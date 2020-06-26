Entertainment guide: June 26

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Symphony in the Park to be presented virtually

The Billings Symphony Orchestra & Chorale will host its annual Symphony in the Park virtually this year.

In a press release, BSOC invited the community to join online to hear “The Star Spangled Banner,” performed by members of the BSOC brass section, along with some favorite pops performances and more.

Symphony in the Park is a free event. To access the event, go to billingssymphony.org to sign up. Registrants will be sent an email with access instructions.

New screenings set at the Babcock and Art House

The Babcock Theatre and Art House Cinema & Pub offer two new screenings through July 2, with six showings of each film.

The Babcock Theatre will feature the 1978 classic “Superman,” starring Christopher Reeve and Margot Kidder.

Seating at the Babcock is currently limited to 200 people per screening.

The Art House Cinema & Pub will feature “Do the Right Thing.”