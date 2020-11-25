Entertainment guide: Nov. 27

Rather than hosting an in-person event in December, the sale well-known to art aficionados will take place online, starting at 12:01 a.m. Monday, and ending at 11:59 p.m. Friday, Dec. 18.

Featured works are no larger than 16 square inches in two-dimensional form and 64 cubic inches in three-dimensional form.

Prices for all pieces are set at $8, $12 or $16 each. All payments are due at checkout, and shoppers cannot reserve items in their baskets.

All works will be available for pick up in the NWC art department after purchase.

When the sale starts, it will be accessible online at https://nwc.edu/4x4.

Billings Symphony Orchestra & Chorale moves to new office

The Billings Symphony Orchestra & Chorale's office has moved to its new location at 2820 Second Ave. N.

In an email, the symphony also announced the office will be closed Thursday-Friday in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday.