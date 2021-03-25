Entertainment guide: March 26

Annual SpringFest at the Moss Mansion to be held on August 21

The 33rd Annual SpringFest juried art festival at the Moss Mansion Museum is slated for August 21 this year. In order to be the best stewards possible, to protect the health of the artists, entertainers, volunteers and staff as well as thousands of guests, Executive Director Jenna Peete and SpringFest Chairwoman Stacey Jacobs shared the decision to move the popular springtime event to later in the summer again this year.

The application deadline was initially set for March 26 but has been extended to April 23. Applicants are welcome to contact Stacey Jacobs with questions through the contact points listed on the application material, which is available at the Moss Mansion or can be found online at www.mossmansion.com/calendar (application link on August 21).

Billings Youth Orchestra to Celebrate Spring with a Live Concert

The Billings Youth Orchestra (BYO) will celebrate spring with a live concert¬ at 3 p.m. Sunday March 28 at the Lockwood Performing Arts Center, 1932 Old US Highway 87, Billings. Social distancing guidelines will be in effect and face masks are required in the center. The concert also will be livestreamed on the BYO website, billingsyouthorchestra.org.