Entertainment guide: Nov. 13

NOVA presents 'The Impresario'

Directed by Mary Ann Connors, “The Impresario” concerns the woes of an impresario, Mr. Scruples, who must put together a company of actors and singers while dealing with their whims, rivalries and pretensions. The company faces economic difficulties, which are ultimately solved thanks to the intervention of Mr. Angel, a banker, who persuades Scruples to audition Madame Goldentrill, Mr. Angel's lover. When Scruples is unimpressed, Mr. Angel introduces his rising star, Ms. Silverpeal, who insists on auditioning for the leading soprano role. The two ambitious singers confront Scruples about who the next prima donna will be, while Bluff attempts to reconcile matters. In the end, it is determined that art can thrive only through the peaceable cooperation of all their strengths.