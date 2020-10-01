Entertainment guide: Oct. 2

SAQA defines the art quilt as a creative visual work that is layered and stitched or that references this form of stitched layered structure.

“Broad Spectrum 2020” is the follow-up to SAQA Montana/Idaho’s 2012 inaugural exhibition “Broad Spectrum: Contemporary Quilts of Montana and Idaho.”

This year, all members of the Montana/Idaho region were invited to explore the variety of meanings, images and experiences evoked by the theme “Broad Spectrum,” and to submit artworks that interpreted the theme in their own unique way, according to a press release from the gallery.

In conjunction with the exhibit, a virtual reception will take place from 6-9:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 15. An interactive lecture, “Stage Play Analogy,” will take place from 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 17.

Exhibition catalogues are available at amazon.com.

For more information, go to msubillings.edu/gallery or the Northcutt Steele Gallery’s Facebook page.

