Entertainment guide: March 26

Annual SpringFest at the Moss Mansion to be held on August 21
The 33rd Annual SpringFest juried art festival at the Moss Mansion Museum is slated for August 21 this year. In order to be the best stewards possible, to protect the health of the artists, entertainers, volunteers and staff as well as thousands of guests, Executive Director Jenna Peete and SpringFest Chairwoman Stacey Jacobs shared the decision to move the popular springtime event to later in the summer again this year.
The application deadline was initially set for March 26 but has been extended to April 23. Applicants are welcome to contact Stacey Jacobs with questions through the contact points listed on the application material, which is available at the Moss Mansion or can be found online at www.mossmansion.com/calendar (application link on August 21).
Billings Youth Orchestra to Celebrate Spring with a Live Concert
The Billings Youth Orchestra (BYO) will celebrate spring with a live concert¬ at 3 p.m. Sunday March 28 at the Lockwood Performing Arts Center, 1932 Old US Highway 87, Billings. Social distancing guidelines will be in effect and face masks are required in the center. The concert also will be livestreamed on the BYO website, billingsyouthorchestra.org.
The concert will kick off with the Preludio Strings, conducted by Barb Kirk, performing the Russian Music Box, Fandango, and an excerpt from Tchaikovsky’s 1812 Overture. The Concert Orchestra, under the direction of Lindsey Selman, will perform “Dance of the Tumblers” from the Snow Maiden, tunes from the Pirates of the Caribbean, Scottish Mist, and Boreas “The Cold, North Wind”.
Seven graduating BYO seniors will be recognized during the concert. They are: Allie Bullman, cello; Anna Hilkemann, violin; Kendahl Hinthorne, violin; Daphne Hogan, violin; Elizabeth Johnson, violin; Kaylee Stubbs, viola; and Brynn Turnquist, viola. As a gift to BYO’s supportive community of families, music teachers and friends, the usual $15 per person concert ticket price has been waived, however cash, check and credit card donations will be accepted at the door.
David Correa presents senior capstone exhibition at MSUB
David Correa will be presenting a collection of paintings for his senior capstone exhibition, titled "Some Things Never Change," from March 13 through March 26, 2021 in the student art gallery on the Montana State University Billings campus.
Correa, an Air Force veteran, has been a resident of Billings for most of his life and has been an undergraduate pursuing his bachelor’s degree since 2018. He has a lifelong passion for art and hopes to showcase this passion and humor through this exhibition and a continual pursuit of the arts.These paintings help to summarize and highlight the skills and knowledge Correa has obtained through his journey in the Bachelor of Fine Arts program at MSU Billings.
NOVA Center for the Performing Arts and Rimrock Opera announce a “Tribute to Douglas Nagel”
A “Tribute to Douglas Nagel” to be held on Sunday, April 18th at 6:00PM. The event will focus on the many contributions that Billings native Doug Nagel has provided to our community. Doug was instrumental in developing Rimrock Opera Company which has provided operatic music since the year 2000 in Billings. With his powerful bass voice, he has performed on stage internationally and in numerous cities in the United States.
As a vocal teacher and college professor at MSU-Billings, Doug has guided many students towards careers in music education and performance. As a Board member for NOVA Center for the Performing Arts, Doug has contributed his expertise in organization, production and directing. We invite the public to NOVA to greet and wish Doug well with his retirement from teaching and plan to move to California. And if you are so inclined, Doug wishes that you make a donation to NOVA in his honor.
NOVA is located at 2317 Montana Avenue in Billings. For more information visit our website www.novabillings.org or by calling 406-591-9535 and follow us on Facebook.