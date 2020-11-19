Entertainment guide: Nov. 20

Individuals who purchased tickets for showtimes during the closure have been issued refunds, according to the email.

Both locations are scheduled to reopen on Friday, Nov. 27. Showtimes and more information are available at arthousebillings.com.

2021 Montana Cowboy Poetry Gathering & Western Music Rendezvous planned

This year’s Montana Cowboy Poetry Gathering & Western Music Rendezvous in Lewistown was canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Undaunted, however, participants and planners are optimistically preparing for this summer’s “Keepin’ It Cowboy” celebration in Lewistown, planned for Aug. 12-15, 2021.

Red Steagall, Poet Laureate of Texas and ultimate cowboy poet of the genre will perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14, at the Fergus Center for the Performing Arts. Steagall plans to bring two back-up singers to help him share his incomparable cowboy poetry, songs and stories at the Grand Stage Show. Opening the show will be humorist and poet Sareena Murnane of Choteau and The Carr Family Cowboy Band from Whitman, Nebraska.