Entertainment guide: Nov. 6

ABT plans 'Hip Hop Nutcracker' and other Nov. livestreams
Alberta Bair Theater offers exclusive access to several livestreaming events this holiday season, including the newly added “Hip Hop Nutcracker” at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 28.
Directed and choreographed by Jennifer Weber, ”The Hip Hop Nutcracker” recorded live at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center is a contemporary dance spectacle set to Tchaikovsky’s timeless music. A unique and joyful event, this evening-length production is performed by a supercharged cast of a dozen all-star dancers, a DJ, a violinist, and MC Kurtis Blow, one of hip hop’s founding fathers, who opens the show with a short set.
Just like the original, “The Hip Hop Nutcracker” tells the story of Maria-Clara and the Nutcracker Prince on a dream adventure battling a gang of mice, visiting the Land of Sweets and learning the lessons of the holiday season. Innovative digital graffiti and visuals transform the landscape of E.T.A. Hoffmann’s beloved story from traditional 19th Century Germany to the vibrant, diverse sights and sounds of contemporary New York City.
Through this re-mixed and re-imagined version of the classic, the dynamic performers of ”The Hip Hop Nutcracker” take audiences on a journey that celebrates love, community and the magic of the holiday season.
For more information on how the digital platform version of Hip Hop Nutcracker works, the extras included in a VIP experience, and more information, go to albertabairtheater.org for a direct link to the special ticketing page that gives a percentage of ticket sales to ABT.
ABT’s other upcoming livestream events include:
- Tuesday, Nov. 10: National Geographic Live presents “Through the Lens: Solastalgia.” Access is free with registration via the ABT website.
- Saturday, Nov. 14: Warren Miller’s “Future Retro.” This lively premiere, starting at 6 p.m., will pack in all the elements fans have come to know and love from Warren Miller shows. With 48-hour access to the entire event and film, viewer can join on the virtual red carpet with host and narrator, Jonny Moseley, for athlete interviews and sponsor highlights before the show plus giveaways and, the full-length feature film "Future Retro." Access costs $30.
- Tuesday, Nov. 17: Taj Mahal. Composer, multi-instrumentalist, vocalist, multi-Grammy winner, multi-Blues Music Award winner, Blues Hall of Fame member and Americana Music Association’s Lifetime Achievement award recipient Taj Mahal will stream a live performance from the UC Theatre stage in Berkeley, California. The event, the musician’s first livestream performance, starts at 7 p.m. Access costs $20.
'Objects of Desire' featured at Red Lodge Clay Center
Red Lodge Clay Center is hosting “Objects of Desire,” its 2020 Holiday Exhibition featuring fine utilitarian ceramic artwork.
Participating artists include: Chandra DeBuse, Josh DeWeese, David Hiltner, Kirk Jackson, Matt Long, Lorna Meaden, Candice Methe, Sean O’Connell, Pete Scherzer, Lars Voltz and more.
Also at RLCC are works by featured artist Kensuke Yamada.
Yamada was born in Japan and came to the US to attend Evergreen State College in Olympia, Washington, where he earned a bachelor’s degree. He continued his ceramics education at the University of Montana, receiving his MFA in 2009. In addition to having been a guest artist, visiting artist and instructor throughout the country, he is currently an instructor at University of Arkansas in Little Rock. Yamada is a sculptor who creates layered narratives within his figurative works.
Both exhibits are on display through Dec. 22. A gallery reception will take place from 6-9 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Dec. 4-5, in conjunction with the Red Lodge Holiday Stroll.
'Publishing 101: Small Presses' panel discussion planned
Billings Public Library and Con-Tinual will premiere "Publishing 101: Small Presses," a special panel discussion on small presses and their potential to support and publish authors at 5 p.m. on Wednesday via the library’s Facebook page.
Con-Tinual is an online community dedicated to celebrating science fiction, fantasy and romance in TV, film and books, without the barrier of distance. Its moderators regularly create and post panel discussions and tutorial videos through its Facebook page.
The panel will feature authors Samantha Bryant and Michele Berger, and authors/small-press owners John Hartness (Falstaff Books), Jason Graves (Prospective Press) and Rachel Brune (Crone Girls Press) will discuss the ins and outs of small press.
To join the discussion, go to the Billings Public Library's Facebook page at 5 p.m. on Wednesday.
Carbon County Arts Guild & Depot Gallery feature 2 new exhibits
Two new exhibits are on display at the Carbon County Arts Guild & Depot Gallery in Red Lodge.
In the Main Gallery, “Bowler Flats: Images of the Past West” features bronze sculptures by Mary Michael and block prints by Dana Zier.
Bowler Flats is the wild northern desert of Wyoming and southern Montana that nestles up to the foothills of the Pryor Mountains. From the foothills of the Pryors, spreading to the west is a large flatland area that once hosted herds of buffalo, Native American trails and later, early homesteaders such as Zier’s ancestors. Now overrun with windmills, the story of Bowler Flats is told through the art created by Michael and Zier.
The North Gallery will highlight five guild members in a “Welcome Wall” exhibit.
“Welcome Wall” highlights the work of five Guild member artists: Heidi He Does It and Lee Walker, both of Red Lodge; Randall Rasmussen, of Billings; Debbie Simonich, of Fishtail; and Judy Liner, of Powell, Wyoming. Each artist has a different style and approach to the art they create. The mediums used are also diverse and include gouache, mixed media, watercolor, pastel, oil and acrylic paint.
The exhibits are on display through Wednesday, Nov. 28.
For more information, go to carboncountydepotgallery.org or call the Guild at 406-446-1370.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!