MSU Billings Small Ensembles to host fall concert
The Department of Music at Montana State University Billings will present a Small Ensemble Concert at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 24. at Cisel Recital Hall.
The Commercial Ensemble will perform original songs in the styles of pop, soul, jazz and indie rock. The Brass Quintet will provide sounds of the Baroque, Romantic, and Post-Romantic eras. The Jazz Combo and Jackets Only will be performing vocal and instrumental jazz pieces.
This concert is free and open to the public, according to a press release.
BST will present "A Christmas Story"
Billings Studio Theatre will present “A Christmas Story,” adapted by Philip Grecian, starting Nov. 29.
“A Christmas Story” is based on the childhood memoirs of humorist Jean Shepherd who delights fans with his deadly accurate sense of a kid’s view of Christmas in the 1940s.
According to a press release, all elements from the beloved movie are in this stage version, including the temperamental exploding furnace, the Little Orphan Annie decoder pin, the school bully, a gaudy lamp, and of course, Ralphie’s dreams of a Daisy Red-Ryder Carbine Action, 200-shot, Range Model BB gun.
Performances of “A Christmas Story” at BST will take place Nov. 29-30, Dec. 1, 5-8 and 12-15.
Admission costs $21 for adults, and $19 for seniors, members of the military and students.
Canyon Creek String Ensemble featuring 'Ancient Dances & Airs' at fall concert
“Ancient Dances & Airs,” an orchestral suite by Italian composer Ottorino Respighi, will highlight the Canyon Creek String Ensemble’s fall concert, taking place at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 24, at Mayflower Congregational Church. The concert is free and open to the public.
In addition to “Ancient Dances & Airs”, the concert will feature “Menuetto,” from Symphony No. 5 by Franz Schubert; “Intermezzo and Barcarolle” from The Tales of Hoffman by Jacques Offenbach; “Serenade in G Minor” by Vasily Kalinnikov; movements from “Serenade in E-Dur” by Anton Dvorak; and “El Relicario” by Jose Padilla.
Kenneth Gilstrap conducts the Canyon Creek String Ensemble this season. Performing in the fall concert will be artistic director and violinist Michelle Odermott; violinists Carol Critelli, Kate Dalbey, John Hoyer, Cheryl Ketcham, Ali A. Schultz Levesque, Sarah Schultz Levesque, Kourtni McHugh, Hank Rose and Joan Shipley; violists Katie Krumdieck, Pam Avery, Erica Hoyt, Ruth Letson and Ginny Waples; cellists Joan Sorenson, Sue Armstrong, Cynthia Brewer and Liz Fulton; string bassist Shawn Rasmussen; and percussionist Robyn Bauer.
The CCSE was founded in 2015 by a group of Billings-area music educators.
For more information about the concert or ensemble, contact Michelle Odermott by calling 696-4205, or emailing michelle@mozartnotezart.com.