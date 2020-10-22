Entertainment guide: Oct. 23

Atherton's 'Mothers and Daughters' on display at YAM
Billings-based artist Brooke Atherton's new exhibit, “Mothers and Daughters,” is on display at Yellowstone Art Museum through Jan. 10, 2021. Exploring maternal, marital, and sisterly relationships, the large-scale installation features new work using her mother’s antique satin wedding dress, a collaborative series based on trees, and a free-standing installation repurposed from an army tent. Many of Atherton's works relate to specific stories and events, with underlying themes of overlapping histories and passages through time and space. By stitching together meaningful fabrics with found materials, maps, calendars and measuring devices, she creates loose narratives linking geography, gender, memory, history and craft.
Atherton's techniques include sewing, ripping, burning and allowing materials to rust, thus inviting collaboration with natural forces and chance, according to a news release from the YAM.
Originally from Springfield, Ohio, Atherton has a BFA from Wright State University and has been exhibiting her work since 2007. Her work has been shown in over 50 exhibitions throughout the country, including the annual Yellowstone Art Auction, having been included every year since 2012. In 2013, she received the Montana Art Council’s Artist Innovation Award for Visual Arts.
NOVA's virtual Auction of Arias coming soon
NOVA Center for the Performing arts will present “Auction of Arias: Opera on the Avenue” virtually at 7 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 1.
The Auction of Arias, one of the most popular fundraisers of the year for NOVA, features national and regional opera performers singing a selection of favorite opera arias by Puccini, Mozart and more, as well as Broadway showstoppers.
Regional and local opera singers will offer selections from their personal repertoire and past NOVA and Rimrock Opera productions.
"Whether you are an opera lover or one with an appreciation for the arts and wish to hear talented performers, please plan to tune in for this delightful evening," said Dodie Rife, NOVA's managing producer in a news release. "You may find you have a favorite selection among the array of arias."
Proceeds from Auction of Arias benefit NOVA’s mission to enhance the performing arts culture of the greater Billings region through education, development and performance.
Tickets are $30. Reservations and ticket purchase are necessary to attend the virtual event. For tickets, call NOVA at 406-591-9535 or send a check to NOVA Center for the Performing Arts, P.O. Box 11, Billings, MT 59103. Tickets are also available online at novabillings.org.
'And the Wind Howls' screening, discussion planned
The WYO Performing Arts & Education Center in Sheridan, Wyoming, will host the Sheridan premiere of “And the Wind Howls” at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 29, via Zoom.
Written by Leean Kim Torske and commissioned by Anne Mason and Relative Theatrics, “And the Wind Howls” is a hybrid theater/film production which will be presented free. The performance will be followed by a panel discussion with members of the artistic team and others, according to a news release from the WYO.
Filmed using a point-of-view shot where the audience experiences each scene from one perspective at a time, the story focuses on Jen who returns to her small Wyoming hometown after an eye-opening first year of college. She wants a different life than her family had, but she’s decided that Wyoming might not be so bad after all. Her best friend Amber can’t wait to leave. The one thing they agree on is that their small town has never felt so small. Inspired by Wyoming’s history of trailblazing women, Jen buckles down to create social progress, change local politics, or if nothing else, show her mom that a rough-talking, hard-working Wyoming woman can shift the way the wind is blowing.
To attend the virtual event, register at wyotheater.com.
