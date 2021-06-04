Entertainment guide: June 4

Pub Station presents Robert Earl Keen
Pub Station presents Robert Earl Keen: Feelin’ Good Again Tour at Red Oxx Events Lawn, 324 N 13th St, on Tuesday, July 27, 2021. Tickets are $39.50 and go on sale Friday, June 4 at 10 a.m.
Tickets available at thepubstation.com, Pub Station Taproom(2502 First Avenue North), by calling (919) 653 – 0443, or day of show at the Red Oxx gate (if still available - 324 N 13th St)
Alberta Bair Theater presents: Josh Turner
Country music artist Josh Turner is set to perform live at Alberta Bair Theater, 2801 3rd Avenue North, on Thursday, September 30, 2021.
Tickets go on sale Friday, June 11 at 10 a.m. Tickets can be purchased at https://www.albertabairtheater.org/buy-tickets/.
First Friday Art Walk at Red Lodge Roosevelt Center
First Friday Art Walk on June 4 from 5 to 9 p.m. and Open Studio Saturday on June 5 from 1 to 6 p.m. The Roosevelt Center supports the local arts community by providing space for Performances, Art and Conferences at 519 Broadway Ave S.
Live music at Moose Lodge
Family Tradition to perform live at Moose Lodge, 131 Calhoun Lane, on Tuesday, June 8 from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. There is no cover charge and the event is open to the public.
Live music at Thirsty Street Brewing Co at The Garage
June 4: Listening Room 7 to 9 p.m., $5
Join some of Billings' best singer songwriters for an intimate evening in a listening room setting where songs and the stories behind them are central.
Featuring: Brian Zoller, Almeda Bradshaw and Scott Moore
June 5: Stone Yellow 8 to 10 p.m., $5
Stone Yellow is a four piece band out of Sidney, MT that plays a variety of classic tunes from the last five decades.
June 11: Tim Nordstrom 6 to 8 p.m., $5
- Composed and performed original music arranged for orchestra with the Billings symphony
- AMA top 100
June 12: Cole & the Thornes 8 to 10 p.m., $10
Cole & the Thornes of Bozeman, MT are a Mountain-Reggae gypsy infused soul band.
Toucan Gallery to feature new work by Samantha French
Toucan Gallery on Montana Avenue in downtown Billings will feature new paintings by Billings-based, mixed-media artist, Samantha French, during the month of June. This show will open on Saturday, June 5, with a reception from 2 to 4 p.m.
Since receiving a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree with an emphasis in drawing and painting from the University of Montana in 2015, French has worked in a variety of professional art gallery positions before she recently stepped away to fully focus on her own art making. As an artist from Montana, her work embraces, interprets, and expresses the natural world of which she is a dedicated explorer, both on and off the canvas. Toucan Gallery is located at 2505 Montana Avenue and online at www.toucanarts.com