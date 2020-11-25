Entertainment guide: Nov. 27

MSUB's '2020 Juried Student Exhibition' on display
The Montana State University Billings “2020 Juried Student Exhibition” is on display on the second floor of McMullen Hall on campus through Thursday, March 25, 2021.
This annual exhibit is a professional development opportunity for MSUB students, offering experiences preparing artwork for gallery display and familiarizing them with the process of submitting work for a juried exhibition.
Exhibiting artists are: John Allenbaugh, Terrin Bisel, Lynn Borsum, Isabelle Carroll, Shannon Davids, Chloe Fields, Hannah Harsha, Peter Herzog, Ellen Kuntz, Vince Long, Liz May, Laura Meintjes, Terri Porta, Olivia Ruesch and Angel Shandy.
This year’s juror is Brittney Denham, an artist and art educator based in Sheridan, Wyoming. Denham teaches at Sheridan College, holds an MFA from Ohio State University and was a recent resident at UCross Foundation. Her artwork was included in the recent “North x Northwest Juried Exhibition” at Yellowstone Art Museum, has been exhibited nationally, and has been included in Frontiers: A Journal of Women Studies.
All currently enrolled part-time or full-time MSUB or City College students were invited through an open call to enter up to three artworks for consideration for inclusion in the exhibition. Artworks were blindly, and virtually, reviewed by the exhibition juror in March 2020.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the selection of awards for the exhibit and campus visit by Brittney Denham have been postponed, according to information on MSUB’s website.
For more information, go to msubillings.edu/gallery/2020-juried-student.htm.
DBA plans to Holly Days to spread holiday cheer
The Downtown Billings Alliance plans Holly Days, four days of downtown holiday happenings for the community. Taking place from Thursday, Dec. 3 through Sunday, Dec. 6, Holly Days will feature holiday specials, community-engaging art on display and special dinner and drink menu items at participating businesses.
COVID-19 precautions will be in place. Holly Days attendees are asked to refrain from congregating around crosswalks, sidewalks and inside and outside of businesses. Public hand washing stations are located at:
- At First Avenue North and North Broadway, in front of Big Dipper Ice Cream.
- On North Broadway, between Second Avenue North and Third Avenue North.
- On Third Avenue North 27th Street.
Holly Days is free to attend.
To see a list of participating businesses and for updates, go to the Holly Days 2020 Facebook page.
Mannheim Steamroller plans 2021 Billings stop
Holiday music lovers will have to wait a year to see their favorite Christmas songs performed live. For the first time in 35 years, Mannheim Steamroller will not be hitting the road for the annual Christmas tour. Scheduled to return to Billings, the tour has been pushed to 2021 and will make a stop at MetraPark on Nov. 19, 2021.
“We couldn’t be more excited to know that we will reunite with our many fans in 2021, sharing the Mannheim Steamroller Christmas experience,” said band founder Chip Davis in a press release.
The concert will be filled with classic Christmas hits from the Mannheim Steamroller Christmas repertoire paired with multimedia effects.
Davis’ first Christmas album of instrumental rock was released in 1984, and now more than 30 million Christmas albums have been sold, making Davis the top-selling Christmas artist of all time, ahead of Elvis.
Tickets go on sale Dec. 4 at the MetraPark Box Office, online at metrapark.com, and by calling 1-800-366-8538.
Northwest College hosting annual 4x4 Exhibit & Sale online
The perennially popular 4X4 Exhibit & Sale at Northwest College in Powell, Wyoming, will still take place this holiday season, but with a cyber twist.
Rather than hosting an in-person event in December, the sale well-known to art aficionados will take place online, starting at 12:01 a.m. Monday, and ending at 11:59 p.m. Friday, Dec. 18.
Featured works are no larger than 16 square inches in two-dimensional form and 64 cubic inches in three-dimensional form.
Prices for all pieces are set at $8, $12 or $16 each. All payments are due at checkout, and shoppers cannot reserve items in their baskets.
All works will be available for pick up in the NWC art department after purchase.
When the sale starts, it will be accessible online at https://nwc.edu/4x4.
Billings Symphony Orchestra & Chorale moves to new office
The Billings Symphony Orchestra & Chorale's office has moved to its new location at 2820 Second Ave. N.
In an email, the symphony also announced the office will be closed Thursday-Friday in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday.
BSOC offers the online series “Connection Concerts,” and the online “BSOC at Home" series, which showcases symphony musicians in their homes playing some of their favorite pieces, in addition to conducting lessons by Maestra Anne Harrigan. The symphony’s online offerings may be accessed through the organization’s website, billingssymphony.org, as well as its Facebook page and YouTube channel.
Red Lodge Christmas Stroll canceled
The Red Lodge Christmas Stroll weekend event scheduled for Dec. 4-5 has been canceled.
The Red Lodge Area Chamber of Commerce, Public Health Officials and the Mayor of Red Lodge decided to cancel the event because of the current health situation surrounding COVID-19 and with the Governors new directive in mind, according to a press release from the Red Lodge Chamber.
For updates and more information about upcoming events in Red Lodge, including Small Business Saturday on Nov. 28, go to redlodge.com for updates and new happenings.
