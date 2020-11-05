Entertainment guide: Nov. 6

Con-Tinual is an online community dedicated to celebrating science fiction, fantasy and romance in TV, film and books, without the barrier of distance. Its moderators regularly create and post panel discussions and tutorial videos through its Facebook page.

The panel will feature authors Samantha Bryant and Michele Berger, and authors/small-press owners John Hartness (Falstaff Books), Jason Graves (Prospective Press) and Rachel Brune (Crone Girls Press) will discuss the ins and outs of small press.

To join the discussion, go to the Billings Public Library's Facebook page at 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

Carbon County Arts Guild & Depot Gallery feature 2 new exhibits

Two new exhibits are on display at the Carbon County Arts Guild & Depot Gallery in Red Lodge.

In the Main Gallery, “Bowler Flats: Images of the Past West” features bronze sculptures by Mary Michael and block prints by Dana Zier.