- Outside the Box: July 24-26. Audiences can see things from a different angle, explore in unique ways and be silly, with an innovative musical anthology that encourages imaginations to run wild.
- Christmas in July: July 31-Aug. 2. Heartwarming and nostalgic interpretations of favorite classics, as well as some modern material about the pressures, excitement and bustle of the holidays.
- Let’s Go to the Movies: Aug. 7-9. From timeless black-and-white Oscar winners, to modern day blockbusters, FPST will honor the magic of the movies.
The rest of the 2020 line up remains as previously announced, according to a press release from FPST. The full season schedule includes:
- “The Sunshine Boys:” July 3-12.
- Ed Asner in “God Help Us:” July 17-19
- “The Big Zany Family Friendly Variety Hour:” July 24-Aug. 9.
- “Love Letters:” Aug. 14-16
- “Wait Until Dark:” Aug. 21-Sept. 6
For more information about the shows, or for tickets, call 406-526-9943 or go to fortpecktheatre.org.
