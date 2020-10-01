Entertainment guide: Oct. 2

Billings Studio Theatre staging ‘Murder on the Orient Express’
All aboard! Agatha Christie’s “Murder on the Orient Express” will hit the stage at Billings Studio Theatre with a train full of suspects and an alibi for each one.
Directed by A.J. Kalankick, the play has been newly adapted for the stage from Agatha Christie’s masterpiece by two-time Tony-nominated playwright Ken Ludwig.
Ray Dale will star as detective Hercule Poirot. Also taking audiences on a suspenseful, thrilling ride aboard the legendary Orient Express will be William Demaniow, Cayla Braun, Sarah Holm, Josh Connor, Megan Grosso, Jill Corcoran, Curt Simpson, Billie Parrott, Crus Martinez, Robert Bertrand and Lynette Ryder
“Murder on the Orient Express” will run Oct. 9-11, 15-18 and 22-24. Curtain time Thursdays-Saturdays is 7:30 p.m. Sunday matinees take place at 2 p.m.
Tickets cost $21 for adults and $19 for students, seniors and military members. Tickets are on sale at the Billings Studio Theatre box office at 1500 Rimrock Road, or online at billingsstudiotheatre.com.
Northcutt Steele Gallery hosting "Broad Spectrum 2020" juried exhibition
The Northcutt Steele Gallery at Montana State University Billings will present “Broad Spectrum 2020,” Oct. 8-Dec. 18. The exhibit represents the Studio Art Quilt Associates’ Montana/Idaho region with works by 21 artists, chosen by juror Sarah Justice, executive director at Paris Gibson Square Museum of Art in Great Falls.
SAQA defines the art quilt as a creative visual work that is layered and stitched or that references this form of stitched layered structure.
“Broad Spectrum 2020” is the follow-up to SAQA Montana/Idaho’s 2012 inaugural exhibition “Broad Spectrum: Contemporary Quilts of Montana and Idaho.”
This year, all members of the Montana/Idaho region were invited to explore the variety of meanings, images and experiences evoked by the theme “Broad Spectrum,” and to submit artworks that interpreted the theme in their own unique way, according to a press release from the gallery.
In conjunction with the exhibit, a virtual reception will take place from 6-9:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 15. An interactive lecture, “Stage Play Analogy,” will take place from 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 17.
Exhibition catalogues are available at amazon.com.
For more information, go to msubillings.edu/gallery or the Northcutt Steele Gallery’s Facebook page.
Wyoming Arts Council Governor’s Arts Awards nominations deadline approaching
The deadline to submit a nomination to the Wyoming Arts Council for the 2020 Governor’s Arts Awards is Monday, Oct. 5. Established in 1982, the Governor’s Arts Awards recognize excellence in the arts and outstanding service to the arts in Wyoming.
Any Wyoming citizen, organization, business or community may be nominated for a Governor’s Arts Award. Noted accomplishments should reflect substantial contributions that exemplify a long-term commitment to the arts in Wyoming, according to a press release from the WAC. Special consideration will be given to nominees whose arts service is statewide.
Previous GAA recipients are not eligible for nomination, but the nomination of previously unselected nominees is encouraged. Current WAC board members, staff members, contractors and members of their families are not eligible for nomination. Digital PDF nominations are required and must be emailed no later than Oct. 5, to Brittany Perez at brittany.perez@wyo.gov. Accompanying work samples that can’t be scanned and emailed can be mailed to: 2301 Central Ave., Barrett Building, second floor, Cheyenne, WY 82002.
For more information, contact Brittany Perez at 307-214-2701 or brittany.perez@wyo.gov.
