Entertainment guide: Nov. 20

30th annual Red Lodge Christmas Stroll re-envisioned
Red Lodge’s annual Christmas Stroll will look a little different this year.
After meeting with health officials, organizers decided to extend the event’s normal hours to help with social distancing and added many other safety protocols.
This year’s stroll will take place from 4-8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Dec. 4-5.
The Blade Parade will take place at 5 p.m. on both nights.
Coffee with a Cop will be held at the Beartooth Elks Lodge #534 from 3-5 p.m. on Friday.
Also on Friday, the Blue Light Ceremony will start at Beartooth Elks Lodge at 5:30 p.m.
According to an email from the Red Lodge Area Chamber of Commerce, health officials discourage the free giving away of food and beverages inside stores this year, but nonprofit organizations will still be able to sell food and other items outside while following safety protocols.
No horse and wagon rides will be offered this year.
Fire pits for warming will be located in the parking lane on the east side of Broadway Avenue.
Broadway Avenue will be closed to traffic during the event.
Artist Atherton to lead ‘How to Hold an Elusive Memory’
The Yellowstone Art Museum will host the workshop “How to Hold an Elusive Memory” with artist Brooke Atherton from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday-Sunday.
On the first day, workshop participants will focus on basic surface design techniques and adding color in three different ways. Atherton will also lead a tour of her solo exhibition, “Mothers and Daughters,” which is on display at the YAM through Jan. 10, 2021.
On the second day, participants will assemble a 2D or 3D object, such as a wall hanging or book, with the materials prepared the day before, and add elements to personalize the pieces.
Atherton’s art is textile- and paper-based. She holds a BFA from Wright State University in Dayton, Ohio and was a YAM Artist-in Residence.
The workshop costs $140 for members, and $180 for nonmembers.
To register or for more information, go to artmuseum.org/adulted.
Babcock Theatre, Art House Cinema temporarily closed
The Babcock Theatre and Art House Cinema are temporarily closed.
An email from the venues announced the closure will continue through Nov. 26.
Individuals who purchased tickets for showtimes during the closure have been issued refunds, according to the email.
Both locations are scheduled to reopen on Friday, Nov. 27. Showtimes and more information are available at arthousebillings.com.
2021 Montana Cowboy Poetry Gathering & Western Music Rendezvous planned
This year’s Montana Cowboy Poetry Gathering & Western Music Rendezvous in Lewistown was canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Undaunted, however, participants and planners are optimistically preparing for this summer’s “Keepin’ It Cowboy” celebration in Lewistown, planned for Aug. 12-15, 2021.
Red Steagall, Poet Laureate of Texas and ultimate cowboy poet of the genre will perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14, at the Fergus Center for the Performing Arts. Steagall plans to bring two back-up singers to help him share his incomparable cowboy poetry, songs and stories at the Grand Stage Show. Opening the show will be humorist and poet Sareena Murnane of Choteau and The Carr Family Cowboy Band from Whitman, Nebraska.
Fergus High School will again be the daytime headquarters for the gathering. Throughout the weekend, over 50 hours of entertainment is scheduled, performed by more than 70 cowboy poets and western musicians. The Judith Mountain Players will perform a play, Western vendors and food vendors will be on site, and a raffle of vintage Western trappings and treasures will also take place.
Kicking off the weekend will be a Welcome Dinner & Talent Showcase at the Elks/Pine Meadows on Thursday evening.
Other events include:
- Jam ‘n Dance at the Elks/Pine Meadows on Friday night.
- The Charlie Russell Chew Choo dinner train on Friday.
- Cowboy Church at Celebration Community Fellowship Church on Sunday.
Information and tickets are available at The Lewistown Art Center, 406-535-8278. General admission tickets for Red Steagall are available online at montanacowboypoetrygathering.com. Tickets and more information are also available by calling 406-538-4575. Tickets already purchased for the canceled August 2020 show will be honored at the 2021 event.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!